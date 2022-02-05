Jan. 17-21
Adams
Alicia J. Williams sold property at 49 Valley St., Adams, to Stephen A. Beaulieu, $210,000.
John David Deming and Simone Eva Epstein sold property at 85 Columbia St., Adams, to Avram and Brandi Granett, $92,000.
Melanie M. Matte sold property at 82 Howland Ave., Adams, to Tammy and Hugh Galvin IV, $176,400.
Alford
Winslow Eliot and Thomas Stier sold property at 117 West Road, Alford, to Katherine Leigh Hayes and Joshua Moskowitz, $387,000.
Becket
Mark J. and Elizabeth M. Manoogian sold property at 278 Main St., Becket, to Timothy Radwille and Kimberly Edwards, $37,000.
Irving G. and Ann L. Krawet sold property at 161 Captain Whitney Road, Becket, to Benjamin Park and Hye Un Kim, $490,000.
Cheshire
Thomas R. and Carol A. Walsh sold property at 92 Shadowland Cove, Cheshire, to James H. Bak and Barbara A. Demers, $450,000.
James H. Bak sold property at 62 Meadow Drive, Cheshire, to Kelly Ann Tracy, $329,000.
Dalton
Elizabeth A., Mary C., Helen M., Janet T., and Rosemary Roy and Anne M. Ronayne sold property at 50 Burr Drive, Dalton, to June T. Roy-Martin, $175,000.
Judith M. Carter sold property at 143 Ashuelot St., Dalton, to Catherine M. Katina and Michael S. Cooper, $190,000.
Egremont
Claudia Phillips as trustee of Claudia Phillips 2015 Trust, sold property at 0 Millard Road, Egremont, to Erick K. Shiels, $90,000.
North Egremont Recreation Inc. sold property at Prospect Lake Park, Egremont, to 50 Prospect Lake LLC, $1,500,000.
James Palmatier Jr. and Kathy Palmatier sold property at 50 Prospect Lake Road, Egremont, to 50 Prospect Lake LLC, $600,000.
James Palmatier Jr. and Kathy Palmatier sold property off Prospect Lake Road, Egremont, to Lake Dam LLC, $100,000.
Florida
Angel L. Santiago and Rosa M. Ayala sold property at 97 Monroe Road, Florida, to Marcela Ivy Maggi-Keissling, $194,000.
Bobbie A. Burdick sold property at Mohawk Trail, Florida, to Jeremy K. and Rebecca J. Dodge, $10,000.
Great Barrington
Lee E. Conlon sold property at 19 Commonwealth Ave., Great Barrington, to R62 LLC, $475,000.
Hancock
Nancy E. and John A. Morrow Jr. sold property at Corey Road, Unit 9043, Hancock, to Zaniboni Real Estate LLC, $320,000.
Masaki and Franca Tanaka sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Kristina M. Klingbeil, $87,500.
Lanesborough
Heather M. Broyles and Max B. Bohan sold property at 8 Algonquin St., Lanesborough, to Shaun Mitchell Parzick, $226,200.
Lee
May Lee Johansen sold property at Stockbridge Road, Lee, to James and Sarah Williams, $125,000.
Jordan M. Dean and Elizabeth A. Dean, formerly known as Elizabeth A. Miller, sold property at 55 Franklin St., Lee, to Vladimir Kolyshev and Olga Shkolnikova, $460,000.
Alexandria Aronoff sold property at 770 Summer St., Unit 13-B, Lee, to Bradley and Adrienne Altman, $660,000.
New Marlborough
Jenifer Jill Lipsky sold property at 1017 Hartsville New Marlborough Road, New Marlborough, to Jared L. Benoff and Dana E. Honor, $485,000.
North Adams
Timothy L. Rotolo sold property at 22 Central Ave., North Adams, to Thomas Rotolo, $134,000.
Christopher Paez sold property at 343 East Main St., North Adams, to Scott Boulette, $25,000.
Tyler D. Lefebvre sold property at 651 East Main St., North Adams, to Brian E. Boudreau, $180,000.
Otis
Rosie Nichols sold property at 447 Algerie Road, Otis, to Alice Gray, $240,000.
