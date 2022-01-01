Adams
Robert T. McLear sold property at 3 McKinley St., Adams, to Matthew Baldwin, $246,000.
Richard S. Cain and Felicitas Elvira Hofman sold property at 45 East St., Adams, to Redesigned Dwellings LLC, $195,000.
Tyler A. Bissaillon sold property at 33 Notch Road, Adams, to Erin Elizabeth Vincent, $192,000.
David F. Wandrei and Marilyn Armstrong sold property at 50 Hathaway St., Adams, to Jonathan T. and Ashley R. Satko, $237,000.
Greenridge Enterprises LLC sold property at 35 Spring St., Adams, to Pramukh Oasis RE LLC, $500,000.
Anthony F. Scieszka sold property at 14 Hastings St., Adams, to Tracy A. and Laura J. Videtta, $300,000.
Becket
Town of Becket sold property at Pine Dale Circle, Becket, to Sherwood Forest Lake District, $7,610.09.
Corey G. Sparks sold property at 235 Fred Snow Road, Becket, to Molly L. and Adam A. Aliberti and Nancy Lee Hines, $369,900.
Clarksburg
Brady J. Kuzia sold property at 75 School St., Clarksburg, to Topia Art LLC and Mariah T. Worth, $145,900.
Dalton
Denise Rose sold property at 488 East Housatonic St., Unit 2, Dalton, to John A. and Jill M. Powell, $210,000.
Jeffrey J. Lenski, personal rep. of the estate of Robert Isadore Lenski, sold property at 39 Cliff St., Dalton, to Emma Pettigrew Bauman, $32,500.
Mary A. Harris, formerly known as Mary A. Carigliano, sold property at 64 Deming St., Dalton, to Anthony Minetta, $300,000.
John P. and Ashley R. Crockwell sold property at 139 Pleasant St., Dalton, to Mary Ashley and Samuel Harris, $530,800.
Egremont
Anne E. Peck sold property at 2 West View Road, Egremont, to Berkshire School Inc., $532,650.
James E. Buckley III sold property at 46 Prospect Lake Road, Egremont, to 50 Prospect Lake LLC, $400,000.
Terrence A. Moore sold property at 1 Undermountain Road, Egremont, to Ronald David Gilbert and Sean F. Taylor, $587,500.
Florida
Michael J. Haggerty and Linda A. Barry sold property at 230 Central Shaft Road, Florida, to 10 Harmony Street LLC, $106,000.
Wigwam Woodlands LLC sold property at Church Road, Florida, to Blue Spruce Lodge LLC, $85,000.
Great Barrington
Margot Ann Conte sold property at 0 Monument Valley Road, Great Barrington, to Jeffrey Cohen, $90,000.
Elena Anastas-Evans sold property at 1031 Main St., Great Barrington, to John A. Evans and Ian Evans, $375,000.
16Squawpeak LLC sold property at 16 Squaw Peak Road, Great Barrington, to Cynthia H. Cohen and Robert A. Cohen, $850,000.
Anthony J. Dapolito and Dana S. Dapolito sold property at 12 Berkshire Heights Road, Great Barrington, to Naomi Mersky and Juan Sanabria, $649,000.
Bharti H. Patel and Hasmukh D. Patel, trustees of Lantern House Nominee Trust, sold property at 256 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, to GBMAM1 LLC, $976,000.
Brendan Smith sold property at 17 Monument Valley Road, Great Barrington, to Jeffrey Cohen, $50,000.
Berkshire Community College Foundation Inc. sold property at 343 Main St., Great Barrington, to 343 Main Street LLC, $1,450,000.
Ellen Rosenthal sold property at 77 Castle St., Great Barrington, to Susan M. Mathews as trustee of Susan M. Mathews 1995 Trust, $535,000.
David L. Stanisz, individually and as trustee of Trust Established Under the Will of Gloria F. Stanisz, sold property at 384 Park St. North, Great Barrington, to James Leonard Byrne III and Melissa Lynn Byrne, $300,000.
Hancock
Lucky L. Dormand sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Howard Greenspan, $87,500.
Hinsdale
John A. and Jill M. Powell sold property at 959 Watson Road, Hinsdale, to Garrett C. Gingras, $250,000.
Heather M. Lee, formerly known as Heather Moser, trustee of the Moser Family Lake House Trust, sold property at 122 Michaels Road, Hinsdale, to Michael L. Lee and Heather M. Lee, formerly known as Heather Moser, $285,000.
