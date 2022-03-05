Feb. 14-18
Adams
Trio Investment Properties LLC sold property at 10 Center St., Adams, to Principle Property Management LLC, $350,000.
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 7 Manners Ave., Adams, to James P Walden, $260,000.
Maggie Hogan Hendricks sold property at 19 Pearl St., Adams, to Amy E. Wiles, $175,000.
Jose Goncalves and Vincent Leydet sold property at 6 Apremont St., Adams, to Zachary Lancia, $188,000.
Nathan R. Tomkowicz sold property at 14 Arnold Ave., Adams, to Caroline J. Tomkowicz, $215,000.
Becket
Becket Land Development Corp. sold property at Plumb Road, Becket, to Katherine Mary Kinsman and Eric Troy D'Antonio, $180,000.
Terrence S. and Marianna T. Orr sold property at 62 & 63 Quarry Road, Becket, to Paul L. and Mary M. Chandeysson, $180,000.
Coral Ethridge sold property at County Road, Becket, to Thomas M. and Beth L. Duff, $35,000.
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 28 Becket West Road, Becket, to Milton E. Arnold and Claire M. Romeo, $283,000.
Cheshire
Robert R. Harding Jr. sold property at 18 West Mountain Road, Cheshire, to Christopher A. Warner, $70,000.
Clarksburg
Barbara A. LaBonte sold property at 22 Gleason St., Clarksburg, to William L. Galli, $188,000.
Dalton
Paula Walczyk sold property at 118 Pleasant St., Dalton, to Cassandra M. Houle, $341,000.
Joanne Lenski sold property at 29 Cliff St., Dalton, to Kim A. and Emma P. Bauman, $45,000.
Scot R., Nicole M. and Marc A. Levasseur and Nicole M. Wallace sold property at 70 Lake St., Unit D, Dalton, to David P. and Carol C. Weissbrod, $241,000.
Theresa A. Kline, trustee of the Mary E. Woodcome RVT, sold property at 595-597 Main St., Dalton, to Norman R. White, $180,000.
Great Barrington
965 South Main LLC sold property at 965 South Main St., Great Barrington, to CMB Properties LLC, $765,000.
Ethel-Jean Kramer and Jeffrey Kramer sold property at 213 Pine St., Great Barrington, to Peter D. Stanton, $255,000.
Lee
Carol A. and Michael P. Leining sold property at 134 Center St., Lee, to Demi Allison Anderson and Forrest G. Goplin-Iriarte, $250,000.
Ronnie and Jamie Streichler sold property at 15 Lana Ave., Lee, to Mark H. and Magaly E. Docktor, $349,000.
Timothy O. and Linda L. Taylor sold property at 405 Devon Road, Lee, to Harold M. Johnson and Karen M. Forrest, $384,000.
Alice M. Reilly sold property at 185 Prospect St., Lee, to Brian P. Heck, $225,000.
Helen Klein, trustee of the Helen Klein 2011 Trust Agreement, sold property at 880 East St., Unit 1-D, Lee, to Nancy J. Lange, trustee of the Revocable Living Trust of Nancy J. Lange - 2004, $295,000.
Lenox
Mary Lou Schnackenberg, personal rep. of the estate of Helen Marie Schnackenberg, sold property at 5 Wexford Court, Unit 6, Lenox, to David R. Cianflone and Mary A. Farrell, $380,000.
Camilo H. and Alexa M. Bermudez sold property at 20 Brunell Ave., Lenox, to Brett I. and Nicole Magun, $550,000.
William E. Parsley, trustee of the Almic Nominee RT, sold property at 137 East St., Lenox, to Impala East LLC, $200,000.
Monterey
David Micklewright sold property at 6 Beartown Mountain Road, Monterey, to Alexander Chiang and Jessica Mary George, $1,625,000.
New Marlborough
Neil Jonathan Blackwell and Klea Patrice Simakis sold property at 1689 Mill River Great Barrington Road, New Marlborough, to Peter J. Dunphy and Monica B. Herman, $900,000.
North Adams
Poohzen D. Bear sold property at 96 Bradley St., North Adams, to Robert B. and Faith A. Flemming, $185,000.
Woodlawn Construction LLC sold property at Notch Road, North Adams, to Breen M. and Katie J. Mahony, $15,500.
Living the Dream Homes LLC sold property at 483 Walnut St., North Adams, to Walter C. Barletta, $102,000.
Justin D. Roy, personal rep. of the estate of Barbara A. Copenhaver, sold property at 96 Kemp Ave., North Adams, to Daniel and Liberata Letteri, $229,000.
Crane Stationery LLC sold property at 1526 Curran Memorial Highway, North Adams, to Makayla Marie LLC, $800,000.
DSM Properties LLC sold property at 179 State St., North Adams, to Rebecca C. and Paul G. Lymberis, $125,000.
DSM Properties LLC sold property at 359-361 State St., North Adams, to Rebecca C. and Paul G. Lymberis, $125,000.
Kurt Collins sold property at 20 Clark St., North Adams, to Jude B. Collins and Haylie R. Morehouse, $225,000.
