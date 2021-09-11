Adams
Trifecta Properties LLC sold property at 10-12 Mill St., Adams, to Alenda Baugh-Zelazo, $130,000.
Caren Lee Les and Harriett R. Bator, trustees of the Francis T. Bator and Harriette R. Bator Trust Agreement, sold property at 15 Forest Park Ave., Adams, to Denise M. Fortier and Dana A. Vandesteene, $250,000.
Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC sold property at 11 Jordan St., Adams, to Roger and Sally Siciliano, $134,900.
John E. Midura and Dan L. Frank sold property at 42 Burt St., Adams, to Viet Nam Pham and Kim Do, $210,000.
Sean F. Anderson and Shannon C. Larochelle sold property at 0 East Hoosac St., Adams, to Jennifer and Joseph Rogge, $85,400.
Rebecca McKeever sold property at 3 Crandall St., Adams, to Abraham Jimenez Fernandez and Stephanie H. Jimenez, $240,000.
Becket
John and Milagros Vargas sold property at Jacobs Ladder Road, Becket, to Vincent LaRouche, $44,000.
Avram Kornberg and Lisa S. Kornberg sold property at 249 Woodmere Road, Becket, to Stephen and Anne M. Wald, $885,000.
Stacy L. Mascheck sold property at 53 Jesters Lane, Becket, to Kimberly A. Logan, $8,000.
Fernanda J. Rodrigues sold property at Alan A Dale Drive, Becket, to Robert and Elizabeth Levesque, $8,500.
Sara E. Matson, Leonora M., Diederick J. and Pieter G. Van Wassenaer sold property at Fred Snow Road, Becket, to Mark Fairfield and Cedar Landsman, trustees of the Relational Trust, $30,550.
Kathleen M. Jones sold property at 376 Wells Road, Becket, to Todd Richard Banitt, $225,000.
Joel Thomas Michaud sold property at 39 Brandons Way, Becket, to Kelly E. Tiedemann, $14,500.
Michael S. and Diane C. Dalzin sold property at Deer Trail Circle, Becket, to Jon and Jacqueline Widel, $12,000.
Cheshire
Michael and Anne M. Kwiecinski sold property at 90 Yorkshire Drive, Cheshire, to Wallace and Rebecca Crouse, $100,000.
Clarksburg
Zachary J. and Laura D. Wood sold property at 85 Fieldwood Drive, Clarksburg, to Nathan and Sarah Pikula, $389,742.14.
Dalton
Barbara J. Tanski sold property at 29 Otis Ave., Dalton, to Emma R. and Robin K. Cookis, $185,000.
Ganesh Gurrala and Leela Echapuram sold property at 65 Elaine Ave., Dalton, to Charles Francis Thompson IV, $265,000.
Deborah Braheney and Shirley A. Dalone sold property at 13 Norwich Drive, Dalton, to Susana Boimare, $182,500.
Egremont
Leland W. Peck, Gregory E. Peck and Marilyn P. Granger, trustee of Granger Family Nominee Realty Trust, sold property at 9 Baldwin Hill E/W, Egremont, to Westward Properties LLC, $475,000.
Katharine Rankin sold property at Millard Road, Egremont, to LIC Corp., $8,000.
Great Barrington
Powerhouse Square I LLC sold property at 34 Bridge St., Unit 303, Great Barrington, to Patricia Anne Woods, $535,000.
Carol G. Mead, trustee of Carol G Mead Revocable Trust, sold property at 121 Castle Hill Ave., Great Barrington, to Adam J. Turner and Paige M. Welborn, $635,000.
Alicia L. Rossie sold property at 7 Cone Ave., Unit B, Great Barrington, to Justin Wesley Ober, $250,000.
Hancock
Robert W. Rosier sold property at 2399 Hancock Road, Hancock, to Little Foot LLC, $240,000.
Lauren and James J. Johnson Jr. sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Eyal Shapira, trustee of the Rusty Realty Trust, $205,000.
Lanesborough
Anthony B. Chojnowski sold property at 18 Gulf Road, Lanesborough, to Matthew E. Gingras and Cynthia Kerr, $227,000.
Lenox
Stephen and Patricia C. Peters, trustees of the Peters Family Trust, sold property at 3 Bishop Estate Road, Lenox, to Susan, David W. and Michael J. Horowitz, $1,500,000.
Roger H. and Lara Brown sold property at 36 East St., Lenox, to Vito William Perri and Jane Mauksch, $1,350,000.
Hollywood Properties LLC sold property at 35 Holiday Hills Road, Lenox, to Elizabeth A. Miller and Andres Saldana, $600,000.
