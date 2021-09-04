Adams
Michael and Cassandra Keil sold property at 21 Morningside Ave., Adams, to Richard B. and Katelyn E. Gigliotti, $220,000.
Michael J. and Jane G. Ripps sold property at East Mountain Road, Adams, to Kathryne Read, Brian W., William Thomas, and Joy Z. Kelly, $40,000.
Alford
H2 Holdings LLC sold property at 87 White’s Hill Road, Alford, and 0 White’s Hill Road, Egremont, to Mark W. Batten and Margaret Relman Batten, $879,000.
Becket
Philip Kaplan sold property at Yokum Pond Road, Becket, to Helene Sterling, $50,000.
Helene Sterling sold property at Yokum Pond Road, Becket, to Nancy Blorian, $800,000.
Jeanette Liemer, trustee under the Revocable Trust Agreement, sold property at Moberg Road, Becket, to Leon West Housand Jr. and Donna M. Housand, $19,000.
Cheshire
Zachary R. Levesque, personal rep. of the estate of Clarence Levesque, sold property at 108 Depot St., Cheshire, to Jose F. Goncalves and Vincent Leydet, $72,507.
Anthony C. Morris and Margaret Ann Hisert sold property at 1096 South State Road, Cheshire, to Maura J. and William W. Wilder Jr., $177,500.
Dalton
Susan E. Holland sold property at 25 Glennon Ave., Dalton, to Jill M. Taylor, $225,000.
Florida
Heidi L. and James R. Miller Jr. sold property at 52 Mohawk Trail, Florida, to Devon Ryll-Spencer and Nancy Ann Ryll, $80,000.
Great Barrington
Todd Beckett McGinley and Susanne Fant Freeman, trustees of Susanne Fant Freeman Revocable Trust of Dec. 16, 2009, sold property at 365 State Road, Lots 1 & 2, Great Barrington, to Jeffrey N. Cohen, $839,000.
Gail Natoli sold property at 24 Seekonk Cross Road, Great Barrington, to Shea M. Kelly and Tarek Assali, $1,253,000.
Jeffrey N. Cohen sold property at 365 State Road, Lot 1, Great Barrington, to Michael S. Padovano and Stephanie Reubins, $749,000.
Judith A. Haywood, formerly known as Judith A. Cuevas, sold property at 11 Manville St., Great Barrington, to Rebecca MacGregor and Maxwell Weary, $422,000.
Richard A. Stenberg sold property at 238 North Plain Road, Great Barrington, to Matthew Straus, $757,500.
Joan Weinstein sold property at 10 Forest Row, Great Barrington, to Robin Zeamer, $425,000.
Hancock
Anthony D. Capobianco sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to James E. Grady, $135,000.
Sharon B. Carini sold property at 37 Corey Road, Hancock, to Lyman Richard and Sandra P. Adams, $300,000.
Hinsdale
William D. Dufour Jr. sold property at 479 Peru Road, Hinsdale, to Mitchell and Cara McKnight, $1,350,000.
Lanesborough
Shire Enterprises LLC sold property at 24 Glassworks Road, Lanesborough, to Samantha Morin, $195,000.
Town of Lanesborough sold property at 745 North Main St., Lanesborough, to Danielle Bochneak and Zachary Zenk, $70,000.
Town of Lanesborough sold property at Putnam Road, Lanesborough, to Aaron M. Williams, $2,500.
Town of Lanesborough sold property at 10 National St., Lanesborough, to Jacqueline Gero and Michael Rousseau, $47,500.
Shaun M. and Carrie L. Kennedy sold property at 217 Bailey Road, Lanesborough, to Yiwen Fu, $530,000.
Lee
Justin W. and Sarah B. Ober sold property at 695 Fairview St., Lee, to Jennifer Guerin, $385,000.
Wendy and Keith Gordon and David Talbert sold property at 880 East St., Unit 500E, Lee, to Robin Severino Rattner and Howard Paul Rattner, $352,500.
Lenox
John H. Martino sold property at 175 New Lenox Road, Lenox, to Laurie and Paul Vilord, $440,000.
H. Clifford Rudisill II, trustee of the Rudisill Maintenance Trust, and Ray E. Wilson sold property at 6 Meadow Lane, Unit 8, Lenox, to Robert L. Daley and Elizabeth Brown-Daley, $240,000.
Shanlen Realty Corp. sold property at 90 Main St., Lenox, to Chucky’s LLC, $300,000.
New Marlborough
David Madow and Patricia L. Salzmann Madow sold property at Route 57, Lot 1, New Marlborough, to Michael Taylor and Andrea Taylor, $108,000.
