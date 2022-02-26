Feb. 7-11
Adams
Victoria R. and Shienne Halsted sold property at 1 Apremont St., Adams, to Alison Croteau and Sarah Osborn, $188,000.
Zachary and Mitchel Lancia sold property at 109 Commercial St., Adams, to Melanie A. Rancourt, $185,000.
Sarah M. Alibozek sold property at 28 East Road, Adams, to Paul E. Scapin Jr., $150,000.
Becket
Edward W. Broderick sold property at Leonhardt Road, Becket, to Sean Rilla and Jessica Carlo, $34,000.
Dalton
Churchill Street Realty LLC sold property at 210 Orchard Road, Dalton, to Tyler Kimball, $200,000.
Egremont
Sandra Monteleone and Sandra M. Olmsted sold property at 69 Jug End Road, Egremont, to James M. Olmsted, $175,000.
Florida
Leona R. Spooner sold property at 10 Peanut Road, Florida, to Vincent Ronald Sager and Jessica N. King, $137,000.
Ian William Soderberg sold property at Monroe Road, Florida, to James Pedro, $41,500.
Great Barrington
Joseph W. Wright sold property at 272 Park St., Great Barrington, to Katherine Anna Williams, $365,000.
Michael J. Kernan sold property at 12 Mahaiwe St., Great Barrington, to Jose David Amor and Aislyn Elizabeth Page, $452,500.
Bard College sold property at 105 Lake Mansfield Road, Great Barrington, to David J. Asher and Dianne S. Asher, $495,000.
Hancock
Sarubbe Property Holdings LLC sold property at 37 Corey Road, Unit 831, Hancock, to Thyme Investments LLC, $399,900.
Hinsdale
HMA Properties LLC sold property at 891 Washington Road, Hinsdale, to Peter Fekete and Erin Brockway, $289,900.
Lanesborough
Curtis H.E. Asch sold property at 29 South Main St., Lanesborough, to Robert W. Coombs, $179,900.
Lee
Bryan Loran, personal rep. of the estate of Ellen R. Loran, sold property at 70 Prospect St., Lee, to Ronald W. Paul, $210,000.
Rodney F. and Christine Clark sold property at 1210 Pleasant St., Lee, to Sumner LLC, $350,000.
George J. Majsiak sold property at 555 Leisure Lee Road, Lee, to David A. and Ruth L. Damon, $269,000.
Eugene A. Gop sold property at 19 Union St., Lee, to Cecile and Paris A. Roosa, $50,000.
Randi Craft sold property at 75 Lois St., Lee, to Dean and Haylie Stockley, $255,000.
Lenox
Arlene D. Schiff sold property at 10 Cedar Lane, Lenox, to Robert Gentleman and Tanja Srebotnjak, $755,000.
Twinhouse Cottage LLC sold property at 399 Under Mountain Road, Lenox, to Gary Knisely, $4,835,000.
Allen W. and Bette J. Smith sold property at 247 Crystal St., Lenox, to 247 Crystal Street LLC, $450,000.
Sandra Copeland Byrnes, aka Sandra E. Copeland, and Daniel Jared Copeland sold property at 23 Brown St., Lenox, to Andres and Concepcion G. Miranda, $160,000.
James R. Hashim, trustee of the June F. Hashim RVT, sold property at 36 Pittsfield Road, Lenox, to Smegal Holdings LLC, $850,000.
Conyers Trust Company (Bermuda) Limited and David Alfred Swift, trustees of the H.C. Butterfield 1975 Trust, sold property at 148 Plunkett St., Lenox, to Timothy P. Bosworth and Martha V. Noyes, $630,000.
North Adams
David G. Carver, trustee of the Scarafoni Associates NT, sold property at Unit 12, Holden Street, North Adams, to Jessica Sweeney, $89,000.
Wayne A., Christopher E. and Salvatore O. Richard and Michelle Richard sold property at 33 Northern Lights Ave., North Adams, to Michelle Richard, $51,000.
