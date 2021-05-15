Adams
Laura A. Delmolino sold property at 54 Highland Ave., Adams, to Paul J. Baker and Sara L. Argueta, $242,000.
Kenneth H. Blohm, individually and as personal rep. of the estate of Holly Ann Blohm, and Edward H. Blohm Jr. sold property at 7 Kittler Ave., Adams, to Bethany M. Baer, $160,000.
Gregory A. Bartlett sold property at 70 Lime St., Adams, to Brian F. and Danielle K. Bowe, $162,000.
Kennard E. and Janet L. Sherman sold property at 35 Burt St., Adams, to Trevor W. Crombie, $86,500.
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. sold property at 9 Orchard St., Adams, to Harold Dupee, $116,400.
Alford
W. Donald Waite and Donna J. Leep, trustees of W. Donald Waite Revocable Trust, and Donna J. Leep and W. Donald Waite, trustees of Donna J. Leep Revocable Trust, sold property at 303 East Road, Alford, to Cloud Kingdom 2020 LLC, $759,000.
Becket
Morgan Jacquemin, personal rep. of the estate of Ronald Jacquemin, sold property at 246 Silver Leaf Drive, Becket, to Michael Poudrier, $275,000.
Judith M. Ambery sold property at Bancroft Road, Becket, to Walter R. and Martha P. Houlihan, $25,000.
Dalton
Tracy Spence, personal rep. of the estate of Joyce Janet Wendling, sold property at 18 Sunset Drive, Dalton, to Jocelyn S. Kimball, $225,000.
Suzanne W. Kittle sold property at 96 Depot St., Unit C, Dalton, to Justine Donovan, $130,000.
Philip Volastro sold property at 30 Prospect St., Dalton, to DTK LLC, $240,000.
Jody A. Fijal sold property at 18 Weston Ave., Dalton, to Jose Rafael Colmenares, $150,000.
Egremont
Delmore Kinney and Georgette Ashe-Kinney sold property at 0 Blunt Road, Egremont, to Sanny H. Makki and Anna A. Makki, $70,000.
Great Barrington
Mary Pat Akers sold property at 0 Christian Hill Road, Great Barrington, to Carolyn Cryer and Steven Lee, $119,000.
Kathleen Triem, Susan Steinberg and Peter Franck sold property at 23 Castle Lane, Great Barrington, to Susan S. Walker and Bart A. Walker, $1,248,000.
Housatonic Holdings II LLC sold property at 18 Meadow St., Great Barrington, to Sureshkumar S. Patel and Priyankaben Patel, $150,000.
Housatonic Holdings LLC sold property at 10 Depot St., Great Barrington, to Heni Realty LLC, $635,000.
Rose L. Tannenbaum sold property at 10 South St., Great Barrington, to Michael Singer and Margaret F. Singer, $325,000.
Daniel M. Klein sold property at 208 Division St., Great Barrington, to Olga Bakic and Radovan Kovacevic, $510,000.
Joseph Krummel and Rachel Shapiro sold property at 109 Seekonk Cross Road, Great Barrington, to Alexander Musayev and Rana Joy Boland, $678,000.
Carolann Strickling, formerly known as Carolann Blanco, sold property at 21 Pope St., Great Barrington, to Derek J. Neaz-Nibur and Heather I. Neaz-Nibur, $331,900.
Powerhouse Square I LLC sold property at 34 Bridge St., Unit 201, Residences at Powerhouse Square I Condominium, Great Barrington, to Amy Harren, $500,000.
Hinsdale
Michael A. and Patricia A. Stamm sold property at 160 Pine Cone Lane, Unit 9, Hinsdale, to Steven Bernard Goldstein and Carol Bonnie Marmor, $361,000.
Lee
Joanne Walsh and Gary A. O’Brien, personal reps. of the estate of Marguerite B. O’Brien, sold property at 345 East St., Lee, to IJN Equities LLC, $228,281.38.
Karen G. Wollowick sold property at 50 Stockbridge Terrace, Unit 2B, Lee, to Arthur L. and Susan B. Buchman, $720,000.
Noah Clyman sold property at 880 East St., Unit C, Lee, to Alice White, $249,000.