Vincent Leydet and Jose F. Goncalves sold property at 15 Catherine St., Lenox, to Paul B. and Lauren Schumacher, $335,000.
Monterey
Elaine Greene and Howard Green sold property at 57 Art School Road, Monterey, to James Mitchell and Jennifer Mitchell, $1,400,000.
Unyong Lee and Chanho Yoon sold property at 664 Main Road, Monterey, to Carina M. Turchioe, $614,000.
North Adams
Robert C. and Lynn A. Hayden sold property at 200 East Main St., North Adams, to David Cockerill, $230,000.
Robin W. Wittwer and Roger P. Henze, personal rep. of the estate of Ethel Carrie Welch sold property at 600 Church St., North Adams, to Brian C. Kramer and Michael E. Ragone, $89,900.
Otis
Sol Rodas and Nicanor Gomez sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Ryan and Michelle Damilowski, $40,000.
Jonathan Fishbaum sold property at 33 Becket Road, Otis, to Charles Schwartz and Roseann Derupo, $78,000.
John B. Conboy, trustee of the Conboy RT, sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Christopher and Jeanne Davis, $145,000.
Peru
Laurin R. Steele, trustee of the Laurin R. Steele Revocable Trust, sold property at 1 East Main Road, Peru, to Logan V. Brooks and Casey M. Hopkins, $123,000.
Pittsfield
Greylock Federal Credit Union and Anthony P. Andrews sold property at 1290-1292 North St., Pittsfield, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $46,000.
Greylock Federal Credit Union and Charlene M. Wyand sold property at 251 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $77,000.
Cristy L. Wilson, personal rep. of the estate of Theresa Dorothy Tooley, sold property at 200 Gale Ave., Pittsfield, to Tanya E. LeRose, $189,900.
Thomas Calvin Conklin, trustee of the Douglas S. Pearson Revocable Trust 2017, sold property at 37 Dutchess Ave., Pittsfield, to Keith L. and Suzanne Brunner, $230,000.
William Knowles sold property at 1402 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Amanda Sue Lefebvre, $280,000.
Nicholas J. and Jennifer Harrington sold property at 408 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Daniel Gamari, $230,750.
Prakash and Sonia Malkani sold property at 50 Meadow Ridge Drive, Pittsfield, to Hieu Lu and Thoa Kim Huynh, $869,900.
Matthew J. Kiernan and Katelyn M. Krznowek sold property at 30 Doreen St., Pittsfield, to Luke Delsoldato, $219,000.
Holly M. and Shane M. Hunter sold property at 823 North St., Pittsfield, to Pedro Quizhpi Velazquez, $79,000.
Kathy P. Caton sold property at 30 Michael Drive, Pittsfield, to Charleene E. and Donald L. Murray, $301,000.
City of Pittsfield sold property at Plunkett Street, Pittsfield, to D. Sousa & Sons Realty & Development LLC, $10,700.
Susan A. Gable, trustee of the Kenneth M. Kellogg RVT, sold property at 101 Joseph Drive, Pittsfield, to Noppawan Morano, $248,000.
Richard D. Miller and Krista A. Wroldson Miller, aka Krista A. Wroldson, sold property at 25 Church St., Pittsfield, to Patrick J. McLaughlin, $160,000.
Kayla Jade Buck sold property at 32 Nancy Ave., Pittsfield, to John M. and Kathleen A. Lander, $274,000.
Amanda L. Drane sold property at 186 Montgomery Ave. Ext., Pittsfield, to Jan M. LeBlanc, $149,900.
John E. Kalisz sold property at 71 McArthur St., Pittsfield, to Mabeline Burgos, $210,000.
Charles F. Thompson and Anne Marie Jones sold property at 143 Appleton Ave., Unit 2, Pittsfield, to Gabriana N. Brooks, $139,500.
Jon A. Macht, trustee of the Jon A. Macht Trust, sold property at 145 Jason St., Pittsfield, to Elizabeth Buckley, $168,000.
City of Pittsfield sold property at Lenox Avenue, Pittsfield, to Michael W. and Maeve K. Murray, $18,725.
Sandisfield
Duke Realty LLC sold property at North Beech Plain Road, Sandisfield, to Mateusz P. Rybak, $57,000.
Savoy
Harold T. and Diane M. Malloy sold property at 59 Harwood Road, Savoy, to Christopher Totman and Susannah Herron, $80,000.
Sheffield
North Canaan Aviation Realty LLC sold property at Valley View Road, Sheffield, to North Sandy Brook LLC, $100,000.
Windsor
Raymond L. Parrott Jr., trustee of the Shack Realty Company, sold property at 477 Flintstone Road, Windsor, to Kayla J. Buck and Tyler A. Benoit, $280,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.