Adams
Paul Tanner sold property at 13 Beech St., Adams, to Chris and Linda J. Bonnivier, $67,966.40.
Colleen A. Brassard, Pamela J. Winn, Kirk A. Langer, and Michele M. Marquis sold property at 25 Parker St., Adams, to William Elfast and Adriana Alexatos-Elfast, $180,000.
US Bank Trust N.A., as trustee, sold property at 8 Depot St., Adams, to George and Jacqueline Haddad, $17,900.
Thomas J. Prokopowicz, personal rep. of the estate of Thomas I. Prokopowicz, sold property at 51 Orchard St., Adams, to Michael D. Hiser, $199,000.
Francis A. Waterman Jr. and Patrick H. Klammer sold property at East Orchard Terrace, Adams, to George Brown, $50,500.
Thomas A. Jeffway and Elisabeth Anne Prevost sold property at 21 Murray St., Adams, to Jessica L. Suleski, $130,000.
Alford
Lisa Cardo sold property at 36 Green River Valley Road, Route 71, Alford, to Paul Johnson and Sydney A. Snyder, $333,000.
Becket
Fannie Mae sold property at 129 Long Bow Lane East, Becket, to Cameron Van Buren, $119,999.
Shawn Reinford sold property at Partridge Lane, Becket, to Mark Boomsma, $14,500.
Andrew W. and Susan M. Kelly sold property at 327 Chester Road, Becket, to Adam Larson, $1,495,000.
Joseph Brazee sold property at 250 Wells Road, Becket, to Heidi Gonzalez Fee, $159,900.
Ethan A. Hoch and Lilly A. Hoch, formerly known as Lilly Dalton, sold property at 4099 Jacobs Ladder Road, Becket and Lee, to Livio Sanchez, $255,000.
Jean Claude Kergaravat and Kathy S. Kergaravat sold property at Route 20, Becket, to John M. Notar and Tracy L. Kuebler, $42,000.
Cheshire
Nicholas S. and Jennifer M. Mirke sold property at Outlook Avenue, Cheshire, to Scott and Katie Mason, $50,000.
James M. Riley and Michelle L. Velleco sold property at 268 Devonshire Drive, Cheshire, to Deborah A. Gregory, $294,000.
Dalton
Matadormus LLC sold property at 440 East Housatonic St., Dalton, to Daniel C. and Christine Zabatta, $359,987.
Russell H. and Jacquelynn K. Varney sold property at East Housatonic St., Dalton, to Daniel C. and Christine Zabatta, $1,500.
Egremont
Thomas A. Race, trustee of Terra Ferma Nominee Realty Trust, sold property at Terra Ferma Drive, Lot 8, Egremont, to Tyler Race and Angela Race, $75,000.
Jennifer L. Harvey sold property at Blunt Road, Egremont, to Frederick Gordon III and Donna Bersch Gordon, $8,000.
Nathaniel Goldberg sold property at 14 Sheffield Road, Egremont, to Gabriel Hernandez and Andrea W. Weinzimer, $555,000.
Great Barrington
Rosinski Realty Inc. sold property at 0 Lovers Lane, Great Barrington, to Rockwell Development Inc., $91,346.33.
NBT Bank N.A. sold property at 443 Monterey Road, Great Barrington, to David P. O’Brien, $150,500.
Joan M. Carples sold property at 221 Long Pond Road, Great Barrington, to Peter Nicholas Sholley and Thais Camboim Harris, trustees of Peter Nicholas Sholley & Thais Camboim Harris Revocable Living Trust, $164,500.
Matthew J. Sanzone and Carolyn S. Sanzone sold property at 60 Hurlburt Road, Great Barrington, to Carlos R. Estrada Jr. and Bita Tabesh, $1,000,000.
Jay B. Kain and Deborah P. Kain, trustees of Jay B. Kain & Deborah P. Kain Trust-2013, sold property at 19 Highland Drive, Great Barrington, to Thomas Robert Murphy and Mariel Beth Frank, $584,500.
Miriam M. Mears and Carol J. Merz, co-personal representatives of the estate of Ann Elizabeth Merz a/k/a Ann E. Merz, sold property at 193 East St., Great Barrington, to Willem Rosenthal and Julia Kostreva, $260,000.
Lanesborough
Kevin D. McCormick, personal rep. of the estate of John Michael McCormick, sold property at 77 Bull Hill Road, Lanesborough, to Chris Bonnivier, $75,800.
