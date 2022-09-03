Real estate transactions for the week of Aug. 15-19.
Adams
Stephen C. Conlon sold property at 192 North Summer St., Adams, to Michael J. Rossi and Austin R. Alibozek, co-trustees of Mr. Double A NT, $285,000.
Katie L. Van, Kathleen A. and Kurt K. Singer sold property at 58 Willow St., Adams, to Robert L. Gallagher, $311,000.
Wayne Arnold sold property at 11-13 Temple St., Adams, to Wenninger Family LP, $190,000.
Scott D. Lee sold property at 77-85 Commercial St., Adams, to Commercial Street Properties LLC, $369,900.
Aimee L. Kupiec and Erica J. Viens sold property at 3 Apremont St., Adams, to Nicole M. Jannicelli, $135,000.
NAMV Investments LLC sold property at 87 East Road, Adams, to Stefan S. Massari and Catherine E. Nowlan, $290,000.
Joshua G. and Carrie S. Wolfzahn sold property at 41 East Jordan St., Adams, to Walter Rogowski, $199,900.
Becket
Michael J. and Laurie A. Kisselbrock, formerly known as Laurie A. Beckwith, sold property at 3186 Main St., Becket, to Timothy M. Lansing, $190,000.
Albert Charles Vreeland, Dale Ellen Vreeland, Lisa Marie Arguedas, and Stacie Lyn Fitch sold property at 1398 Fred Snow Road, Becket, to Abraham Lateiner, $350,000.
Cheshire
Elise L. Starr, trustee of Elise L. Starr RVT, sold property at 1008 West Mountain Road, Cheshire, to Doug and Lisa Lister, $525,000.
Clarksburg
Alicia L. Schneider sold property at 31-33 Wheeler Ave., Clarksburg, to HLP Realty Holdings LLC, $57,000.
RMSG LLC sold property at 166-168 River Road, Clarksburg, to Jordan R. Rennell, $161,000.
Dalton
Crane & Co. Inc. sold property at Crane Avenue, Dalton, to Dalip Singh, $25,000.
Linda J. Hodlin, personal rep. of the Estate of Louis Walter Doyle, sold property at 44 Florence St., Dalton, to Michael J. and Laurie A. Kisselbrock, $264,900.
Paula D. Bernard, formerly known as Paula D. Conrow, sold property at 22 Riverview Drive, Dalton, to Penny Wing and Jery L. Helms Jr., $260,000.
A.J. Schnopp Jr. Construction Inc. sold property at Pinecrest Drive, Dalton, to Erin J. McAdoo and Jeffrey S. McAdoo, trustees of the Erin J. McAdoo Living Trust, $75,000.
Egremont
Helen Elizabeth Branch sold property at 16 Shun Toll Road, Egremont, to SMLN LLC, $1,150,000.
Great Barrington
Laura M. Donald, trustee of Matthew G. Donald Revocable Trust, sold property at 113 West Ave., Units 4101 & 4102, Stonegate Condominium, Great Barrington, to Denise Dufault, $218,000.
Lisa Jayne Taikowski and Francis Scot Taikowski Sr. sold property at 915 Main St., Great Barrington, to Jhon Ferlain Torresmarin and Claudia V. Villamil Gutierrez, $330,000.
Gregory Ward, trustee of Ward Family Realty Nominee Trust, sold property at 118 Hollenbeck Ave., Great Barrington, to Alexandra T. Cosgrove and Blake K. Williams, $725,000.
Bank of America N.A., successor by merger, Countrywide Bank N.A., formerly known as Countrywide Bank FSB, holder of a mortgage from Gail M. Murray, sold property at 75 Alford Road, Great Barrington, to Alliance Properties LLC, $335,000.
Colin R. Mathews, trustee of Susan M. Mathews 1995 Trust, sold property at 77 Castle St., Great Barrington, to Matthew Cronin and Kelly McAleer, $480,000.
Hancock
Peter and Kim Delucia sold property at 51 Whitman Road, Hancock, to Thomas Clark and Rebecca Dillard, $80,000.
Andrew S. Wells and Lauren Preston-Wells sold property at 295 Hancock Road, Hancock, to Howard Lipton, trustee of Hancock NT, $1,295,000.
Hinsdale
Kimberley A. Wendling, formerly known as Kimberley Brennan, sold property at Watson Road, Hinsdale, to Steven Richard and Rachel Holder Fleischmann, $65,000.
Howard Lipset and Sandra R. Lipset, trustees of the Sandra R. Lipset Living Trust, sold property at 271 Pine Cone Lane, Hinsdale, to Craig and Shani Lipset, $472,500.
