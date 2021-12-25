Adams
Interstate Investment Group LLC sold property at 2 Grove St., Adams, to Michael S. and Emily Rose Baird, $135,000.
Interstate Investment Group LLC sold property at 26 Richmond Lane, Adams, to Michael S. and Emily Rose Baird, $115,000.
Tanner C. and Courtney R. Bird sold property at 87 Orchard St., Adams, to Richard E. Sweeney, $359,500.
Becket
James and Barbara Vyse sold property at Partridge Lane, Becket, to Michael T. O’Toole, $4,500.
Gaetan A. and Colleen A. Thibault, trustees of the Morgan Trust, sold property at 131 Prince John Drive, Becket, to Brad Quackenbush, $165,000.
Martin and Shelley Kilcoyne sold property at Trout Close Place, Becket, to Alec and S. Gabriela Westerlind, $24,000.
Crystal Pond Homeowners Association Inc. sold property at Trout Close, Becket, to Alec and S. Gabriela Westerlind, $17,500.
John E. and Lynn M. Gauthier sold property at 52 Brook Lane, Becket, to Jeffrey D. and Barbara A. Steele, $189,000.
James P. and Cynthia L. Lang sold property at 1027 Fred Snow Road, Becket, to Brian Fitzpatrick, $511,000.
Cheshire
Lawrence L. Baker sold property at 19 Fred Mason Road, Cheshire, to James Reidy and Torrie Coty, $235,000.
Derek J. and Kelly Jo DeAngelis sold property at 1139 West Mountain Road, Cheshire, to Jeffrey Preite Sweet, $425,000.
Shawn M. Briggs sold property at 192 Shadowland Cove, Cheshire, to Heather and Lyle Caouette, $267,000.
Dalton
Wahconah Brook LLC sold property at Falls Brook Terrace, Dalton, to Joel C. Smith and Susan Carty-Smith, $75,000.
Florida
Town of Florida sold property at Tilda Hill Road, Florida, to Blue Spruce Lodge LLC, $89,000.
Town of Florida sold property at 22 South St., Florida, to Rebecca S. O’Hearn and Gabriel N. Oleson, $27,500.
Town of Florida sold property at Central Shaft Road, Florida, to Hussain Hamdan, trustee of Views of Crumb Hill RT, $10,000.
Town of Florida sold property at Tilda Hill Road, Florida, to Blue Spruce Lodge LLC, $25,000.
Town of Florida sold property at Bliss Road, Florida, to Blue Spruce Lodge LLC, $25,000.
Great Barrington
Dorothy M. Fetherolf, John W. Fetherolf and Elizabeth D. Fetherolf as trustee of Fetherolf Irrevocable Family Trust, sold property at 20 Manville St., Great Barrington, to Lee E. Conlon, $390,000.
Matthew J. Merritt III sold property at Monterey Road, Great Barrington, to Marc Serra and Susan Serra, $92,000.
Edward F. Collins and James M. Collins sold property at 36-38 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, to Oscar Rodriguez, $235,000.
Lanesborough
Baker’s Golf LLC sold property at South Main Street, Lanesborough, to Pontoosuc Lake Properties LLC, $125,000.
Lee
Michael A. Chiappone and Linda Ann T. Paradiso sold property at 880 East St., Unit 200C, Lee, to Jordan Jed and Lisa Bauer Klein, $188,750.
Dena Bancroft sold property at 2 Navin Heights, Lee, to Elizabeth and Brett Magit, $649,000.
Lenox
John W. and Diane Omelenchuck sold property at 6-3 Morgan Manor, Lenox, to Beth L. Grossman, $163,000.
Lenox Landings Barrington Brook Holdings LLC sold property at 8 Golf View Drive, Lenox, to Nancy Hand Weingard, trustee of the Nancy Hand Weingard Trust, $975,000.
John W. Willey sold property at 27 Holmeswood Terrace, Lenox, to Lost Keys LLC, $290,000.
Nadine E. Atalla sold property at 6 Tucker St., Lenox, to North Sandy Brook LLC, $300,000.
SJR I LLC sold property at 45 Fairwynds Drive, Unit 34, Lenox, to Gary M. and Arlene D. Schiff, $1,650,000.
Lenox Commons Holdings LLC sold property at 55 Pittsfield Road, Unit 5, Lenox, to Oar Realty LLC, $495,000.
Lenox Commons Holdings LLC sold property at 55 Pittsfield Road, Unit 10, Lenox, to Fly’n Objects Holding Company LLC, $640,000.
90 Church Street Corp. sold property at 80 Church St., Lenox, to North Sandy Brook LLC, $1,250,000.
Mary F. Misch sold property at 8-12 Tucker St., Lenox, to 8-12 Tucker Street LLC, $675,000.
M. Ann Bloch aka Marilyn A. Bloch sold property at 73 Birchwood Lane, Lenox, to David and Alexandra Divis, $430,000.
George C. Jordan III, trustee of the Patterson/Jordan Trust, sold property at 18 Golden Hill Road, Lenox, to Silvia E. Solano and Michael J. Ryan, $278,000.
Monterey
Gail B. Schoch and Philip Schoch sold property at 19 Laurel Bank Lane, Monterey, to Jeff B. Pelz and Myra B. Pelz, $480,000.
North Adams
Charles E. Swabey sold property at 133-143 Beaver St., North Adams, to ESP Realty Holdings LLC, $344,000.
