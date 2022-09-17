Aug. 29-Sept. 2
Alford
Colin S. Nissan and Emily B. Nissan sold property at 15 West Road, Alford, to Artur Sapek and Mollie Conlee, $1,750,000.
Becket
Carl F. Goodman and Beatrice D. Goodman, trustees of the Carl F. Goodman RVT, sold property at 32 Algerie Road, Becket, to Kerry J. Denvir and Susan M. Meagher, $655,000.
Jon Widel and Jacqueline Widel sold property at Deer Trail Circle, Becket, to Monica Bonett, $13,000.
Brian McCarty sold property at 684 Leonhardt Road, Becket, to William J. McAvoy and Amy L. DeVeuve, $315,000.
Alfred L. Knapp sold property at Gentian Hollow Road, Becket, to Hope Cole Mabry, $29,000.
Cheshire
Wallace and Rebecca Crouse sold property at 90 Yorkshire Drive, Cheshire, to Austin T. Nash, $240,000.
Dalton
Marcie-Jo Gingras, personal rep. of the Estate of Virginia F. Chapman, sold property at 69 East Housatonic St., Dalton, to Robert C. Chapman III, $75,000.
Egremont
Jeffrey A. Frank and Liberty E. Frank sold property at 26 Sheffield Road, Egremont, to Timothy B. Angle and Melinda Page Angle, $875,000.
Jeffrey Silveira and Beth Logan sold property at 92 & 96 Baldwin Hill Road, Egremont, to Patrick Rayball and Barbara Rayball, $795,000.
Great Barrington
Norman S. Douglas sold property at 6 Lake Ave., Great Barrington, to Henry Fulford and Marc Owen Tinnes, $435,000.
Philip Morrison and Julia Suor sold property at 2-4 Giddings St., Great Barrington, to Giddings LLC, $400,000.
Gregg O. Wellenkamp and Eric H. Wellenkamp sold property at 105 North Plain Road, Great Barrington, to Jacob Scott, $50,000.
Mimi Y. Cho-Kunz and Werner Georg Kunz-Cho sold property at 15 Cottage St., Great Barrington, to Ed Rogers, $465,000.
Hancock
Judith E. Neidenberg sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Jerome and Carol B. Packard, $360,000.
Joel S. and Hillary A. Estrin sold property at 69 Main St., Hancock, to Martin J. and Renee M. Hanson, $425,000.
Hinsdale
Richard W. Wilbur Jr. sold property at New Windsor Road, Hinsdale, to Carman Gustavis and Dennis Courgeois, $58,000.
Glen L. Rufo sold property at 153 White Birch Lane, Hinsdale, to Gaston R. Robert Jr. and Susanne M. Robert, trustees of the Susanne M. Robert 2014 Trust, $400,000.
Lanesborough
Alan and Diane M. Chamberland sold property at 214 Bailey Road, Lanesborough, to Lia Ngan and Shan Hua, $850,000.
Lee
Charles Solarz III and Sarah Jean Cinquemani sold property at 60 Margerie St., Lee, to Mark J. Vlachos, $355,000.
Todd A. Siegel and Lynda Edwards, trustee of the Sandra Siegel RVT, sold property at 880 East St., Unit B, Lee, to Mark and Francine Kaufman, $282,500.
Lenox
Ira R. and Hilkka E. Adler sold property at 101 Holmes Road, Lenox, to Eric R. Cooper and Catherine D. Anderson, $960,000.
Sandra L. Soule sold property at 129 East St., Lenox, to Lauren C. Young, $339,460.
Wendy C. Philbrick sold property at 14 Cliffwood St., Lenox, to William J. Pelosky and Mary Caroline R. Carmichael, $2,350,000.
Eric E. and Gary A. Williams, personal reps. of the Estate of Percival Lawrence Williams Jr., sold property at 27 Martha Lane, Lenox, to Lesia and Lyndsey Wasio, $385,000.
John Andrew Yeats Geater and Jean Stearns Geater sold property at 20 Meadow Lane, Unit 1, Lenox, to William John and Melinda Ann Blake, $277,000.
Lenox Landings Barrington Brook Holdings LLC sold property at 3 Golf View Drive, Lenox, to Stanley D. Cohen and Susan D. Cohen, trustees of the Stanley M. Axelrod and Susan D. Cohen RVT, $850,000.
