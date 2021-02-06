Adams

Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 10 Forest Park Ave., Adams, to Christian Leonard Rilla, $198,500.

Alford

Dean M. Forsman and Caroline B. Forsman sold property at 0 Green River Road, Alford, to Nicholas R. Diamand and Laura Bailyn, $365,000.

Becket

Steven K. Nieminen and Thang Q. Huynh sold property at King Richard Drive, Becket, to Aylssa Maggi, $31,500.

Richard R. and Vera R. Polacek sold property at 390 Sherwood Drive, Becket, to Timothy C. Allerton and Ruth B. Allerton, a/k/a Wendy Allerton, $386,000.

Great Barrington

Margaret Jackson and William B. Jackson sold property at 176 Division St., Great Barrington, to Jordan Macintosh and Emily Macintosh, $417,500.

Erika Allison sold property at 33 Grove St., Lot 1, Great Barrington, to Leora Kahn, $290,000.

Linda Waterman, Karen Mallory and Catherine Mallory, trustees of Thomas G. Mallory & Carol R. Mallory 2013 Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 183 Division St., Great Barrington, to IS Real Team LLC, $486,000.

Hinsdale

Final Harbor Farm LLC sold property at Middlefield Road, Hinsdale, to Matthew John Wieland, $4,500.

Lanesborough

John M. Meekins, personal rep. of the estate of Carolann Roman, sold property at 70 Baker St., Lanesborough, to Michele D. Bordeleau, $137,900.

Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 206 Old State Road, Lanesborough, to Joslynn Cancel and Lucas Rogers, $95,000.

Lenox

Ralph L. and Sophie M. Petillo sold property at 303 Housatonic St., Lenox, to Kyle Matthew and Corrine Helen Bean, $429,000.

Debra Jo Cochran, trustee of the Beverly A. Chartier Trust, sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit D-11, Lenox, to Aimee C. Gregory, $60,000.

U.S. Bank N.A., trustee, sold property at 8 Crystal St., Lenox, to Magnu Properties LLC, $139,000.

Albert and Lana Tomao sold property at 46 Housatonic St., Unit 2A, Lenox, to Martha Ginsberg, $419,400.

New Ashford

Silverleaf Resorts LLC sold property at Beach Hill Road, New Ashford, to Beach Hill Farm LLC, $1,250,000.

New Marlborough

Liana Toscanini and Richard Migot sold property at 1553 Hartsville-New Marlborough Road, New Marlborough, to Ryley Hartt and Kristen Hartt, $365,000.

North Adams

Bernard J. Gomeau Jr. sold property at 35 College Ave., North Adams, to Colin and Elise M. Todd, $171,000.

John P. Danaher sold property at 144-146 Protection Ave., North Adams, to Darryl F. Danaher, $199,000.

Otis

Allan W. and Janet M. Qubeck sold property at 62 Ryan Lane, Otis, to Barbara B. Case, $231,500.

Andrew D. and Judith Hepworth sold property at 221 Lake Shire Drive, Otis, to Steven M. and Marni E. Katz, $376,000.

Pittsfield

Lisa A. Hill sold property at 138 Jason St., Pittsfield, to Robert C. Liscombe, $258,000.

Caleb Mitchell and John Wimmer sold property at 20-22 Hall Place, Pittsfield, to Inmer S. Bernabel, $65,000.

Brittany A. Baran sold property at 15 Maryland Ave., Pittsfield, to Lisa M. Giannopolo, $155,000.

Jeffrey H. Rose sold property at 441-443 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Marc F. Zamboni, $130,000.

U.S. Bank N.A., trustee, sold property at 58 West Housatonic St., Unit 3, Pittsfield, to John P. and Anne G. Gilewicz, $61,500.

Kimberly Hall Lefebvre sold property at 102-104 Fourth St., Pittsfield, to T & D Rental Properties Inc., $65,000.

James B. Menard sold property at 33 Pembroke Ave., Pittsfield, to Katrina B. Clukey, $166,900.

Harold W. and Kathleen M. Scott sold property at 15 Warren Terrace, Pittsfield, to Clifford Came, $175,000.

Ryan D. Barzousky sold property at 79 Hazelwood Terrace, Pittsfield, to Andrew Jon Lenski, $183,500.

Raymond A. Petell sold property at 195 King St., Pittsfield, to Michelle L. and William A. Peets, $132,400.

Ricarda Forster sold property at 157, 159 and 161 Wahconah St., Pittsfield, to Michael and Kimberly Wasuk, $100,000.

Sara B. Esko sold property at 57 Park St., Pittsfield, to Robert F. Powers, $45,000.

Sandisfield

James Mieczkowski as personal representative of the estate of Paul P. Bobryk, Justin Mieczkowski and Meredith Warren sold property at 0 Sandy Brook Turnpike, Sandisfield and New Marlborough, to Berkshire Natural Resources Council Inc., $565,000.

Andrew D. Hepworth and Judith Hepworth sold property at 221 Lake Shore Drive, Sandisfield, and Otis Wood Lands, Lot 128, Otis, to Steven M. Katz and Marni E. Katz, $376,000.

Sheffield

Patrick Annunziata and Donna Annunziata sold property at Rannapo Road, Sheffield, to Tod J. Mackenzie and Sally A. Mackenzie, $335,000.

Michael Winn and Jessica Winn sold property at 301 Salisbury Road, Sheffield, to Gabriela Sofia Cruz-Cruz and Armando Bautista Cruz, $323,000.

Stockbridge

Hillary G. Volper, trustee of the Hillary G. Volper RVT, sold property at 23 Interlaken Road, Stockbridge, to Illsung Na and Yang Ja Na, $698,000.

Jennifer Whalen sold property at 32 Lake Drive, Stockbridge, to Maureen Monteleone, $535,000.

Williamstown

Neil R. and Miriam Grabois sold property at 176 Southworth St., Williamstown, to John Patrick McGonagle, $375,000.

Kathleen W. Crandall sold property at 189 Stratton Road, Unit 3 H-1, Williamstown, to Jesse Olshever Fowle, $169,500.

Virginia K. Ford sold property at 380 Syndicate Road, Williamstown, to Luke Blakely and Sarah Rara Fischbeck, $400,000.

David E. LaPlante sold property at 248 Cole Ave., Williamstown, to Justin D. Adkins, $255,000.

FT — Family Trust

LLC — Limited Partnership

LT — Life Trust

NT — Nominee Trust

RET — Real Estate Trust

RT — Realty Trust

RVT — Revocable Trust

The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.

