Feb. 28-March 4
Adams
Anthony F. Facchetti sold property at 17 Powers St., Adams, to Michael H. Daves and Jessi A. Carter, $325,000.
Becket
Ronald L. and Alexander L. Wolf, trustees of the Ilse R. Wolf Living Trust, sold property at 3552 Jacobs Ladder Road, Becket, to Jason T. Matthews and Sarah C. Hoecker, $70,000.
Barbara S. Liftman sold property at 208 Benton Hill Road, Becket, to Christine Burrows and Benjamin Coburn, $85,000.
Cheshire
Peter Fournier and Lisa Horn-Fornier sold property at 580 Fred Mason Road, Cheshire, to Noah H. Fournier, $283,000.
April Bruchbacher sold property at 85 Maple Drive, Cheshire, to David J. and Michelle A. Magistro, $259,900.
Dalton
Adrianna E. Laundry, Joanne Hessler, Debra Jones, formerly known as Debra Caden, and Theodore R. Dipietro sold property at 230-232 High St., Dalton, to Henstebo LLC, $400,000.
John Roughley sold property at 127 Pleasant St., Dalton, to Craig W. and Jaclyn Sacco Goetze, $380,000.
Luciano R. Silva and Casey Lynn Dinicola sold property at 100 First St., Dalton, to Matthew M. and Rhonda J. Cyr, $326,000.
Jeffrey S. Dudziak sold property at 889 Main St., Dalton, to Maureen E. Pisani, $245,000.
Great Barrington
CG Grace Properties LLC sold property at 80 Maple Ave., Great Barrington, to Elizabeth Elliott and John Peter Elliott, $225,000.
Elizabeth Jeanne Estate sold property at 263 Park St., Great Barrington, to Brian Bitner and Steven Pedigo, $550,000.
Leslie M. Almori and Regio A. Almori sold property at 94 North Plain Road, Great Barrington, to Jennifer Andersen and Justin Osak, $137,500.
Marjorie A. Kinne sold property at 69 North Plain Road, Great Barrington, to Anthony J. Deluise and Kaitlyn M. Deluise, $290,000.
Claire Bedard and James Garbarino sold property at 16 & 0 Cottage St., Great Barrington, to William A. Ellert and Paul M. Nicosia, $755,000.
Chung Yeung and Michael Chi Yeung sold property at 34 Hillside Ave., Great Barrington, to Gina Joanne Beck and Philip Nason Burt as trustees of 2022 Beck-Burt Family Trust, $478,500.
Maureen K. Anderson sold property at 35 Fairview Terrace, Great Barrington, to Alan J. Anderson and Jessica L. Dezieck, $430,000.
Paula M. Hatch sold property at 322 State Road, Great Barrington, to Hana Khosla, $460,000.
Hancock
Brent J. and Mary Walker Leighton sold property at 37 Corey Road, Unit 521, Hancock, to Shana E. and Melissa Jean Parker, $90,000.
Robert A. Vanderhoof sold property at 94 Corey Road, Unit D, Building 9, Hancock, to Gregory V. and Laura E. King, $240,000.
Lanesborough
Jeffrey D. Paterson sold property at 105 South Main St., Lanesborough, to Henstebo LLC, $237,500.
Perri C. Petricca, personal rep. of the estate of Basil A. Petricca; Perri C., Tina M. and Richard T. Petricca, all individually and as trustees of the Basil A. Petricca 2000 Trust dated June 8, 2000, and Rosaland S. and Perri C. Petricca, as trustees of the Basil A. Petricca Trust, sold property at Partridge Road, Lanesborough, to David B. Robillard, $200,000.
Kelly Cooper sold property at Rosenberg Road, Lanesborough, to David and Kelsie Pellegrino, $65,900.
David Robillard sold property at Partridge Road, Lanesborough, to David and Mary Cancilla, $137,500.
Lee
Hartmuth Sommer, formerly known as Hartmuth Sommer-Deris, sold property at 180 Center St., Lee, to Center Street Apts. LLC, $220,000.
Matthew M. Cyr and Rhonda J. Cyr, formerly known as Rhonda J. Fujan, sold property at 25 St. Mary’s Ave., Lee, to Shane T. and Amy R. Smith, $425,000.
Robert R. Dupont sold property at 1075 Cape St., Lee, to Henstebo LLC, $145,000.
Lenox
William F. Boudreau sold property at 67 Crystal St., Lenox, to Kevin Richard and Vivian Daly, $389,000.
Arline L. Verkauf, trustee of the Barry and Arline Verkauf Nominee RT, sold property at Coldbrooke South Drive, Unit 7D, Lenox, to Castanha XX LLC, $725,000.
Esther Kosakoff, trustee of the Esther Kosakoff RVT, sold property at 2 Meadow Lane, Unit 9, Lenox, to Michael McQuillan and Sharon Kosakoff, $225,000.
Michael and Tracy Stamer sold property at 11 FairWynds Drive, Unit 6, Lenox, to Rita Cuker, trustee of the George Cuker RVT, $1,665,000.
New Ashford
Richard J. and Cheryl E. Demyer sold property at Mallery Road, New Ashford, to Daniel Jennings, $50,000.
North Adams
Charles R. and Melissa A. Burnell sold property at State Street, North Adams, to Tracy Steele, $30,000.
James R. and Karen M. Baumbach sold property at 14 Leonard St., North Adams, to Keyla Girard, $217,000.
Thomas M. Ryan sold property at Notch Road, North Adams, to Pamela W. Winston and Leonard E. Bailey, $105,000.
