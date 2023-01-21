Adams
Terry A. Snyder sold property at 24 Mill St., Adams, to Shannon M. Love, $147,000.
John Kochanski sold property at 9 Kearns Lane, Adams, to Dana E. and Martha E. Labbee, $22,000.
Glen A. and Dorothy D. Germanowski sold property at 29 Powers St., Adams, to Royal Realty Holdings LLC, $120,000.
Becket
Savan Prum sold property at 80 Beaver Brook Road, Becket, to Michael Tosch and Andrea Lee, $145,000.
Cheshire
Linda Hattat sold property at 28-30 Prospect St., Cheshire, to Owen and Karyna Politis, $164,893.
Great Barrington
John F. Baughman and Caroline A. Baughman sold property at 73 Hurlburt Road, Great Barrington, to Michael Striker and Carol Striker, $2,050,000.
Rita Valliere sold property at 4 Lake Ave., Great Barrington, to Betty L. Wright, $438,000.
Jean F. Parsons sold property at Alford Road, Great Barrington, to Berkshire Natural Resources Council Inc., $220,000.
Hancock
Robert A. and Stephanie M. Franchini sold property at 37 Corey Road, Unit 827, Hancock, to Justin and Kelly Marsh, $490,000.
Lanesborough
J.W. Kelly Family LLC sold property at 0 Rosenberg Road, Lanesborough, to Toby Walton, $90,000.
Iron Horse Properties Inc. sold property at 828 North Main St., Lanesborough, to Lindsey Kurowski, $348,250.
Lee
Yokun Ridge Property Management LLC sold property at 350 Fairview St., Lee, to Adam M. and Jodi Buratto, $175,000.
Timothy B. Borchers, trustee of the Bossidy-Sewall Trust, sold property at 3 Fernside Road, Lee, to Mark and Mary Elizabeth Williams, $125,000.
Yokun Ridge Property Management LLC sold property at 350 Valenti Farm Road, Lee, to Adam M. and Peter A. Buratto, $175,000.
Brian P. and Terri A. Thorne sold property at 30 South Prospect St., Lee, to Nicholas Peter Speidel, Timothy Speidel and Jane Alsen, $270,000.
Monterey
Helene Fisher sold property at 85 Main Road, Monterey, to Matthew D. Mogavero, $575,000.
Mount Washington
Lois K. Case and Richard L. Case Sr., trustees of Lois K. Case 1997 Revocable Trust, sold property at 688 East St., Mount Washington, to A. Mackenzie W. Waggaman, $551,000.
North Adams
David A. Fierro sold property at 45 Leonard St., North Adams, to Centerville Sticks LLC, $269,000.
Peru
Tina Marie Carter sold property at 22 South Road Extension, Peru, to Bruce L. and Lisa A. Vachon, $11,000.
Pittsfield
James M. and John K. Woodlock, individually and co-personal representatives of the Estate of Patricia D. Woodlock, sold property at 16 Concord Parkway, Pittsfield, to Tricia Ellen Lewis and Charles Blomquist, $375,000.
David J. and Russell M. Quetti sold property at 109 Sunset St., Pittsfield, to Benjamin J. Gelb, $172,000.
Thomas J. Donohue Jr. and Mary Giulian Donohue, formerly known as Mary L. Giulian, sold property at 526-528 Fenn St., Pittsfield, to Rudy A. Fabian LLC, $125,000.
Melyissa M. Maloy sold property at 47 Peck’s Road, Pittsfield, to Realize Group Inc. 2, $50,000.
Orion Pro Friend ML LLC sold property at 841 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Pittsfield Realty Investments LLC, $1,907,000.
David Rolle sold property at 84 Marian Ave., Pittsfield, to Jeremy Clifford Branstad and Kathryn Teresa Decker, $325,000.
Galo P. Emerson Jr., personal rep. of the Estate of Jo-Ann Hollister Emerson, sold property at 164 Bartlett Ave., Pittsfield, to Wadsworth Capital LLC, $285,000.
Robert J. Galvagni Jr. sold property at 91 Greenwich St., Pittsfield, to David R. Belanger, $220,000.
Savoy
Lawrence and Sharon C. Michalenko sold property at 669 Main Road, Savoy, to Thomas Anthony Gamari, $179,900.
Stockbridge
20 Church Street House LLC sold property at 20 Church St., Stockbridge, to Carl Michael David and Margaret Nihoul Hughes, $565,000.
Williamstown
Keith M. and Bayard S. Davis sold property at 49 May St., Williamstown, to IRAR Trust Company for the benefit of Louise Palmer Account Number 3602783, $289,000.
Robert J. Cummings sold property at 1587-1589 Green River Road, Williamstown, to Kira K. Guidon, $200,000.
160 Water LLC sold property at 160 Water St., Unit 401, Williamstown, to VAH Cable Mills LLC, $875,000.
FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.