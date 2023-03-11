Feb. 20-24
Adams
Elizabeth M. Vareschi, personal rep. of Emily Arlene Arigoni, sold property at 111 Columbia St., Adams, to Zick Adam and Bigue Niang Konte, $120,000.
Bruce E. Lagess, personal rep. of Elaine D. Smith, sold property at 150 Columbia St., Adams, to Richview Properties LLC, $67,900.
Becket
Maria Wallington, trustee of the Maria Wallington RVT, sold property at 271 Johnson Road, Becket, to James M. Sharpton and Pilar C. Bellido-Sharpton, $375,000.
DNC Real Estate LLC sold property at Lyman Street, Becket, to Charles I. and Loretta P. Francis, $7,000.
Adam Larson sold property at 327 Chester Road, Becket, to Jeffrey N. Krupa and Kathleen A. Knox, $1,700,000.
Clarksburg
Jeffrey T. Lincoln sold property at 39 Morris Drive, Clarksburg, to Brandon and Ashley Gilvey, $48,000.
Dalton
Ryan J. and Shelbey K. Stengl sold property at 74 Frederick Drive, Dalton, to Lisiane A. Medeiros-Toole, $430,000.
Nicholas R. Anastasio sold property at 143 Grange Hall Road, Dalton, to Steven Michael Berning, $338,000.
Egremont
Cora Portnoff sold property at 0 and 136 Egremont Plain Road, Egremont, to Paul E. Storti and Brooke E. Storti, $300,000.
Great Barrington
Lawrence A. O'Brien Jr. and Nancy E. O'Brien sold property at 0 & 17 Wyantenuck St., Great Barrington, to James Mead, $280,000.
Cameron Forest and Sierra Forest sold property at 2 Walnut St., Great Barrington, to 2 Walnut Street LLC, $308,000.
Hinsdale
Camp Tanglelake Inc. sold property at 212 Longview Ave. and Michaels Road, Hinsdale, to Camp Emerson Real Estate Company LLC, $2,347,900.
Lanesborough
Timothy J. O’Brien sold property at 4 Baglee Ave., Lanesborough, to 4 Baglee Avenue LLC, $175,000.
Lenox
Michael P. and Ann Zumwalt Coppola sold property at 85 Clifden Court, Lenox, to William R. and Pamela J. Johnson, $650,000.
James R. Hashim, trustee of the June F. Hashim RVT dated Feb. 13, 2002, sold property at East Dugway Road, Lenox, to the Town of Lenox, $360,000.
Beth A. Archey sold property at 49 Crystal St., Lenox, to Luke J. Archey and Amber Mulinofsky, $195,500.
Monterey
William R. Johnson and Pamela J. Johnson sold property at 140 Main Road, Monterey, to Claire M. Fraser Revocable Trust, $1,725,000.
North Adams
David G. Carver, trustee of Scarafoni Associates NT, sold property at 13 Veazie St., North Adams, to Berkshire Hills Development Company LLC, $10,000.
Peru
Katherine Guitard sold property at 7 Bonny Lane, Peru, to Charles Champion Stickles III, $135,000.
Pittsfield
Lee Bank and Shire City Apples LLC sold property at 15 Commercial St., Pittsfield, to 15 Commercial LLC, $625,000.
Benjamin C. Webster sold property at 80-82 Howard St., Pittsfield, to Luis Fernandez and Alexandra Belalcazar, $165,000.
Esther R. Anderson, formerly known as Esther R. Bolen, sold property at 82-84 and 86-88 Lincoln St., Pittsfield, to Newtown Realty LLC, $484,000.
Simeon M. and Natanya H. Bittman sold property at 39 Catherine St., Pittsfield, to Chelsea M. Szmania, $215,000.
Joanne L. Pasquini sold property at 200 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Kenneth Harrison, $140,000.
Eden-Renee Hayes, formerly known as Eden-Renee Pruitt, sold property at 90 Commonwealth Ave., Pittsfield, to John Toole, $334,000.
John Pierce, personal rep. of the estate of Helen Mary Kozchuk, sold property at 175 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Amanda Wojtkowski and Thomas Gilardi, $207,000.
David and Paul Cowan, trustees of the 2018 Revocable Trust of Richard Cowan, sold property at 35 Pittsfield Ave., Pittsfield, to Hunter S. Mott and Olivia L. Bedard, $280,000.
Sheffield
Custom Classics LLC sold property at 142 Main St., Sheffield, to Four One Tree Realty LLC, $260,000.
Williamstown
James J. Sisto, personal rep. of Nancy M. Gaudette, sold property at 51 Lindley Terrace, Williamstown, to Marzio Gusmaroli and Marcia Ann Schrock, $449,500.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.