Phoenix Haynes, Sky Esquivel and Katalin Takacs-Haynes sold property at 88-90 Liberty St., North Adams, to Phoenix Haynes and Sky Esquivel, $7,500.
Steven Weiss, as receiver for Very Good Properties LLC, sold property at 83 Chestnut St., North Adams, to Una Djokic, $127,000.
Barbara Spear sold property at 17 Frederick St., North Adams, to Timothy Siddhartha Burnes, $140,800.
Pauline B. Guntlow, personal rep. of the estate of Victoria Regina Guntlow, sold property at 15 Ballou St., North Adams, to Meredith L. Schade, $249,900.
Otis
Jason D. and Allison M. Kleiger sold property at Werden Road, Otis, to Lucio and Aliz A. Hernandez, $35,000.
JJL & G LLC sold property at 125 Pike Road, Otis, to William F. Lemon Jr. and Sharon M. Lemon, $37,500.
Pittsfield
David and Jennifer Scott sold property at 60 Daytona Ave., Pittsfield, to Kelvin Santos and Emmarillius Ruusukallio, $269,900.
Christopher C. and Pamela J. Tournier sold property at 94 Lakeway Drive, Pittsfield, to Cassandra E. Tournier, $206,250.
May Brook Development Corp. sold property at Lillybrook Road, Pittsfield, to James and Alicia Andersen, $220,000.
Paul A. and Christopher J. Knollmeyer sold property at 42 Mountain Drive, Pittsfield, to Nickolas Sherman, $350,000.
Tod E. Wallace Jr. and Alicia M. Wallace, formerly known as Alicia M. Hess, sold property at 80 Hollister St., Pittsfield, to Brian J. Hoffman, $177,000.
Tonda-Lee Brady, personal rep. of the estate of Cheryl Ann Gunn, sold property at 8 Glenwood Ave., Pittsfield, to Steven C. and April A. McKay, $190,000.
Jesse W. Chase sold property at 25-27 Newell St., Pittsfield, to Brenda Romero Rodriguez, $1,300,000.
Michaeleen H. Barry sold property at 69 Watson St., Pittsfield, to Sandra Monteleone, $207,000.
Jean F. Geary sold property at 108 Parker St., Pittsfield, to Besy M. Montoya Ochoa, $75,000.
Jose Jordao Dos Santos sold property at 164-166 Brown St., Pittsfield, to Bi Lalle, $241,000.
Ruby Realty LLC sold property at 97 Third St., Pittsfield, to Alliance Properties LLC, $34,000.
Raymond Cochran, trustee of the Raymond Cochran 2011 RVT, sold property at 56-60 Spring St., aka 172-174 Burbank St., and 68-70 Burbank St., Pittsfield, to Chrysaetos Holdings LLC, $600,000.
Michael T. Dean sold property at 153 East Park Terrace, Pittsfield, to Melinda Jean Black, $185,000.
Jeffrey W. and Lynne M. Carlotto sold property at 50 Buel St., Pittsfield, to Daniel L. Bethel and Danielle R. Caschetta, $240,000.
Sheffield
Joann Carol Shmulsky and Stephen John Shmulsky sold property at 594 Shunpike Road, Sheffield, to David M. Sobel and Deborah Sobel as trustees of Sobel Family Trust, $500,000.
Stockbridge
Helen L. Hawkins sold property at Willow Street, Stockbridge, to Charles J. Brex III and Nancy J. Brex, $25,000.
West Stockbridge
JJ Dark LLC sold property at 85 Maple Hill Road, West Stockbridge, to Joshua Lewis and Naomi O. Seligman as trustees of Article 4 Trust under the Hi Ma Legacy Trust, $163,750.
Williamstown
Alexandra Kalmanofsky and Barbara A. Kaplan sold property at 20 Thistle Path, Williamstown, to Gary P. Field, $399,900.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.