Brian M. and Barbara A. Allard sold property at 751 Mohawk Trail, Unit 1D, North Adams, to Warren Francis Delmolino and Beverly Mariann Vadnais, $225,900.
Debra J. Alves sold property at 120 Brooklyn St., North Adams, to Eagle Home Buyers LLC, $70,000.
TD Bank NA sold property at 90 Main St., North Adams, to Ginko on Main Street LLC, $600,000.
North Adams Hospitality LLC sold property at 40 Main St., North Adams, to NA Hotel LLC, $4,450,000.
Otis
Lisa M. Boulay sold property at 64 Phelps Road, Otis, to Quentin M. and Lori A. Finn, $245,000.
Linda A. Ahearn, formerly known as Linda M. Pearce, and Leonard D. Pearce sold property at 71 Flint Farm Lane, Otis, to Robyn Speak Walsh, $525,000.
Pittsfield
Diane M. Perez and Anthony J. Scelsi, personal rep. of the estate of Andrew Farinon Scelsi, sold property at 76 Dartmouth St., Pittsfield, to Jacob R. Danylieko and Mayra Columna, $225,000.
David L. and Pamela E. Diederich sold property at 176 Windsor Ave., Pittsfield, to John N. Philp, $249,900.
Cheshire Green LLC sold property at 711 and 729-731Tyler St., Pittsfield, to Sonal Patel LLC, $700,000.
Nora E. Maher sold property at 45 Patricia Ave., Pittsfield, to Cassidy E. Brewer and Shane Herberg, $180,000.
John Koomson Mensah sold property at 63 Cambridge Ave., Pittsfield, to Michael E. Sohl, $268,000.
Stephen A. and Jacqueline R. Flossic sold property at 49 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, to Melissa Letalien, $225,000.
Lindsey Nicole Jenschke sold property at 138 Pine Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Michael E. Sohl, $338,800.
David J. Morrison sold property at 12 Whitehead Place, Pittsfield, to Joel Bergeland and Ryan LaBoy, $310,000.
Harold R. Dupee Jr. sold property at 205 Lebanon Ave., Pittsfield, to Alliance Properties LLC, $45,000.
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 189 King St., Pittsfield, to Alliance Properties LLC, $38,000.
D. Sousa & Sons Realty & Development LLC sold property at Plunkett Street, Pittsfield, to Merriwether Williams, $30,000.
Thomas Sondrini, personal rep. of the estate of Donald Sondrini, sold property at 6 Woodstream Drive, Unit D, Pittsfield, to Benjamin Miller, $190,000.
Richmond
Cheryl A. Bianco, trustee of the Bianco Landscaping NT, sold property at Walnut Road, Richmond, to Elias A. Haidar, $8,333.34.
Cheryl A. Bianco, trustee of the Bianco Landscaping NT, sold property at Walnut Road, Richmond, to Skyline Properties Inc., $4,166.66.
Thomas X. Casey and Sharon A. Mahoney sold property at 311 Yokun Road, Richmond, to Daveen H. Litwin and Stacey L. Goren, $435,000.
Judith Jarrett Lamke, formerly known as Judith Ann Hebert, sold property at 198 Dublin Road, Richmond, to The Scenic Route LLC, $320,000.
Sandisfield
Leslie Marie Desmond sold property at Hammertown Road, Sandisfield, to Gary Johnson and Marilyn Johnson, $20,000.
Sheffield
William Baumann and Wendy Hall sold property at 23 Elm Court, Sheffield, to Lori L. Redell and Peter Redell, $675,000.
Richard L. Wessler and Sheenah H. Wessler sold property at 305 South Undermountain Road, Sheffield, to Andrew K. Baroody and Justin H. Phillips, $560,000.
Mark Massini, trustee of Fitch Nominee Realty Trust, sold property at 169 Ashley Falls Road, Sheffield, to Robert D. Modica, $515,000.
Ruthe Irene Martin Estate sold property at 200 Water Farm Road, Sheffield, to Adan Canizales Muller and Jennifer Schultz Muller, $1,050,000.
Washington
Daniel R. and Melanie A. Gale sold property at Lovers Lane Road, Washington, to Todd Storti and Shawn Marie Schaffer, $32,500.
West Stockbridge
Dalia Tamari as trustee of Tamari Nominee Realty Trust sold property at 0 West Center Road, West Stockbridge, to 119 West Center Road LLC, $352,500.
RES Realty LLC, Anita Zwick and Jack Zwick sold property at 40 West Alford Road, West Stockbridge, to Scott R. Secrest, $235,000.
William A. Loeb and Roger L. Zissu as trustees of Trust Established under the Will of Marion C. Loeb sold property at 12 Austerlitz Road, West Stockbridge, to Andre Girard and Catherine Lang, $670,000.
Kelly M. Kaiser, trustee of Kelly M. Kaiser Revocable Trust, sold property at Iron Ore Road, West Stockbridge, to Shay Barnes and Dennis J. Lamke, $95,000.
Williamstown
John R. Paddock and Karen M. Schwartz sold property at Bee Hill Road, Williamstown, to Benjamin Svenson, $500,000.
NXM LLC sold property at 677 Simonds Road, Williamstown, to Legend Interests Inc., $850,000.
Windsor
Harold Dupee Jr. sold property at 251 Bates Road, Windsor, to Thomas W. Rumbolt, trustee of the 251 Bates NT, $145,000.