Ruth T. Tyrol sold property at 280 Kibbe Road, Otis, to Todd A. and Gailann Brouillette, $550,000.
Pittsfield
Longbridge Financial LLC and Mary Louise Williamson sold property at 124 Danforth Ave., Pittsfield, to Longbridge Financial LLC, $107,303.21.
Princewill P. Abanulo sold property at 489 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, to James A. Gardner and Angelica Joy Erni, $290,000.
Amy Marie Gamache, aka Amy M. Roccabruna, sold property at 3 Delaware Ave., Pittsfield, to Ignacio Alexander Solano Avila and Claudia Patricia Remirez, $192,000.
Kayla Helitzer sold property at 870 East New Lenox Road, Pittsfield, to Michael J. Rey and Gretchen L. Chase-Rey, $314,000.
Kowalczyk Development Corp. sold property at 28 Aspen Way, Unit 32, Pittsfield, to Thomas A. and Ellen J. Rogers, $371,050.
Justin O. Turner sold property at 46 View St., Pittsfield, to William and Sheila Farry, $140,000.
McLean Properties LLC sold property at 27 Green Hill Road, Pittsfield, to Natalie K. Wicker, $290,000.
Christine St. Clare sold property at 42-44 Huron St., Pittsfield, to June R. Bellio, $167,000.
Michael C. Bredin and Maureen Y. McHugh, trustees of the Mary B. Bredin RVT of 2017, sold property at 62 Franklin St., Pittsfield, to Austin M. White, $210,000.
Thomas D. and Nancy R. Tierney sold property at 15 Barker Road, Pittsfield, to Elizabeth Conte Swan, $469,900.
Stephen R. and Kathleen E. Moser sold property at 10 Lenox Ave., Pittsfield, to Eric and Christine Hassan, $128,000.
James P. Venditti sold property at 39 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield, to Vardy Anis and Karyn Glemaud-Anis, $165,000.
Arthur B. Cole sold property at 23-25 Chatham St., Pittsfield, to Jamie L. Eichstedt, $200,000.
Kelly A. Tracy sold property at 11 Michigan Ave., Pittsfield, to David Edward Sr. and Laurie Anne Hitchcock, $156,000.
Korey A. Mulherin and Caroline R. Sullivan-Mulherin sold property at 917 North St., Pittsfield, to Kristie Sulock, $180,000.
Craig E. Smith sold property at 93 Crofut St., Pittsfield, to Hartford P. Gongaware and Alexandra S. Marvar, $724,000.
Key Program Inc. sold property at 753 Williams St., Pittsfield, to Robert Tharion, $217,000.
Richmond
Sherrie L. Cardillo, trustee of the Sherrie L. Cardillo NT, sold property at 421-2B Swamp Road, Richmond, to John D. and Jodi B. DeKraker, $380,000.
Sheffield
Rose Brunnschweiler sold property at 191 East Main St., Sheffield, to Lev A. Campbell, $255,000.
Stockbridge
Ruby Realty LLC sold property at 34 Church St., Stockbridge, to Daniel and Nicole Fairaux, $470,000.
Williamstown
Allen F. Seney, personal rep. of the estate of Dorothy E. Seney, sold property at 58 Hall St., Williamstown, to Marc Anthony Lescarbeau and Jennifer Leigh Seney-Lescarbeau, $125,000.
Sharen S. Hansen sold property at 929 Simonds Road, Williamstown, to Matthew H. and Kimberly Ann Greene-Delange, $264,450.
Jean Marie Thorndike sold property at 202 Cold Spring Road, Williamstown, to Naomi C. and Peter T. Crellin, $212,500.
Windsor
Carol W. Gasser and David H. Wright, trustees of the Joanne T. Wright Trust, sold property at Mishe-Mokwa Avenue, Windsor, to Ben-Josef Stracco, $9,288.
Carol W. Gasser and David H. Wright, trustees of the Joanne T. Wright Trust, sold property at Mishe-Mokwa Avenue, Windsor, to Tristram W. Metcalfe IV and Kaitlin M. LaRue, $8,476.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.