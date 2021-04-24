Adams
Kenneth Hodgdon sold property at 47 Commercial St., Adams, to Sincerity Builds LLC, $155,000.
Lucas J. Waters sold property at 2 Weber St., Adams, to Robert A. and Katherine R. McCabe, $129,900.
BecketCarolann Molyneaux sold property at Benton Hill Road, Becket, to Alexander Robert Arbour, $18,500.
Bruce Allan Pelczarski sold property at Brook Lane, Becket, to Kathleen A. Chmura-Fournier and Theodore S. Chmura III, $1,000.
CheshireVirginia R. and Gerald F. Lamb, trustees of The Lamb NT, sold property at 206 Shadowland Cove, Cheshire, to William C. O’Donnell, $204,900.
Great BarringtonIan Minushkin and Renee Minushkin sold property at 9B Monument Valley Road, Great Barrington, to DN21 LLC, $501,000.
Majestic Oak Estates LLC sold property at VanDeusenville Road, Lot 2, Great Barrington, to Jeffrey C. Ramsey and Mary Olivia Ramsey, $235,000.
HancockAimee Linn sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Michael and Kelly Nitka, $305,000.
LanesboroughJoseph Geurds sold property at 580 South Main St., Building 1, Unit 7, Lanesborough, to David J. Pelletier, $97,900.
Marianna Scoco sold property at North Main Street, Lanesborough, to Joseph R. and Lisa A. Trybus, $25,000.
David L. and Alice L. Pelkey sold property at Iroquois Street, Lanesborough, to Sean Graham, $19,000.
LeeDavid F. Woodin sold property at 410 Tyringham Road, Lee, to Gerald E. Drake Jr., $62,000.
Justin Thomson and Emily Irsfeld now known as Emily Thomson sold property at 63 East Center St., Lee, to Michael L. and Martha C. Elrod, $295,000.
LenoxRalph L. Gutmann, trustee of the Ralph L. Gutmann 2000 RVT, sold property at 6 Meadow Lane, Unit 10, Lenox, to Gerald A. and Lynn B. Denmark, $221,000.
Michael and Hannah Lerner sold property at 15 Catherine St., Lenox, to Vincent Leydet and Jose F. Goncalves, $55,000.
Amy L. Parsley, trustee of the Mical Nominee RT, sold property at 9 Stone Ledge Road, Lenox, to Rinku Jakhar, $210,000.
Richard B. and Carole F. Einaugler, trustees of the Restated Carole F. Einaugler Trust-2016 and the Restated Richard B. Einaugler Trust-2016, sold property at 8 Fairway Drive, Unit 10, Lenox, to China Cat Sunflower LLC, $975,000.
Mount WashingtonElancey Farms LP sold property at East Street, Mount Washington, to Pamela Jane Pescosolido, $100,000.
New MarlboroughAmber Ball sold property at 1660 Clayton-Mill River Road, New Marlborough, to Walter D. Agar and Daskam Agar, $4,000.
Michael E. Greenblatt and Mary E. Greenblatt sold property at 894 Cross to Canaan Valley Road, New Marlborough, to Susan Moyer and Douglas Moyer, trustees of Susan Moyer and Douglas Moyer Living Trust Dated Jan. 27, 2021, $895,000.
North AdamsDorothy L. and Charles R. Ransford Jr., as co-trustees of Chase Avenue NT, sold property at 53-55 Chase Ave., North Adams, to Eric Gordon, $170,000.
David C. Atwell sold property at 23 Eagle St., North Adams, to Workingfromtheberkshires LLC, $245,000.
City of North Adams sold property at 568 Mohawk Trail, North Adams, to Thomas Dobbert, $30,700.
OtisLawence E. and Kimberly A. Stevens sold property at 2501 Algerie Road, Otis, to Maurice J. and Theresa M. Garofoli, $570,000.
PittsfieldLinda M. Kavey sold property at 68 Reuter Ave., Pittsfield, to Janice M. O’Neill, $139,000.
Marc C. and Dennis M. Murphy sold property at 81 Scalise Drive, Pittsfield, to Daniel C. and Jeannie M. Woods, $289,000.
Margaret E. Barnes sold property at 20 Barker Road, Pittsfield, to Eric A. Damasca and Melissa S. Peto, $170,000.
Alliance Properties LLC sold property at 1159 North St., 32 Westminster St., 61-63 Circular Ave. and Dewey Avenue, Pittsfield, to Flex Investments LLC, $360,000.
Alliance Properties LLC sold property at 16-20 Elizabeth St., Pittsfield, to Flex Investments LLC, $194,100.
Paul A. Ricciarini, trustee of the Paul A. Ricciarini 2020 FT, sold property at 46-48 Adam St., Pittsfield, to Jose Chairez-Marquez and Brenda Romero Rodriguez, $144,000.
Margaret L. Ward sold property at 121 Alpine Trail, Unit 23-A, Pittsfield, to Martin J. Lecker and Terri K. Needle, $595,000.
Alliance Properties LLC sold property at 39-41 Maplewood Ave., Pittsfield, to Bartola I. Bernabel, $50,000.
Andrew J. Walker sold property at 31 East Mill St., Pittsfield, to Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC, $50,000.
Mitchell Y. Lauritsen sold property at 30 Springside Ave., Pittsfield, to Roberta A. Baumann, $188,000.
Maru Associates LLC sold property at 52-58 North Pearl St., Pittsfield, to BKD Investments LLC, $254,900.
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. sold property at 1230 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $380,000.
Christy Halkowicz, formerly known as Christy DeJesus, sold property at 49 Richmond Ave., Pittsfield, to Stafania Leva Koenig and Eric Haskins, $175,000.
Patricia M. Winkle sold property at 79 Bromback St., Pittsfield, to Craig A. Jones Jr. and Katherine I. Jones, $205,000.
RichmondMaurice J. and Theresa M. Garofoli sold property at 1568 Dublin Road, Richmond, to Bard Daniel and Susan Teigen, $1,220,000.
SandisfieldPeter Hason and Kenneth Hason, personal reps. of the estate of Jane Hason, sold property at 49 New Hartford Road, Sandisfield, to Matthew Lissak and Zanthe Taylor, $890,000.
SheffieldTricia R. Storti sold property at 30 Alder Place, Sheffield, to Cody Kickery, $240,000.
328 Peacon Lane LLC sold property at 132 Bull Hill Road, Sheffield, to Yariv Houvras and Judy Andrea Greene, $835,000.
Norma Jean Mason sold property at 590 South Main St., Sheffield, to Berkhill 73 Sheffield LLC, $135,000.
StockbridgeGeorge Richards sold property at 41 Main St., Unit 8, Stockbridge, to Sharon Loraine Weiss, $100,000.
Jorja-Ann Marsden, individually and as personal rep. of the estate of Anna B. Pilling, sold property at 71 East Main St., Stockbridge, to Nathaniel K. and Emily Katherine Woodward, $385,000.
West StockbridgeDavid E. Lanoue Inc. sold property at 33 Pixley Hill Road, West Stockbridge, to Chauncey Edward Hazen and Elizabeth B. Hazen, $1,220,000.
WilliamstownDennis R. and Susan J. Steele sold property at 0 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to David Oshman, $36,000.
Daniel and Betsey Epstein sold property at 152-154 Meacham St., Williamstown, to the President and Trustees of Williams College, $440,000.
Herbert L. and Marilyn H. Rice sold property at 74 Lindley Terrace, Williamstown, to Michael E. Bloom, $267,200.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.