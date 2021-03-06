Adams
Roytay LLC sold property at 130 Commercial St., Adams, to Big Name Investments LLC, $82,500.
Becket
Jeffrey A. and Deborah L. Storie sold property at Stoney Brook Road, Becket, to Mark Boomsma, $14,000.
Cheshire
Gustavo and Marykate Landaeta sold property at 527 North State Road, Cheshire, to Catherine C. Record, $130,000.
Peter M. and Kathryn E. Perras sold property at 128 Dean St., Cheshire, to Christopher J. Stoica, $190,000.
Dalton
Patricia W. Hazen sold property at 56 Deming St., Dalton, to Andrea L. Ferris, $180,000.
Richard C. and Linda M. Liccardi sold property at 227 Main St., Dalton, to Timothy M. Liccardi, $255,000.
Global Construction Services LLC sold property at 450 Hinsdale Road, Dalton, to Jonathan Sutherland and Andrea Leal, $263,000.
Egremont
Terrence A. Rozhon, a/k/a Terrence J. Rozhon, and Rebecca J. Rozhon, a/k/a Rebecca A. Rozhon, sold property at 76 Boice Road, Egremont, to Dana W. Bartlett and Kyle E. Bartlett, $485,000.
Brian Chebatoris and Kathryn Chebatoris sold property at 12 Creamery Road, Egremont, to Steven Homer and Michelle Homer, $850,000.
Robert G. Climo Jr. and Karen E.A. Climo sold property at 34 Ox Bow Road, Egremont, to Mischief Gnome LLC, $2,350,000.
Great Barrington
First Horizon Bank, First Tennessee Bank NA, Compu-link Corp., and Celink sold property at 43 Hart St., Great Barrington, to Marjorie I. Cox, $40,000.
John M. Polizzi sold property at 73 Round Hill Road, Great Barrington, to Jennifer Patton, $1,695,000.
Hancock
Schuyler W. Goodrich III, personal rep. of the estate of Glenn B. Goodrich, sold property at 3407 Hancock Road, Hancock, to Susan J. Rockefeller and Thomas J. Trimarchi, trustees of 3407 Hancock Realty Trust, $300,000.
Lenox
Michael F. and Larraine Mary Steuerwald sold property at 19 Reynolds St., Lenox, to Leonardo Obaya Jr., $420,000.
Margaret R. Menatti sold property at 15 Crystal St., Lenox, to Daniel M. Bruno, trustee of the 15Crystal Street REIT, $135,000.
New Marlborough
Charlie Marlborough LLC sold property at Rhoades & Bailey Road, New Marlborough, to Benton Hill LLC, $705,000.
Peter J. Schuyten and Jodi Rothe, formerly known as Jodi Schuyten, sold property at 257 Foley Hill Road, New Marlborough, to Justin Davis, $7,500.
North Adams
US Bank National Association, trustee, sold property at 180 Eagle St., North Adams, to Sebastian Barcelar, $25,000.
Francis A. and Della M. Gallagher sold property at 29 Montgomery St., North Adams, to Alliance Properties LLC, $20,000.
Sandy Beach Realty LLC sold property at 57 Front St., North Adams, to Steven Wenninger, $107,500.
Pittsfield
Alison Jozefiak sold property at 55 Pine Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Gavin P. Campbell, $199,000.
David E. and Jacqueline T. Benham, trustees of the Benham Family NT, sold property at 247 Peck’s Road, Pittsfield, to Melyissa M. Maloy, $62,500.
Deborah M. Pickard sold property at 117 Sadler Ave., Pittsfield, to Lisa L. Quail, $207,000.
Richmond
Anna E. Fyfe Whiteway, a/k/a Anna E. Fyfe, a/k/a Anna Whiteway, sold property at Hemlock Road and Maple Road, Richmond, to Samuel J. and Kim M. Tomashek, $15,000.
Town of Richmond sold property at Walnut Road, Richmond, to Cheryl Bianco, trustee of the Bianco Landscaping NT, $1,400.
Town of Richmond sold property at Oak Road, Richmond, to Christian Guachione, $4,750.
Town of Richmond sold property at Oak Road, Richmond, to Christian Guachione, $7,600.
Town of Richmond sold property at Walnut Road, Richmond, to William Malumphy, $3,500.
Savoy
Stephen T. Meczywor sold property at Center Road, Savoy, to Aaron T. Harrington, $29,000.
Sheffield
Patricia M. Murphy, trustee of Article Tenth Non GST Exempt TR U/Deborah Reich Irrevocable TR and Deborah Reich Revocable Trust sold property at 1690 Boardman St., Sheffield, to Janet Reich Elsbach, $650,000.
Washington
Robert S. and Mary K. Latham sold property at Cross Place Road, Washington, to the Nature Conservancy, $80,000.
West Stockbridge
Edward D. Sottile Jr. and Joanne G. Sottile sold property at 26 Main St., West Stockbridge, to Dixon 26 Main LLC, $315,000.
Michael C. Carotenuto and Thomas J. Andrews, co-trustees of Charles Group Nominee Trust, sold property at 47 West Alford Road, Lot 406-87, West Stockbridge, to Christopher J. Gaffney and Kathleen C. Gaffney, $305,000.
J.R. Johnson LLC sold property at Austerlitz Road, Lots A, B, C, & D, West Stockbridge, to Ann Rothenberg, $550,000.
Williamstown
Carol Ockman sold property at 26 Northwest Hill Road, Williamstown, to Stephen Wertimer and Jane E. Boster, $260,000.
Benjamin D. Lee-Cohen and Katherine J. Lee-Cohen sold property at Flora Glen Road, Williamstown, to Robert D. Kraus, $329,000.
Windsor
James P. Bryant and Allison M. Albee-Bryant sold property at 251 Bates Road, Windsor, to Harold Dupee Jr., $220,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
REIT — Real Estate Investment Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.