Blackinton Holdings LLC sold property at 15, 19-21 & 25 Blackinton St., North Adams, to Blackinton Investments LLC, $300,000.
Anthony P. Doyle, trustee of the Six Seven Four Housatonic NT, sold property at Lorraine Drive, North Adams, to William J. and Tammy L. St. Pierre, $12,500.
Peru
Regina M. Peck, formerly known as Regina M. Bunnell, personal rep. of the estate of Michael J. Bunnell, sold property at 89 East Main Road, Peru, to Brett Tuggey and Danielle Sarabia, $190,000.
Pittsfield
Selene Finance LP and Alan L. and Anthony Ladouceur sold property at 28 Whipple St., Pittsfield, to Richard Lamprin, $40,600.
Ramon F. Dominguez sold property at 110 Howard St., Pittsfield, to Chung Thi and Katie Huynh, $290,000.
Thomas M., Michele Rivers and Mary Lou Murphy; Beverly A., Timothy, Beth, and Michael Doyle, Debra Lussier, and Kelli Klesel sold property at 13 Lincoln St., Pittsfield, to Henstebo LLC, $120,000.
Dawn M. Desnoyers, formerly known as Dawn M. Hashim, sold property at 179 Allengate Ave., Pittsfield, to Victor E. Rosenbaum, $231,000.
Alan K. and Cynthia S. Harper sold property at 1297 North St., Pittsfield, to Kevin Fadding, $181,000.
Richard W. Wood, trustee of the Margaret W. Wood RVT, sold property at 1074 North St., Pittsfield, to James Vernon Clark III, $184,900.
Richard G. Studley Jr., personal rep. of the estate of Richard G. Studley, sold property at 635 Hancock Road, Pittsfield, to Robert Messer Sr., $60,000.
Ruth A. Fairfield sold property at 27-29 Seymour St., Pittsfield, to Soliman Ibrahim, $200,000.
Ruby Realty LLC sold property at 53 Chickering St., Pittsfield, to Anna K. Lotto, $132,500.
Marian Dolphin, aka Marion Dolphin, trustee of the Marian Dolphin RVT of 2011, sold property at 17 Bakers Island Road, Pittsfield, to Scott Hochfelder and Jennifer Sacon, $640,000.
Donald J. Campagna sold property at 88 Dodge Ave., Pittsfield, to Kristin M. Coyne, $255,500.
Muhammad A. Gul and Aroosa Alam sold property at 39 Tamie Way, Pittsfield, to Camilo H. and Alexa M. Bermudez, $533,500.
Courtney R. Soto, formerly known as Courtney R. Mathes, sold property at 7-9 South Onota St., Pittsfield, to All Square LLC, $230,000.
Woodmark Realty LLC sold property at 730 1/2 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, to Terravet III VBF Master LLC, $1,052,600.
Joan M. Traganza, personal rep. of the estate of Gail Elizabeth Perachi, sold property at 140 Connecticut Ave., Pittsfield, to Paul E. Nardin, $213,500.
Jonathan Hankin sold property at 29 Yarmouth St., Pittsfield, to Noel T. Staples, $225,000.
Paul W. Greenleaf, personal rep. of the estate of Mary Ann Clark, sold property at 74 Elm St., Pittsfield, to Jonathan Spangler, $169,000.
William J. Hotaling, personal rep. of the estate of Edith R. Mazzer, sold property at 119 Ridgeway Ave., Pittsfield, to Elizabeth Marie Derosier, $205,000.
Tina M. Fenwick, formerly known as Tina M. Stracuzzi, and Angelo C. Stracuzzi sold property at 180-182 Brown St., Pittsfield, to Tributary Ventures LLC, $117,500.
Leydet Properties LLC sold property at 132 Danforth Ave., Pittsfield, to Luigi Ottaviani and Yuchen Namkhai, $112,500.
George J. Morrell sold property at 14 Thomson Place, Pittsfield, to TMR Realty LLC, $100,000.
Keith B. Morrison sold property at 192 Bartlett Ave., Pittsfield, to Wesley S. and Jena M. Williamson, $330,000.
Wilfred H. Lusignan sold property at 101 Lebanon Ave., Pittsfield, to Stephen and Donna Lusignan, $120,000.
Richmond
Thomas Barcia, trustee of the Barcia Family NT, sold property at 282 Canaan Road, Richmond, to Tajine Monjardo, $549,000.
John R. and Maureen C. McFeely sold property at 572 Dean Hill Road, Richmond, to Roger M. Echols and Laureen J. Schroeder, $875,000.
Savoy
Michael G. and Suzan L. McCauley sold property at 1240 Main St., Savoy, to Robert K. Lichtenberger, $305,000.
Sheffield
Carl L. German sold property at 84 East Main St., Sheffield, to Jeffrey Heaton, Melonie Heaton, A. Jordan Moskowitz, and Nicole R. Petricca, $90,000.
Berkshire Building Company LLC sold property at Tulip Lane, Sheffield, to Margaret Davis, $2,000.
Stockbridge
Freya D. and Melany L. Dobson, Melany L. Dobson and Lucas S. and Alexandra Swann sold property at 1 Dugway Road, Stockbridge, to Rad House LLC, $580,000.
Tyringham
Ruth S. Swart, trustee of the Brace Road Realty NT, sold property at 9 Brace Road, Tyringham, to Thomas C. Canfield, $3,000,000.
Williamstown
David C. and Mary Elizabeth G. Casey sold property at 1249 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to Conor Casey, $360,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.