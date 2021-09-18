Adams
Kevin C. and Anita A. Gage sold property at 216 West Road, Adams, to David and Chelsea Alex Shekailo, $374,000.
Bryce A. Leja sold property at 48 Grove St., Adams, to Celeste L. Lowrance, $220,000.
Paul McClellan sold property at 2 John St. and 31 Richmond St., Adams, to OTW Ventures LLC, $125,000.
Jeffrey A. Klammer sold property at 8 East Orchard Terrace, Adams, to Anthony M. Vallone, $300,000.
Michael F. and Carol A. LaFleur sold property at 11 Miller St., Adams, to Jeffrey A. Klammer, $346,000.
Becket
Alfred G. Beaulieu sold property at Golden Knight Lane, Becket, to Community LD LLC and Jonathan Yunatanov, $1,000.
Joseph Muse sold property at Blue Boar Lane, Becket, to Dane Maschino, $8,000.
Michael E. and Marie T. Fregeau sold property at 49 Lady Lucille Lane, Becket, to Eileen Corrigan, $415,000.
Clarksburg
Kevin R. Fitzpatrick sold property at 59 Brooks Heights, Clarksburg, to Brian M. Adelt and Crystal C. Wojcik, $260,000.
Dalton
Jennifer M. Spagnuolo sold property at 56 High St., Dalton, to Michael S. McKay and Monika A. Pizzichemi, $225,900.
Martha O. Dalitzky, trustee of the Revocable Indenture of Trust of Martha O. Dalitzky, sold property at 561 Red Barn Road, Unit 42, Dalton, to Jeffrey R. and Amy Mann, $750,000.
Lawrence Clingman sold property at 100 Warren Ave., Dalton, to Jeremy Haven and Hannah Powell, $178,500.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. and Eric E. Wigglesworth sold property at 11 Eleanor Road, Dalton, to Alliance Properties LLC, $142,000.
Florida
Adraman and Valbone Kllobocishta sold property at 24 Moores Road Extension, Florida, to Mohegan Real Estate LLC, $8,569.82.
Great Barrington
Eugene Lois and Ellen Lois sold property at 11-A Burning Tree Road, Unit 4, Great Barrington, to Terence T. Deggendorf and Anne L. Deggendorf, $1,000,000.
Jeri Drucker sold property at 102 Castle Hill Ave., Great Barrington, to Peter Franck and Kathleen Triem, $525,000.
Kathleen Banks and Ronald A. Banks sold property at 54 Hollenbeck Ave., Great Barrington, to Edgar Garnett Jr. and Laura L. Garnett, $975,000.
Elise Title and Jeffrey J. Title sold property at 3 Omega Road, Great Barrington, to Samantha Gurman and Alexander Sohn, $850,000.
Michael Goldberg and Melissa Raulston sold property at 52 and 54 River St., Great Barrington, to Cynthia S. McCallister, $750,000.
Hancock
Julu LLC sold property at 2330 Hancock Road, Hancock, to Nicholas E. Kirsch, $620,000.
Patrick W. and Michelle S. Mangin sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Paul J. and Lena M. DeSantis, $170,000.
Lanesborough
Old Williamstown Realty LLC sold property at 99 Summer St., Lanesborough, to Brandon M. Mauer and Megan A. Newton, $386,500.
Ralph A. Schwarzer Jr. sold property at 34 Meadow Lane, Lanesborough, to Edline Jean-Louis, $297,500.
Lee
Adam Hersch sold property at 40 & 50 Erskine Drive, Lee, to Christopher Geradi and Ann Hayes, $230,000.
Rebecca Lebowitz, personal rep. of the estate of Charles E. Stein and the estate of Linda Lopes Stein, sold property at 880 East St., Unit 13B, Lee, to David S. Lyon and Anita M. Bluestone, $237,000.
Paul H. and Dawn R. Face sold property at 85-87 Main St., Lee, to Anup and Ritu Sangar, $285,000.
Kathleen K. Quinlan sold property at 30 Olive St., Lee, to Wilbur Lampert, $196,000.
Cleofe Peckio sold property at 880 East St., Unit 16D, Lee, to Howard Eisler, $280,000.
David A. and Kristin H. Johnson sold property at 100 Highfield Drive, Lee, to Donald O. and Jill A. Reichman, $567,000.
Keith C. O’Neil sold property at 96 Railroad St., Lee, to Andrew M. Consolati, $230,000.
Walter Henry Peltier Jr. sold property at 140 Old Pleasant St., Lee, to Stephen Bynack and Angela Troiano-Bynack, $277,400.
Citimortgage Inc. sold property at 235 Water St., Lee, to Gaurang S. Panwala, $15,000.
David Edward Mougin sold property at 65 Robert St., Lee, to Jenny L. Sharron, $190,000.
Michael D. Scolforo sold property at 25 Summer St., Lee, to Daniel and Nicole Fairaux, $185,000.
Lenox
Julie A. Stone sold property at 35 Pine Knoll Road, Lenox, to Richard E. and Teresa M. Udden, $529,000.
