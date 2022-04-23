April 4-8
Adams
Debra Jozefiak, trustee of the Lauth Family NT, sold property at 4 Tracie Ave., Adams, to Raymond Ferrin, $252,000.
John A. Kozik, personal rep. of the estate of Donald J. Kozik; Paul V. Kozik and Ann M. Koczela sold property at 13 East Orchard Terrace, Adams, to Michael J. Casteel and Megan D. Buness, $250,000.
Tammy L. McCarthy and Thomas E. Ramsdell sold property at 250 Columbia St., Adams, to Specialty Minerals Inc., $200,000.
Becket
Maroka Rap sold property at 355 Pill Drive, Becket, to 219WMR LLC, $318,000.
Michael M. and Lori J. Kotkin sold property at Johnson Road, Becket, to Constantin Gorea and Oxana Gorea, $30,000.
Cheshire
David P. and Karen E. Kondel sold property at 74 Wells Road, Cheshire, to Carly E. Kondel, $230,000.
William B. Smith, personal rep. of the estate of Sandra J. Smith, and Julie A. Hutchinson sold property at 115 and 145 Richmond Hill Road, Cheshire, to Nicholas C. Lincoln, $100,000.
Dalton
Donald E. Green sold property at 75 Tower Road, Dalton, to Zak A. Gratton, $189,000.
Egremont
Thomas A. Race, trustee of Terra Ferm Nominee Realty Trust, sold property at Terra Ferma Drive, Egremont, to Gerard R. Lanoue, trustee of Lanoue Nominee Trust, $80,000.
Florida
Carolyn R. Fitzgerald and Patricia F. Hacker sold property at Monroe Road, Florida, to Evan C. and Lisa E. Stratidis, $21,000.
Great Barrington
Eric B. Shamie sold property at 9 Park St., Great Barrington, to Lori S. Deutsch and Philip A. Goldberg, $770,000.
Matt J. Gaston sold property at 15 & 17 East Mountain Road, Great Barrington, to Katy K. Lee and Steven G. Yang, $176,000.
Jack Cameron Peele sold property at 33 East St, Great Barrington, to Elizabeth F. Barrows, $410,000.
Elizabeth F. Barrows sold property at 16 Spruce St., Great Barrington, to Deena Linn Caswell and Christopher David Hale, $364,000.
Hancock
Osmar and Dale Freitas sold property at Jericho Road, Unit A, Building 103, Hancock, to G&G Berkshire Rentals LLC, $270,350.
Fred and Kathleen K. Hoffman sold property at Corey Road, Unit 833, Hancock, to Francois Charvet and Samali Perera-Charvet, $389,000.
Hinsdale
Lynn Hess sold property at 118 White Birch Lane, Hinsdale, to Philip and Elizabeth Rogers, $700,000.
Lee
Edward J. Abbott III sold property at 42 West Pine St., Lee, to Lena S. Shapiro, $340,000.
Philip D. Levy sold property at 880 East St., Unit 3B, Lee, to Judit and Janos Gellen, $269,000.
North Adams
Joanne Salvatore sold property at 812 Mohawk Trail, North Adams, to Malarie Renee Fairbanks and James A. Culver, $192,500.
Pittsfield
Greylock Federal Credit Union and Jack D. and Marlene K. Bell sold property at 57 Curtis Terrace, Pittsfield, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $13,000.
Bruce J. and Richard W. Scullary sold property at 52 Dawes Ave., Pittsfield, to Richard W. Scullary, $60,000.
Bruce J. and Richard W. Scullary sold property at High Street, Pittsfield, to Richard W. Scullary, $2,500.
Jeanne M. McTaggart and Paula L. Chipko, trustees of the Komlosi Family NT, sold property at 20 Saratoga Drive, Pittsfield, to Bamba Janneh and Aminata Kijera, $294,100.
Luke Tomashek sold property at 34-36 Day St., Pittsfield, to Jeffrey Heller, $208,000.
Abby A. Ketchum sold property at 98-100 Lincoln St., Pittsfield, to 98 Lincoln LLC, $113,000.
Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity Inc. sold property at 62 Gordon St., Pittsfield, to Alma Laura Sanchez Ponce De Leon, $187,500.
Ronald J. and Sharon M. Moon sold property at 15 Cecelia Terrace, Pittsfield, to Thomas Evangelisto, $145,700.
Christopher Robillard, trustee of the Pacific NT, sold property at 27-29 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Mira Willow Scarfiotti, $275,000.
Berkshire Neighborhood Development Partners Inc. sold property at 50 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Jose Orlando Santos-Delgado Jr., $170,000.
Nolan Fernandez sold property at 8 Leidhold Place, Pittsfield, to Mariama Dibba, $150,000.
Michael J. Steben sold property at 15 Rector St., Pittsfield, to Spenser T. Davis, $150,000.
C&P Realty LLC sold property at 17-23 Danforth Ave., Pittsfield, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $175,000.
Richmond
Valeri A. Reynolds sold property at 42 Lake Road Extension, Richmond, to Bruce I. Wintman and Jonna I. Gaberman, $1,950,000.
Ernest L. and Pamela M. Smith sold property at Sleepy Hollow Road, Richmond, to Joseph P. Short and McCaela C. Donovan, $215,000.
Sheffield
James W. Black and Patricia B. Kelly, trustees of Black Irrevocable Grantor Trust, sold property at 0 Water Farm Road, Sheffield, to Carly Jane Shafiroff, $40,000.
Stockbridge
Clover Swann and Matthew B. Riley, personal rep. of the estate of Nicholas Swann, sold property at 25 Cherry Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Justin D. and Steven Schmitter, $290,000.
Deborah Davis-Johnson, trustee of the DGLHS Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 18 Beachwood Drive, Stockbridge, to Edward Steve Lichtenberg and Betsy Suzanne Aubrey, trustees of the Lichtenberg Aubrey RVT, $390,000.
Washington
Gary A. Joyner and Vicki A. Wilder sold property at Cross Place Road, Washington, to Timothy A. and Deanna M. Mason, $20,000.
Williamstown
LVP Holdings LLC sold property at 112 Water St., Williamstown, to Marc-Harry Delorme and Pamela Michelle Franks, $415,000.
57 Spring Street Inc. sold property at 57 Spring St., Williamstown, to Williamstown Commercial Investments LLC, $1,750,000.
Oxford Finance SB Propco LLC sold property at 1561 Cold Spring Road, Williamstown, to Williamstown Recovery Realty LLC, $1,200,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.