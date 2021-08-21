Adams
Michael J. and Morgan J. Rossi sold property at 10 Marsh Lane, Adams, to Zusammen LLC, $157,500.
Donna M. and Wilfred C. Parmenter Jr. sold property at 29 Crandall St., Adams, to Tamara Marie and Jason Elijah Barieau Shovelton, $270,000.
Patrick H. and Nanciann Klammer sold property at 46 East Orchard Terrace, Adams, to Kevin Scott and Kelly Craddock Kelley, $450,000.
Allyson B. Labelle sold property at 12½ Staples St., Adams, to Nicholas Yaneff, $97,000.
Becket
David Paulen sold property at Beech Tree Lane, Becket, to Francis J. and Maria del Pilar O’Connell, $27,500.
Cheshire
Daniel P. Milesi sold property at 585 Lanesborough Road, Cheshire, to Cheshire Cobbles LLC, $637,500.
Clarksburg
Robert A. Hunt sold property at 509 & 511 North Houghton St., Clarksburg, to Vijaykumar Sukhadiya, $234,000.
Nathan E. and Julie M. Pichette sold property at 480 River Road, Clarksburg, to Avery Woodbury, $115,000.
Dalton
Maguerdech F. and Ann D. Pashalian sold property at 711 Kirchner Road, Dalton, to Robert A. Hunt and Tracy M. Beany, $307,500.
Egremont
Fredric Kasner sold property at 7 Guilder Hollow Road, Egremont, to Christine Symons and Jeffrey Symons, $1,375,000.
Great Barrington
Rose D. Khalsa sold property at 5 Forest Row, Great Barrington, to Nicole DeLorey, $465,000.
Gregg O. Wellenkamp and Eric H. Wellenkamp sold property at Kalliste Hill, Lot 1, Great Barrington, to Daniel J. Goldschmid, trustee of Goldschmid Nominee Trust, $350,000.
Stephen M. Carlotta, trustee of Snap Shop Realty Trust, sold property at 14 Railroad St., Great Barrington, to Bow Tie LLC and 18 Railroad LLC, $808,000.
Powerhouse Square I LLC sold property at 34 Bridge St., Unit 307, Residences at Powerhouse Square I Condominium, Great Barrington, to Rebecca A. Lee, $550,000.
Joseph H. Roy, Christine M. Roy and Theresa A. Roy sold property at 231 Grove St., Great Barrington, to Robert W. Woods, $270,000.
Hancock
Jonathan and Lori B. Winter sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Margaret Sanger, $80,000.
William G. and Eileen V. Hermance sold property at Corey Road, Unit 9073, Hancock, to James E. Terryberry II and Derek C. Hansen, $276,000.
Michael K. and Kristin A. Hickey sold property at Hancock Road, Hancock, to Cheryl A. Bianco, trustee of Bianco Landscaping NT, $47,000.
Lanesborough
Neil E. and Stephanie A. Myers sold property at 60 Summer St., Lanesborough, to Kimberly Sawyer, $285,000.
Sea Mountain Ventures LLC sold property at 525 South Main St., Lanesborough, to NS Retail Holdings LLC, $1,662,946.43.
Lee
Yokun Ridge Property Management LLC sold property at 250 Valenti Farm Road, Lee, to Robert J. Brunell, $218,626.
Diane M. Lostrangio sold property at 60 Mountain View Terrace, Lee, to Diane L. Carroll, $263,000.
Sidney P. and Shirley M. Horowitz sold property at 85 Pease Terrace, Lee, to David A. Duquette, $253,000.
Robert and Joyce A. Parks sold property at 120 Elk Drive, Lee, to Jordan A. Gross, $270,000.
Donald Scaglione sold property at 110 Summer St., Lee, to Barry Howard Lupovich and Desiree Susan Bragan, $253,000.
Sheryl G. Rosenfield, trustee of the Sheryl G. Rosenfield Trust, sold property at 85 Stockbridge Terrace, Unit 6A, Lee, to Allen B. and Kathryn E. Haas, trustees of the Allen Haas Trust, $1,050,000.
Lenox
Kelly Sadlowski sold property at 22 Evergreen Trail, Unit 22, Lenox, to Bruce and Terri Ettinger, $460,000.
Shaun Matthew Delmolino sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit A01, Lenox, to Meria Goulart and Hamilton Pereira, $121,500.
Denise Roszkowski, trustee of the Denise Roszkowski Lenox Revocable Trust, sold property at 54 Dunmore Court, Lenox, to Albert H. Gorman, $885,000.