Holly M. Pignatelli and David G. Galisa sold property at 68 New Lenox Road, Lenox, to Michael C. Dellaquila and Sarah E. Real, $360,000.
Rebecca E. Wadsworth, trustee of the Rebecca E. Wadsworth Living Trust Agreement, sold property at Morgan Manor, Unit 2-4, Lenox, to Dorothy L. Naventi and Laurel S. Baluk, trustees of the Henry J. Naventi Jr. and Dorothy L. Naventi RVT, $277,000.
Bonnie G. Bienenfeld sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit C6, Lenox, to Donna L. Porter, $118,800.
Melvin J. and Jeanne A. Pelletz sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit F05, Lenox, to Clark Wallace, $138,500.
Monterey
William A. Lambert sold property at 27 Swann Road, Monterey, to Charleen Greenhalgh and Herbert W. Greenhalgh III, $152,000.
Mount Washington
Andrea Loewenstein sold property at West Road, Mount Washington, to Dania Jekel and Solomon Jekel Jr., trustees of Dania Jekel Revocable Trust, $250,000.
New Marlborough
Robert C. Winterbottom and Miriam C. Winterbottom sold property at 14 Brewer Hill Road, New Marlborough, to Chelsea D. Hutchison and William C. Hutchison, $560,000.
North Adams
Kathleen Marie Auerbach, Lynn S. Nelson, Anne S. Douglas, and Melissa S. Pehlert sold property at 7 Ivory St., North Adams, to Kurtis R. and Heather A. Durocher, $220,000.
Jay Wright and Jessica Thayer sold property at 164 Oak Hill, North Adams, to Alexander Blaisdell, $290,000.
Alejandro Berrios and Gabriela Lopez sold property at 490 Church St., North Adams, to Jessica Hoynoski, $255,000.
Iris Management LLC sold property at 57 Davenport St., North Adams, to Pierce Clifford Brown, $195,000.
Larry A. Kurowski sold property at 243 Union St, Unit 107, North Adams, to Wendell Beavers and Erika Berland, $294,000.
Linda M. Cardimino sold property at 282 State Road, North Adams, to Kurt and Amy Christian, $125,000.
Otis
Richard T. Campetti, Dominic B. Campetti, Susan C. Murray, Bonnie Ann Harbour, and Karen E. Anderson sold property at 52 Drive G, Otis, to Eric Hollander and Melissa Lariviere, $725,000.
Cynthia H. Baldwin sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Jean Devaux and Christopher Devaux, $75,000.
Pittsfield
City of Pittsfield sold property at Brown Street, Pittsfield, to Oliva Grace Oberle, $5,350.
City of Pittsfield sold property at 266 Onota St., Pittsfield, to Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity Inc., $11,770.
City of Pittsfield sold property at Robbins Avenue, Pittsfield, to Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity Inc., $5,350.
KAMP LLC sold property at 1990 East St., Pittsfield, to Brittany R. and Andrew McDermott, $152,000.
Jeremy D. and Monique J. Grosz sold property at 74 Oliver Ave., Pittsfield, to Sonya Horowitz, $425,500.
Edward Grandbois, Denis Grandbois, John Grandbois, and Donna Foster sold property at 40 Howe Road, Pittsfield, to Kyle J. Enko, $250,000.
Kevin W. Barnes sold property at 257 Highland Ave., Pittsfield, to Roger J. and Sally L. Siciliano, $208,900.
Matthew and Michelle Hugger sold property at 66 Leona Drive, Pittsfield, to Yvon’s Nicolas and Jwonataneo Nicholas Francois, $415,000.
Noah D. Kelley and Jonah M. Kelley sold property at 89-91 Peck’s Road, Pittsfield, to Destiny P. Crews, $192,500.
Michael J. Butler sold property at 234 Linden St., Pittsfield, to Richard L. Barriere Jr., $78,000.
Michael D. and Nancy R. Monti sold property at 44 Sampson Parkway, Pittsfield, to Matthew N. Farnham, $330,500.
Rose Ann Sturgeon, Valentine J. Marcinczyk, Aniela M. St. Peter, and Paul A. Marcinczyk sold property at 11 Davis St., Pittsfield, to Harrison L. Searles Jr., $181,000.
LBWPIMA LLC sold property at 541 Hubbard Ave., Pittsfield, to Agree Eastern LLC, $19,400,000.
Sandra E. Scalise sold property at 1217-1219 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Kimberly Ann Forrest and Jayross P. Sommerkamp, $211,000.
Brandon Mauer sold property at 11 Paula Ave., Pittsfield, to Mauricio Javier and Martina Mejia Ortiz, $245,000.
Norman S. Smoller sold property at 105-107 Robbins Ave., Pittsfield, to Jesse D. Posi-Rhinehart, $128,000.
Luanne L. Savino sold property at 46 Churchill Crest, Pittsfield, to Katie Wirth, $230,000.
