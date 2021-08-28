Adams
Jessica R. Blevins sold property at 19 East Hoosac St., Adams, to Austin M. and Elizabeth D. Hill, $232,000.
Bonnie M. Pero, individually and as successor trustee of Bernice J. Trzcinski RVT of 2009, sold property at 22 Leonard St., Adams, to Alyce M. Levesque, $239,900.
Fernando Leon and Dario Robalino sold property at 78 Friend St., Adams, to Anna Susan and Kevin James Tyler Downing, $69,900.
Nathan J. and Stephanie L. Poirot sold property at 10 School St., Adams, to Cathy-Ann Chapman, $122,900.
Becket
William G. and Patricia Connor Morris sold property at Moberg Road, Becket, to Joseph Muse, $3,118.63.
Edward C. Seger sold property at 13 Golden Knight Lane, Becket, to Kimberly Ann Logan, $13,000.
Raymond Tinkham sold property at Surriner Road, Becket, to Jeffrey L. Piemont, trustee of the Happy Go Lucky NT, $9,000.
Michael E. Foley and Elizabeth A. Foley, trustees of the Michael E. Foley 2019 Revocable Living Trust, sold property at 63 Ronald Drive, Becket, to Jonathan L. and Carrie J. Durbin, $505,000.
Jon and Paula Beatty sold property at Mallard Drive, Becket, to Erik P. Kimball and Mary C. Walsh, $55,000.
James R. Marr Jr. and Marianna F. Marr sold property at Lots 7 & 11, Deerhaven, Becket, to Cary J. Fleisher and Afaese L. Senio, $38,500.
Dennis C. Alaimo, trustee of the Dennis C. Alaimo RVT, sold property at 161 Winter Drive, Becket, to Christina Fan, $427,000.
Clarksburg
Lisa A. Mendel sold property at 126 Cross Road, Clarksburg, to Maria D. LaFleur and Joshua J. Goodell, $178,000.
Dalton
Donna L. Hess sold property at 87 Patricia Ave., Dalton, to Michael R. and Maureen E. Hinkley, $300,000.
Egremont
L M S V Inc., formerly known as Kenver LTD. Inc. aka Kenver LTD, sold property at 39 Main St., Egremont, to Kenver Real Estate LLC, $1,230,000.
Hans Becker, personal rep. of the estate of Gerhard W. Becker, sold property at 11 Lakeside Drive, Egremont, to Daniel Conti and Lindsay Conti, $365,000.
Florida
Martha Jean Stohlmann sold property at Church Road, Florida, to The Wigwam Woodlands LLC, $85,000.
James J. Jamros sold property at 37 South County Road, Florida, to Robert David Sumner, $102,000.
Great Barrington
Walton Ford Railroad Avenue LLC sold property at 15 Railroad Ave., Great Barrington, to Ethan S. Klepetar, trustee of Barrington Railyard Nominee Realty Trust, $75,000.
Thomas D. McCarthy and Sandra L. McCarthy sold property at 80 Taconic Avenue, Unit 5, Oakwood Inn Condominiums, Great Barrington, to Adam J. Pelzman, $427,000.
Jeffrey A. Novick sold property at 76 Grove St., Great Barrington, to Rebecca J. O'Connor and Daniel H. Shankin, $525,000.
Hancock
Richard and Eileen J. Kroeger sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Howard Greenspan, $83,000.
John F. and Diane A. Nolan sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Howard Greenspan, $80,000.
Allen & Benkel Realty LLC sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to John F. and Diane A. Nolan, $88,000.
Lanesborough
Pamela Meller sold property at 696 North Main St., Lanesborough, to Mark B. and Jill M. Johnke, $985,000.
Jon F. and Carol B. Fortier sold property at 75 Potter Mountain Road, Lanesborough, to Weston A. and Rose A. Marlow, $410,000.
Patricia A. Simonetta sold property at 195 Narragansett Ave., Lanesborough, to Patricia J. Petricca and Jeffrey A. Carpenter, $910,000.
Lee
W. Adam and Kimberly Schauman Davis sold property at 255 Spring St., Lee, to Mark Levasseur and Deanna Markham, $595,000.
Lenox
The Wagon Wheel Motel Inc. sold property at 484 Pittsfield Road, Lenox, to Rath Hospitality LLC, $715,000.
Neal Maxymillian sold property at 141 East St., Lenox, to Kathryn Anne Cafiero, $320,000.
Monterey
Thomas R. Litwack sold property at 213 Main Road, Monterey, to Kathryn Anne Stevens and William E. Mielke III, $309,600.
New Ashford
Kellie A. Meehan and Neal P. Sondrini sold property at 78 Mallery Road, New Ashford, to Peter Harrison, $492,000.
North Adams
David K. Wiles sold property at 102 Walker St., North Adams, to Nicholas A. Smith, $235,000.
Dale E. and Stella E. Reed sold property at 238 East Main St., North Adams, to Paula M. Dabenigno and Ellen M. DeLellis, trustees of the 238 East Main Street RT, $249,900.
V. Peter and Dawn A. Vadnais, trustees of the Evolution NT, sold property at 50 Hathaway St., North Adams, to Erikka J. Adams and Jason P. Nelson, $219,000.
Kathy J. LaPlante and Sharon L. Head sold property at 73-79 Main St., North Adams, to Kajal Mukhopadhyay and Mousumi Duttaray, $260,000.
Alyce Levesque sold property at 66 Cliff St., North Adams, to Pamela Shepperd, $168,000.
