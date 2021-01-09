Adams
Jeffrey D. Oboyski sold property at 19 Hoosac St., Adams, to Berkshire Gateway Investment Properties LLC, $135,000.
Carmen L. LaCasse III sold property at 12 Country Club Ave., Adams, to Peter Degere, $139,000.
Rita Y. Ciempa sold property at 11 Quaker St., Adams, to Kahlil Lanphear-Dyer, $34,000.
Alford
Joseph J. Morandi, trustee of Morandi Realty Trust II, sold property at 223 West Road, Lot 2, Alford, to Jack Luber and Leilani Bishop-Luber, $390,000.
Becket
Luke R. and Alyssa Bates, personal reps. of the estate of Irene Coakley, sold property at 28 Munn Road, Becket, to Luke R. Bates and Alyssa Bates, $144,300.
Laura A. House sold property at 89 Lake Shore Drive, Becket, to Maureen Naff, $135,000.
Clarksburg
Sharon M. O’Neill sold property at 100 Henderson Road, Clarksburg, to Jenna Rose Belanger, $145,000.
Dalton
Town Crest Property Group LLC sold property at 65 Oak St. Ext., Dalton, to Kristin M. Hill, $180,000.
Egremont
Ksenija M. Whitaker and Ridley M. Whitaker sold property at 278 Hillsdale Road, Egremont, to Danielle L. Krupa, a/k/a Danielle Leigh Krupa, and Stephen M. Krupa, a/k/a Stephen Michael Krupa, $4,525,000.
Edward Voorhees and Tanya Voorhees sold property at 37 Baldwin Hill Road, Egremont, to Edward M. Joyce and Linda Gerstel, $1,275,000.
Florida
James Pedro, trustee of the 18 Whitcomb Hill Road Trust, sold property at 18 Whitcomb Hill Road, Florida, to AMR Abdelmonem Hafez, $65,000.
Hancock
Etta M. Hallowell, trustee of the Hallowell 2016 Trust, sold property at 37 Corey Road, Unit 283, Hancock, to Alan W. and Eduarda Hallowell, $72,000.
Moose Creek Holdings Inc. sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Patrick W. and Michelle S. Mangin, $135,000.
Hinsdale
John and Karen Bowler, formerly known as Karen R. Marchacos, sold property at 7 Beach Road, Hinsdale, to Jeffrey and Christine Gloster, $224,000.
Glenn D. Fillio and Lynn A. McAvoy sold property at Creamery Road, Hinsdale, to Scott and Kimberly D. Sambuchi, $16,500.
Lanesborough
Joel J. Natario sold property at 125 South Main St., Lanesborough, to Western Massachusetts Development Group LLC, $110,000.
Lee
Lenox Landings Barrington Brook Holdings LLC sold property at 760 Mallard Lane, Unit 3, Lee, to Lawrence K. and Joan H. Fleischman, $950,000.
Lynn Marie Tobler, personal rep. of the estate of Deborah A. Tobler, sold property at 135 Tamarack Ave., Lee, to Lisa Katherine Curley, $179,900.
H.D.C.B. LLC sold property at 915 Pleasant St., Lee, to Bytor LLC, $320,000.
Pamela K. and James A. Loring sold property at Stockbridge Road, Lee, to Edward A. and Terry J. Green, $165,000.
Lenox
Deborah Haskell sold property at 14 David Road, Lenox, to Andrew M. Tanner and Ahreum Han-Tanner, $291,525.
John Scott Barrow and Karen Beckwith sold property at 2 Bishop Estate Road, Lenox, to Robin Roger, $1,300,000.
Dennis S. Ross and Deborah Zecher sold property at 83 Sherwood Drive, Lenox, to Jay A. and Erica H. Robbins, $475,000.
New Marlborough
Barry Weiss and Laura G. Weiss sold property at 17 Arroyo Way, Lot 1, New Marlborough, to Heather L. Harrigan, $617,000.
North Adams
Tallage Lincoln LLC sold property at 34 Foucher Ave., North Adams, to David P. Morin, $85,000.
James J. and Marie A. Lacasse sold property at 1201 Notch Road, North Adams, to Jose R. Garcia, $230,000.
Laverne J. Patryn sold property at 781 Massachusetts Ave., North Adams, to Crystal Howcroft, $60,000.
Kenna Waterman sold property at 28 Mill St., North Adams, to Mahesh Ramakrishna Iyer and Narayani Mahesh Iyer, $92,900.
City of North Adams sold property at 21 Williams St., North Adams, to Moresi Commercial Investments LLC, $225,000.
Pittsfield
Cynthia W. Rodman sold property at 32 Deborah Ave., Pittsfield, to Charles A. and Martha A. Fezzie, $258,500.
