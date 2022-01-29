Jan. 10-14
Adams
James Mikutowicz sold property at 29 1/2 Willow St., Adams, to April and Vincent J. Gatti Jr., $189,000.
Lodge Properties III LLC sold property at 87 East Road, Adams, to NAMV Investments LLC, $147,509.
Carol O. LaPlante sold property at 11 Grandview Terrace, Adams, to Michael B. and Rita S. Ciola, $297,000.
Becket
Warren Castonguay and Jordan Castonguay, formerly known as Jordan Montague, sold property at 193 Black Arrow Way, Becket, to Lynn J. Newton, $228,000.
Stephen and Dolores Wallin sold property at 115 Hopkins Lane, Becket, to Frank Della Rosa Jr. and Linda P. Della Rosa, $409,000.
Cheshire
Jamie G. and Beth N. Choquette sold property at 72 Richardson St., Cheshire, to Haley Elizabeth Adelt and David Joshua Frye, $240,000.
Clarksburg
Corinne Milne sold property at 665 Middle Road, Clarksburg, to Daniel J. Lawson and Joseline M. Marcotti, $290,000.
Dalton
Big Buck LLC sold property at 339 North St., Dalton, to Adam C. Wood, $100,000.
Egremont
A. Jordan Mostkowitz and Nicole R. Petricca sold property at 7 Mearns Way, Egremont, to Denise L. Nalen and Thomas A. Nalen, $1,575,000.
Great Barrington
Megan Kitsock sold property at 360 Park St., Great Barrington, to Anne M. Alquist and Morgan Burns, $215,000.
Marjorie Gillette Conner and Robert M. Jenen sold property at 201 North St., Great Barrington, to Matthew R. Gipp and Lisa Sallaz, $570,000.
Hancock
Paul A. and Susan D. Diesu sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Marlaina Haigh Cataldi, $85,000.
Hinsdale
Mary Rice and E.R. Sanders Contractor Inc. sold property at Frank Schnopp Road, Hinsdale, to Daniel F. and Angela S. Lee, $41,000.
Lanesborough
Michael W. Sullivan sold property at 11 Noppet Road, Lanesborough, to Sean Flynn and Elizabeth Gugino, $280,000.
Susan Jones and Sara Manion sold property at 814 Partridge Road, Lanesborough, to Joseph Santoro and Madeline Wenzel, $216,400.
Joseph R. and Lisa A. Trybus sold property at 111 Miner St., Lanesborough, to Jack Carter Pace and Allie Leigh Henrickson, $636,000.
Lee
Lee Bank and James A. and Pauline A. Johndrow sold property at 640 Chapel St., Lee, to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., $52,209.02.
Lenox
Donald P. Stanton Jr. sold property at 8 Catherine St., Lenox, to Justin T. Taylor and Shaan Elise Battersby, $337,000.
Matthew J. and Suzanne E. Merritt sold property at 99 New Lenox Road, Lenox, to Matthew Scott and Ann Tansamrit Stanberry, $960,000.
North Adams
Roger and Donna Ann St. Pierre and Joseph R. and Donna Lee St. Pierre sold property at 40-50 Taft St., North Adams, to Robert M. and Nadine N. Lloyd, $385,000.
Robert A. Davis sold property at 28 Morgan Ave., North Adams, to Brandon Navom, $100,000.
Bryan T. Ellsworth and Kimberly D. Scott sold property at 156-158 Liberty St., North Adams, to Gilad Barakan, $111,500.
Steven Weiss, as receiver for Very Good Properties LLC, sold property at 14 South St., North Adams, to 14 South LLC, $145,000.
Dorolu LLC sold property at 1454 and 1482 South State St., North Adams, to Monomoy Properties North Adams MA LLC, $5,672,500.
Paul J. Boyer sold property at 55 Marion Ave., North Adams, to Aubrey Tyner Lawrence and Laura Aberle, $450,000.
Vincent Melito, trustee of the Vincent Melito RVT, sold property at 74 Marion Ave., North Adams, to Jamie G. and Beth N. Choquette, $439,000.
Otis
Julie Judd, formerly known as Julie Pollard, sold property at 5 South Gate Island Road, Otis, to Thomas and Dannaye Garbati, $644,300.