Virginia Guenette sold property at 16 Maple St., Lenox, to Rodrigo A. Pizarro and Susan E. Beren, $450,000.
Eric W. and Kim W. Jakobowicz sold property at 57 Housatonic St., Lenox, to Manuela Esther Jiminez and Adrianne Hee, $565,000.
Monterey
Edward M. Schlegel sold property at 30 Dowd Road, Monterey, to Stacy Carry, $300,000.
Eleanor Bounous Rochman sold property at 34 Main Road and Rockwell Road, Monterey, to Marlene Bartos and Roman Greller, $659,000.
Mount Washington
Adam C. Greenberger sold property at 379 West St., Mount Washington, to Ashwin Vasan and Johanna Von Braun, $2,600,000.
North Adams
Chad M. and Stefanie M. Tatro sold property at 171 Kemp Ave., North Adams, to Timothy Ryan Allard and Darylle Lorraine Sheehan, $259,900.
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. sold property at 3 Gregory Ave., North Adams, to Moshe Holender, $58,000.
Jerome P., James, Jacques, Rafael R. and Judson A. Bergeron, Joanna M. Louf, Wesley O. Chandler III, and Jeanne Bergeron Robertson, for the Estate of John S. Bergeron, sold property at 24-26 and 38 Franklin St., North Adams, to Shaun Burns, $5,000.
Jude B. Collins and Haylie R. Morehouse sold property at 20 Clark St., North Adams, to Ryan and Andrea Krysiak, $273,500.
Otis
Joel and Gail Appelbaum sold property at 4 Sequena Drive, Otis and Sandisfield, to Jonathan E. and Lissa Milton Treasure, $575,000.
Zachary and Lukas Haynes, trustees of the Charles S. Haynes RVT, sold property at 284 Monterey Road, Otis, to Janice Lynne Vaughn and Jessica Lynne Poirier, $195,000.
Pittsfield
Rosemary L. Croze, formerly known as Rosemary L. Hendricks, and William A. Croze and Edward S. Hendricks sold property at 135 Hancock Road, Pittsfield, to Kayla Tarjick, $195,000.
Kathleen Kelly, formerly known as Kathleen Daury, sold property at 37 Bishop Parkway, Pittsfield, to Robert and Mary Black, $430,000.
Thomas W. and Debbie J. Granelli sold property at 6 Kathy Way, Pittsfield, to Andre J. and Judith A. Leblanc, $494,000.
Rebecca L. Miller and Lori L. Donnelly sold property at 216 Fort Hill Ave., Pittsfield, to Jared Decoteau, $550,000.
Bernard A. McDonnell sold property at 700 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Ricardo J. Lozado and Julia Kalinowsky, $207,000.
Ann Quigley sold property at 216 California Ave., Pittsfield, to Coty Pratt, $160,000.
Bubs Realty Corp. sold property at 343 Peck’s Road, Pittsfield, to BK Pecks Road LLC, $720,000.
Berta Realty LLC sold property at 998 Valentine Road, Pittsfield, to BK Peck’s Road LLC, $250,000.
Carl K. Zartman and Deanna L. Ruffer sold property at 1450 North St., Unit 304, Pittsfield, to Donald J. LaFerriere, $185,900.
William J. and Barbara L. Garfield sold property at 25 Morin St., Pittsfield, to Francis Lopez-Urquizo and Adriana Evangelina Urquizo, $290,000.
Fred Orlando sold property at 251 Mountain Drive, Pittsfield, to Racha Karia and Jigar Sinroza, $825,000.
Merlene B. Martin sold property at 15 Michael Drive, Pittsfield, to Edward D. Martin II, $200,000.
Bryan P. Jones sold property at 6 Greenings Ave., Pittsfield, to Richard Kovacs and Christie Higuera, $365,700.
John H. and Dana G. Dawson sold property at 65 Marcella Ave., Pittsfield, to Kimloan Thi Ly, $175,000.
Bruce Lee and Clara Ann Marchbanks sold property at 31 Virginia Ave., Pittsfield, to Natalie A. Stracuzzi, $240,000.
