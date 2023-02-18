Adams

Adams Community Bank sold property at 77-79 Summer St., Adams, to Constance Blanchette, $90,000.

Arthur Smith sold property at 4 Bieniek Ave., Adams, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $140,000.

Nicholas Yaneff sold property at 12 1/2 Staples St., Adams, to Wesley S. Kelson and Lynn M. Berti, $107,000.

Christina L. Diagnault sold property at 28 Morningside Ave., Adams, to Darlene A. and Michael R. Lapierre, $246,000.

Thomas F. and Carolyn M. Chalifoux sold property at 75 North Summer St., Adams, to David A. and Patricia B. Willette, $179,900.

Nicole J. Dimitropolis, personal rep. of Suzanne J. Dimitropolis, sold property at 4 Plunkett Lane, Adams, to Pierre Kareh, trustee of Hind RT, $125,000.

Becket

Charles E. Ouimette Jr. sold property at Friar Tuck Drive, Becket, to Frederick Tibets Jr. and Milena Damianova-Tibets, $3,000.

Jessica P. Giarolo formerly known as Jessica P. Morse sold property at 21 Brook Lane, Becket, to Patrick Finnegan, $173,000.

Cheshire

Mark F. Warner sold property at 78-82 School St., Cheshire, to John Bucala, $195,000.

Clarksburg

James R. Schouller, Melissa S. Kivett, formerly known as Melissa Lee Schouller, and James R. Schouller Jr. sold property at Cross Road, Clarksburg, to Patrick Lashbrook and Deborah Lamphier, $25,000.

Dalton

Thomas M. and Lynne M. Lennon sold property at 207 East Housatonic St., Dalton, to Cassie Lee and Derek Douglas Holmberg, $267,000.

Alice E. Fitch sold property at 6 Park Circle Drive, Dalton, to Brian and Melissa Vreeland, $240,000.

Great Barrington

Douglas A. Freundlich and Margo D. Stark sold property at 281 Main St., Unit 3B, Southworth Condominium, Great Barrington, to Christine Chapman, $261,250.

Hinsdale

Melvin and Marsha C. Cohen sold property at 180 Pine Cone Lane, Hinsdale, to Sharon Ricker-Perez, $465,000.

Lee

45 Park Street LLC sold property at 43 Park St., Lee, to Greylock Federal Credit Union, $950,000.

Lenox

Michael A. Lewis sold property at 5-12 Morgan Manor, Lenox, to Rosa Velasquez, $100,000.

Monterey

James W. Clary and Sheela S. Clary sold property at 0 Mount Hunger Road, Monterey, to Alan Zablonski and Joyce Vandemark, $85,000.

Mount Washington

Joel S. Nachman and Christine J. Nachman sold property at 213 West St., Mount Washington, to Charles Pasquet and Michelle Ting Young Pasquet, $865,000.

New Marlborough

Acreage Equity LLC sold property at 0 Aberdeen Lane, New Marlborough, to Susan E. Pfeiffer, $79,900.

North Adams

Richard A. Beatty sold property at 299 East Main St., North Adams, to Chickadee Properties LLC, $119,900.

City of North Adams sold property at River Street, North Adams, to Alyssa A. Sporbert, $327.

City of North Adams sold property at Front Street, North Adams, to Elizabeth A. Mitchell, $266.

City of North Adams sold property at River Street, North Adams, to John W. Gaskell and Susan A. Morin, now known as Susan A. Gaskell, $1,420.

Anne E. Guest, personal rep. of Mary L. Guest, sold property at 50 Veazie St., North Adams, to Danmark LLC, $42,000.

Calvin R. and Mary A. Rowland sold property at 79 Summit Ave., North Adams, to Christina M. McGlew, $180,000.

Ross Investments LLC sold property at 355 State St., North Adams, to DSM Properties LLC, $65,000.

Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency sold property at 783 West Shaft Road, North Adams, to Randy Bangert, $165,000.

Jason Daniel and Kathryn Ridley Murphy sold property at 1130 State Road, North Adams, to Christine Kelly, $263,000.

David W. Jennings sold property at 31-33 Porter St., North Adams, to Joshua A. Serre, $220,000.

Robert R. Moulton Jr. sold property at 115 Main St, Unit A, North Adams, to Mark P. Moulton, $100,000.

Otis

David J. Roffo sold property at 134 Kibbe Road, Otis, to John and Tracy Mountain, $585,000.

Pittsfield

NewRez LLC, doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, and Judith Huddleston sold property at 33 Circular Ave., Pittsfield, to Federal National Mortgage Association, $6,800.

Cross Development Berkshires LLC sold property at 108-110 Linden St., Pittsfield, to Malila Siv, $40,000.

Sling LLC sold property at 40 Plinn St., Pittsfield, to Simon Wineberg, $302,000.

Cottage Corn LLC sold property at 3 Federico Drive, Pittsfield, to Blue Sky RE LLC, $1,278,350.

Todd J., Victor A. and Patricia A. Lampiasi sold property at 40-48 Reed St., Pittsfield, to 40-48 Reed Street Holdings LLC, $1,070,000.

Michael J. Layden, personal rep. of the Estate of Michael D. Layden; Rachel Shepard; Stephanie Layden, formerly known as Stephanie Provencher; Kimberly Simpson-Gomes, formerly known as Kimberly Simpson; and Alice A. Croshier, heirs of the Estate of Michael D. Layden, sold property at 787 Churchill St., Pittsfield, to Michael J. and Nicole M. Layden, $239,900.

Christopher L. and Marjorie L. Adorno sold property at 60 Division St., Pittsfield, to Bella Art LLC, $160,000.

Stockbridge

Paul Rothsetein, individually and as personal rep. of the Estate of Sandra L. Rothstein, sold property at 4 Arthur Fiedler Lane, Stockbridge, to Steven Jay and Judy Orich, $470,000.

Sean Brenner sold property at 1 Stone Ridge Road, Stockbridge, to Varaquest Advisors LLC, $435,000.

Notre Reve Inc. sold property at 30 East St., Stockbridge, to Coco Lulu Hospitality Inc., $1,850,000.

Leslie Beal, personal rep. of the Estate of Rosalie Beal, and Leslie Beal and Helaine Koch as devisees, sold property at 1 Emerson Lane, Stockbridge, to Thomas G. Jones and Leslie P. Beal, $567,000.

Nagih and Marilyn Nejaime sold property at 11 Park St., Stockbridge, to Lian Colleary Moore, $425,000.

Williamstown

160 Water LLC sold property at 160 Water St., Unit 310., Williamstown, to Edward A. and Lisa A. Matson, $575,000.

Charles W. Fox sold property at 16 Water St., Williamstown, to 16 Water Street LLC, $2,625,000.

Windsor

Roger A. Bigelow, trustee of the Roger A. Bigelow Irrevocable FT dated March 29, 2018, sold property at 884 Cheshire Road, Windsor, to Jonathan Kolis, $485,500.

FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust

The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.

