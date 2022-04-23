April 4-8

Adams

Debra Jozefiak, trustee of the Lauth Family NT, sold property at 4 Tracie Ave., Adams, to Raymond Ferrin, $252,000.

John A. Kozik, personal rep. of the estate of Donald J. Kozik; Paul V. Kozik and Ann M. Koczela sold property at 13 East Orchard Terrace, Adams, to Michael J. Casteel and Megan D. Buness, $250,000.

Tammy L. McCarthy and Thomas E. Ramsdell sold property at 250 Columbia St., Adams, to Specialty Minerals Inc., $200,000.

Becket

Maroka Rap sold property at 355 Pill Drive, Becket, to 219WMR LLC, $318,000.

Michael M. and Lori J. Kotkin sold property at Johnson Road, Becket, to Constantin Gorea and Oxana Gorea, $30,000.

Cheshire

David P. and Karen E. Kondel sold property at 74 Wells Road, Cheshire, to Carly E. Kondel, $230,000.

William B. Smith, personal rep. of the estate of Sandra J. Smith, and Julie A. Hutchinson sold property at 115 and 145 Richmond Hill Road, Cheshire, to Nicholas C. Lincoln, $100,000.

Dalton

Donald E. Green sold property at 75 Tower Road, Dalton, to Zak A. Gratton, $189,000.

Egremont

Thomas A. Race, trustee of Terra Ferm Nominee Realty Trust, sold property at Terra Ferma Drive, Egremont, to Gerard R. Lanoue, trustee of Lanoue Nominee Trust, $80,000.

Florida

Carolyn R. Fitzgerald and Patricia F. Hacker sold property at Monroe Road, Florida, to Evan C. and Lisa E. Stratidis, $21,000.

Great Barrington

Eric B. Shamie sold property at 9 Park St., Great Barrington, to Lori S. Deutsch and Philip A. Goldberg, $770,000.

Matt J. Gaston sold property at 15 & 17 East Mountain Road, Great Barrington, to Katy K. Lee and Steven G. Yang, $176,000.

Jack Cameron Peele sold property at 33 East St, Great Barrington, to Elizabeth F. Barrows, $410,000.

Elizabeth F. Barrows sold property at 16 Spruce St., Great Barrington, to Deena Linn Caswell and Christopher David Hale, $364,000.

Hancock

Osmar and Dale Freitas sold property at Jericho Road, Unit A, Building 103, Hancock, to G&G Berkshire Rentals LLC, $270,350.

Fred and Kathleen K. Hoffman sold property at Corey Road, Unit 833, Hancock, to Francois Charvet and Samali Perera-Charvet, $389,000.

Hinsdale

Lynn Hess sold property at 118 White Birch Lane, Hinsdale, to Philip and Elizabeth Rogers, $700,000.

Lee

Edward J. Abbott III sold property at 42 West Pine St., Lee, to Lena S. Shapiro, $340,000.

Philip D. Levy sold property at 880 East St., Unit 3B, Lee, to Judit and Janos Gellen, $269,000.

North Adams

Joanne Salvatore sold property at 812 Mohawk Trail, North Adams, to Malarie Renee Fairbanks and James A. Culver, $192,500.

Pittsfield

Greylock Federal Credit Union and Jack D. and Marlene K. Bell sold property at 57 Curtis Terrace, Pittsfield, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $13,000.

Bruce J. and Richard W. Scullary sold property at 52 Dawes Ave., Pittsfield, to Richard W. Scullary, $60,000.

Bruce J. and Richard W. Scullary sold property at High Street, Pittsfield, to Richard W. Scullary, $2,500.

Jeanne M. McTaggart and Paula L. Chipko, trustees of the Komlosi Family NT, sold property at 20 Saratoga Drive, Pittsfield, to Bamba Janneh and Aminata Kijera, $294,100.

Luke Tomashek sold property at 34-36 Day St., Pittsfield, to Jeffrey Heller, $208,000.

Abby A. Ketchum sold property at 98-100 Lincoln St., Pittsfield, to 98 Lincoln LLC, $113,000.

Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity Inc. sold property at 62 Gordon St., Pittsfield, to Alma Laura Sanchez Ponce De Leon, $187,500.

Ronald J. and Sharon M. Moon sold property at 15 Cecelia Terrace, Pittsfield, to Thomas Evangelisto, $145,700.

Christopher Robillard, trustee of the Pacific NT, sold property at 27-29 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Mira Willow Scarfiotti, $275,000.

Berkshire Neighborhood Development Partners Inc. sold property at 50 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Jose Orlando Santos-Delgado Jr., $170,000.

Nolan Fernandez sold property at 8 Leidhold Place, Pittsfield, to Mariama Dibba, $150,000.

Michael J. Steben sold property at 15 Rector St., Pittsfield, to Spenser T. Davis, $150,000.

C&P Realty LLC sold property at 17-23 Danforth Ave., Pittsfield, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $175,000.

Richmond

Valeri A. Reynolds sold property at 42 Lake Road Extension, Richmond, to Bruce I. Wintman and Jonna I. Gaberman, $1,950,000.

Ernest L. and Pamela M. Smith sold property at Sleepy Hollow Road, Richmond, to Joseph P. Short and McCaela C. Donovan, $215,000.

Sheffield

James W. Black and Patricia B. Kelly, trustees of Black Irrevocable Grantor Trust, sold property at 0 Water Farm Road, Sheffield, to Carly Jane Shafiroff, $40,000.

Stockbridge

Clover Swann and Matthew B. Riley, personal rep. of the estate of Nicholas Swann, sold property at 25 Cherry Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Justin D. and Steven Schmitter, $290,000.

Deborah Davis-Johnson, trustee of the DGLHS Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 18 Beachwood Drive, Stockbridge, to Edward Steve Lichtenberg and Betsy Suzanne Aubrey, trustees of the Lichtenberg Aubrey RVT, $390,000.

Washington

Gary A. Joyner and Vicki A. Wilder sold property at Cross Place Road, Washington, to Timothy A. and Deanna M. Mason, $20,000.

Williamstown

LVP Holdings LLC sold property at 112 Water St., Williamstown, to Marc-Harry Delorme and Pamela Michelle Franks, $415,000.

57 Spring Street Inc. sold property at 57 Spring St., Williamstown, to Williamstown Commercial Investments LLC, $1,750,000.

Oxford Finance SB Propco LLC sold property at 1561 Cold Spring Road, Williamstown, to Williamstown Recovery Realty LLC, $1,200,000.

FT — Family Trust 

LLC — Limited Partnership 

LT — Life Trust 

NT — Nominee Trust 

RET — Real Estate Trust 

RT — Realty Trust 

RVT — Revocable Trust

The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.