Otis
John and Carolyn Green, trustees of the John Green & Carolyn Green RVT, sold property at 43 South St., Otis, to Jacqueline and Gregg Petrisevac, $250,000.
Andrew V. and Leah R. Iglesias sold property at 890 Dimmock Road, Otis, to Neayka Sahay, $412,000.
Peru
J.H. Maxymillian Inc. sold property at East Main Road, Peru, to Anita Fay Kalinowsky, trustee of the Lombardi Family NT, $10,000.
Denise Caceci sold property at Haskell Road, Peru, to Erica Arroyo and Tiffany M. Moreau, $47,000.
Pittsfield
John Francis McKenney sold property at 199 Williams St., Pittsfield, to Debra Sarlin, $255,000.
Ralph F. Fontaine sold property at 94 Dawes Ave., Pittsfield, to Matthew A. Vella and Heather A. Kelley, $975,000.
Jay A. and Jennifer G. McDermott sold property at 343 Columbus Ave., Pittsfield, to BD Asset Co. 5 LLC, $125,000.
Mary Choquette, personal rep. of the estate of Kathleen M. Broderick, sold property at 91 Appleton Ave., Pittsfield, to TOM LLC, $360,000.
Joseph A. Stevens Jr. and Amber Lynn Stevens sold property at 203 Dewey Ave., Pittsfield, to Henstebo LLC, $154,900.
Shaun M. Coty and Shenna M. McLaughlin sold property at 5 Sampson Parkway, Pittsfield, to Marcos Gomes, $299,000.
Ann Carey, formerly known as Ann C. Goodrich, sold property at Morris Avenue, Pittsfield, to Adam C. and Tanya L. Haas, $4,200.
Glenwood G. Smith sold property at 3 Robbins Ave., Pittsfield, to Tony Henriquez, $130,000.
Joshua Michael Rocca and Zachary Steven Rocca, personal reps. of the estate of Steven Michael Rocca, sold property at 25 Marco Drive, Pittsfield, to Ken Vanbramer and Rachaelanne Roche, $242,500.
Benjamin D. and Denise R. Benattar sold property at 20 Alpine Trail, Unit 5-A, Pittsfield, to Brian E. Chung and Irene Chung, $495,000.
Maryann R. and James J. Dimise sold property at Morris Avenue, Pittsfield, to Adam C. and Tanya L. Haas, $6,750.
Jana L. Bergins-Laiz sold property at 52 Thomson Place, Pittsfield, to Jared E. Cowing, $235,000.
Michael, John J. and Zena Zaccaro sold property at 7 Vin Hebert Boulevard, Pittsfield, to Nathan D. Saldo, $218,000.
James S. Adamson III and Rosalie W. Adamson, trustees of the Adamson Systems Real Estate NT, sold property at 254 Bradford Ave. and 170 Robbins Ave., Pittsfield, to Anthony W. and Jennifer L. Cunagin, $40,000.
Peerayot and Tammy Noummano sold property at 23 Laurel St., Pittsfield, to Johnnathan Gabriel Zhagnay, $220,000.
ACM Prime Alamosa Reo LLC sold property at 12 State St., Pittsfield, to Pauline L. Coe, $135,600.
Richmond
Todd M. Stori sold property at 272 View Drive, Richmond, to Elnaz Menhaji-Klotz and David M. Klotz, $650,000.
Sheffield
Gregg Siter sold property at 429 Berkshire School Road, Sheffield, to Jason King, $65,000.
Donald R. Roeder and Susan Roeder sold property at 358 South Main St., Sheffield, to Andrew James Kotleski and Amanda Catherine O'Malley, $366,000.
Paula M. Wardynski sold property at Berkshire School Road, Sheffield, to Peter B. Mays, $55,000.
Karen L. Cooper, Kenneth J. Cooper II, Lauren M. Cooper Eldridge, and Keelin M. Cooper Hutzley sold property at 25 South Main St., Sheffield, to Bradley V. Brookshire, $365,000.
Tyringham
JSW Enterprises LTD sold property at Goose Pond Road, Tyringham, to Christopher M. and Alyssa C. Peebles, $53,000.
JSW Enterprises LTD sold property at Goose Pond Road, Tyringham, to Nicholas P., Vanessa L., William J. and Trysta M. Desantis, $52,500.
Nicholas P. and Vanessa L. Desantis sold property at 3 Ridge St., Tyringham, to Andrew C. and Michele R. Wise, $645,000.
JSW Enterprises LTD sold property at Goose Pond Road, Tyringham, to William J. and Trysta M. Desantis, $53,000.
JSW Enterprises LTD sold property at Goose Pond Road, Tyringham, to Nicholas P. and Vanessa L. Desantis, $55,500.
Williamstown
John M. Lasell, trustee of the Chester K. Lasell RVT and the Katherine K. Lasell Trust, and Christopher R. Hornbaked, as independent co-trustee of the Chester K. Lasell RVT, sold property at 410 North Hemlock Lane, Williamstown, to Robert and Patricia McLaughlin, $414,000.
A. Hunter Brawley, trustee of the Carol H. Stocking Trust, sold property at 464 North St., Williamstown, to Christopher J. and Casey M. Rowen, $180,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.