Lanesborough
Edward J. and Bella Ann Aherne sold property at 79 Balance Rock Road, Lanesborough, to David S. Rolle, $387,000.
Lee
Elijah Daniel Southard sold property at 70 Summer St., Lee, to Bacilio Hernandez Aguilar and Maria Mercedes Heras, $290,000.
Jake David Newton sold property at 745 Cape St., Lee, to Paul James Mechare Sr., $155,000.
Christopher and Thuy L. Cataldo sold property at 110 Elk Drive, Lee, to Patricia E. Salkin and Howard Gross, $26,000.
Lenox
Lawrence J. Carroll sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit B13, Lenox, to Judith A. Gerratt, $127,000.
Thomas A. and Judith A. Hynes sold property at 155 Crystal St., Lenox, to Topspin 155 Sports LLC, $50,000.
Richard J. and Jean E. Capello sold property at 55 Old Stockbridge Road, Lenox, to Timothy D. Peterson, trustee of the 55 Old Stockbridge Road NT, $559,000.
Melissa A. Salinetti sold property at 23 Crystal St., Lenox, to Benjamin C. MacDonald, $165,000.
Susanne Fant Freeman and Todd Beckett McGinley, trustee of the Susanne Fant Freeman RVT, sold property at Morgan Manor, Unit 1, Lenox, to Estella O. Bodnar, $205,000.
Joseph Roux and Michael Dobson, personal rep. of the Estate of Marcel J. Roux, sold property at 151 Housatonic St., Lenox, to Arun K. Pandey and Sara B. Goodberlet, $319,000.
George and Sandra Taub sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit D15, Lenox, to Elliot Bruce and Caryn Jackson Koffman, trustees of the Elliot Bruce Koffman and Caryn Jackson Koffman RVT, $135,000.
Monterey
Doreen Campbell sold property at 5 Harbour Lane, Monterey, to Gerard Casserly, Michael Casserly and Sean Dugan, $270,000.
MTA Planning LLC sold property at 220 Hupi Road, Monterey, to Derek B. Scammahorn and Kaitlyn M. Barry, $960,000.
New Ashford
Donnamarie and Thomas R. Morton Jr. sold property at 75 Roys Road, New Ashford, to Andre Wallace, $335,000.
New Marlborough
Debra Regan and Paul Wasinger sold property at 172 Cross to Canaan Valley Road, New Marlborough, to Holly North and Sarah Reynolds North, $995,000.
North Adams
William and Simone Anderson sold property at 9-11 Meadow St., North Adams, to Zusammen LLC, $181,000.
Patricia M. Dubis, trustee of the Russell A. and Theresa A. Briggs NT, sold property at 93 North St., North Adams, to Sidney A. Rothstein and Luzia Geraldi Folegatti, 182,500.
Jessica Marie Dubie sold property at 34 Foucher Ave., North Adams, to Shorey L. Lamb, $277,000.
Joan Zablosky sold property at 64 College Ave., North Adams, to Gulam and Najma Ghouse, $275,000.
Corrina M. Cancro, personal rep. of Francis Roger Cancro sold property at 21-23 Veazie St., North Adams, to Berkshire Hills Development Co. LLC, $250,000.
Otis
Gary Thresher sold property at 4 North Lake Ave., Otis, to Chad M. and Darcy N. Andre, $316,000.
Kimberly Ann and Craig D. Kilian sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Lorene Phillips, $66,000.
Barbara A. Foster, trustee of the 28 North Street Realty Trust, sold property at 28 North St., Otis, to Justin and Amanda Whitfield, $277,500.
Pittsfield
SC Home Offer LLC sold property at 2 Weller Ave., Pittsfield, to William T. and Elizabeth R. Stuhr, $91,134.03.
Michelle A. McGuire sold property at 240 Barker Road, Pittsfield, to Joan Vincent-Hanlon, $350,000.
James B. and Regina M. Kelley sold property at 37 Meadow Ridge Drive, Pittsfield, to Charles J. and Diane S. Pero, $699,000.
DNC Real Estate LLC sold property at 278-280 Onota St., Pittsfield, to Shelle Realty LLC, $235,000.
Andre and Audrey C. Wallace sold property at 148 Allengate Ave., Pittsfield, to James Njenga Kinyanjui and Katerina Njenga, $271,000.
DNC Real Estate LLC sold property at 57 Curtis Terrace, Pittsfield, to LND Investments LLC, $58,000.
Candice M. Forrest sold property at 68 Oak Hill Road, Pittsfield, to Steven N. McDermott, trustee of the Nina T. McDermott Trust, $358,000.
