Becket
Louis Delallo sold property at 41 Sir Galahad Drive, Becket, to Daniel and Anna Champagne, $42,500.
Lexie A. Dunham, Daniel A. Williams Jr. and Gary A. Williams sold property at 5 Brook Lane and Berkshire Road, Becket, to Angela J. Derrick, $239,000.
Sidney and Spencer A. Cholmar, trustees of the Sidney Cholmar RVT of 2007, and Renee C. Bradley, Eric Houston and Sidney Cholmar, trustees of the Eve Hausman Cholmar RVT of 2007, sold property at 439 Leonhardt Road, Becket, to John J. and Victoria Lamb DeLorenzo, $400,000.
Douglas B. Ingram, trustee of the Douglas B. Ingram Trust, sold property at 138 Greenwater Drive, Becket, to Matthew and Judy Rose Burke, $525,000.
Cheshire
Carol Field, trustee of the John J. Morin RNT, sold property at 44 Coolidge Road, Cheshire, to Brian Lawton and Stephanie Lawton, $177,000.
John Treacy and Deborah L. Ryan sold property at Outlook Avenue, Cheshire, to Tanner C. and Courtney R. Bird, $60,000.
George E. and Karen E. Reynolds sold property at 85 Mill Hill Road, Cheshire, to William Adelt, $180,000.
Dalton
James R. and Kathleen Bacon sold property at 671 North St., Dalton, to Stephen P. and Laura L. Spence, $395,000.
Egremont
Kenneth F. Murphy as trustee of Ginabeth C. Murphy Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 30 Pine Crest Hill Road, Egremont, to Dorin Leigh Dougall and John Chesley Lanterman, $1,860,000.
Gail E. Hennessey Estate sold property at 18 Creamery Road, Egremont, to Michael McCrum, $550,000.
Florida
Kimberly Torres sold property at Phelps Road, Florida, to Ashley M. Reed and Kevin J. Bliss, $30,000.
Great Barrington
Carol R. Mallory Estate and Janet R. Teeple Estate sold property at 8 Stillwell St., Great Barrington, to Nicholas Mathew Hair, $285,000.
Mickey & Jac LLC sold property at 307 Main St., Great Barrington, to 307 Main GB LLC, $1,250,000.
Terry L. Ramos sold property at 10 Spruce St., Great Barrington, to Jamie Moore, $192,500.
Powerhouse Square I LLC sold property at 34 Bridge St., Unit 207, Great Barrington, to Justine LePino, Kenny LePino and Tricia LePino, 535,000.
Hinsdale
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC and Raymond H. Huntoon Jr. sold property at 48 Curtis St., Hinsdale, to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, $102,300.
Chelsi Morrison-Rohlfs sold property at 261 Main St., Hinsdale, to George Harold Jr. and Lisa Marie Atkinson, $405,000.
Lanesborough
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 6 Leslie Ave., Lanesborough, to Steven R. Bolognia and Monica F. Hines, $250,000.
David G. and Colleen McKearney sold property at 160 Bailey Road, Lanesborough, to Juli A. Baker and Melody E. Hood, co-trustees of The Baker Hood Trust, $668,353.
Gianna Renzi sold property at 580 South Main St, Unit 8, Building 4, Lanesborough, to Sharon Katherine Daris, $129,900.
Lee
Guy J. Crawford, trustee of the Woodland Road NT, sold property at 125 Woodland Road, Lee, to William H. Crawford Jr., $172,000.
Timothy K. Shepardson Jr. sold property at 320 Laurel St., Lee, to Craig Marone, $299,000.
Lenox
Alexey Shishkov and Linda Tolporova sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit A18, Lenox, to Dolores A. Wallin, $154,250.
William E. Parsley, trustee of the ALMIC Nominee RT, sold property at 7 Stone Ledge Road, Lenox, to Adrian Iusco and Gabriela Goloman, $215,000.
Monterey
Darlene M. Balestro and Kristopher M. Balestro sold property at 10 Stevens Lake Road, Monterey, to Alan N. Light and Risa Rosenthal, $675,000.
New Ashford
Anthony J. Orzano sold property at Ingraham Road, New Ashford, to Joan M. and George A. Wilkinson Jr., $20,000.Marlborough
Dennis J. Schultz and Josephine M. Schultz sold property at 1121 Canaan Southfield Road, New Marlborough, to Robert D. Lyons and Mary A. Zagrobelny, $570,000.
North Adams
Adam D. Howland sold property at 660 East Main St., North Adams, to Pedro Guadalupe Quade, $317,000.
Michael J., Dennis E. and Gerald J. Varuzzo sold property at 1386 South Church St., North Adams, to Tracey M. Whiteknact and Eric R. May, $115,000.
Pittsfield
U.S. Bank Trust N.A., trustee, sold property at 15 High St., Pittsfield, to Sara Lustusky and Michael Evans, $152,000.
Monica Hines sold property at 90 Westchester Ave., Pittsfield, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $90,000.
Robert A. Schettini sold property at 132 Gale Ave., Pittsfield, to William P. and Jeanna Massacani, $460,000.
Mary R. Bolduc sold property at 48 New York Ave., Pittsfield, to Kelly J. Powell, $218,500.
Jeanna Massacani, formerly known as Jeanna M. Brown, sold property at 67 Pine Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Gennevieve M. Levasseur, $255,000.
Tallage Davis LLC sold property at 54-56 King St., Pittsfield, to Shire Estate LLC, $95,000.
Robert Bernardo sold property at 216 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Joshua Lang, $309,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, trustee, sold property at 36-38 South John St., Pittsfield, to Damion Joseph, $170,000.
Roy Matthews sold property at 20 Westchester Ave., Pittsfield, to Brenda Lindstedt and Jonathan Dean Helander, $214,900.
Richmond
Nicholas O. and Sonya K. Purvis sold property at 274 East Slope Road, Richmond, to Eogan and Kellie M. C. O’Donnell, $355,000.
Sandisfield
Michael Webb sold property at Shade Road, Sandisfield, to Christianna E. Riley and Kieran Riley, $75,000.
Gary James Estate sold property at 230 Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to 614 Pease Properties LLC, $130,000.
Sheffield
Gregg Siter sold property at 429 Berkshire School Road, Sheffield, to Christine Hopper and James J. Hopper, $64,000.
Tamarack Gary Garlow sold property at 935 Ashley Falls Road, Sheffield, to Troy Amuso and Denise Digrigoli, $395,000.
West Stockbridge
Allison J. Gutner and Mark A. Gutner sold property at 21 West Alford Road, West Stockbridge, to Drew Samantha Anderson and Scott Edward Anderson, $1,145,000.
Williamstown
Orion M. and Lisa Y. Howard sold property at 425 Oblong Road, Williamstown, to Erik R. and Kerriann Tavzel, $1,370,000.
K & J Holdings LLC sold property at 616-622 Main St., Williamstown, to Adrian Morina and Doriana Molla, $350,000.
Lee B. and Robert F. Dalzell Jr. sold property at 231 Bulkley St., Williamstown, to Thomas B. and Sandra T. Goodbody, $725,000.
Berkshire Corners LLC sold property at 4-6 New Ashford Road, Williamstown, to The Store at Five Corners Stewardship Association Inc., $400,000.
FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.