Crockett B. McGarrity and Virginia E. McGarrity sold property at Peter Menaker Road, Lot 9, New Marlborough, to Richard Drucker and Hilary Drucker, $134,150.
North Adams
Jeffrey R. Bleu sold property at 64 Notch Road, North Adams, to Peter D. and Raluca M. Vandergrift, $182,500.
Dustin J. and Jennifer L. Kline sold property at 26 Hodges Cross Road, North Adams, to Heather McCarthy, $244,900.
Otis
Dennis L. and Joyce S. Michaud sold property at West Center Road, Otis, to Alex Rawitz, $32,000.
Barbara A. Ferranti sold property at 1689 East Otis Road, Otis, to Debbie E. Rocke and Georgianna D. Rocke, $91,000.
Pittsfield
David A. Chambers sold property at 11 Pacific St., Pittsfield, to Theodore A. Kozlowski, $116,000.
Chad M. and Kennedy H. Raimer sold property at 600 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, to Marites Rebola Wilbur, $293,000.
Kowalczyk Development Corp. sold property at 20 Aspen Way, Unit 39, Pittsfield, to Craig M. Nisnewitz and Cheryl Janus, $545,000.
Faye C. Harris, aka Faye C. Bailey, sold property at 61 Ridge Ave., Pittsfield, to L. Ronald and Kelly A. Guidi, $250,000.
Anthony R. Ptak Jr. sold property at 63 South Onota St., Pittsfield, to Wayne M. Levesque, $135,000.
Deborah Kuni and Daniel Norton, trustees of the Norton Family NT, sold property at West Housatonic Street, Pittsfield, to Frederick W. and Bobbi Lee Kickery, $100,000.
Anna Sokolowski, formerly known as Anna Korniyets, sold property at 152 Maple Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Russell and Rebecca Recker, $240,000.
Scott Osleeb, Megan Dorcey and Joan Osleeb sold property at 142 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield, to Simeon and Natanya Bittman, $400,000.
Kelvin Santos sold property at 61 Orchard St., Pittsfield, to Pittsfield Properties Group LLC, $75,000.
Thomas F. Flynn III and Donna M. Flynn, trustees of the Donna M. Flynn NT, sold property at 44 Dorchester Ave., Pittsfield, to Matthew R. and Virginia G. Davis, $282,500.
Shawn Maschino sold property at 341 Tamarack Ave., Pittsfield, to Tamarack Properties LLC, $260,000.
David J. Lipinski sold property at Churchill Street and Cascade Street, Pittsfield, to Ludlow Berkeley IV, $93,000.
Michael J. Williams sold property at 1 Eastbrook Lane, Pittsfield, to Jay R. and Pamela R. Green, $730,000.
Joseph T. DelGallo Jr. and Sandra J. DelGallo sold property at 632 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, to Barbara W. and John J. Ross, $339,900.
Anthony and Josephine Penna sold property at 54 Donna Ave., Pittsfield, to Michael T. DelGallo and Daniel J. DelGallo, $350,000.
Mitchell and Cara McKnight sold property at 63 Blythewood Drive, Pittsfield, to Michael J. Williams and Tara A. Marotta, $1,250,000.
Michael Raimo, personal rep. of the estate of Maureen M. Stanton, sold property at 50 Churchill Crest, Pittsfield, to Susan A. Fertig, trustee of the Susan A. Halpert 2013 RVT, $237,400.
Richmond
Richard D. Knight sold property at 983 State Road, Richmond, to Thomas and Elizabeth Sherman, $353,000.
Sheffield
Jeremiah J. Cronin and Karrie M. Barnum sold property at 52 Cedar St., Sheffield, to Gail Silveira and Sidney Silveira, $200,000.
Babette Silver sold property at 1076 County Road, Lot 2, Sheffield, to Edward A. Israelow and Arlene L. Gardner, $750,000.
Edward A. Delmolino III sold property at 1106-1112 Sheffield-Egremont Road, Sheffield, to Christopher M. McNeill and Caitlin Marsden McNeill, $885,000.
Stockbridge
Joseph J. and Deborah Fein Berger sold property at 23 Beachwood Drive, Stockbridge, to Gabriel and Chelsea Sapir, $500,000.
Williamstown
The President and Trustees of Williams College sold property at 540 Pine Cobble Road, Williamstown, to Temesgen A. Araya and Denise Diaz-Araya, $551,800.
Jarrett C. and Jennifer L. Bayliss sold property at 41 Front St., Williamstown, to Peter Charles and Jennifer Rebecca Massing Harris, $615,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.