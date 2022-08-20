Adams
Sling LLC sold property at 25 Orchard Ave., Adams, to Matthew David Hamilton, $200,000.
David L. and Ann Marie Zaleski sold property at 20 Prospect St., Adams, to Jose Rosario, $150,000.
Michael P. Cannava sold property at 8 Bieniek Ave., Adams, to David R. and Nathan G. Jette, $189,900.
Chris Bonnivier sold property at 8 Valley St., Adams, to Patriot Associates LLC, $20,000.
Thomas Abate sold property at 17 Spring St., Adams, to Lahcen Bamadi and Saleh Salhi, $26,000.
Becket
NewRez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing and John Joseph Kattler Jr. sold property at 98 Werden Road, Becket, to NewRez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, $297,165.60.
John R. and Robin A. Amato sold property at 311 Woodmere Road, Becket, to Vacation Properties VT I LLC, $640,000.
Arlo D. Guthrie sold property at 3071 Main St., Becket, to Susana M. Ruiz, $168,500.
Cheshire
Claire E. Wood sold property at 175-177 Church St., Cheshire, to Stephen and Cynthia Richardson, $147,250.
Clarksburg
Allen M. and Tracie L. Arnold sold property at 37 Wheeler Ave., Clarksburg, to James W. Recknagel, $177,000.
Dalton
Cynthia M. Cantwell sold property at 17-19 Second St., Dalton, to Wendy Appleton, $270,000.
Edward B. and Barbara A. Eurbin sold property at 67-69 Carson Ave., Dalton, to First Fruits Property Management LLC, $256,000.
James P. and Laurel W. Carsell sold property at 498 Main St., Dalton, to RJ Estates LLC, $560,000.
Great Barrington
Susan Bell Mower sold property at 80 Maple Ave., Unit B, Great Barrington, Barrington Square Condominium, to Andrew William Beckwith and Beth Rachel Beckwith, $206,000.
Robert M. Sleboda and Cheryl M. Sleboda sold property at 3 Crimson Lane, Great Barrington, to David M. Markowitz, $550,000.
Kendal McTeigue sold property at 5-7 Benton Ave., Unit A, 5-7 Benton Ave. Condominium, Great Barrington, to Jessie Duff-McLaurin, $480,000.
Richard Kelly, personal rep. of Estate of Olindo J. Zerbato, sold property at 1096 Main St., Great Barrington, to Liza Gennari, $285,000.
Hinsdale
Clayton P. Fancher Jr. sold property at 126 Robinson Road, Hinsdale, to David and Jennifer Lemay, $380,000.
Lanesborough
Randolph H. and Barbara R. Stein sold property at 105 Brodie Mountain Road, Lanesborough, to Robert R. and Susan M. Benner, $699,000.
Gary Allen Monette sold property at Cheshire Road, Lanesborough, to Sky Vault Investment LLC, $15,450.35.
Sky Vault Investment LLC sold property at Cheshire Road, Lanesborough, to Z and G LLC, $20,000.
Lee
865 Fairview LLC sold property at 865 Fairview St., Lee, to Robert J. Piccolo Jr. and Sheena Marie Piccolo, $82,000.
Carolyn M. Hitchcock sold property at 81 East Center St., Lee, to Samantha Udakande Kankanamalage, $285,000.
Stephanie W. Copeland sold property at 360 & 388 Spring St., Lee, to Erickson & Pozzi Homes LLC, $598,000.
Frederik W. and Carolyn A. Eliason sold property at 880 East St., Unit 100B, Lee, to David and Rowena Geisler, $229,000.
North Adams
Dovy Fuchs sold property at 73 North Holden St., North Adams, to Enasin LLC, $100,000.
Se Eun Oh sold property at 139 Ashland St., North Adams, to Sy Kitchen LLC, $400,000.
Tyler A. Filiault, personal rep. for Mary-Jeanne Filiault, sold property at 442 Notch Road, North Adams, to Tyler Carroll, $377,500.
Claudia Pasternak and Christopher Crews sold property at 196 Veazie St., North Adams, to Jason Nocher, $129,900.
Waldemar and Wieslaw Demusz sold property at Whitcomb Hill Road, North Adams, to Tim Foldy-Porto, $20,000.
Henry and Jacqueline Lindard Gates sold property at 10 Miner St., North Adams, to JP Parent Company LLC, $154,900.
Peru
Marshall E. and James A. Gaston and Liana L. Summers sold property at Curtin Road, Peru, to Caitlin M. Stunich and Amanda Carroll, $240,000.
