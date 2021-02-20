Adams
Frederick A. and Stephen F. Alibozek sold property at 48 Bellevue Ave., Adams, to Ryan A. Wright, $75,000.
John P. Waldheim sold property at 14 Arnold Ave., Adams, to Nathan R. Tomkiewicz, $189,900.
Pierrot K. Kareh sold property at 17-19 Forest Park Ave., Adams, to Diana C. Acosta, $172,500.
BecketJean A. McCabe sold property at Route 20 and Jacobs Ladder Road, Becket, to Brent N. and Robin L. Chadwick, $17,000.
Louis A. Santaniello, trustee of the Louis A. Santaniello Trust, sold property at 97 Sherwood Drive, Becket, to Matthew Heuser, $46,000.
CheshireLawrence G. Dragon sold property at 142-144 Church St., Cheshire, to Steven and Tristan S. Wade, $208,500.
ClarksburgMary E. Jacoby, trustee of the Amended and Restated Mary E. Jacoby Trust, sold property at 373 Horrigan Road, Clarksburg, to Lea King, trustee of Lea King Trust, $1,000,000.
Great BarringtonMichael Lafontana sold property at 235 North Plain Road, Great Barrington, to Bertha & Leo LLC, $202,095.22.
26 Manville LLC sold property at 28 Manville St., Lots 1 & 2, Great Barrington, to Christopher R. Thomas, $435,000.
26 Manville LLC sold property at 26 Manville St., Lot 3, Great Barrington, to Tara L. Shapiro, $395,000.
Edward Perkin and Anne Perkin sold property at 324 Long Pond Road, Lot 1, Great Barrington, to Robert A. Clarfeld and Kristen C. Clarfeld, $3,000,000.
Powerhouse Square I LLC sold property at 34 Bridge St., Unit 310, Great Barrington, to 310 Great Barrington LLC, $650,000.
Kimberly J. Cavanaugh, formerly known as Kimberly J. Broderick, sold property at 4 Rose Court East, Unit B-14, Blue Hill Commons Condominium East, Great Barrington, to Gina M. Beligni, $150,400.
HancockCurtis S. Rudbart, trustee of the Curtis S. Rudbart Living Trust, sold property at 400 Rathbun Road, Hancock, to Paul A. Bikoff, $900,000.
Christina Velez sold property at 37 Corey Road, Unit 726, Hancock, to Michael J. McDonald and Mary A. O’Neil, $67,000.
Matthew and Christine Rosencrans sold property at 37 Corey Road, Unit 113, Hancock, to Glen M. Holder, trustee of the Glen M. Holder 2017 Trust, $85,000.
Judith A. Kitt sold property at Jericho Road, Hancock, to Peter K. and Margaret M. Johnson, co-trustees of The Melormsby Trust, $185,000.
LeeAdam Hersch sold property at 25 Erskine Drive, Lee, to Cristopher J. McCarthy, $142,000.
LenoxMary W. Noyes, trustee of the Noyes FT, sold property at 22 Spruce Trail, Unit 22, Lenox, to Julie C. Lewit, $395,000.
Fannie Mae sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit B-2, Lenox, to Eduardo and Caroline Rooney Serrano, $104,900.
MontereyBarbara J. Clement and Richard D. Gladstone sold property at Mount Hunger Road, Lot 2, Monterey, to Benjamin S. Kemper, $551,511.
Mary R. White, trustee of Bronagh Nominee Realty Trust, sold property at 13 Norwalk Acres Road, Monterey, to Richard D. Killingsworth and Shawn Eric Hollenbach, $475,000.
New MarlboroughGina Beligni, formerly known as Gina Breen, sold property at 915 Cross to Canaan Valley Road, New Marlborough, to Michael Hogan and Regan S. Carroll, $242,000.
North AdamsMichael A. Deep, trustee of Deep Realty Trust XX, sold property at 376 Union St., North Adams, to ESP Realty Holdings LLC, $149,500.
Michael A. Deep, trustee of Deep Realty Trust XIV, sold property at 51 Bracewell Ave., North Adams, to ESP Realty Holdings LLC, $147,500.
