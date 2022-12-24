Adams
Paul A. Trzcinski, trustee of the Paul A. Trzcinski RVT, sold property at 62-68 Spring St., Adams, to Stonehenge Properties LLC, $140,000.
Melissa A. Zepka sold property at 17 Country Club Ave., Adams, to Seth C. George, $242,000.
Matthew J. Gaffey sold property at 8 Harding Ave., Adams, to Brian Connors, $189,900.
Brenda Ann Rumbolt and Penny Marie Tarsa, personal reps. of Harold J. Scarbo Jr., sold property at 31-33 North Summer St., Adams, to Michelle Picard, $182,000.
Gail A. Assante, personal rep. of Raymond Alton Porter, sold property at 33½ Alger St., Adams, to Gail A. and John A. Assante, $115,000.
Manuel Leal, trustee of the Adams RET, sold property at 177 Columbia St., Adams, to BAPA 177 Columbia St. RE LLC, $1,350,000.
Janet R. Eichorn sold property at 44 Valley St., Adams, to Madison L. Tarsa, $199,000.
Alford
John W. Littlechild and A. Ruth Littlechild, trustees of A. Ruth Littlechild Trust-2008, sold property at 26 East Road and 30 East Road, Alford, to Kenneth A. Rosen & Lisa A. Rosen, $8,000,000.
Alfonso Kimche and Joan Kimche sold property at 0 Crooked Hill Road, Alford, to Phyllis Stein, $225,000.
Becket
Linda Greenberg sold property at Jacobs Hollow Road, Becket, to John Gerson and Rachel Bush, aka Rachel W. Bush, aka Rachel Wilhem Bush, $27,000.
Michael Conboy sold property at 42 Berkshire Road, Becket, to Keith A. Larsen, $165,000.
Cheshire
Raymond C. Hutchinson, trustee of the Hutchinson Family Nominee Realty Trust, sold property at rear Wilshire Drive, Cheshire, to Eric Whitney, $36,000.
Clarksburg
Michael F. and Karen M. Moran sold property at 6 Middle Road, formerly known as 352 Franklin St., Clarksburg, to Christopher Beaulieu and Malia’Kekia Nicolini, $226,250.
Dalton
Gordine A. Galusha sold property at 74 Oak Street Extension, Dalton, to Corey and Jordan Gaherty, $269,000.
Anthony B. Raimer and Danielle Raimer, formerly known as Danielle Corbett, sold property at 160 Carson Ave., Dalton, to Becky L. Besaw, $265,000.
Great Barrington
John A. Byrka and Joseph S. Byrka, individually and as trustees of Byrka Family Realty Trust, sold property at 211 Pine St. North, Great Barrington, to Seth Evans and Anna Louise Haley, $320,000.
Hancock
William Scott and Eileen Flynn Meador sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Charles R. Merrifield III and Angelo J. Cappelli, trustees of the Ski 4 Free NT, $555,250.
Pand Associates LLC sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Howard Greenspan, $132,500.
Lee
Erinterrafirma LLC sold property at 615 Laurel St., Lee, to Lakehouse Inn Holdings LLC, $3,488,000.
Thomas F. Gray sold property at 1240 Cape St., Lee, to Kurt L. and Jessica C. Warner, $174,000.
Lenox
Francis G. Hutchins and Ann Congleton, trustee of the Hutchins Congleton Trust, sold property at 49 Reservoir Road, Lenox, to Anna Karp Rodriquez and Simeon Renoldner, $894,000.
Justin W. Pratt and Caroline Roche Pratt sold property at 379 Housatonic St., Lenox, to Hao Chen and JinJin Song, $845,000.
Monterey
Peter S. Vallianos, trustee of Lakelot Realty Trust, sold property at Bidwell Road, Monterey, to Douglas B. Neu and Julie B. Neu, $140,000.
Peter S. Vallianos, trustee of Lakelot Realty Trust, sold property at Bidwell Road, Monterey, to Amy Silberstein and James Cohen, $140,000.
Myrna Heller Randolph and Jeffrey L. Heller, trustees of Alan D. Randolph 2001 Revocable Trust, sold property at 146 Hupi Road, Monterey, to 146 Hupi Road LLC, $675,000.
New Marlborough
James W. Caron, trustee of Caron Realty Trust, sold property at 232 Deerwood Park Road, New Marlborough, to Area Deerwood LLC, $90,000.
North Adams
James J. Sisto, personal rep. of Bonnie J. Mills, sold property at 116 Autumn Drive, North Adams, to John K. and Kathleen W. Bradbury, $280,000.
Christine Girard and Jennifer Segala sold property at 530 Church St., North Adams, to Romeo C. Villar, $235,000.
Jessica C. Sweeney sold property at 41 Quincy St., North Adams, to Ashley Jade Walston and Yandi Yulian Villalonga, $179,000.
Pittsfield
Carlos A. Samayoa Rosales sold property at 112 Cromwell Ave., Pittsfield, to Luis Eugenio Mata and Luis R. Mata, $270,000.
David D. Rittenhouse II and Shaun T. Mahoney sold property at 20 Oxford St., Pittsfield, to HLP Realty Holdings LLC, $155,000.
Paul M. Tetreault sold property at 191-193 Woodlawn Ave., Pittsfield, to Thomas R. Lucek, $143,617.
Michael F. McNeil sold property at 268 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Desiree M. Giardina, $192,500.
Ernest and Kelley Weider sold property at 1178 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Sandy M. Deare-Robinson, $319,500.
Callahan Drive Realty LLC sold property at 10 Callahan Drive, Pittsfield, to Lindenmuth Callahan LLC, $1,000,000.
Brandon D. and Gini Croniser sold property at 108 Allengate Ave., Pittsfield, to Jane M. Gregory, $239,000.
Sava Svirskiy sold property at 124-126 Appleton Ave., Pittsfield, to Stella Tam, $290,000.
Wojtkowski Bros. Inc. sold property at 501 Lebanon Ave., Pittsfield, to CW Acquisitions LLC, $250,000.
Sandisfield
Alexandra H. Glover, trustee of Twining Hill Nominee Trust, sold property at 8 Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to Angela Nikituk, $420,000.
Estate of Robert A. Minery sold property at Cold Spring Road, Sandisfield, to Massachusetts Audubon Society Inc., $335,000.
Savoy
Robin M. and Arthur M. Clark III sold property at Main Road, Savoy, to Christopher B. and Jennifer P. Stone, $54,500.
Sheffield
Suzanne Willand sold property at 1119 Home Road, Sheffield, to Peter M. McDonough and Shari L. Lobe, $470,000.
West Stockbridge
Sonia D. Premi sold property at 32 High St., West Stockbridge, to Paul J. Wetzel and Rebecca J. Finch, $580,000.
Williamstown
Balkrishna Inc. sold property at 824 Simonds Road, Williamstown, to Reinland Property Management LLC, $200,000.
Gary Jolin, trustee of the Theresa C. Jolin Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 35 McCauley Lane, Williamstown, to Kevin L. and Diane M. Hallenbeck, trustees of the Kevin L. Hallenbeck RVT of 2005, $295,000.
David and Timothy Rickert and Wendy Rosher sold property at Mountain View Drive, Williamstown, to Kyle G. and Jessica Vinik Rosher, $5,000.
Windsor
Christine Lioce, aka Christine Lioce-Burgess, sold property at 140 Windigo Road, Windsor, to Jaritza Rosario, $375,000.
Jeffrey Tantleff sold property at Monahan Road, Windsor, to Donald J. Sheehan III, $75,000.
FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.