Timothy L. Rotolo, trustee of the 1689 Massachusetts Avenue NT, sold property at 1689 Massachusetts Ave., North Adams, to Ivan R. Roliz and Ho Kyung Lee, $48,000.
Samuel C. and Terry L. Braman sold property at 27 Hudson St., North Adams, to Terri Lee Daugherty, $125,000.
Linda A. Blair, Nancy C. Ritter, Gayle J. Galli, and Dayle J. Lic sold property at 1078 Church St., North Adams, to Samuel A. and Terry L. Braman, $230,000.
David T. Wood sold property at 1640 South Church St., North Adams, to New England Power Company, $499,000.
Allyse M. Wiencek sold property at 62 Tyler St., North Adams, to David Coury, $158,900.
Otis
Diane L. Dyer sold property at Becket Road, Churchill Road & Chandler Road, Otis, to Donald Chafee, $25,000.
Paul R. and Debra M. Mastrianni sold property at 8-18 D Drive, Otis, to Mona Shustock, $320,000.
Pittsfield
Michael Burnell and Nancy L. Nero sold property at 21 May Terrace, Pittsfield, to Christopher M. and Jaclyn Smith Battaini, $210,000.
Elizabeth Gingras, personal rep. of the estate of Alfred A. Ricci, sold property at 43 State St., Pittsfield, to Samuel Cudjoe, $235,000.
Jeanne Butler Boino, formerly known as Jeanne D. Vanasse, sold property at 107 Boylston St. Extension, Pittsfield, to Andrew Latini, $200,000.
Albert L. Moffett, personal rep. of the estate of Wilfred Robert Moffett, sold property at 311 Tamarack Road, Pittsfield, to Sherry L. Roberts, trustee of the Sherry L. Roberts NT, $290,000.
David W. Webber and Mark J. Webber sold property at 15 Grace Terrace, Pittsfield, to Lynne W. Latini, $124,815.
Joseph Trzcinka, personal rep. of the estate of Joan Trzcinka, sold property at 44-46 Danforth Ave., Pittsfield, to Chis-Home LLC, $162,000.
Sherman V. Allen Petroleum LLC sold property at 1475 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Alliance Energy LLC, $358,452.
Timothy Croce sold property at 135 Morningview Drive, Pittsfield, to William Jordan Bateson and Elayna Bartolomeo, $269,900.
Marc Maddalena sold property at 35 Belvidere Ave., Pittsfield, to Melissa and Stephen O'Dell, $175,000.
Maurice E. Callahan Jr. sold property at 534-542 Tyler St., Pittsfield, to 542 Tyler LLC, $350,000.
M. Callahan Inc. sold property at 532 Tyler St., Pittsfield, to 542 Tyler LLC, $10,000.
Cathy A. Myers and Laurel B. Sturma sold property at 41 Stanley Ave., Pittsfield, to Ann Syrko, $169,900.
Diane C. Jackman sold property at 30 Meadow Ridge Drive, Pittsfield, to Jason P. and Tori M. Koperniak, $505,000.
Patricia J. Petricca sold property at 15 Westbrook Terrace, Pittsfield, to Nathan and Midgeliz Girard, $910,000.
Bruce Allen Griffith and Nancy Griffith sold property at 32 Arlington St., Pittsfield, to Philip Stephen Fogelman, $295,000.
Jeffrey Manion sold property at 20 Kenwood Ave., Pittsfield, to Keelan and Angela Steinman, $220,000.
Daniel V. Mazzeo, trustee of the VM NT, sold property at 318 Dalton Division Road, Pittsfield, to Ronald R. Ringo Jr. and Shirley M. Ringo, $440,000.
Sonia M. Massery sold property at 56 Tor Court, Pittsfield, to Jeffrey H. Grant and Marion H. Grant, trustees of the Jeffrey and Marion Grant RVT, $377,000.
Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency, Jessica and Gualberto Santander sold property at 37 Ridge Ave., Pittsfield. to Ellies Holdings LLC, $178,500.
Kristofer V. Kohlenberger sold property at 211 Hancock Road, Pittsfield, to Adriana R. Jagiello and Justin Medina, $273,000.
Richmond
Town of Richmond sold property at Hemlock Road, Richmond, to Christian Guachione, $3,100.
Town of Richmond sold property at Chestnut Road, Richmond, to James J. Nugent, $4,500.
Sandisfield
Dana Beardsley sold property at 182 Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to Skylar A. Snyder and Janey Beardsley, $200,000.
Savoy
Thomas Jagodowski sold property at Loop Road, Savoy, to Daniel P., Laura A. and David D. Sherman, $43,000.
Robert W. Pytko sold property at 701 Main Road, Savoy, to Justin N. Kaczowski, $100,000.
Sheffield
Christopher A. McNeill and Caitlin Marsden McNeill sold property at 793 Salisbury Road, Sheffield, to John R. Foster and Lynn B. Vogelstein, $680,000.
Stockbridge
Stephen A. and Lynn Villency Cohen sold property at 19 Hawthorne Road, Unit 3B, Stockbridge, to Christopher W. Vasil, $485,000.
Stephane Ferioli, trustee of the Prospect Hill NT, sold property at 22B Prospect Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Betsy Kramer and Lev Dassin, $1,875,000.
Williamstown
Robin M. Nassif sold property at 81 Elliott Drive, Williamstown, to Patricia M. Kong and Frederic Arnoux, $640,000.
Suzanne A. Sheldon sold property at 395 North St., Williamstown, to Robin M. Nassif, $320,000.
Stephen L. and Tara J. Porcelli sold property at 1411 Main St., Williamstown, to Arthur G. Carpenter and Alexandra K. Wettlaufer, $1,250,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.