Lane Construction Corp. sold property off Willow Hill Road and Woodland Road, Lee, to General Electric Company, $6,200,000.
Lenox
Mark A. and Jennifer A.K. Birrell sold property at 26 Willow Lane, Lenox, to James P. Fabiani, $775,000.
CR Lenox Residences LLC sold property at 165 Kemble St., Unit 1, Lenox, to PK Property Holdings LLC, $1,100,000.
Ruby Realty LLC sold property at 3 Golden Hill Road, Lenox, to Luke Paull, $150,000.
Barbara J. Cohen, trustee of the Barbara J. Cohen 2011 Revocable Trust, sold property at 13 Bolton Drive, Lenox, to Daniel and Amanda Schenker, $475,000.
Monterey
Ronald Goldfinger and Christine Goldfinger sold property at 99 Beartown Mountain Road, Monterey, to Matthew C. Vella and Carey E. Dalton, $670,000.
New Marlborough
Donna L. Wichman, formerly known as Donna L. McDonnell, sold property at 1139 Clayton Mill River Road, New Marlborough, to Maris Cohen, trustee of Chez Rolico Realty Trust, $629,990.
North Adams
Sara L. Argueta and Paul J. Baker sold property at 110 Wells Ave., North Adams, to Barbara J. Alexander and Denis M. Hurley, $264,900.
Adam E. Beer sold property at 528 Barbour St., North Adams, to Rachel A. Doane, $190,000.
Foster M. Crawford sold property off Massachusetts Avenue, North Adams, to Centerville Sticks LLC, $50,000.
Gary E. Allard, personal rep. of the estate of Gladys Allard, sold property at 390 Walker St., North Adams, to David L. and Brenda S. Stokes, $30,000.
Michael A. and Robin J. Lescarbeau sold property at 185 Veazie St., North Adams, to Joanne Dearstyne, $284,000.
Thomas R. and Antoinette C. Hawke sold property at 99 Tremont St., North Adams, to Russell Webber, $127,500.
Otis
William J. Postens Jr. sold property at North Main Road, Otis, to John E. Harwood, $20,000.
Brittany Ann Brouker sold property at 2439 West Center Road, Otis, to Brendan Thomas Eukers, $23,500.
Lee Jay and Gregory K. Hurley sold property at 106 Pine Road, Otis, to Austin E. and Lynda S. Brazee, $375,000.
Charles A. and Anne M. Wilson sold property at 698 Algerie Road, Otis, to Mark B. and Jill M. Johnke, $1,100,000.
Kathleen K. Bourn sold property at 257 Brookman Drive, Otis, to Arlene Fishkind, $949,000.
Peru
Melissa J. Hubbard, Leah A. Holsberg and Trina Levesque, individually and as heirs of the late Christine S. Beebe, sold property to 55 East Windsor Road, Peru, to 55 East Windsor Road LLC, $82,500.
Pittsfield
James K. Ervin sold property at 18 May Terrace, Pittsfield, to Nicholas Robert Cote, $258,000.
Lawrence D. Chittenden Jr. and Donna L. Chittenden sold property at 21 Marian Ave., Pittsfield, to Kevin A. and Heather A. Kloc, $162,000.
Lipton Realty Corp. sold property at 36 Industrial Drive, Pittsfield, to 36 Industrial Drive Realty LLC, $55,900.
Bambang LLC sold property at 35 Prospect St., Pittsfield, to Duta Real Estate LLC, $71,000.
Timothy J. O’Keefe sold property at 6 Cedar St., Pittsfield, to Anthony N. Marino, $113,250.
Mark R. and Katherine M. Brooks sold property at 83 Bossidy Drive, Pittsfield, to Carmen J. Alduende, $189,000.
C&P Realty LLC sold property at 7-9 King St., Pittsfield, to Future Lifestyle Investments LLC, $110,000.
Jay A. McDermott sold property at 84 Third St., Pittsfield, to Michael Weldon, $150,000.
Anthony J. Cimini sold property at 128 Danforth Ave., Pittsfield, to Sharon Moore, $100,000.
Raymond A. Ross and Susan C. Kerr sold property at 47 Pine Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Robert J. Dougherty, $227,501.