Robert F. and Pamela D. Malnati sold property at 27 Pacific St., Pittsfield, to Steve C. Wright, $110,000.
Michael J. Henderek Jr. and Christine J. Henderek sold property at 25-27 Chickering St., Pittsfield, to Robert and Samantha Henderek, $185,000.
William T. and Elizabeth R. Stuhr sold property at 2 Weller Ave., Pittsfield, to DUTA Real Estate LLC, $95,000.
Melissa Delollo, formerly known as Melissa A. Gardner-Kim, sold property at 27-29 Courtland Place, Pittsfield, to Caitlan B. Connelly and Rolando Patrel, $218,700.
Ramzy Sookey and Meghan Sookey, formerly known as Meghan Nelson, sold property at 19 Marcella Ave., Pittsfield, to Alex R. Chautin and Jennifer L. McKeon, $300,000.
Stephen M. and Robert T. Sykes sold property at 43 Taylor St., Pittsfield, to Jacquelyn Sykes, $100,000.
Adam Parker sold property at 135 Madison Ave., Pittsfield, to Milsa Maria Attanasio, $147,000.
Brien Center for Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services Inc. sold property at 34 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield, to LND Investments LLC, $25,000.
Daniel F. and James S. Wojtkowski sold property at 92 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to 92 Dalton Ave. LLC, $240,000.
John A. and Toni Marie Massery sold property at 40 Vista St., Pittsfield, to Alexander Starr Nader, $430,000.
James K. Arienti sold property at 53 Pinehurst Ave., Pittsfield, to Robert Fredrickson, $106,000.
Fannie Mae sold property at 147 Burbank St., Pittsfield, to Andrew P. Maguire Jr., Viktoria J. McCormack and Ronald Clemens, $190,000.
Michael P. Wendling Jr. sold property at 24 Cliff Ave., Pittsfield, to Miguel Portillo Zelaya, $120,000.
Jeffrey N. Allen sold property at 144 Alpine Trail, Pittsfield, to William R. and Karen K. Sigel, $617,900.
Toryl P. Hanna sold property at 48 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield, to Claudia Morales Badui, $339,000.
Therese Michaud, trustee of the Gaetan M. Michaud RVT of 2010, sold property at 523 Tyler St., Pittsfield, to Alva Devon Dillon and Nancy Ruth Chaney, $1,177,600.
TD Bank N.A. and Keith F. and Darlene N. Book sold property at 134 Doreen St., Pittsfield, to TD Bank N.A., $196,677.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC and Cynthia Mills sold property at 27-29 Daniels Ave., Pittsfield, to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, $94,860.
Sandisfield
Ralph Morrison sold property at Route 8, South Main Street, Sandisfield, to Abbey Road Land LLC, $175,000.
Mary Kate Bykowski sold property at 11 River Road, Sandisfield, to Joanna K. Gulik, $194,000.
Savoy
Eline K. Forward sold property at 74 Old Main Road, Savoy, to Brian W. and Stephanie B. Sayers, $250,000.
Sheffield
Kevin W. Hyams and Celeste W. Hyams sold property at 928 Sheffield Egremont Road, Sheffield, to Tyler Hils and Haley Hils, $379,000.
Stockbridge
Carol M. Dan, trustee of the Carol M. Dan Revocable Trust Agreement, sold property at 19 Hawthorne Road, Stockbridge, to Richard C. Schulhof and Sandra H. Goodenough, $1,553,000.
Jeffrey D. and Rosemarie S. Waterhouse, Candace L. De Loureiro aka Candace L. De Louriero, and Suzanne Waterhouse, personal rep. of the Estate of John J. Waterhouse, sold property at 11 Beachwood Drive, Stockbridge, to William and Sara Kovel, $425,000.
West Stockbridge
Barry P. Nielsen and Florence M. Nielsen sold property at 5 Main St., West Stockbridge, to Almena Morwenna Moore Boyd, $455,000.
David B. Potter sold property at Lenox Road, Lot 2, West Stockbridge, to Mark Louis Weinberg and Elizabeth Jean Hansen Weinberg, $150,000.
Williamstown
Mark H. and Nancy D. Bass, trustees of the Bass FT, sold property at 430 Henderson Road, Williamstown, to Christopher J. and Stacey L. Gilfillan, $710,000.
Bruce and Julie Macdonald sold property at 255 Hancock Road, Williamstown, to Ross S. and Janice H. Goodman, $2,500,000.
Windsor
Steven A., James D., and Joseph A. Duda sold property at 163 Savoy Hollow Road, Windsor, to Nicholas C. Staffin, $250,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.