Lanesborough
Jeffrey B. Rodgers sold property at 48 Victoria Lane, Lanesborough, to Khurram Gore and Heba-Alla Nassef Gore, $625,000.
Lee
Christopher H. Greendale sold property at 1610 Pleasant St., Lee, to William Fisk, $370,000.
Bonnie F. Heller and Eileen Ricci sold property at 770 Summer St., Unit 7C, Lee & Lenox, to Melissa A. Tully, $550,000.
Lenox
Carrie A. Pratt, formerly known as Carrie A. Rorer, sold property at 33 Brunell Ave., Lenox, to Blackwater Realty LLC, $360,000.
Harry and Arlene Jaroslaw sold property at 11 Muirfield Drive, Unit 11A, Lenox, to Janet S. Wertheimer, trustee of the Janet S. Wertheimer RVT, $790,000.
Kierstyn Hunter and Jeffrey S. Walton sold property at 213 East St., Lenox, to Paul and Kathy Louise Killeen, $612,500.
Margaret Anne Menatti sold property at 89C Housatonic St., Lenox, to Dorothee Stratmann, $200,000.
Matthew and Susanna Lauro sold property at 43 Pinecrest Drive, Lenox, to Richard Edward Jr. and Margaret Mahoney Mackey, $400,000.
Nanci Haddad Blackwell sold property at 631 East St., Lenox, to Heidi Wilcox-Embree, $490,000.
Talhar LLC sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit B2, Lenox, to Maria Kasseka, $95,000.
Robert K. and Linda E. George sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit D3, Lenox, to Joseph D. Kamienski, $115,000.
Monterey
Half Moon Camps Inc. sold property at 18 & 32 Camp Half Moon Road, Monterey, to Kimama RE LLC, $1,500,000.
New Marlborough
Gayle Nordt, Kimberly Warner-Blodgett, Stefanie Warner, Heather Warner, and Brittany Warner-Maidman sold property at 114 Downs Road, New Marlborough, to Jack M. Tolin, trustee of R.E.R. Nominee Trust, $899,800.
Harvey Rubin sold property at 55 Stratford Road, New Marlborough, to Adam Green as trustee of Revocable Trust of Adam Green, $1,600,000.
Carolina Rosenstein, James S. Rosenstein, and Maria Carolina Torres De Araujo Rosenstein as trustees of Rosenstein Family Nominee Trust, sold property at Clayton Mill-River Road, New Marlborough, to Peter Gill, $195,000.
Grassmarket LLC sold property at Konkapot Road, New Marlborough, to Jessica Leigh-Schweifel Mahaney and Mark Ryan Mahaney, $465,000.
Joan H. Hulett sold property at 2318 Canaan Southfield Road, New Marlborough, to Camille Breslin, $425,000.
North Adams
27 Eagle Street LLC sold property at 27 Eagle St., North Adams, to Catherine J. Cusack, $292,500.
Annelise Aurillo sold property at 48 Porter St., North Adams, to Sandra L. Thomas, $234,000.
David G. Carver, trustee of 85 Main Street NT, sold property at 81-91 Main St., North Adams, to PKC Capital LLC, $1,650,000.
CCP Realty LLC sold property at 310 State St., North Adams, to 310 State Street LLC, $255,000.
Magaly Hazoury sold property at 440 East Main St., North Adams, to Sandra Marie Sorel, $163,500.
Otis
Edward M. Jones Jr., Patricia A., Jeffrey J. and Nancy R. Jones, and David P. and Pamela A. Demuth sold property at 10 South Gate Island Road, Otis, to Jed M. Fink and Alicia O'Rourke, $601,000.
Rose Marie Fackovec sold property at Fern Drive, Otis, to Brenton H. and Courtney Greer, $30,000.
Barbara D. Salwocki sold property at 55 Fern Drive, Otis, to Brenton H. and Courtney Greer, $922,500.
Janet F. Lazrow sold property at 121 Sequena Drive, Otis, to Benjamin Glicksberg, trustee of the Sequena Partners NT, $465,000.
Igor Berishev sold property at 370 Deer Run, Otis, to Maura Singer Williams, trustee of the Maura Singer Williams Living Trust, Lucille Freeman Beazley, Rachel Amandala Drolet, and Marissa Quaranta, $410,000.
Peru
Sara R. Adams sold property at 3 Orpin Road, Peru, to Cara M. Becker, $170,000.
Pittsfield
Devenie M. Cloran sold property at 64 Concord Parkway, Pittsfield, to Benjamin E. and Farrah S. Wax, $288,000.
