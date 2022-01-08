Dec. 20-24
Adams
Linda A. Cernik and Lisa M. Greenbush sold property at 2 Arnold Ave., Adams, to Carol K. Cain, trustee of the Carol K. Cain RVT, $257,500.
Becket
Donna L. Longhouse, trustee of the Lisa Stevenson Ryland RVT, sold property at 1107 George Carter Road, Becket, to Guy Sapirstein and Sarah Liberty Leonard, $660,000.
Cheshire
Stephen A. Bondini Jr., trustee of the Stephen A. Bondini and Patricia A. Bondini NT, sold property at 138 Main St., Cheshire, to Kristine J. Zieba, $250,000.
Dalton
Sandra L. McIlquham sold property at 488 East Housatonic St., Unit 17, Dalton, to John J. and Ada L. Masiero, $302,000.
Jonathan W. Ertl sold property at 134 East St., Dalton, to Charlene F. Auger, $206,000.
Egremont
Donald J. Schneider Sr. and Sarah T. Schneider sold property at 96 Mount Washington Road, Egremont, to Joseph Allan Schneider, $270,000.
Florida
Mary Grace sold property at Monroe Road, Florida, to Lucian Ingegneri, $19,000.
Margaret Rose Van Peterson sold property at 9 Moores Road, Florida, to Anthony DeMaio, $602,000.
Great Barrington
NBT Bank sold property at 445, 449 & 450 Monterey Road, Great Barrington, to Gentleman Farmer LLC and GIVATI 18 LLC, $250,000.
Powerhouse Square I LLC sold property at 34 Bridge St., Unit 206, Great Barrington, to Irwin Chafetz as trustee of Ellen Ryan Family Trust, $395,000.
Hancock
Blake and Olivia L. Johnson sold property at Hancock Road, Hancock, to Mountain View Hancock LLC, $500,000.
Jonathan and Lori B. Winter sold property at Corey Road, Unit 813, Hancock, to Christine Lee Miller, trustee of the Christine Lee Miller RVT, $325,000.
Lanesborough
Derek F. and Audry S. Cece sold property at 22 Umbagog St., Lanesborough, to Miao Lin and Angelina Wu, $439,000.
Candice M. Smith sold property at 36 Bailey Road, Lanesborough, to Brian McGuiness, $310,000.
Susan E. Fahey sold property at 20 Westview Road, Lanesborough, to Taylor A. Eddy and Samuel R. O’Neil, $290,000.
Lee
Joyce C. DiGrigoli sold property at 15 Housatonic St., Lee, to Dewayne and Edwina Cesario Florian, $310,000.
Rachel A. Portnoy, trustee of the Portnoy Tessier Family Trust, sold property at 150 Main St., Lee, to Rebecca Clerget, trustee of the Cleget Family NT, $600,000.
Lenox
Donna J. Navarino sold property at 160 Roaring Brook Road, Lenox, to Kyle Patzwahl, $335,000.
Lorraine Sossin, Rhonda S. Davidson and Kevin M. Sossin, trustees of the Sossin FT, sold property at 25 Pinecrest Drive, Lenox, to Nicholas M. and Ashley L. Turczak, $549,900.
Joseph E. and Tracy T. Lanoue sold property at 7 School St., Lenox, to Diane and Jerome Thorson, $455,000.
New Marlborough
Barna Rosen and Joel Rosen sold property at 0 Aberdeen Lane, New Marlborough, to Acreage Equity LLC, $70,000.
Pierre J. Duhon and Paula J. T. Duhon sold property at 0 Adsit Crosby Road, New Marlborough, to Jonathan M. Lee, $242,500.
North Adams
Steven Weiss, as receiver for Very Good Properties LLC, sold property at 48-50 Ashland St., North Adams, to Agron Bicaj, $220,000.
Steven Weiss, as receiver for Very Good Properties LLC, sold property at 89 Chestnut St., North Adams, to Ashley R. Welch and Robin S. Dunn, $198,500.
Mark P. and Robert R. Moulton Jr. sold property at 3-5 Eagle St., North Adams, to Impactful Art Factory LLC, $200,000.
Steven Weiss, as receiver for Very Good Properties LLC, sold property at 28 Spring St., North Adams, to D.T.L. Dreams to Legacy Investments Housing and Construction Company Corp., $65,000.
Michael O. and Bonnie L. Cirullo sold property at 126 North St., North Adams, to Daniel and Selina McDonald, $230,000.
Peru
Judith M. Stergis sold property at 46 East Windsor Road, Peru, to Samson A. Larimore and Theresa L. Kuhn, $209,900.
Pittsfield
Stephen Messina, personal rep. of the estate of Michael S. Messina aka Michael Messina aka Michael Salvatore Messina, sold property at 60 Nottingham Drive, Pittsfield, to Lawrence M. Miller, trustee of the Edna Kellogg Revocable Living Trust, $340,000.
