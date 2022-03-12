Feb. 21-25
Adams
Scott M. and Rena C. Mendel sold property at 5 Hathaway St., Adams, to Paul F. and Heather A. Bernier, $150,000.
Theresa A. Remillard, personal rep. under the Last Will & Testament of Thomas John Wojcik, sold property at 63-65 Summer St., Adams, to E & D Landscaping & Construction Inc., $136,300.
Dalton
Michael J. and Kimberly A. Wasuk sold property at 43 Lake St., Dalton, to Kathia Maitre, $395,000.
Florida
James Pedro sold property at 335 Mohawk Trail, Florida, to Eastern Summit LLC, $150,000.
Hancock
Robert David and Eugene Garrett Bewkes III sold property at Whitman Road, Hancock, to Frank Romano and Eileen Lyons-Leagon, $72,000.
Hinsdale
Margaret Louise Ward sold property at 274 Pine Cone Lane, Hinsdale, to Steven and Julie F. Weil, $480,000.
Caleb A. Bagnera sold property at Washington Road, Hinsdale, to Martyn R. and Candace Dearborn Davis, $135,000.
Michael J. Randall sold property at 53 Off South St., Hinsdale, to Mason W. Durant and Rachael R. Kollar, $187,400.
Lanesborough
James Colotti and Vanna Sugar, personal representatives of the estate of Vincent J. Colotti, sold property at Silver Street, Lanesborough, to Kevin Ricci, $59,900.
Melinda L. Martin sold property at 580 South Main St., Building 2, Unit 4, Lanesborough, to Shaun R. and Christa M. Gariepy, $120,000.
Lenox
Douglas R. Howes, individually and as personal rep. of the estate of Herman M. Schneider, sold property at 86 King William Road, Lenox, to Craig B. and Ann Y. Zarider, $560,000.
The Frederick LLC sold property at 2 Kemble St., Lenox, to The Kemble Berkshires LLC, $3,125,000.
James J. Massari sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit A05, Lenox, to Julie Ann Motes, trustee of the Julie Ann Motes RVT, $140,000.
Monterey
Paul A. Heller sold property at 0 Main Road, Monterey, to Cara J. Mead and Nicholas M. Pacella, $59,000.
North Adams
James Bruce and Ruth K. Duncan sold property at 45 Chestnut St., Unit A, North Adams, to David R. Moresi, $140,000.
Edward F. Restivo sold property at 54-56 Chase Ave., North Adams, to AMA Management Inc., $115,000.
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 710 Church St., North Adams, to Andrew T. Bydlon and Anna M. Plantinga, $407,000.
Otis
Leanne G. Beckwith sold property at East Otis Road, Otis, to Connor L. and Rene M. Vosburgh, $50,000.
Pittsfield
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Jeffrey W. Ferrin sold property at 52 Danforth Ave., Pittsfield, to Wicked Deals LLC, $136,000.
C&P Realty LLC sold property at 38 Daniels Ave., Pittsfield, to Scott and Marjorie Shreve, $170,000.
Peter W. McCaffrey, personal rep. of the estate of Frances E. McCaffrey, and John F. McCaffrey, personal rep. of the estate of Ann C. McCaffrey, sold property at 56-58 Madison Ave., Pittsfield, to Pollen and Epstein Properties LLC, $162,500.
George W. Dickhout III, personal rep. of the estate of Carol A. Dickhout, sold property at 22 Kirkwood Drive, Pittsfield, to Mark Connor, $165,000.
Sukha Singh, personal rep. of the estate of Gurmeet K. Pratt, sold property at 313 Wahconah St., Pittsfield, to Edith Cortes Melchor, $140,000.
Richard A. and Linda J. Wood sold property at 138 Newell St., Pittsfield, to Amanda Knights, $80,000.
Nathan G. and Nina M. Sondrini sold property at 113-117 Parker St., Pittsfield, to Juan C. Almanzar Rosario, $237,000.
Lloyd E. and Edna M. Johnston sold property at 42-44 Gilbert St., Pittsfield, to 120 Onota Street LLC, $150,000.
Tallage Davis LLC sold property at 15 Brooks Ave., Pittsfield, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $65,000.
Future Lifestyle Investments LLC sold property at 7-9 King St., Pittsfield, to Jennifer L. Madewell, $210,000.
Sheffield
Claire Curtiss McDonald and Benjamin James Franklin McDonald sold property at Undermountain Road, Sheffield, to Alicia J. Wiltshire and John D. Wiltshire, $25,000.
Stockbridge
Peter and Dora Edelman sold property at 11 Prospect Hill Road, Unit 5, Stockbridge, to John W. and Diane M. Smith, $650,000.
West Stockbridge
David B. Potter sold property at 27 Lenox Road, West Stockbridge, to Elizabeth Jean Hansen Weinberg and Mark Louis Weinberg, $552,500.
Williamstown
Daniel Dus sold property at 121 Treadwell Hollow Road, Williamstown, to Treadwell Hollow LLC, $2,130,000.
Erika Pistorius Stamper sold property at 54 Cluett Drive, Williamstown, to Kevin M. and Katelyn M. App, $492,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.