Kenneth N. and Kenneth P. Ferris, trustees of the Ferris Realty Trust, sold property at 168-174 Elm St., Pittsfield, to Sava Svirskiy, trustee of St. Petersburg Nominee Realty Trust, $335,000.
Jennifer Cullen sold property at 69 Wellington Ave., Pittsfield, to Douglas Joseph Brodeur Jr. and Laura Y. Brodeur Manosalva, $165,000.
Laura Hazen sold property at 7-9 Goodrich St., Pittsfield, to Angel Espinoza-Jimenez, $220,000.
Marion H. Rutledge sold property at 96 Harryel St., Pittsfield, to Stephen and Melissa D. Keith, $305,000.
Joyce Anne Ifkovits, personal rep. of the estate of Paul N. Houston, sold property at 71 South Church St., Unit S201, Pittsfield, to Michael Menard and Susan Tercek, $299,000.
Barbara A. and Paul A. Homich sold property at 3 Walden Lane, Pittsfield, to Holly Shaker, $270,000.
Tara A. Jones-Nutting, formerly known as Tara A. Jones, sold property at 87 Francis Ave., Pittsfield, to Miguel A. Gomez, $35,000.
Liliana M. Cohen, trustee of the Cohen Family NT, sold property at 50 Stonehenge Road, Pittsfield, to Steven J. and Susan M. Hillebrand, $600,000.
Leonard P. Madzy, trustee of the Leonard P. Madzy Trust, sold property at 120 Richard Drive, Pittsfield, to Steven and Ellen Weitzler, $349,900.
Rina Shah sold property at 9 Giovina Drive, Pittsfield, to Jitendra P. Patel and Heenaben J. Kumar-Patel, $442,000.
Jary and Jean M. Turrell sold property at 28 Adell St., Pittsfield, to Frank Richmond Dawedeit, $204,000.
Matthew Charles Bainbridge sold property at 31 Ora St., Pittsfield, to Jose Miguel Arias Matos and Maria Josefina Batista, $250,000.
Edward M. Cook III and Lisa A. Cook sold property at 318 William St., Pittsfield, to Keith C. and Helen F. Long, $570,000.
Charles J. and Linda C. Gamba sold property off Benedict Road, Pittsfield, to Ethan William Delphia and Mitchell S. Harris, $35,000.
James E. Dowling sold property at 63 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Jeffrey D. Manion, $140,000.
Clifford and Heather R. Michaels sold property at 23 Adam St., Pittsfield, to Mohammed J. Islam, $219,000.
Andre G. and Christine A. Huppe sold property at 193 South Mountain Road, Pittsfield, to Jesse and Sarah Polo, $275,550.
Kimberlee A. Olson sold property at 132 Appleton Ave., Pittsfield, to Wylie Goodman, $293,500.
Central Berkshire Land Development LLC sold property at Churchill Street, Pittsfield, to Daniel A. and Tammy L. Aitken, $57,000.
Sandisfield
Cheryl Cunningham and Michael Cunningham sold property at 8 Jamie Lane, Sandisfield, to Thomas Dowling and Andrew Simon, $55,000.
Andrew B. Sulner, individually and as trustee of Ilisa D. Sulner 2013 Revocable Trust, sold property at 325 Tamarack Trail, Sandisfield, to Mark Gilbert and Sharon Gilbert, $700,000.
Igor Berishev sold property at 370 Deer Run, Sandisfield, to Lucille Freeman Breazley, Rachel Amandala Drolet, Marissa Quaranta, and Maura Singer Williams as trustee of Maura Singer Williams Living Trust, $410,000.
Janet F. Lazrow sold property at 121 Sequena Drive, Sandisfield, to Benjamin Glicksberg as trustee of Sequena Partners Nominee Trust, $465,000.
David Fleer as personal rep. for Herbert Burtis Estate, sold property at 53 Rood Hill Road, Sandisfield, to Michael B. Salame, Ryan N. Salame, Scott Michael Salame, and Susan M. Salame, $597,000.
Sheffield
Tammy Pipa sold property at 151 West Road, Sheffield, to Holly Honour Aragi as trustee of Honour Irrevocable Trust Dated June 8, 2018, $329,000.
Williamstown
Berkshire Properties Inc. sold property at Sweet Farm Road, Williamstown, to Mary Marcel and Thomas P. Williams, $165,000.
Katherine Wachala sold property at 224 Pine Cobble Road, Williamstown, to the President and Trustees of Williams College, $498,750.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.