Mare S. and Janet S. Levine sold property at 5 Alice Ave., Lanesborough, to Brittany A. Czarnecki and Raymond V. Van Zandt, $266,000.
Eric A. Rock sold property at Alice Avenue, Lanesborough, to James R. Norchi, $34,900.
Lee
Adam Hersch sold property at 70 Erskine Drive, Lee, to Harry and Deborah M. Kastrinakis, $115,000.
Adam Hersch sold property at 55 Erskine Drive, Lee, to Michael J. Preiihs and Khoi Q. Luong, $115,000.
Kimberly Ward, personal rep. of the estate of Jay Daryl Miller, sold property at 1695 Cape St., Lee, to Jake Newton, $130,000.
Lee Town Inhabitants sold property at Valley Street, Lee, to Patriot Armored Systems Holding LLC, $5,500.
Giorgio’s Property Management LLC sold property at 17 Park St., Lee, to CMB Park Street LLC, $725,000.
Lenox
Sharon A. Walker sold property at 10 Richmond Mountain Road, Lenox, to 10 Richmond Mountain RD YT LLC, $2,407,500.
Barry S. and Silvana Halperin sold property at 1 Pinecroft Drive, Lenox, to Guardianmountain LLC, $2,600,000.
Janet K. Eason sold property at 74 Old Stockbridge Road, Lenox, to Julie A. Levy, $625,000.
North Adams
Theresa Jenoure sold property at 352-354 East Main St., North Adams, to Blackhorse Properties LLC, $125,000.
Thomas E. and Kenneth P. Glickman, trustees of the Glickman NT, sold property at 1 Chase Hill, North Adams, to Matti Kovler, $380,000.
Peter E., Cathy L. and Melissa A. Talarico sold property at 44 Catherine St., North Adams, to Timothy R. and Clare M. Hagyard, $160,250.
Charles Swabey sold property at 127 Hall St., North Adams, to Maya E. and Jonathan Lloyd Miller, $196,000.
Julie L. Sloan sold property at 54 Cherry St., North Adams, to Philip A. Lipman and Elizabeth Daunis, $300,000.
Susanne Doherty sold property at 529 Reservoir Road, North Adams, to Edward F. Senecal Jr., $22,000.
Craig A. and Karen E. Labelle sold property at 161 West Shaft Road, North Adams, to Cameron B. Wood, $200,000.
Otis
Craig W. Brown sold property at 134 Kibbe Road, a/k/a 336 Kibbe Road, Otis, to David J. Roffo, $315,000.
Carleen Houser, James and Lucien Hyland and Donna Bourbeau sold property at 52 Hayre Island Road, Otis, to Otis Island LLC, $335,000.
Veronica Brennan sold property at Reservoir Road, Otis, to Michael T. and Janet M. Dyer, $32,000.
Pittsfield
Hutton Exchange Pittsfield MA LLC sold property at 481 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to MDC Coast 20 LLC, $2,507,317.
Carol A. Robinson sold property at 12 Glenwood Ave., Pittsfield, to TK Estates LLC, $70,000.
Craig S. Mancivalano sold property at 108 East St., Unit 8, Pittsfield, to Tamara B. Hitchcock, $130,000.
Alan and Mary Chris Bassman sold property at 62 Churchill Crest, Pittsfield, to William B. and Nancy Bateman, $220,000.
Leah J. Wetherell, formerly known as Leah J. Depe, sold property at 104 Euclid Ave. and 29 Catherine St., Pittsfield, to Marcos Washington Reinoso Contreras, also known as Marcos Reinoso, $240,000.
Bythewood Property Management LLC sold property at 280 West St., Pittsfield, to Churchill Street Realty LLC, $167,500.
REO Acceptance Corp. II LLC sold property at 95 Union St., Pittsfield, to Skytop Properties LLC, $2,000.
Eric Percy and Tanya L. Percy, formerly known as Tanya Cook-Navarro, sold property at 41 Wood Ave., Pittsfield, to Martin, Kelly and Dominique Streit, $205,000.
Bespoke Capital LLC sold property at 211, 213, 217 Francis Ave., Pittsfield, to Angelica Furtado, $287,500.
Roy A. Herrick sold property at 70 Adelaide Ave., Pittsfield, to Michelle A. Arace, $80,000.
U.S. Bank, N.A., trustee, sold property at 211 Lebanon Ave., Pittsfield, to Harold Dupee Jr., $75,000.
