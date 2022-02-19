Adams
Raymond E. Turner sold property at 15 Victory St., Adams, to Bryce Cole Spare, $120,000.
Lisa A. Mendel sold property at 21 Richmond Lane, Adams, to Robert D. Lockerby, $141,000.
Becket
TCI Holdings LLC sold property at 260 Alan A Dale Drive, Becket, to Peter T. and Joyce A. Gilbert, $96,000.
Philip D. Brent LLC sold property at Partridge Lane, Becket, to Francisco Miranda Jr. and Molly Elyse Miranda, $18,000.
Cheshire
Nathan G. and Migdeliz Girard sold property at 680 Stafford Hill Road, Cheshire, to Bonita Rose Crumpley and Joan Lotze, $554,900.
Dalton
Julee Ann Voll sold property at 66 Dalton Division Road, Dalton, to Tomasa Barahona and Ana Palacios, $253,500.
Joyce Ann Emond sold property at 641 North St., Dalton, to Nicholas and Ingrid Mancari, $210,000.
Teresa M. Linardi and John P., Daniel J., Thomas M., and James M. Cooney sold property at Kirchner Road, Dalton, to Michael and Nicole Tucker, $8,000.
Great Barrington
Ana Olivieri sold property at 5 Berkshire Circle, Great Barrington, to Laura Beth Wise, $540,000.
William W. Hunt sold property at 111 Front St., Great Barrington, to Cynthia Geoghegan and James L. Geoghegan, $362,500.
Hancock
Neil B. and Michelle A. Pyser sold property at Corey Road, Unit 368, Hancock, to Reginald Camillo and Albena Tasholova, $90,000.
Tamara A. and Brian K. Douglas Sr. sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to John R. and Lesley M.H. Inglis, $630,000.
Hinsdale
Lenore Development Corp. sold property at Peru Road, Hinsdale, to Zaniboni Real Estate LLC, $50,000.
Lee
Christina R. Jones sold property at 105-107 Center St., Lee, to Douglas Escalon, $77,000.
Lenox
Laura Shack sold property at 19 Morgan St., Lenox, to Gloria Hankins, $645,000.
New Marlborough
Jennifer Ann Seery Miller and Robert K. Miller sold property at 404 Sisson Hill Road, New Marlborough, to Jordan M. Dean and Elizabeth A. Dean, $450,000.
Jack Tolin as trustee of Downs Road Nominee Trust sold property at 104 Downs Road, New Marlborough, to Cindy J. Campoli, $1,500,000.
Katz Partners LLC sold property at 99 Downs Road, New Marlborough, to Joseph T. Karasek and Ronnie L. Pence Jr., $350,000.
North Adams
Denise M. and George E. Ames Jr. sold property at 82 East Quincy St., North Adams, to Christopher Ryan Jones, $50,000.
Wayne J. Righi sold property at 73 Brooklyn St., North Adams, to Christopher Lagrange, $205,000.
Joseph D. Coury sold property at 874 Curran Highway, North Adams, to JP Parent Company LLC, $300,000.
Lindsay Brillon sold property at 150 West Main St., North Adams, to Rachel S. Mendez, $113,000.
Helen H. Bourdon sold property at 376 Church St., North Adams, to Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Foundation Inc., $287,000.
Daniel K. Matz and Kebra A. Ward sold property at 137 Bracewell Ave., North Adams, to Marcos A. Sola, $149,000.
Paulette L. Fullerton sold property at 17 Park Ave., North Adams, to Theodore B. and Kristine M. Morris, $195,000.
Otis
Howard D. and Robin J. Komisar sold property at 22 Birch Drive, Otis, to George D. and Deborah M. Routhier, $695,000.
Anita Cook sold property at 2477 West Center Road, Otis, to Randy S. Kaplan, $435,000.
Peru
Bank of New York Mellon, trustee, sold property at 220 East Windsor Road, Peru, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $129,000.
Pittsfield
Carrie M. Dunn and Kimberly A. VanHoesen sold property at 88 Lyman St., Pittsfield, to Brandon E. Germann, $154,500.
Trevor B. Bartlett and Julie L. Bartlett, formerly known as Julie L. Sitthixay, sold property at 40 Roland St., Pittsfield, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $102,000.
Darlene M. Nichols and Susan B. Nichols, trustee of the Susan B. Nichols RVT, sold property at 19 Bel Air Ave., Pittsfield, to James M. Clukey, $115,000.
Judith A. King, trustee of the Boschetti Family NT, sold property at 99 Nancy Ave., Pittsfield, to Jessica Patterson, $230,000.
Earl G. Persip III sold property at 51-53 Glenwood Ave., Pittsfield, to Nicholas J. Saldarini, $205,000.
HB Holdings Group LLC sold property at 47-55 Linden St., Pittsfield, to Compass Equity II LLC, $210,136.20.
Dorothea Johnson sold property at Cascade Street, Pittsfield, to Sheila Bartlett, $200,000.
Andrew Jesse and Pamela Conroy Breslin sold property at 900 South St., Pittsfield, to Arks Enterprises LLC, $85,600.
James F. Chase and Marley E. Knysh sold property at 111 Bushey Road, Pittsfield, to Amy E. Zabian, $265,000.
U.S. Bank, N.A., trustee, sold property at 5 Bentley Terrace, Pittsfield, to First Financial LLC, $66,300.
Eugene W. Leibowitz, trustee of the Eugene W. Leibowitz RVT, sold property at 7 Northbrook Lane, Pittsfield, to Hilal Al-Hilali, trustee of the Hilal Al-Hilali RVT, $800,000.
Christine Concore, formerly known as Christine Diarbakerly, trustee of the 586 Main Street RT, sold property at 630 Merrill Road, Pittsfield, to Madvance LLC, $2,265,000.
Andrew J. Breslin, trustee of the 864 South Street RT, sold property at 864 South St., Pittsfield, to Arks Enterprises LLC, $539,400.
John D. Furciniti, personal rep. of the estate of Edith A. Simpson, sold property at 55 Revilla Terrace, Pittsfield, to TCI Holdings LLC, $50,000.
Charles F. and Brenda L. Dickhaus sold property at 73 High St., Pittsfield, to Jason Santolin, $210,000.
Sandra J. Allen sold property at 1 Colt Road, Unit 10, Pittsfield, to Ariel Salzmann, $173,000.
TMR Realty LLC sold property at 98 Bryan St., Pittsfield, to Indy Rae Jones, $190,000.
Sandisfield
Pine Grove Properties LLC sold property at Route 57, Sandisfield, to Andreas D. Hess and Sarah D. Hubert, $135,000.
Sheffield
Janice Francesca Margulies sold property at 561 West Road, Sheffield, to William T. Leacy and Allison J. Schneider, $610,000.
Donald Macalpine Martin sold property at 147 South Main St., Sheffield, to Betsy J. Apple and Matthew C. Brogan, $635,000.
Stockbridge
Catherine A. Daily, trustee of the Catherine A. Daily 2019 RVT, sold property at 8 Prospect Road, Stockbridge, to Bruce B. Brodie and Marie Christine Casey, $1,780,000.
West Stockbridge
Ashley M. Rice sold property at 125 State Line Road, West Stockbridge, to Joshua Phillips, $285,000.
Williamstown
Sherry L. Rowsey and Margaret R. Duffin sold property at 910 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to John E. and Andrea Dupras, $245,000.
Windsor
TMR Realty LLC sold property at 1742 East Windsor Road, Windsor, to Michael A. and Erin M. Roch, $319,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.