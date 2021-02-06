Adams
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 10 Forest Park Ave., Adams, to Christian Leonard Rilla, $198,500.
Alford
Dean M. Forsman and Caroline B. Forsman sold property at 0 Green River Road, Alford, to Nicholas R. Diamand and Laura Bailyn, $365,000.
Becket
Steven K. Nieminen and Thang Q. Huynh sold property at King Richard Drive, Becket, to Aylssa Maggi, $31,500.
Richard R. and Vera R. Polacek sold property at 390 Sherwood Drive, Becket, to Timothy C. Allerton and Ruth B. Allerton, a/k/a Wendy Allerton, $386,000.
Great Barrington
Margaret Jackson and William B. Jackson sold property at 176 Division St., Great Barrington, to Jordan Macintosh and Emily Macintosh, $417,500.
Erika Allison sold property at 33 Grove St., Lot 1, Great Barrington, to Leora Kahn, $290,000.
Linda Waterman, Karen Mallory and Catherine Mallory, trustees of Thomas G. Mallory & Carol R. Mallory 2013 Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 183 Division St., Great Barrington, to IS Real Team LLC, $486,000.
Hinsdale
Final Harbor Farm LLC sold property at Middlefield Road, Hinsdale, to Matthew John Wieland, $4,500.
Lanesborough
John M. Meekins, personal rep. of the estate of Carolann Roman, sold property at 70 Baker St., Lanesborough, to Michele D. Bordeleau, $137,900.
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 206 Old State Road, Lanesborough, to Joslynn Cancel and Lucas Rogers, $95,000.
Lenox
Ralph L. and Sophie M. Petillo sold property at 303 Housatonic St., Lenox, to Kyle Matthew and Corrine Helen Bean, $429,000.
Debra Jo Cochran, trustee of the Beverly A. Chartier Trust, sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit D-11, Lenox, to Aimee C. Gregory, $60,000.
U.S. Bank N.A., trustee, sold property at 8 Crystal St., Lenox, to Magnu Properties LLC, $139,000.
Albert and Lana Tomao sold property at 46 Housatonic St., Unit 2A, Lenox, to Martha Ginsberg, $419,400.
New Ashford
Silverleaf Resorts LLC sold property at Beach Hill Road, New Ashford, to Beach Hill Farm LLC, $1,250,000.
New Marlborough
Liana Toscanini and Richard Migot sold property at 1553 Hartsville-New Marlborough Road, New Marlborough, to Ryley Hartt and Kristen Hartt, $365,000.
North Adams
Bernard J. Gomeau Jr. sold property at 35 College Ave., North Adams, to Colin and Elise M. Todd, $171,000.
John P. Danaher sold property at 144-146 Protection Ave., North Adams, to Darryl F. Danaher, $199,000.
Otis
Allan W. and Janet M. Qubeck sold property at 62 Ryan Lane, Otis, to Barbara B. Case, $231,500.
Andrew D. and Judith Hepworth sold property at 221 Lake Shire Drive, Otis, to Steven M. and Marni E. Katz, $376,000.
Pittsfield
Lisa A. Hill sold property at 138 Jason St., Pittsfield, to Robert C. Liscombe, $258,000.
Caleb Mitchell and John Wimmer sold property at 20-22 Hall Place, Pittsfield, to Inmer S. Bernabel, $65,000.
Brittany A. Baran sold property at 15 Maryland Ave., Pittsfield, to Lisa M. Giannopolo, $155,000.
Jeffrey H. Rose sold property at 441-443 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Marc F. Zamboni, $130,000.
U.S. Bank N.A., trustee, sold property at 58 West Housatonic St., Unit 3, Pittsfield, to John P. and Anne G. Gilewicz, $61,500.
Kimberly Hall Lefebvre sold property at 102-104 Fourth St., Pittsfield, to T & D Rental Properties Inc., $65,000.
James B. Menard sold property at 33 Pembroke Ave., Pittsfield, to Katrina B. Clukey, $166,900.
Harold W. and Kathleen M. Scott sold property at 15 Warren Terrace, Pittsfield, to Clifford Came, $175,000.
Ryan D. Barzousky sold property at 79 Hazelwood Terrace, Pittsfield, to Andrew Jon Lenski, $183,500.
Raymond A. Petell sold property at 195 King St., Pittsfield, to Michelle L. and William A. Peets, $132,400.
Ricarda Forster sold property at 157, 159 and 161 Wahconah St., Pittsfield, to Michael and Kimberly Wasuk, $100,000.
Sara B. Esko sold property at 57 Park St., Pittsfield, to Robert F. Powers, $45,000.
Sandisfield
James Mieczkowski as personal representative of the estate of Paul P. Bobryk, Justin Mieczkowski and Meredith Warren sold property at 0 Sandy Brook Turnpike, Sandisfield and New Marlborough, to Berkshire Natural Resources Council Inc., $565,000.
Andrew D. Hepworth and Judith Hepworth sold property at 221 Lake Shore Drive, Sandisfield, and Otis Wood Lands, Lot 128, Otis, to Steven M. Katz and Marni E. Katz, $376,000.
Sheffield
Patrick Annunziata and Donna Annunziata sold property at Rannapo Road, Sheffield, to Tod J. Mackenzie and Sally A. Mackenzie, $335,000.
Michael Winn and Jessica Winn sold property at 301 Salisbury Road, Sheffield, to Gabriela Sofia Cruz-Cruz and Armando Bautista Cruz, $323,000.
Stockbridge
Hillary G. Volper, trustee of the Hillary G. Volper RVT, sold property at 23 Interlaken Road, Stockbridge, to Illsung Na and Yang Ja Na, $698,000.
Jennifer Whalen sold property at 32 Lake Drive, Stockbridge, to Maureen Monteleone, $535,000.
Williamstown
Neil R. and Miriam Grabois sold property at 176 Southworth St., Williamstown, to John Patrick McGonagle, $375,000.
Kathleen W. Crandall sold property at 189 Stratton Road, Unit 3 H-1, Williamstown, to Jesse Olshever Fowle, $169,500.
Virginia K. Ford sold property at 380 Syndicate Road, Williamstown, to Luke Blakely and Sarah Rara Fischbeck, $400,000.
David E. LaPlante sold property at 248 Cole Ave., Williamstown, to Justin D. Adkins, $255,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.