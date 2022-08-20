Adams

Sling LLC sold property at 25 Orchard Ave., Adams, to Matthew David Hamilton, $200,000.

David L. and Ann Marie Zaleski sold property at 20 Prospect St., Adams, to Jose Rosario, $150,000.

Michael P. Cannava sold property at 8 Bieniek Ave., Adams, to David R. and Nathan G. Jette, $189,900.

Chris Bonnivier sold property at 8 Valley St., Adams, to Patriot Associates LLC, $20,000.

Thomas Abate sold property at 17 Spring St., Adams, to Lahcen Bamadi and Saleh Salhi, $26,000.

Becket

NewRez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing and John Joseph Kattler Jr. sold property at 98 Werden Road, Becket, to NewRez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, $297,165.60.

John R. and Robin A. Amato sold property at 311 Woodmere Road, Becket, to Vacation Properties VT I LLC, $640,000.

Arlo D. Guthrie sold property at 3071 Main St., Becket, to Susana M. Ruiz, $168,500.

Cheshire

Claire E. Wood sold property at 175-177 Church St., Cheshire, to Stephen and Cynthia Richardson, $147,250.

Clarksburg

Allen M. and Tracie L. Arnold sold property at 37 Wheeler Ave., Clarksburg, to James W. Recknagel, $177,000.

Dalton

Cynthia M. Cantwell sold property at 17-19 Second St., Dalton, to Wendy Appleton, $270,000.

Edward B. and Barbara A. Eurbin sold property at 67-69 Carson Ave., Dalton, to First Fruits Property Management LLC, $256,000.

James P. and Laurel W. Carsell sold property at 498 Main St., Dalton, to RJ Estates LLC, $560,000.

Great Barrington

Susan Bell Mower sold property at 80 Maple Ave., Unit B, Great Barrington, Barrington Square Condominium, to Andrew William Beckwith and Beth Rachel Beckwith, $206,000.

Robert M. Sleboda and Cheryl M. Sleboda sold property at 3 Crimson Lane, Great Barrington, to David M. Markowitz, $550,000.

Kendal McTeigue sold property at 5-7 Benton Ave., Unit A, 5-7 Benton Ave. Condominium, Great Barrington, to Jessie Duff-McLaurin, $480,000.

Richard Kelly, personal rep. of Estate of Olindo J. Zerbato, sold property at 1096 Main St., Great Barrington, to Liza Gennari, $285,000.

Hinsdale

Clayton P. Fancher Jr. sold property at 126 Robinson Road, Hinsdale, to David and Jennifer Lemay, $380,000.

Lanesborough

Randolph H. and Barbara R. Stein sold property at 105 Brodie Mountain Road, Lanesborough, to Robert R. and Susan M. Benner, $699,000.

Gary Allen Monette sold property at Cheshire Road, Lanesborough, to Sky Vault Investment LLC, $15,450.35.

Sky Vault Investment LLC sold property at Cheshire Road, Lanesborough, to Z and G LLC, $20,000.

Lee

865 Fairview LLC sold property at 865 Fairview St., Lee, to Robert J. Piccolo Jr. and Sheena Marie Piccolo, $82,000.

Carolyn M. Hitchcock sold property at 81 East Center St., Lee, to Samantha Udakande Kankanamalage, $285,000.

Stephanie W. Copeland sold property at 360 & 388 Spring St., Lee, to Erickson & Pozzi Homes LLC, $598,000.

Frederik W. and Carolyn A. Eliason sold property at 880 East St., Unit 100B, Lee, to David and Rowena Geisler, $229,000.

North Adams

Dovy Fuchs sold property at 73 North Holden St., North Adams, to Enasin LLC, $100,000.

Se Eun Oh sold property at 139 Ashland St., North Adams, to Sy Kitchen LLC, $400,000.

Tyler A. Filiault, personal rep. for Mary-Jeanne Filiault, sold property at 442 Notch Road, North Adams, to Tyler Carroll, $377,500.

Claudia Pasternak and Christopher Crews sold property at 196 Veazie St., North Adams, to Jason Nocher, $129,900.

Waldemar and Wieslaw Demusz sold property at Whitcomb Hill Road, North Adams, to Tim Foldy-Porto, $20,000.

Henry and Jacqueline Lindard Gates sold property at 10 Miner St., North Adams, to JP Parent Company LLC, $154,900.

Peru

Marshall E. and James A. Gaston and Liana L. Summers sold property at Curtin Road, Peru, to Caitlin M. Stunich and Amanda Carroll, $240,000.

