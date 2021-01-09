Adams

Jeffrey D. Oboyski sold property at 19 Hoosac St., Adams, to Berkshire Gateway Investment Properties LLC, $135,000.

Carmen L. LaCasse III sold property at 12 Country Club Ave., Adams, to Peter Degere, $139,000.

Rita Y. Ciempa sold property at 11 Quaker St., Adams, to Kahlil Lanphear-Dyer, $34,000.

Alford

Joseph J. Morandi, trustee of Morandi Realty Trust II, sold property at 223 West Road, Lot 2, Alford, to Jack Luber and Leilani Bishop-Luber, $390,000.

Becket

Luke R. and Alyssa Bates, personal reps. of the estate of Irene Coakley, sold property at 28 Munn Road, Becket, to Luke R. Bates and Alyssa Bates, $144,300.

Laura A. House sold property at 89 Lake Shore Drive, Becket, to Maureen Naff, $135,000.

Clarksburg

Sharon M. O’Neill sold property at 100 Henderson Road, Clarksburg, to Jenna Rose Belanger, $145,000.

Dalton

Town Crest Property Group LLC sold property at 65 Oak St. Ext., Dalton, to Kristin M. Hill, $180,000.

Egremont

Ksenija M. Whitaker and Ridley M. Whitaker sold property at 278 Hillsdale Road, Egremont, to Danielle L. Krupa, a/k/a Danielle Leigh Krupa, and Stephen M. Krupa, a/k/a Stephen Michael Krupa, $4,525,000.

Edward Voorhees and Tanya Voorhees sold property at 37 Baldwin Hill Road, Egremont, to Edward M. Joyce and Linda Gerstel, $1,275,000.

Florida

James Pedro, trustee of the 18 Whitcomb Hill Road Trust, sold property at 18 Whitcomb Hill Road, Florida, to AMR Abdelmonem Hafez, $65,000.

Hancock

Etta M. Hallowell, trustee of the Hallowell 2016 Trust, sold property at 37 Corey Road, Unit 283, Hancock, to Alan W. and Eduarda Hallowell, $72,000.

Moose Creek Holdings Inc. sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Patrick W. and Michelle S. Mangin, $135,000.

Hinsdale

John and Karen Bowler, formerly known as Karen R. Marchacos, sold property at 7 Beach Road, Hinsdale, to Jeffrey and Christine Gloster, $224,000.

Glenn D. Fillio and Lynn A. McAvoy sold property at Creamery Road, Hinsdale, to Scott and Kimberly D. Sambuchi, $16,500.

Lanesborough

Joel J. Natario sold property at 125 South Main St., Lanesborough, to Western Massachusetts Development Group LLC, $110,000.

Lee

Lenox Landings Barrington Brook Holdings LLC sold property at 760 Mallard Lane, Unit 3, Lee, to Lawrence K. and Joan H. Fleischman, $950,000.

Lynn Marie Tobler, personal rep. of the estate of Deborah A. Tobler, sold property at 135 Tamarack Ave., Lee, to Lisa Katherine Curley, $179,900.

H.D.C.B. LLC sold property at 915 Pleasant St., Lee, to Bytor LLC, $320,000.

Pamela K. and James A. Loring sold property at Stockbridge Road, Lee, to Edward A. and Terry J. Green, $165,000.

Lenox

Deborah Haskell sold property at 14 David Road, Lenox, to Andrew M. Tanner and Ahreum Han-Tanner, $291,525.

John Scott Barrow and Karen Beckwith sold property at 2 Bishop Estate Road, Lenox, to Robin Roger, $1,300,000.

Dennis S. Ross and Deborah Zecher sold property at 83 Sherwood Drive, Lenox, to Jay A. and Erica H. Robbins, $475,000.

New Marlborough

Barry Weiss and Laura G. Weiss sold property at 17 Arroyo Way, Lot 1, New Marlborough, to Heather L. Harrigan, $617,000.

North Adams

Tallage Lincoln LLC sold property at 34 Foucher Ave., North Adams, to David P. Morin, $85,000.

James J. and Marie A. Lacasse sold property at 1201 Notch Road, North Adams, to Jose R. Garcia, $230,000.

Laverne J. Patryn sold property at 781 Massachusetts Ave., North Adams, to Crystal Howcroft, $60,000.

Kenna Waterman sold property at 28 Mill St., North Adams, to Mahesh Ramakrishna Iyer and Narayani Mahesh Iyer, $92,900.

City of North Adams sold property at 21 Williams St., North Adams, to Moresi Commercial Investments LLC, $225,000.

Pittsfield

Cynthia W. Rodman sold property at 32 Deborah Ave., Pittsfield, to Charles A. and Martha A. Fezzie, $258,500.