Mark H. and Judy L. Usow sold property at 117 Cliffwood St., Lenox, to Neal Maxymillian, $1,490,000.
Cavalier Holdings LLC sold property at 56 Housatonic St., Lenox, to Jeita LLC, $280,000.
Timothy Magner, personal rep. of the estate of Joyce Anne Magner; Sandra A. Garrett, personal rep. of the estate of John Kealey Garrett; and Laurie Robert sold property at 87 New Lenox Road, Lenox, to Lev Fertelmeyster, $380,000.
New Marlborough
Gail S. Belmuth sold property at 204 Norfolk Road, New Marlborough, to Victor Michael Albano and Diana E. Albano, $808,000.
North Adams
Steven D. and Kathleen M. Strange sold property at 78 College Ave., North Adams, to Russell A. and Milissa Littlefield, $225,000.
Mohamed Abdel Hashesh sold property at 82-84 Bracewell Ave., North Adams, to Bruce W. Palumbo Jr. and Elizabeth Cheesbro, $55,300.
Alice P. Modena and Carol Ulch sold property at 323 Franklin St., North Adams, to Michele A. Lloyd, $242,000.
Jaye Pause and Nicole Gauthier sold property at 25 Rich St., North Adams, to Foley Capital LLC, $164,000.
Jessica L. Lincoln sold property at 64-66 Central Ave., North Adams, to Leonard R. Pader, $142,800.
Steven P. Gamari sold property at 124 Barth St., North Adams, to Nancy A. Magnifico and David A. Boyer, $297,000.
David P. Morin sold property at 34 Foucher Ave., North Adams, to Jessica Marie Dubie, $215,000.
A Tower LLC sold property at 215 Houghton St., North Adams, to Jorge and Claudia Acosta, $22,000.
Wayne W. Whitney sold property at 612 State Road, North Adams, to James Sweet and Haley Brown, $90,000.
Otis
Samuel R. and Felicity G. O’Neil sold property at 1110 East Otis Road, Otis, to John Michael Crowson, $199,000.
David G. and Carol J. Hoebel and Richard and Susan Heacox sold property at Route 8, Otis, to James and Nancy Brown, $105,000.
Arlene Fishkind sold property at 21-23 Pleasant Drive, Otis, to Michael and Cheryl L. Cunningham, $1,250,000.
Aileen I. Monheit sold property at 1791 Algerie Road, Otis, to Corey J. Liptak, $200,000.
Elizabeth Sabella, personal rep. of the estate Gisela Sabella, sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Melanie Brochu and Joseph Bettencourt, $24,000.
Michael P. and Sarah M. Dundas sold property at 167 Towhee Trail, Otis, to Jeremy Harris and Aileen Cleary, $375,000.
Peru
Robert M. Bellora sold property at Kreutzer Road, Peru, to Jeffrey A. and Robyn M. Bolduc, $30,500.
Pittsfield
William M. Connor sold property at 209 Velma Ave., Pittsfield, to Brendon Cowdrey, $280,000.
Ana Cristina Velez sold property at 85 Wilson St., Pittsfield, to Jonathan Coburn and Jessica Sachs, $205,100.
Matadormus LLC sold property at 168 Newell St., Pittsfield, to Nolan Smith Fernandez and Fanny Paola Correa Gomez, $159,900.
Alfred P. and Antoinette N. Sharlow sold property at 14 Nancy Ave., Pittsfield, to Richardo Torres Ramirez and Maria Xochipa Hernandez, $235,000.
Mary F. Mazzeo, trustee of the Mary F. Mazzeo RVT, sold property at 121 Broadview Terrace, Pittsfield, to Tyler M. Alderman and Frank J. D’Agostino, $140,000.
Thomas E. Harris sold property at 51 Michael Drive, Pittsfield, to Patricia M. Tremblay, $301,000.
Patricia H. Elser, trustee of the Patricia H. Elser Trust-2006 and the Donn C. Elser Jr. Trust-2006, sold property at 15-16 Grunow Place, Pittsfield, to Todd J. Parent and Leonard T. Shetron Jr., $220,000.
David J. Deforest sold property at 14 Larch St., Pittsfield, to 3G Cash Services LLC, $175,000.
Deane J. Steinman sold property at 300 West St., Pittsfield, to Kimberly Reed-Guillemette, $120,000.
Scott W. Nimons sold property at 80 McIntosh Drive, Pittsfield, to James A. Boden and Jessica L. Drohan, $265,000.
Debra Lee Roucoulet sold property at 270 Linden St., Pittsfield, to Mariana Santos, $135,000.
