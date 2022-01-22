Adams
Allison Pacelli sold property at 51 Summer St., Adams, to Celeste Tague and Marc Atwell, $195,000.
Tina M. Disanti sold property at 9 First St., Adams, to Thomas J. Scapin, $149,900.
Victor Nadalalicea, trustee of the Kiralall Trust, sold property at 4 Edmunds St., Unit M301, Adams, to Carlos and Elizabeth Ann Lluch, trustees of the Carlos Lluch and Elizabeth Ann Lluch Living Trust, $290,000.
Christopher J. Belch, personal rep. of the estate of Charles J. Belch, sold property at 198 East Road, Adams, to Alicia A. Malone, $237,000.
Pierre Kareh sold property at 26 West Road, Adams, to Miriam Jimenez Fernandez, Israel Berthelly Candelario and Sharon Santana Jimenez, $140,000.
Jace Krzeminski sold property at 2 Plunkett Lane, Adams, to Brandon and Jessica Horn, $163,900.
Shaun M. McKay and Melissa A. Allen sold property at 4 Edmunds St., Unit N 202, Adams, to Jeffrey T. and Janice Wilcoxson, $242,111.
Cheshire
Leo J. and Irene C. Choquette sold property at 325 Savoy Road, Cheshire, to David G. and Colleen J. McKearney, $485,000.
R.A.D. Investments LLC sold property at 100 Depot St., Cheshire, to FP LEND FUND I LLC, $105,000.
Dalton
Dalton Division Development LLC sold property at Dalton Division Road, Dalton, to Downswing's Dalton Division LLC, $312,500.
Roberta J. Stewart sold property at 1100 Main St., Dalton, to Katherine Nicole Hood, $295,000.
Egremont
Naomi Beth Mersky and Juan Samuel Sanabria sold property at 155 Hillsdale Road, Egremont, to Saga Krantz and Samuel Mortimer, $505,000.
Great Barrington
Robin Baxendale Manning sold property at 49 South St., Great Barrington, to Scott Iseyama and Allyn Scura as trustees of Scura-Iseyama Family Trust, $600,000.
Catherine A. Wells sold property at 257 North Plain Road, Great Barrington, to Haley R. Barbieri, Heather A. Barbieri and Kurt K. Barbieri, $150,000.
Anthony P. Prisendorf as trustee of Chanticler Nominee Trust sold property at 19 Elm St., Great Barrington, to Robert Beusman, $450,000.
Elizabeth Vail Kollias and George Kollias sold property at 48 Russell St., Great Barrington, to Wendy Sue Feldblum, $476,500.
Bard College sold property at 101 Lake Mansfield Road, Great Barrington, to Patricia A. Badt and Scott A. Sherk, $499,900.
Hancock
Dorothy Yablin sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to William and Gwendolyn Filiault, $87,500.
John and Coleen Schneider sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to James J. Lally, $220,000.
Lanesborough
Chris Bonnivier sold property at 77 Bull Hill Road, Lanesborough, to Charles and Lynne Agro, $305,000.
Advance Materials Corp. sold property at South Main Street, Lanesborough, to Nothing S Permanent LLC, $82,500.
Kali LLC sold property at 685 South Main St., Lanesborough, to Lemon Properties LLC, $200,000.
Lee
M. Callahan Inc. sold property at 230 and 240 Housatonic St., Lee, to 240 Housatonic LLC, $450,000.
Lenox
Margaret M. McTeigue and Thomas C. Wessel, trustees of the Margaret M. McTeigue RVT, sold property at 22 Cliffwood St., Lenox, to Stephen P. Kaufman, trustee of the Stephanie P. Kaufman 2020 RVT, $1,955,000.
Mary Ellen Sorce, personal rep. of the estate of Joseph H. McGauley, sold property at 9 Chestnut Lane, Lenox, to Nicole H. and Amy M. Klug, $509,000.
Monterey
Anthony Aniello and Sheila Aniello sold property at 0 Hupi Road, Monterey, to Kathy Garramone and Drew Tressler, $266,000.
New Marlborough
Meta Levi sold property at 170 Adsit Crosby Road, New Marlborough, to Gerard Kiley and Gay Williams, $750,000.
North Adams
John and Michele A. Gottung sold property at 32 Holden St., Unit 32, North Adams, to Scott H. Raskin, $365,000.
Timothy R. and Clare M. Hagyard sold property at 44 Catherine St., North Adams, to DSM Properties LLC, $190,000.
Otis
Altantica LLC and Benjamin A. and Roberta M. Loring sold property at 361 Algerie Road, Otis, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, trustee, $85,940.83.
Peter O. and Patricia M. Labranch sold property at 12 North Lake Ave., Otis, to Colin David and Jessica Anne Tansey, $230,000.
Pittsfield
Timothy J. and Michele L. Conroy sold property at 33 Eleanor Road, Pittsfield, to Edward and Tamara Eshleman, $341,500.
McLean Properties LLC sold property at 97, 101 and 105 East Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to CH 101 LLC, $947,815.
Jonathan Pierce sold property at 31 Lincoln St., Pittsfield, to Ana Cristina Velez, $128,000.
Kathryn Mickle sold property at 25 Louise St., Pittsfield, to Katie N. Ryan, $100,000.
Gary P. Herland sold property at 333 East New Lenox Road, Pittsfield, to Raffi Anoushian and Rebecca L. Field, $384,999.
Feingold Real Estate LLC sold property at 162 Alpine Trail, Unit 32-A, Pittsfield, to Joseph P. and Nicole D. Asselta, $699,000.
Marc F. and David C. D'Amore sold property at 65 Adelaide Ave., Pittsfield, to Sameer and Bethany S. Gilani, $282,000.
Ann Clark sold property at 33 Nancy Ave., Pittsfield, to Isaac Strohl, $240,000.
Mark P. Mitchell sold property at 165-167 Brown St., Pittsfield, to Erica E. Patterson, $195,000.
Susan Rathbun sold property at 47 Cambridge Ave., Pittsfield, to Shannon Miller, $245,000.
101 South Street Pittsfield LLC sold property at 101 South St., Pittsfield, to South Street Property LLC, $750,000.
Richmond
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 2312 State Road, Richmond, to HMA Properties LLC, $110,000.
Sheffield
FTH LLC sold property at 319 Berkshire School Road, Sheffield, to Philip G. Barber, $835,000.
Eugene P. Dube sold property at Route 7, Sheffield, to Louis T. Aragi and Louis Aragi Jr., $15,000.
Stockbridge
Adelheid Ingrid Teutsch sold property at 14A West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge, to Berkshire Garden Center Inc., $300,000.
Barbara Passalacqua, personal rep. of the estate of Phoebe Eisenberg, sold property at 35 Nielsen Land, Stockbridge, to Shloopy Doopy Enterprises LLC, $575,000.
Aileen L. Bliss sold property at Train Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Joseph H. Degiorgis and Joy E. Van Alstyne, $109,000.
Washington
Umberto Manocchio sold property at Schulze Road, Washington, to Rita Beckman and Albert and Rebecca Williams, $50,000.
West Stockbridge
Robert A. Balboni Estate sold property at 5 Cone Hill Road, West Stockbridge, to Ellen R. Davey-Fleming and William S. Fleming, $592,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.