Arthur S. and Joan Tenser sold property at 1 Deer Run, Otis, to Cynthia S. Rosen, trustee of the Cynthia S. Rosen 2012 Trust, $477,000.
Pittsfield
U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., trustee, and Robert A. and Amber L. Frederick sold property at 90 Highland Ave., Pittsfield, to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., trustee, $119,000.
Sean M. and Robert I. Elan sold property at 81 Alpine Trail, Unit 18-B, Pittsfield, to Samantha G. Fliegler and Jonathan Grebow, $575,000.
Peter M., Kathleen J. and Peter T. Sulock sold property at 40-42 Gordon St., Pittsfield, to Salvini Development Company LLC, $195,000.
Yugandhar Kandimalla and Archana Machavarapu sold property at 6 Alpine Trail, Unit 1-C, Pittsfield, to Archie W. and Donna A. Brown, trustees of the Brown Family RVT of 2021, $435,000.
Thein C. and Kimxuan R. Vu sold property at 276 Cheshire Road, Pittsfield, to Desiree Marie Myhal, $196,500.
Roberta E. Orsi, trustee of the Orsi Family NT, sold property at 50 Longview Terrace and Rutledge Avenue, Pittsfield, to Steven P. and Patricia L. Knappe, $346,000.
Sling LLC sold property at 392 Merrill Road, Pittsfield, to 4G Realty Holdings LLC, $300,000.
John D. and Christine K. Hinton sold property at 497 Elm St., Pittsfield, to Rita Boatemaa, $275,000.
Brian C. Scorpa sold property at Clarkson Avenue, Pittsfield, to Nicholas J. and Marjorie Garzone, $2,500.
Eyal Shapira, trustee of the GUS NT, sold property at 256 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Allison E. Loring, $330,000.
Deborah Salmon sold property at 119 Onota St., Pittsfield, to Thomas J. Cormier Jr., $224,000.
Richmond
K&K Realty sold property at 660 State Road, Richmond, to Jonathan M. Magnotti and Michele Samantha Lefenfeld, $275,000.
Sandisfield
Arthur S. Tenser and Joan Tenser sold property at 1 Deer Run, Sandisfield, to Cynthia S. Rosen as trustee of Cynthia S. Rosen 2012 Trust, $477,000.
Franklin Woods Investments LLC sold property at South Sandisfield New Marlborough Road, Sandisfield, to Matthew R. Sermini and Michelle M. Sermini, $5,000.
Sheffield
Teresa L. Iemolini, as trustee of Kradel Family 2011 Family Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 120 East Stahl Road, Sheffield, to SH MA Land LLC, $550,000.
Mark Yard sold property at Whippoorwill Lane, Sheffield, to Kim M. Casey and Lawrence C. Casey Jr., $15,000.
Hope Rose Swanson Estate sold property at 397 Clayton Road, Sheffield, to Adam Kelsey, William Kelsey, Joanne Robinson, and Amy Wheeler, $285,000.
Stockbridge
Joanne Guerrini sold property at 176 Old Stockbridge Road, Unit 3, Stockbridge, to Andrew Silver, $720,000.
Blackwater Realty LLC sold property at 3 Arthur Fiedler Lane, Stockbridge, to Margaret Gay Chanler, $595,000.
Boston Symphony Orchestra Inc. sold property at 4 Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Laura Michele Conlin and Carlos Gutierrez, $800,000.
Tyringham
Daniel J. and Wendy L. Collins sold property at 33 Main Road, Tyringham, to PCO LLC, $1,600,000.
Williamstown
Daryle L. and Alison R. Bost sold property at 30 Mount Williams Drive, Williamstown, to Jared and Brianne Della Rocca, $637,500.
Shaohua Tang and Xingning Zhao sold property at 140 Longview Terrace, Williamstown, to Keith J. and Emma R. Cutrufello, $575,000.
Kellain LLC sold property at Chestnut Street, Williamstown, to Scott M. Davis, $8,000.
Gary M. and Karen P. Jolin sold property at 22-24 Front St., Williamstown, to Traylen T. Chalmers, $195,000.
Ann Rathbun sold property at 643 Main St., Williamstown, to SLML LLC, $270,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.