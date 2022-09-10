Adams
Jared Leslie Porter sold property at 2 Summit Ave., Adams, to Gregory Baker and Angela M. Bleau, $170,000.
Gregory S. and Deborah A. Nowicki sold property at 40 North Summer St., Adams, to Aimee L. Kupiec and Erica J. Viens, $249,000.
Becket
David Neelon, trustee of the David Neelon Trust, sold property at Long Bow Lane West, Becket, to Michael Rubino, $7,500.
Ted M. and Julie F. Glass sold property at 87 Sir Edwards Way, Becket, to Chandra Lorena Rodrigues, $158,000.
Bryan M. and Devon Treharne sold property at Long Bow Lane, Becket, to Benjamin C. Cochran, $20,000.
Cheshire
NGM Realty Inc. sold property at 266 North St., Cheshire, to All Purpose Storage Cheshire LLC, $1,000,000.
Dalton
Jiang Liang sold property at 6 Diamond Terrace, Dalton, to Mary A. George, $251,500.
Egremont
Carissa Marie Mann sold property at 9 Westerhook Road, Egremont, to Christina M. Reynolds, $479,000.
Thomas Tyler Clapp sold property at 8 Brookvale Road, Egremont, to Mary Kathleen Fenton & Thomas Jude Menner, $990,000.
Florida
John E. and Tamara R. Lewis sold property at 85 Tilda Hill Road, Florida, to Conner J. Tworig and Kasha M. Wissman, $280,000.
Robert F. Green Jr. sold property at Monroe Road, Florida, to Hussain A. Hamdan, trustee of the Scenic Monroe Road RT, $10,000.
Great Barrington
James J. Toth sold property at 114 Christian Hill Road, Great Barrington, to Judd Holdings LLC, $365,000.
Dagan Diaz-Krier sold property at 20 Kirk St., Great Barrington & West Stockbridge, to Walter McTeigue IV, $270,000.
Eleanor Y. Lord & Ronda G. Parish, trustees of Margaret Wheeler Special Family Trust, sold property at 65 Monument Valley Road, Great Barrington, to David Menis & Jessica Menis, $700,000.
Hinsdale
Brad Felix sold property at 349 Ashmere Road, Hinsdale, to Paul G. McMahon Jr. and Deborah McMahon, $235,000.
Lanesborough
Patricia A. and Ralph W. Bush sold property at 43 Victoria Lane, Lanesborough, to Daniel W. and Cheryl A. Pigott, $600,000.
William N. and Janice M. Shirley sold property at 49 Scott Road, Lanesborough, to Anthony J. and Alicia A. Cormier, $315,000.
Lee
Frances Branson sold property at 15 Antelope Drive, Lee, to Yvette Branson and Rena Branson, $250,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. sold property at 640 Chapel St., Lee, to Thomas C. and Mary C. Dugan, $54,900.
Lenox
Holly Lynn Heck sold property at 32 Lawton St., Lenox, to Ian and Karina Gaft-Azcue, $375,000.
Monterey
Howard Sontag & Gary Topche, trustees of Leonard Weisman Revocable Trust, sold property at 89 Fairview Road, Monterey, to Vicki Weisman, $475,000.
North Adams
Susan M. Rahilly, personal rep. of Stephen J. Battory Jr., sold property at 15 Murray Ave., North Adams, to Abishour Equities LLC, $59,900.
John Duquette Jr. sold property at Ashland Street, North Adams, to Ashland Storage LLC, $40,000.
Union Jack Development LLC sold property at 49 Arnold Place, Unit B, North Adams, to Richard J. Farley, $175,000.
Angelo Ciavarella sold property at 59 George Ave., North Adams, to Bryan J. and Jamie N. Waryjasz, $237,500.
Otis
Lee Tavernia sold property at 48 West Shore Road & West Shore Road, Otis, to Jesse Brady Hiller, $99,000.
Peru
Lindsay M. Petkus sold property at East Main and West Main Road, Peru, to Fred and Jaclyn M. Orlando, $25,000.
Jeremy S. and Lindsay M. Petkus sold property at 14 East Windsor Road, Peru, to Fred and Jaclyn M. Orlando, $480,000.
Pittsfield
Donald T. Pero, Matthew R. Pero and Mary E. Manghue sold property at 74 Fort Hill Ave., Pittsfield, to Kailey A. Pero, $235,000.