Cathy J. Murnane sold property at David Drive, Peru, to Nathanel S. and Stephanie L. Murphy, $10,000.
Pittsfield
Angela Lynn Elzner sold property at 76 Lexington Parkway, Pittsfield, to Ramzy D. and Meghan R. Sookey, $475,000.
Edward and Tamara Eshleman sold property at 33 Eleanor Road, Pittsfield, to Jacob and Bridget Sweener, $389,000.
Durga Property Holdings Inc. sold property at 655 Cheshire Road, Pittsfield & Lanesborough, to Mehran Namiri-Kalantari, $8,000,000.
Jean E. Kirsch and James B. Asmussen sold property at 13-15 Hall Place, Pittsfield, to Aisha Baptiste-Gilmore and Stephanie Semper, $242,000.
Laurie A. Chivers sold property at 81 Dartmouth St., Unit 308, Pittsfield, to Darian K. Weldon, $161,000.
Rosa Velasquez sold property at 43-45 Clinton Ave., Pittsfield, to Alejandra Del Sol Lebeau, $200,000.
Truman R. Keys and Kevin Batista sold property at 159 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield, to Lawrence F. Reilly, $450,000.
Marie B. Metivier sold property at 45 Harding St., Pittsfield, to Gordon H. and Alison M. Cassone, $235,000.
Dale E. Carlson, formerly known as Dale E. Twining, sold property at 77 Chickering St., Pittsfield, to Stephen J. Carlson, $175,000.
Sukha Singh, personal rep. of the Estate of Gurmeet K. Pratt, sold property at 28 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield, to Jorge R. Aguilar Sangurima, $230,000.
IBH Silverberg LLC sold property at 210-212 South St. and 18 Henry Ave., Pittsfield, to Wind Chime Properties LLC, $640,000.
Keith Ireland, personal rep. of the Estate of Shirley B. Hallett, sold property at 108 East Housatonic St., Unit 10, Pittsfield, to Carlo F. Petrucci Jr., $145,000.
Daryl J. Scorpa sold property at 43 Deborah Ave., Pittsfield, to Rosemary Polidoro, trustee of the Polidoro NT, $289,462.50.
Anthony J. DiNicola, trustee of the Antoinette M. DiNicola Realty Nominee Trust, sold property at 164-166 Elm St., Pittsfield, to Alexis M. Vega, $249,500.
Desire M. Lane sold property at 561 South St., Pittsfield, to Arthur James Fletcher, $317,000.
Longbridge Financial LLC sold property at 124 Danforth Ave., Pittsfield, to Alexander Escalon Maldonado and Blanca Yaneth Rodriguez Rodriguez, $111,000.
Dean E. and Patricia S. Eksuzian sold property at 28-30 Hollister St., Pittsfield, to Adrian Bennett, $256,700.
Kai Ming Chi and Zhu Chi sold property at 94 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, to Jordan M. Smith, $227,500.
Sheffield
Mary Lynne Grismer sold property at 1615 Home Road, Sheffield, to Goose Hollow LLC, $200,000.
Yaroslav Shukel sold property at 467 Berkshire School Road, 0 Berkshire School Road, Sheffield, to Marley E. Freeman, $489,000.
Stockbridge
Michael and Marilyn Dee sold property at Dugway Road, Stockbridge, to Philip E. Rosenberg and Meredith H. Savitt, $222,500.
Tyringham
Basil Alsop Eisenman, personal rep. of the Estate of Adele Lebourgeois Alsop, sold property at Main Road, Tyringham, to Bradford Morse and Arin Willey, $340,000.
William and Trysta DeSantis sold property at 73 Goose Pond Road, Tyringham, to Zachary W. DeSantis, $185,000.
West Stockbridge
Edward A. Denham and Marsha A. Denham sold property at 48 Maple Hill Road, West Stockbridge, to Martin Kreitman & Joy Bergelson, $1,475,000.
Peter McCormick and Patricia Hickey sold property at 25 Cross Road, West Stockbridge, to Peter Finn Wittrock, $1,100,000.
Williamstown
Deborah Ann Donovan sold property at 24 Water St., Unit 1, Williamstown, to the President and Trustees of Williams College, $485,000.
Jacqueline A. Duguay sold property at 1250 Simonds Road, Williamstown, to Christopher S. Horn and Paulina K. Smolinski, $77,750.
Alleson H. White sold property at 405 North Hemlock Lane, Williamstown, to David and Ellen Moskowitz, trustees of the Moskowitz RT, $400,000.
FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.