Mark Barile sold property at Barker Road, Pittsfield, to Richard J. DeRose, $75,000.

Thomas P. Meehan Sr. and Rachel R. Meehan sold property at 28 Alpine Trail, Pittsfield, to Gerald and Roseanne Cole, $355,000.

Pamela Ann Pasakarnis and Susan Turner Savage sold property at 11 Fairway Ave., Pittsfield, to Clarence S. Gunn III, $190,000.

USA HUD sold property at 47 Lenox Ave., Pittsfield, to Luz E. Musso, $65,000.

Lisa Mlynarczyk sold property at 14-16 Spring St., Pittsfield, to Jay A. and Jennifer G. McDermott, $11,487.92.

Pauline Burgos sold property at 17 Harold St., Pittsfield, to Gary and Melissa Fountaine, $238,000.

David J. and Kristy M. Williams, formerly known as Kristy M. Berard, sold property at 73 Tanner St., Pittsfield, to Denise Pedroza, $179,000.

Huy Van Huynh, trustee of the Huy Van Huynh NT, sold property at 1231 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Michael A. Cantor, $177,500.

Detar LLC sold property at 184 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Victor Herrera, $151,000.

Timothy and Norma Grady sold property at 1025 Williams St., Pittsfield, to Paul Andrew and Susan Donoughe, $249,000.

A. Patrick and Tina M. Bramer sold property at 429 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield, to Geoffrey E. Ianiri and Kristene E. Erwin, $235,000.

Michael D. and Donna M. Penna sold property at 107-109 Stratford Ave., Pittsfield, to Timothy C. Schwartz, $220,000.

Larry J. Brooksbank sold property at 4 McAllister St., Pittsfield, to Benjamin Seth and Jordan Nicole Bernard, $234,561.

Brett D. and Miren J. Hodgson sold property at 193 Bartlett Ave., Pittsfield, to Eugene Shuster and Dana Beth Weinberg, $277,900.

Harry Nguyen, formerly known as Hien Hguyen, sold property at 44-46 King St., Pittsfield, to Brian T. Szpyrka, $137,000.

James P. Venditti sold property at 33-35 Curtis Terrace, Pittsfield, to Kenneth M. Guinen II, $88,000.

Gina L. Romeo, trustee of the Lawrence E. Marchisio Revocable Trust, sold property at 510 Elm St., Pittsfield, to Matthew Culkin, $200,000.

James Eugene Burnick and Linda Burnick Adriance sold property at 198 Blythewood Drive, Pittsfield, to Lynn Campana, $650,000.

James Eugene Burnick and Linda Burnick Adriance sold property at Blythewood Drive, Pittsfield, to Paul Hirt, $125,000.

James Eugene Burnick and Linda Burnick Adriance sold property at Blythewood Drive, Pittsfield, to Paul Hirt, $35,000.

Jill M. Laraway, now known as Jill M. Gianatasio, sold property at 134 East Park Terrace, Pittsfield, to Robert A. Pinsonneault and Gabriel R. Riello, $105,000.

Richmond

P. Diane Nichols, a/k/a Diane Nichols, sold property at 70 Hemlock Road, Richmond, to Matthew J. Renzi, $230,500.

Lisa Deller sold property at 19 Hawthorne Road, Unit C-1, Richmond, to Nellie Wu and Chad Ramsey Berndtson, $375,000.

Stockbridge

Yathrib LTD sold property at 3 Ice Glen Road, Stockbridge, to Jessica Fenwick, trustee of the 3 Ice Glen NT, $6,250,000.

Yathrib LTD sold property at 8 Ice Glen Road, Stockbridge, to Jessica Fenwick, trustee of the 8 Ice Glen NT, $500,000.

Southmayd Farm LLC sold property at Butler Road, Stockbridge, to Jeryl L. Oristaglio, trustee of the J&S RT, $800,000.

Susannah Briston, personal rep. of the estate of Jo Ann Fitzpatrick Brown, sold property at 2 Laurel Lane, Stockbridge, to Akalsahai Singh Khalsa and Jennifer Beeson, $649,000.

Williamstown

Kathleen Ann LaCosse and Brenda C. Baliakos sold property at 134 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to Mark and Melissa Mixer, $230,000.

Outlaw Property Holdings LLC sold property at 15 Latham St., Williamstown, to Ross J. Hoffman, $285,000.

Scott A. and Elisa Henderson sold property at 787 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to Hale O. and Katherine E. Polebaum-Freeman, $348,800.

Jean E. Thompson sold property at 36 Harrison Ave., Williamstown, to Megan J. Thompson, $156,250.

FT — Family Trust

LLC — Limited Partnership

LT — Life Trust

NT — Nominee Trust

RET — Real Estate Trust

RT — Realty Trust

RVT — Revocable Trust

The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.