Brian J. Beauregard sold property at 54 Churchill Crest, Unit 54, Pittsfield, to David and Pamela Diederich, $184,000.
Rosemary A. Polidoro, trustee of the Polidoro NT, and Rosemary A. Polidoro sold property at 58 Birch Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Tyler Shedd and Jessica David, $285,000.
David B. Robillard sold property at 16 South Atlantic Ave., Pittsfield, to Andrew M. Quigley, $241,500.
Kathleen Forrest, personal rep. of the Estate of Dorothy Elaine Forrest, sold property at 10 Emerson Ave., Pittsfield, to Heather Noel Penney, $288,000.
Robert Lincourt sold property at 21 Whitehead Place, Pittsfield, to Michael F. and Sara B. Hohn, $420,000.
Gloria A. Rochelo sold property at 50 Lathers Ave., Pittsfield, to Victor Fred, $234,000.
Cindy D'Agostino, formerly known as Cindy Newton, sold property at 174 Doreen St., Pittsfield, to Richard P. and Megan F. Delphia, $268,000.
Richard Hopkins, personal rep. of the Estate of Rosemary Mazzeo, sold property at 61 Lakeway Drive, Pittsfield, to Kenneth P. and Susan L. Sayers, $150,000.
Jennifer L. McBurney, formerly known as Jennifer L. Styles, sold property at 7-9 Noble Ave., Pittsfield, to Lydia L. Styles, $143,750.
Bradley S. and Gina M. Hines sold property at 60 King St., Pittsfield, to Holly A. Rogers, $193,000.
William L. Glander Jr. and Jennifer M. Glander sold property at 16 Sherrill Ave., Pittsfield, to Coral A. Marine and Tabita Ferrer, $199,000.
Henry and Hieu T. Chung sold property at 24 Delaware Ave., Pittsfield, to Leah W. Reed and John E. Casey IV, $260,000.
Albert A. and Elizabeth D. Dinicola sold property at 8-10 Hazelwood Terrace, Pittsfield, to Kaleb Todd Hould, $155,000.
Allison N. Melle, Eric M. Mahoney, Sarah P. Lampro, and Shaun P. Mahoney sold property at 1842 East St., Pittsfield, to Destiny P. Crews and Lavante L. Wiggins, $300,000.
Brian Boudreau sold property at 45 Ventura Ave., Pittsfield, to Nancy A. Pleiter-Sadowy, $198,000.
Richmond
Elizabeth M. Bruzzi sold property at 407 Summit Road, Richmond, to Anthony J. and Kristin M. Brogan, $470,000.
Patricia H. O'Brien and John C. O'Brien LP sold property at 220 Branch Farm Road, Richmond, to Christopher J. and Bridget M. King, $275,000.
Sandisfield
Michael G. Carr, Jamie Carr, Mary Cohutt, Norman Carr, Brian Carr, Kathleen Dyer, Shannon Bates, Theresa Carr, James Easton, Connie Walker, Jamie Pierre Carr, Colin Carr, and Jason Carr sold property at 45 Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to Josephine N. Halvorson, $321,000.
Stockbridge
John S. and Michelle J. Cassella sold property at 5 Main St., Stockbridge, to Lisa M. Capozzi, $993,000.
Elizabeth M. Dionne sold property at 64 Glendale Road, Stockbridge, to Walter S. Roberts, $275,000.
West Stockbridge
Joel A. Sutherland and Shoshannah M. Sutherland sold property at 4 Glendale Road, West Stockbridge, to Francisco J. Miranda Jr. and Molly E. Miranda, $1,250,000.
Zina G. Greene, individually and as trustee of Gefter Realty Trust, sold property at 47 Albany Road, West Stockbridge, to Jose Supacela and Angel Supacela-Heras, $275,000.
Williamstown
Katherine Kalker sold property at 116 South Hemlock Lane, Williamstown, to Nancy B. and Stanley G. Adamczyk, $273,000.
Valerie A. Foster and Jennifer L. Hodges sold property at 37 Jamieson Heights, Williamstown, to Matthew S. Martin and Christina E. Simko, $525,000.
Windsor
William A. Tatro Jr. and Robin Wadsworth sold property at 43 Access Road 4, Windsor, to Caitlyn M. Dinan, $70,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.