Michael J. Rossi sold property at 81 Dartmouth Ave., Unit 203, Pittsfield, to Darlene Berryman, $159,000.
Jean M. Ryan aka Jean L. Ryan sold property at 7 Applewood Lane, Pittsfield, to Evelyn Cobbold, $295,000.
Richard J. Howe sold property at 346 Wahconah St., Pittsfield, to Eric A. Damasca, $45,000.
Donna C. Arnold, trustee of the Karen C. Border RVT and personal rep. of the Estate of Karen C. Border, sold property at 63 Delancy Ave., Pittsfield, to Mark R. Fiore, $250,000.
Bryan J. Waryjasz sold property at 48 Franklin St., Pittsfield, to Ray and Melissa Crowley, $255,000.
Patricia S. Geller, trustee of the Susan J. Hospod NT, sold property at 114 Harryel St., Pittsfield, to Judith LeBlanc, Steven Bush, Nancy Brooks, and Catherine Bush McCormack, $300,500.
Glen L. Rufo sold property at 111 Fourth St., Pittsfield, to Wilfrido Mendez Vanegas and Gladis M. Bravo Saico, $275,000.
CPI PITT II LLC and CPI PITT III LLC sold property at 999 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to CPIMF1 MEDPITSMA LLC, $1,657,514.20.
Nadine M. Whiting, formerly known as Nadine M. Schweitzer, sold property at 75 Pine Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Roberta P. Nardi, $297,000.
Paul M. and Carolyn M. Sheldon sold property at 894 Williams St., Pittsfield, to Mayson J. Morse, $304,150.
Casey C. Burr sold property at 133 High St., Pittsfield, to Luis E. Calderon Bermeo, $149,900.
Peter and Anne Shomphe sold property at 33 Kittredge Road, Pittsfield, to Gregory and Sharon Stewart, $425,000.
Michael T. Tyler and Patricia A. Tyler sold property at 10 Fair Way Ave., Pittsfield, to Noah J. Tarjick, $150,000.
James Bowman and Andrew J. Bowman sold property at 70 Putnam Ave., Pittsfield, to Rachael D. Fenn, $210,000.
Anthony G. Rud Jr. and Flavia Mastellone sold property at 210 Harryel St., Pittsfield, to Alexander B. and Mary L. Gillman, $220,000.
Stephen J.C. Williams sold property at 49½ Draper St., Pittsfield, to Theresa L. Bordeau, $230,000.
Linda C. Ackerman, formerly known as Linda C. McManmon, sold property at 112-114 Union St., Pittsfield, to Romildo Faria, $180,000.
In S. White sold property at 44 Worthen St., Pittsfield, to Scott C. Smith Sr., $240,000.
Jan Blaszak, trustee of the H.D. RT, sold property at 36 Division St., Pittsfield, to LND Investments LLC, $35,000.
Cristina G. Gonzalez sold property at 69 Birch Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Mia Gabriella Mazzeo, $315,000.
Fuster Enterprises LLC sold property at 17 East Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Bayview Beach LLC, $375,000.
West Stockbridge
Silver Mine LLC sold property at Silver Mine Lane, Lot 7, West Stockbridge, to Joanne Weingold & Jack Weingold, $202,500.
Williamstown
David and Ellen Moskowitz, trustees of The Moskowitz RT, sold property at 136 South Hemlock Lane, Williamstown, to Mario and Teresa Alcaro, $260,000.
Martha Westerdahl sold property at 229 Cole Ave., Williamstown, to Matthew A. Gold and Kashia M. Pieprzak, $740,000.
M. Alison and John W. Chandler Jr., trustees of the John W. Chandler Trust, sold property at 416 North Hemlock Lane, Williamstown, to David M. Gorson, $352,000.
Steinerfilm Inc. sold property at 17 Holly Lane, Williamstown, to Dennis Michael Kostyk and Caroline Alexander, $300,000.
Kashia M. Pieprzak and Matthew A. Gold sold property at 21 Berkshire Drive, Williamstown, to Jonathan W. Anderson and Vida B. Johnson, $501,000.
Windsor
Mark E. and Cynthia J. Efinger sold property at 2065 River Road, Windsor, to Richard Leitner, $775,750.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.