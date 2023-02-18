Adams
Adams Community Bank sold property at 77-79 Summer St., Adams, to Constance Blanchette, $90,000.
Arthur Smith sold property at 4 Bieniek Ave., Adams, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $140,000.
Nicholas Yaneff sold property at 12 1/2 Staples St., Adams, to Wesley S. Kelson and Lynn M. Berti, $107,000.
Christina L. Diagnault sold property at 28 Morningside Ave., Adams, to Darlene A. and Michael R. Lapierre, $246,000.
Thomas F. and Carolyn M. Chalifoux sold property at 75 North Summer St., Adams, to David A. and Patricia B. Willette, $179,900.
Nicole J. Dimitropolis, personal rep. of Suzanne J. Dimitropolis, sold property at 4 Plunkett Lane, Adams, to Pierre Kareh, trustee of Hind RT, $125,000.
Becket
Charles E. Ouimette Jr. sold property at Friar Tuck Drive, Becket, to Frederick Tibets Jr. and Milena Damianova-Tibets, $3,000.
Jessica P. Giarolo formerly known as Jessica P. Morse sold property at 21 Brook Lane, Becket, to Patrick Finnegan, $173,000.
Cheshire
Mark F. Warner sold property at 78-82 School St., Cheshire, to John Bucala, $195,000.
Clarksburg
James R. Schouller, Melissa S. Kivett, formerly known as Melissa Lee Schouller, and James R. Schouller Jr. sold property at Cross Road, Clarksburg, to Patrick Lashbrook and Deborah Lamphier, $25,000.
Dalton
Thomas M. and Lynne M. Lennon sold property at 207 East Housatonic St., Dalton, to Cassie Lee and Derek Douglas Holmberg, $267,000.
Alice E. Fitch sold property at 6 Park Circle Drive, Dalton, to Brian and Melissa Vreeland, $240,000.
Great Barrington
Douglas A. Freundlich and Margo D. Stark sold property at 281 Main St., Unit 3B, Southworth Condominium, Great Barrington, to Christine Chapman, $261,250.
Hinsdale
Melvin and Marsha C. Cohen sold property at 180 Pine Cone Lane, Hinsdale, to Sharon Ricker-Perez, $465,000.
Lee
45 Park Street LLC sold property at 43 Park St., Lee, to Greylock Federal Credit Union, $950,000.
Lenox
Michael A. Lewis sold property at 5-12 Morgan Manor, Lenox, to Rosa Velasquez, $100,000.
Monterey
James W. Clary and Sheela S. Clary sold property at 0 Mount Hunger Road, Monterey, to Alan Zablonski and Joyce Vandemark, $85,000.
Mount Washington
Joel S. Nachman and Christine J. Nachman sold property at 213 West St., Mount Washington, to Charles Pasquet and Michelle Ting Young Pasquet, $865,000.
New Marlborough
Acreage Equity LLC sold property at 0 Aberdeen Lane, New Marlborough, to Susan E. Pfeiffer, $79,900.
North Adams
Richard A. Beatty sold property at 299 East Main St., North Adams, to Chickadee Properties LLC, $119,900.
City of North Adams sold property at River Street, North Adams, to Alyssa A. Sporbert, $327.
City of North Adams sold property at Front Street, North Adams, to Elizabeth A. Mitchell, $266.
City of North Adams sold property at River Street, North Adams, to John W. Gaskell and Susan A. Morin, now known as Susan A. Gaskell, $1,420.
Anne E. Guest, personal rep. of Mary L. Guest, sold property at 50 Veazie St., North Adams, to Danmark LLC, $42,000.
Calvin R. and Mary A. Rowland sold property at 79 Summit Ave., North Adams, to Christina M. McGlew, $180,000.
Ross Investments LLC sold property at 355 State St., North Adams, to DSM Properties LLC, $65,000.
Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency sold property at 783 West Shaft Road, North Adams, to Randy Bangert, $165,000.
Jason Daniel and Kathryn Ridley Murphy sold property at 1130 State Road, North Adams, to Christine Kelly, $263,000.
David W. Jennings sold property at 31-33 Porter St., North Adams, to Joshua A. Serre, $220,000.
Robert R. Moulton Jr. sold property at 115 Main St, Unit A, North Adams, to Mark P. Moulton, $100,000.
Otis
David J. Roffo sold property at 134 Kibbe Road, Otis, to John and Tracy Mountain, $585,000.
Pittsfield
NewRez LLC, doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, and Judith Huddleston sold property at 33 Circular Ave., Pittsfield, to Federal National Mortgage Association, $6,800.
Cross Development Berkshires LLC sold property at 108-110 Linden St., Pittsfield, to Malila Siv, $40,000.
Sling LLC sold property at 40 Plinn St., Pittsfield, to Simon Wineberg, $302,000.
Cottage Corn LLC sold property at 3 Federico Drive, Pittsfield, to Blue Sky RE LLC, $1,278,350.
Todd J., Victor A. and Patricia A. Lampiasi sold property at 40-48 Reed St., Pittsfield, to 40-48 Reed Street Holdings LLC, $1,070,000.
Michael J. Layden, personal rep. of the Estate of Michael D. Layden; Rachel Shepard; Stephanie Layden, formerly known as Stephanie Provencher; Kimberly Simpson-Gomes, formerly known as Kimberly Simpson; and Alice A. Croshier, heirs of the Estate of Michael D. Layden, sold property at 787 Churchill St., Pittsfield, to Michael J. and Nicole M. Layden, $239,900.
Christopher L. and Marjorie L. Adorno sold property at 60 Division St., Pittsfield, to Bella Art LLC, $160,000.
Stockbridge
Paul Rothsetein, individually and as personal rep. of the Estate of Sandra L. Rothstein, sold property at 4 Arthur Fiedler Lane, Stockbridge, to Steven Jay and Judy Orich, $470,000.
Sean Brenner sold property at 1 Stone Ridge Road, Stockbridge, to Varaquest Advisors LLC, $435,000.
Notre Reve Inc. sold property at 30 East St., Stockbridge, to Coco Lulu Hospitality Inc., $1,850,000.
Leslie Beal, personal rep. of the Estate of Rosalie Beal, and Leslie Beal and Helaine Koch as devisees, sold property at 1 Emerson Lane, Stockbridge, to Thomas G. Jones and Leslie P. Beal, $567,000.
Nagih and Marilyn Nejaime sold property at 11 Park St., Stockbridge, to Lian Colleary Moore, $425,000.
Williamstown
160 Water LLC sold property at 160 Water St., Unit 310., Williamstown, to Edward A. and Lisa A. Matson, $575,000.
Charles W. Fox sold property at 16 Water St., Williamstown, to 16 Water Street LLC, $2,625,000.
Windsor
Roger A. Bigelow, trustee of the Roger A. Bigelow Irrevocable FT dated March 29, 2018, sold property at 884 Cheshire Road, Windsor, to Jonathan Kolis, $485,500.
FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.