Derek C. Hansen and James E. Terryberry II sold property at 5 Meadow Ridge Drive, Pittsfield, to Nicole Ylonne Payne, $640,000.
David B. Rutter, trustee, David B. Rutter RVT Agreement, sold property at 168 Alpine Trail, Unit 30-A, Pittsfield, to Bridgitte D. McDonald, $512,500.
Mark and Teresa A. Bills sold property at 46-48 Worthington Place, Pittsfield, to Christine J. Cruz, $205,000.
Sunjay and Mauer Desai sold property at 885 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Julian Felipe Bernal, $242,000.
Michael A. and Denise S. Benoist sold property at 16 Asci Drive, Pittsfield, to Ronald L. Hall Jr. and Pamela J. Warner, $175,000.
Alan Eastwood and Kathleen Carmel, trustees of the Zavattaro Family NT, sold property at 14-16 Allessio St., Pittsfield, to James Barr Jr. and Gregg Carroll, $189,000.
Harold Dupee Jr. sold property at 211 Lebanon Ave., Pittsfield, to Shawn A. and Travis B. Mille, $254,900.
David H. and Rosemary A. Morton, trustees of the Morton NT, sold property at 8-10 Pine St., Pittsfield, to Leoncio Rayme, $139,000.
Raul A. and Beatriz A. Morlas sold property at 8-10 Lincoln St., Pittsfield, to David J. Deforest, $130,000.
George H. Platt Jr. sold property at 172-174 Woodlawn Ave., Pittsfield, to Alan P. and Tracy S. Brown, $150,000.
Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC sold property at 31 East Mill St., Pittsfield, to Jeannine A. McEneany, $134,999.
Stephen J. Demastrie sold property at 85 Lenox Ave., Pittsfield, to Brandon Peaslee, $200,000.
Thomas D. McKeon sold property at 33 Sampson Parkway, Pittsfield, to Matthew Padgett, $259,650.
Doreen L. Vincent sold property at 188 Barker Road, Pittsfield, to Lila Pawelski and Anand Kumar Singh, $415,000.
Devin P. Carty, individually and as personal rep. of the estate of Patrick J. Carty, sold property at 59 Churchill Crest, Unit 59, Pittsfield, to Peter M. Angelini, $142,500.
Todd J. Lampiaski sold property at 15 Cole Ave., Pittsfield, to Valaskialf LLC, $150,000.
Tallage Davis LLC sold property at 194 Hungerford St., Pittsfield, to John Carito, $90,000.
Robert E. Watroba, individually and as personal rep. of the estate of Phyllis Madeline Watroba; Deborah A. Boyd, Thomas W. Watroba, and David F. Watroba sold property at 705 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, to Robert E. and Lee A. Watroba, trustees of the Watroba FT, $120,000.
Richmond
Shaunnah R. Godfrey, trustee of the Shaunnah R. Godfrey RVT, sold property at 219 Shore Road, Richmond, to Richard Krushnic and Susan Markowitz, $599,900.
Mehmet Sagman and Zerrin Emel Kayatekin sold property at 69 Osceola Road Extension, Richmond, to Edward P. Gazouleas and Kazuko C. Matsusaka, $683,800.
Sandisfield
Michael G. Carr, personal rep. of the estate of Sean T. Carr, sold property at 14 Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to Jessica M. Cook and Timothy R. Hamilton, $185,000.
Michael P. Dundas and Sarah M. Dundas sold property at 167 Towhee Trail, Sandisfield, and Otis Wood Lands, Lot 16, Otis, to Jeremy Harris and Aileen Cleary, $375,000.
Sheffield
Marilyn Johnson sold property at 39 Farm View Road, Sheffield, to Wayne R. Guay and Eileen M. Potash, $537,500.
Williamstown
Jane P. M. Klaus, trustee of the Jane P.M. Klaus Trust, sold property at 85 Oblong Road, Williamstown, to Carl Wied and Katrina Klaus, $650,000.
Abbie H., David B. and Robert B. Hatton Jr. sold property at Potter Road, Williamstown, to 861 Hopper LLC, $40,955.
Wendy Rosher, personal rep. for the estate of Lois Lindley Rickert, sold property at 60 Mountain View St., Williamstown, to Kyle G. and Jessica Vinik Rosher, $350,000.
Kevin Coffman Bopp, trustee of the Bopp Boys Trust, sold property at 103 Cole Ave., Williamstown, to Carolina E. Echenique, $560,000.
John R. Bryan Jr. sold property at 118 Sloan Road, Williamstown, to Thomas D. McKeon, $420,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.