Michael A. Deep, trustee of Deep Realty Trust XV, sold property at 147-153 Beaver St., North Adams, to ESP Realty Holdings LLC, $149,500.
Michael A. Deep, trustee of Deep Realty Trust XIII, 118 Bracewell Ave., North Adams, to ESP Realty Holdings LLC, $147,500.
Braytonville Properties LLC sold property at 85 North Holden St., North Adams, to Brian Marotta, $119,000.
Michael A. Deep, trustee of Deep Realty Trust IV, sold property at 307 River St., 311-312 River St. and 3-5 Loftus St., North Adams, to ESP Realty Holdings LLC, $149,500.
Michael A. Deep, trustee of Deep Realty Trust III, sold property at 297 River St., North Adams, to ESP Realty Holdings LLC, $147,500.
32 River Street, North Adams, LLC, sold property at 32 River St., North Adams, to 30 River Street LLC, $75,000.
Cafua Realty Trust II LLC sold property at 5 Union St., North Adams, to Bapa North Adams RE LLC, $968,000.
OtisTheodore and Deborah Dutton sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Jamie M. Viteri and Sara B. Eddy, $27,000.
Andrew J. Himmen sold property at 610 East Otis Road, Otis, to Christopher Dadak, $196,500.
Thomas E. Touponce, trustee of the AJT Realty Trust, sold property at 347 Pine Road, Otis, to Malia Homebuyers LLC, $300,000.
Thomas E. Touponce, trustee of the AJT Realty Trust. sold property at 32 Moody Goodman Road, Otis, to Malia Homebuyers LLC, $300,000.
James Santaniello sold property at Lee-Westfield Road, Otis, to Frank Rondoletto, $15,000.
PittsfieldRichard M. Locke sold property at 11 Austin Ave., Pittsfield, to Lynne Vanderpot, $155,000.
Anthony J. Cimini sold property at 153-155 First St., Pittsfield, to FP Lend Fund I LLC, $175,000.
Pepe’s Properties LLC sold property at 88 Wahconah St., Pittsfield, to 157 Seymour Street LLC, $57,000.
Steven Seltzer sold property at 477 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Thomas H. Gelb and Kelly A. Maginnis, $725,000.
Glenn J. McBurney, personal rep. of the estate of Dorothy Elizabeth Downey, sold property at 302 Connecticut Ave., Pittsfield, to Raymond J. Cook Jr., $165,000.
Mary Welch Maxymillian sold property at Old Farm Lane and Westbrook Terrace, Pittsfield, to Seymour and Jill Kantor, $35,000.
William J. Gop sold property at 10-12 Branch St., Pittsfield, to Church Street Holdings LLC, $123,000.
StockbridgeDouglas and Bernice Krupp, trustee of the BK Berkshire Nominee Trust, sold property at 19 Hawthorne Road, Stockbridge, to Scott and Lisa Sweeney, $450,000.
Clover Swann sold property at 26 Cherry Hill Road, Stockbridge, to John C. and John C. and Katherine M. Morris, $129,000.
Matthew B. Riley, personal rep. of the estate of Nicholas Swann, sold property at 26 Cherry Hill Road, Stockbridge, to John C. and Katherine M. Morris, $129,000.
TyringhamBerkshire Mountain Retreat LLC sold property at 11 Stonebridge Way, Tyringham, to Derek C. Brine, $406,000.
WilliamstownBerkshire Properties Inc. sold property at Sweet Farm Road, Williamstown, to Jeffrey G. Michelson Custom Homes LLC, $146,000.
Thomas V. and Claudia Ellet sold property at 53 Candlewood Drive, Williamstown, to Jeremy and Caitlin Cone, $509,000.
Margaret A. Pierpan, trustee of the Margaret A. Pierpan Revocable Trust of 1998 Restated and Amended, sold property at 832 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to Maria Wadsworth and Donald Carlson, $175,000.
Roger R. and Alesia B. Parks sold property at 163 Bridges Road, Williamstown, to Steven E. Nafziger, $349,000.
WindsorJudith E. Stone sold property at 89 Access Road 3, Windsor, to Sara and Dennis C. Lashway Jr., $65,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.