Dean E. and Patricia S. Eksuzian sold property at 140 Summer St., Pittsfield, to Sandra Viviana Moreno Rodriguez, $183,375.
Stephen J. Sondrini and Joseph F. Sondrini, formerly known as Joseph F. Pickett, sold property at 75 Livingston Ave., Pittsfield, to David B. Shaw, $324,500.
Shaun W. Reagan sold property at 36 Lucia Drive, Pittsfield, to Paige N. Lovellette, $350,000.
Jaimee Christinat and Nelson O. Castillo sold property at 19-21 Livingston Ave., Pittsfield, to Robert Lincourt, $252,000.
Thomas J. Weston sold property at 40 State St., Pittsfield, to Chamaio Adar Cheyenne-Rindge and Grace Sica, $229,000.
Paul G. and Mark Trembley and Nancy Robert sold property at 32 Oak Hill Road, Pittsfield, to Evan Champagne, $239,900.
Louis Chamberlain and Catherine Kennedy sold property at 40 Pembroke Ave., Pittsfield, to Jaclyn M. Alibozek, $221,000.
Matthew J. Fiero and Kristen E. Nadeau sold property at 87 Greenwich St., Pittsfield, to David W. Wheeler, $258,500.
Sara L. Legate, personal rep. of the estate of Bruce E. Wood, sold property at 14 Pacific St., Pittsfield, to Matthew J. Gentile, $75,000.
Kimberly and Michelle Sawyer-Wheeler sold property at 56 Crystal St., Pittsfield, to Renee Daniele Yanke, $250,000.
Christine M. Martin sold property at 20 Roselyn Drive, Pittsfield, to Cecilia K. Harris, $330,000.
John D. Wallace sold property at 494 East New Lenox Road, Pittsfield, to Lyndsey Miller, $200,000.
Gina M. Medico, personal rep. of the estate of Peter T. Choiniere, sold property at 22 Knox St., Pittsfield, to Nicole Paris, $212,400.
John G. Pierce, personal rep. of the estate of Karen A. Pierce, sold property at 49 Imperial Ave., Pittsfield, to Jeffrey L. and Linda M. Barcus, $221,000.
Ola M. Gillyard-Davis, formerly known as Ola M. Gillyard, sold property at 80 Maplewood Ave., Pittsfield, to Virginia E. Pineda, $136,000.
Anne C. Rolland, Elizabeth R. Cogswell and Sharon L. DeGiorgis sold property at 36 Tamarack Road, Pittsfield, to Timothy R. Hannigan and Anne E. Page, $260,000.
Jeffrey A., Barbara L. and Florence Goodman, co-trustees of the Goodman Massachusetts House Trust, sold property at 16 Thomas Road, Pittsfield, to Blake and Jennifer Jones, $819,000.
Friderika Goldenstein Reif Small sold property at 52 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield, to Thomas Francis Stanga and Yan Juin Candy Chen, $285,000.
Kristopher A. and Helen Keane sold property at 195 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Katherine J. Bierwas, $230,000.
Sub-Zero Holding Company Inc. sold property at 85 South Onota St., Pittsfield, to Crescent Building LLC, $912,924.
EEM Holdings LLC sold property at 51 Greendale Ave., Unit 1, Pittsfield, to Annmarie McCormack, $157,255.
Matthew Razanouski, trustee of the Putnam Ave 30 Trust, sold property at 30 Putnam Ave., Pittsfield, to RT Homes LLC, $299,000.
Sandisfield
Jeffrey Inkwon Lee sold property at 60 New Hartford Road, Sandisfield, to Demetria White, $475,000.
Sheffield
David O. Whitbeck and Kathleen R. Whitbeck sold property at 18 Weidmar Terrace, Sheffield, to Abigail Rossi, $100,000.
Stockbridge
Debra L. Horowitz, Jill Melissa Wolf and Frederick C. Biehl III, trustees of the Annbeth Katz Residential Trust, sold property at 3 West Dale Road, Stockbridge, to Jonathan Scott and Heather Furr Jassy, $1,702,000.
Catherine A. Tower sold property at 27 Glendale Road, Stockbridge, to Lucy Arlene Flesch, $372,000.
Washington
Holly M. and Shane M. Hunter sold property at Cross Place Road, Washington, to James and Mary Boschetti, $33,000.
Jing Tan sold property at North Washington State Road, Washington, to Adam, Edward J. and Susan M. Paquette, $8,000.
West Stockbridge
Maryanne Hawkey sold property at Baker Street, West Stockbridge, to Richard Hawkey and David Jadow, $245,000.
Williamstown
Frederick Griem Ley sold property at 1521 Green River Road, Williamstown, to Daryle L. and Alison R. Bost, $385,000.
Gregory V. and Laura E. King sold property at 24 Mountain View St., Williamstown, to Jonathan M. and Enahan Patten, $250,000.
Windsor
Leo C. Roy sold property at Bush Road, Windsor, to Mohegan Real Estate LLC, $10,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.