Mark Barile sold property at Barker Road, Pittsfield, to Richard J. DeRose, $75,000.
Thomas P. Meehan Sr. and Rachel R. Meehan sold property at 28 Alpine Trail, Pittsfield, to Gerald and Roseanne Cole, $355,000.
Pamela Ann Pasakarnis and Susan Turner Savage sold property at 11 Fairway Ave., Pittsfield, to Clarence S. Gunn III, $190,000.
USA HUD sold property at 47 Lenox Ave., Pittsfield, to Luz E. Musso, $65,000.
Lisa Mlynarczyk sold property at 14-16 Spring St., Pittsfield, to Jay A. and Jennifer G. McDermott, $11,487.92.
Pauline Burgos sold property at 17 Harold St., Pittsfield, to Gary and Melissa Fountaine, $238,000.
David J. and Kristy M. Williams, formerly known as Kristy M. Berard, sold property at 73 Tanner St., Pittsfield, to Denise Pedroza, $179,000.
Huy Van Huynh, trustee of the Huy Van Huynh NT, sold property at 1231 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Michael A. Cantor, $177,500.
Detar LLC sold property at 184 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Victor Herrera, $151,000.
Timothy and Norma Grady sold property at 1025 Williams St., Pittsfield, to Paul Andrew and Susan Donoughe, $249,000.
A. Patrick and Tina M. Bramer sold property at 429 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield, to Geoffrey E. Ianiri and Kristene E. Erwin, $235,000.
Michael D. and Donna M. Penna sold property at 107-109 Stratford Ave., Pittsfield, to Timothy C. Schwartz, $220,000.
Larry J. Brooksbank sold property at 4 McAllister St., Pittsfield, to Benjamin Seth and Jordan Nicole Bernard, $234,561.
Brett D. and Miren J. Hodgson sold property at 193 Bartlett Ave., Pittsfield, to Eugene Shuster and Dana Beth Weinberg, $277,900.
Harry Nguyen, formerly known as Hien Hguyen, sold property at 44-46 King St., Pittsfield, to Brian T. Szpyrka, $137,000.
James P. Venditti sold property at 33-35 Curtis Terrace, Pittsfield, to Kenneth M. Guinen II, $88,000.
Gina L. Romeo, trustee of the Lawrence E. Marchisio Revocable Trust, sold property at 510 Elm St., Pittsfield, to Matthew Culkin, $200,000.
James Eugene Burnick and Linda Burnick Adriance sold property at 198 Blythewood Drive, Pittsfield, to Lynn Campana, $650,000.
James Eugene Burnick and Linda Burnick Adriance sold property at Blythewood Drive, Pittsfield, to Paul Hirt, $125,000.
James Eugene Burnick and Linda Burnick Adriance sold property at Blythewood Drive, Pittsfield, to Paul Hirt, $35,000.
Jill M. Laraway, now known as Jill M. Gianatasio, sold property at 134 East Park Terrace, Pittsfield, to Robert A. Pinsonneault and Gabriel R. Riello, $105,000.
Richmond
P. Diane Nichols, a/k/a Diane Nichols, sold property at 70 Hemlock Road, Richmond, to Matthew J. Renzi, $230,500.
Lisa Deller sold property at 19 Hawthorne Road, Unit C-1, Richmond, to Nellie Wu and Chad Ramsey Berndtson, $375,000.
Stockbridge
Yathrib LTD sold property at 3 Ice Glen Road, Stockbridge, to Jessica Fenwick, trustee of the 3 Ice Glen NT, $6,250,000.
Yathrib LTD sold property at 8 Ice Glen Road, Stockbridge, to Jessica Fenwick, trustee of the 8 Ice Glen NT, $500,000.
Southmayd Farm LLC sold property at Butler Road, Stockbridge, to Jeryl L. Oristaglio, trustee of the J&S RT, $800,000.
Susannah Briston, personal rep. of the estate of Jo Ann Fitzpatrick Brown, sold property at 2 Laurel Lane, Stockbridge, to Akalsahai Singh Khalsa and Jennifer Beeson, $649,000.
Williamstown
Kathleen Ann LaCosse and Brenda C. Baliakos sold property at 134 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to Mark and Melissa Mixer, $230,000.
Outlaw Property Holdings LLC sold property at 15 Latham St., Williamstown, to Ross J. Hoffman, $285,000.
Scott A. and Elisa Henderson sold property at 787 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to Hale O. and Katherine E. Polebaum-Freeman, $348,800.
Jean E. Thompson sold property at 36 Harrison Ave., Williamstown, to Megan J. Thompson, $156,250.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.