Cathy J. Murnane sold property at David Drive, Peru, to Nathanel S. and Stephanie L. Murphy, $10,000.

Pittsfield

Angela Lynn Elzner sold property at 76 Lexington Parkway, Pittsfield, to Ramzy D. and Meghan R. Sookey, $475,000.

Edward and Tamara Eshleman sold property at 33 Eleanor Road, Pittsfield, to Jacob and Bridget Sweener, $389,000.

Durga Property Holdings Inc. sold property at 655 Cheshire Road, Pittsfield & Lanesborough, to Mehran Namiri-Kalantari, $8,000,000.

Jean E. Kirsch and James B. Asmussen sold property at 13-15 Hall Place, Pittsfield, to Aisha Baptiste-Gilmore and Stephanie Semper, $242,000.

Laurie A. Chivers sold property at 81 Dartmouth St., Unit 308, Pittsfield, to Darian K. Weldon, $161,000.

Rosa Velasquez sold property at 43-45 Clinton Ave., Pittsfield, to Alejandra Del Sol Lebeau, $200,000.

Truman R. Keys and Kevin Batista sold property at 159 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield, to Lawrence F. Reilly, $450,000.

Marie B. Metivier sold property at 45 Harding St., Pittsfield, to Gordon H. and Alison M. Cassone, $235,000.

Dale E. Carlson, formerly known as Dale E. Twining, sold property at 77 Chickering St., Pittsfield, to Stephen J. Carlson, $175,000.

Sukha Singh, personal rep. of the Estate of Gurmeet K. Pratt, sold property at 28 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield, to Jorge R. Aguilar Sangurima, $230,000.

IBH Silverberg LLC sold property at 210-212 South St. and 18 Henry Ave., Pittsfield, to Wind Chime Properties LLC, $640,000.

Keith Ireland, personal rep. of the Estate of Shirley B. Hallett, sold property at 108 East Housatonic St., Unit 10, Pittsfield, to Carlo F. Petrucci Jr., $145,000.

Daryl J. Scorpa sold property at 43 Deborah Ave., Pittsfield, to Rosemary Polidoro, trustee of the Polidoro NT, $289,462.50.

Anthony J. DiNicola, trustee of the Antoinette M. DiNicola Realty Nominee Trust, sold property at 164-166 Elm St., Pittsfield, to Alexis M. Vega, $249,500.

Desire M. Lane sold property at 561 South St., Pittsfield, to Arthur James Fletcher, $317,000.

Longbridge Financial LLC sold property at 124 Danforth Ave., Pittsfield, to Alexander Escalon Maldonado and Blanca Yaneth Rodriguez Rodriguez, $111,000.

Dean E. and Patricia S. Eksuzian sold property at 28-30 Hollister St., Pittsfield, to Adrian Bennett, $256,700.

Kai Ming Chi and Zhu Chi sold property at 94 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, to Jordan M. Smith, $227,500.

Sheffield

Mary Lynne Grismer sold property at 1615 Home Road, Sheffield, to Goose Hollow LLC, $200,000.

Yaroslav Shukel sold property at 467 Berkshire School Road, 0 Berkshire School Road, Sheffield, to Marley E. Freeman, $489,000.

Stockbridge

Michael and Marilyn Dee sold property at Dugway Road, Stockbridge, to Philip E. Rosenberg and Meredith H. Savitt, $222,500.

Tyringham

Basil Alsop Eisenman, personal rep. of the Estate of Adele Lebourgeois Alsop, sold property at Main Road, Tyringham, to Bradford Morse and Arin Willey, $340,000.

William and Trysta DeSantis sold property at 73 Goose Pond Road, Tyringham, to Zachary W. DeSantis, $185,000.

West Stockbridge

Edward A. Denham and Marsha A. Denham sold property at 48 Maple Hill Road, West Stockbridge, to Martin Kreitman & Joy Bergelson, $1,475,000.

Peter McCormick and Patricia Hickey sold property at 25 Cross Road, West Stockbridge, to Peter Finn Wittrock, $1,100,000.

Williamstown

Deborah Ann Donovan sold property at 24 Water St., Unit 1, Williamstown, to the President and Trustees of Williams College, $485,000.

Jacqueline A. Duguay sold property at 1250 Simonds Road, Williamstown, to Christopher S. Horn and Paulina K. Smolinski, $77,750.

Alleson H. White sold property at 405 North Hemlock Lane, Williamstown, to David and Ellen Moskowitz, trustees of the Moskowitz RT, $400,000.

FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust

The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.