Holly B. Scherzi sold property at West Housatonic Street, Pittsfield, to Compass Ridge LLC, $138,000.
Robert D. Peloquin Jr. and Jennifer L. Peloquin sold property at 19-21 Circular Ave., Pittsfield, to Tony Henriquez, $93,000.
Brenda J. Torchio sold property at 184 Pine Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Susan B. Pensivy, $179,500.
Daniel W. and Rita R. Kaplan, trustees of the Rita R. Kaplan RVT, sold property at 56 Anita Drive, Pittsfield, to John Joseph Jr. and Lisa Louise Paglier, $268,000.
J.A. Realty Corp. sold property at Karen Drive, Pittsfield, to Robert E. Baum, $30,000.
Michael Wheaton Sr., personal rep. of the estate of John A. Ruscetta Jr., sold property at 580 Elm St., Pittsfield, to Kellie J. Hamling, $142,000.
Adam Kroboth sold property at 208 Karen Drive, Pittsfield, to Robert E. Baum, $490,000.
Lorri S. Russo, formerly known as Lorri S. Stedman, sold property at 76-78 Boylston St., Pittsfield, to Jaryn Pierson, $179,000.
Julia E. Sitko sold property at 266 Linden St., Pittsfield, to Berkshire Home Rentals LLC, $229,900.
Woodmont Estates SPE LLC sold property at Westbrook Terrace, Pittsfield, to Nathan and Migdeliz Girard, $45,000.
Eric W. and Joanne Sutherland Spence, trustees of the Eric W. Spence Living Trust, sold property at 170 East New Lenox Road, Pittsfield, to Elizabeth A. Bullard, $425,000.
Richmond
Cheryl L. Delmolino, personal rep. of the estate of Gail Marie Boleng, sold property at Oak Street, Richmond, to Elias A. Haidar, $32,000.
Andrew T. Pilgrim and Kristina B. Bell, personal reps. of the estate of Gregory Brian Dix, sold property at 1181 Lenox Road, Richmond, to Jeffrey Eric Goldberg and Kathleen Erika Halstead, $485,000.
Sandisfield
Clinton F. Smith and Katharine A. Malone-Smith, formerly known as Katharine A. Malone, sold property at Mountain Home Lane, Lot 6, Sandisfield, to Jill H. Hunter, $35,000.
Sheffield
Carol L. Ustico sold property at 0 Hickey Hill Road, Lot 8 Sheffield, and 0 Sisson Hill Road, Lot 8, New Marlborough, to Janice Jean Findlay, $95,000.
Jonathan W. Leblanc sold property at 1469 Ashley Falls Road, Sheffield, to John Taylor Hamala and Lisa Anne Bjornestad, $462,500.
Stockbridge
Shelley Balfranz, a/k/a Shelley W. Balfanz, and Heidi G. Wilcox-Embree, a/k/a Heidi W. Embree, individually and as personal reps. of the estate of Lucy Woodsworth Wilcox, sold property at 2 Christian Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Francesco Cafagna and Federica Pinelli, $770,000.
Theodora Langbaum and Edward J. Hunter sold property at 20 Goodrich St., Stockbridge, to Patricia M. Lassiter, trustee of the Patricia M. Lassiter 2003 RVT, $1,475,000.
Tyringham
Holly Zinn, trustee of the Jerome Zinn 2017 irrevocable Trust, sold property at Cooper Creek Road, Tyringham, to Kesone Phimmasone and Christopher Z. Hrones, $140,000.
Washington
Howard J. and Nancy L. L’Hote sold property at 198 Lower Valley Road, Washington, to James Edward L’Hote, $187,500.
Williamstown
Allen Bernard Kantrowitz sold property at 190 Torrey Woods Road, Williamstown, to Terry L. Spaeth, $2,217,500.
James A. and LeRhonda S. Manigault-Bryant sold property at 60 Baxter Road, Williamstown, to Matthew Peter and Kelly Hosner Crowley, $546,000.
Gerald J. Smith sold property at 162 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to Madelyne Kowalczyk, $304,000.
Austin K. Shea sold property at 13 Grundy Court, Williamstown, to Jaime L. and Thomas J. Elder, $237,500.