Deanna D. Morin sold property at 103 Appleton Ave., Pittsfield, to Autumn M. Torres, $205,000.
David Pill sold property at Easton Avenue, Pittsfield, to Lawrence R. and Nan E. Menin, $38,000.
Lori Esposito, Tammy Cracolici and Dianne R. Dinicola sold property at 267 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to 267 Holmes Road LLC, $375,000.
Charles J. and Linda C. Gamba sold property at 262-264 Benedict Road, Pittsfield, to Ethan William Delphia and Mitchell S. Harris, $227,000.
Todd M. Driscoll sold property at Blythewood Drive, Pittsfield, to George L. and Shari R. Haddad, trustees of the George L. Haddad RVT, $10,000.
Todd M. Driscoll sold property at Blythewood Drive and Churchill Street, Pittsfield, to Cottage Farm Berkshires LLC, $20,000.
Eric D. Buck sold property at 19 Virginia Ave., Pittsfield, to Jessica Jean Logsdon, $143,000.
William G. and Mary Ann Wiegand sold property at 190 Karen Drive, Pittsfield, to Earl G. Persip III and Ashley Sulock Persip, $420,000.
Thomas G. D’Avella and Bonnie L. Stimpson-D’Avella sold property at 1949 East St., Pittsfield, to Kinnie Marie Taylor, $202,000.
Thomas H. Perrea, trustee of the Oliver J. Perrea RVT, sold property at 92 Plunkett St., Pittsfield, to Peter M. Trapnell, $129,900.
Barile East Street LLC sold property at 762 East St., Pittsfield, to Louis A. and Joy C. Costi, $50,000.
768 East Street LLC sold property at 768 East St., Pittsfield, to Louis A. and Joy C. Costi, $100,000.
Flipflopwws Inc. sold property at 203 Dewey Ave., Pittsfield, to Joseph A. Stevens Jr. and Amber Lynn Stevens, $150,000.
Deborah A. Pulasky sold property at 35 Oak Hill Road, Pittsfield, to Julie Wagner, $267,000.
Kathleen M. Brunell and Deborah A. Pulasky, personal reps. of the estate of Elizabeth F. Niarchos, formerly known as Elizabeth F. Pulasky, sold property at Oak Hill Road, Pittsfield, to Julie Wagner, $2,900.
Nancy T. Batteman, formerly known as Nancy T. Kelly, and William B. Bateman sold property at 242 Appleton Ave., Pittsfield, to Jeffrey Moses Lowenstein and Natalie Anne Sharp, $172,000.
Jason Brazee sold property at 71 Newton Ave., Pittsfield, to Jacqueline K. Kimble, $136,000.
Richmond
James A. Ortenzio sold property at 470 Dean Hill Road, Richmond, to John Wilson Liebrock and Mary Kathryn Carlin, $400,000.
Sandisfield
Nicholas Hryckvich sold property at 5 Roosterville Road, Sandisfield, to Kevin A. Margraf and Susan J. Hayden, $18,000.
Sheffield
Thomas J. Ingersoll sold property at 506 Sheffield Plain Road, Sheffield, to Stephanie J. Panes, $445,000.
Elizabeth J. Beautyman sold property at 282 East Main St., and 1165 Ashley Falls Road, Sheffield, to Stephen M. Parker and Maria C. Parker, $872,695.
Stockbridge
Mathew S. and Catherine S. Chester sold property at 36 Interlaken Road, Stockbridge, to Adelaide M. Martens, $370,000.
David M. Shear, personal rep. of the estate of Paul R. Aronson, sold property at 20 East St., Stockbridge, to Lisa A. Newmann and Steffi A. Karp, $1,090,000.
Williamstown
Janet D. and Peter J. Ticconi Jr. sold property at 132 South Hemlock Lane, Williamstown, to Alice M. Caton, $216,500.
Siracusa Holdings LLC sold property at 681 Simonds Road, Williamstown, to Williamstown American Legion Post 152 NT, $271,000.
Berkshire Properties Inc. sold property at Sweet Farm Road, Williamstown, to Blake F. Clark and Sabina Chen, $112,500.
Windsor
Barbara A. Fowler sold property at 933 Route 9, Windsor, to Final Harbor Farm LLC, $135,000.
Karen C. and L. Reed Fuller III sold property at 599 North St., Windsor, to Lanya T. Olmsted and Sylvia M. Chan-Olmsted, $331,000.