Marc A. Lescarbeau sold property at 549-555 North St., Pittsfield, to G & W Rentals LLC, $673,000.
David R. and Renee K. Mosher sold property at 23 Farnsworth Terrace, Pittsfield, to Broderick Goodwin Jr. and Cally Goodwin, $227,000.
City of Pittsfield sold property at 231 Tyler St. and Tyler Street, Pittsfield, to WDM Properties LLC, $1,000.
Kenneth O. Lussier Sr. and Sheila M. Lussier, co-trustees of the Lussier Family Nominee RT, sold property at 167 Imperial Ave., Pittsfield, to Kenneth O. Lussier Jr., $220,000.
Corinne A. Fioravanti, Christine Ann Theroux, Charles A. Papa III, and Emily Papa sold property at 11 Burke Ave., Pittsfield, to Richard D. Laughran Jr., $220,000.
J. Brenda Crea, trustee of the Crea Family RT, sold property at 546 Fenn St., Pittsfield, to Ludwig Jean-Louis, $180,000.
Santiago M. Salas sold property at 15-17 Noble Ave., Pittsfield, to 15-17 Noble Avenue Holdings LLC, $110,000.
James M. Torra, trustee of the J.M.T. Family NT, sold property at West Housatonic Street, Pittsfield, to Oscar & Sons Property Management LLC, $53,000.
James A. DiPalazzo and John G. DiPalazzo sold property at 5 Arch St., Pittsfield, to Cameron Michael Guillou and Amanda Rivers, $240,000.
Kevin J. and Sue A. Ramsdell sold property at 129 Lucia Drive, Pittsfield, to Steven Widdis and Deanna Nesti, $300,000.
Theresa C. DiSantis and David J. Carusotto sold property at 81 Dartmouth St., Unit 107, Pittsfield, to David J. Carusotto, $7,000.
Theresa C. DiSantis and David J. Carusotto sold property at 81 Dartmouth St., Unit 109, Pittsfield, to David J. Carusotto, $7,000.
Theresa C. DiSantis and David J. Carusotto sold property at 81 Dartmouth St., Unit 110, Pittsfield, to David J. Carusotto, $7,000.
Mary A. Gniadek sold property at 67 Elaine Drive, Pittsfield, to Kayla Blake and June Blake, $219,000.
Mark N. Matthews and Marie J. Matthews, co-trustees of M Matthews NT, and Marie J. Matthews sold property at 53 Edison Ave. and Tennyson Avenue, Pittsfield, to Jeffrey and Michele A. Drysgola, $225,000.
Richmond
Harvey Seigel, trustee of the Harvey Seigel 2018 RVT, and Martha M. Babcock, trustee of the Martha M. Babcock 2018 RVT, sold property at 291 Osceola Road, Richmond, to Michael A. Bass, trustee of the JNJ NT, $585,000.
Sandisfield
Franklin Woods Investments LLC sold property at Norfolk Road, Sandisfield, to John D. Robitaille Jr. and Brittany M. McKeon, $39,900.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company sold property at 236 Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to Michael Dale Muir, $78,000.
Sheffield
Carol D. Wagner sold property at 494 and 500 Sheffield Plain Road, Sheffield, to A & A Rand Holdings LLC, $110,000.
Stockbridge
Brigette D. McDonald, trustee of the Brookside Lake NT, sold property at 104 Interlaken Road, Stockbridge, to Jacob L. and Katie M. Silverman, $4,025,000.
Mark L. Baer sold property at 69 East Main St., Stockbridge, to Marc R. and Christine G. Poirier, $269,900.
Bernard and Maryellen Collins sold property at 5 Manitauk Heights, Stockbridge, to Jonathan Siegfried and Marion Bachrach, $1,430,000.
Washington
Dorothy Landes sold property at 11 West Shore Drive, Washington, to Frederick Bowers, $177,500.
Williamstown
Cynthia A. Noel sold property at 36 Hall St., Williamstown, to Katherine Webster and Kleopatra Ormos, $302,780.
Donna L. Riley sold property at 1120 Main St., Williamstown, to Patrick Timothy Bandy, $619,000.
Carlos C. Maramag and Tanya R. Maramag sold property at 217 Luce Road, Williamstown, to C. Bradley and Mary Ellen Bissell, $1,300,000.
Charles W. Fox sold property at 7 Birch Lane, Williamstown, to Scott M. Davis, $390,000.
Ralph T. Shipley and Mary Gaskill-Shipley sold property at 0 Gale Road, Williamstown, to Stephen Botkin and Jeanette Zwart, $270,000.
Thomas H. Lee II and Mary T. McTernan sold property at 365 Oblong Road, Williamstown, to David Roland Brenninkmeyer and Anri Elizabeth Wheeler, $1,075,000.
Kathleen Ann George sold property at 176 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to Lisa M. and Candice L. Benoit Peck, $271,500.
Randall M. Ross sold property at 116 Buxton Hill Road, Williamstown, to Steven J. Kaufman and Francine C. Oro, $546,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.