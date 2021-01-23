Adams

Brian A. Tenczar sold property at 49 Spring Road, Adams, to Brett J. Gary and Amy L. Bentley, $285,000.

Teresa Anne Prezioso sold property at 4 Kittler Ave., Adams, to Jackie M. and Teresa R. Jacobson, $139,900.

Todd E. Shafer sold property at 20 Overlook Terrace, Adams, to Jorge A. Tovar, $147,000.

Alford

David M. Margulies and Else Smedemark, trustees of Damanik Realty Trust, sold property at 15 Harrison Calkins Road, Alford, to Elizabeth Smoose, trustee of Casa In Montagna Nominee Trust, $1,670,000.

Becket

Polly Kolotas sold property at Tyne Road, Becket, to David, Jennifer and Steven Schneider, $400,000.

Joseph A. Quagliata, trustee of the Joseph A. Quagliata Revocable Living Trust, sold property at Gentian Hollow, Becket, to Colin D. Carabetta and Brianna E. Lloyd, $30,000.

Noel H. Aube and Leslie E. and Susan E. Herbst sold property at Blue Boar Lane and Sir Edwards Lane, Becket, to Joseph Muse, $5,200.

Joseph P. and Antonina Botta sold property at Gentian Hollow, Becket, to Colin D. Carabetta and Brianna E. Lloyd, $30,000.

Randon and Karen Rugg sold property at 340 Pill Drive, Becket, to Dawn M. Scarbro, $420,000.

Cheshire

Elaine J., James E., David A., Donald P. Daunais and Robert F. Maslak sold property at Outlook Avenue, Cheshire, to John M. Daniels, $70,000.

Lori McHugh sold property at 115 Lake Shore Drive, Cheshire, to John Garber, $280,000.

Mary Ellen Baker sold property at 173 School St., Cheshire, to Rebecca A. Therrien, $162,000.

Dalton

Davis S. and Susan E. Beaudoin sold property at 127 Central Ave., Dalton, to Teresa Hiam, $205,000.

Egremont

Robert A. Coons and Vicki J. Coons, trustees of West Plain Road Farm Nominee Trust, sold property at McGee Road, Egremont, to McGee Road LLC, $500,000.

Florida

James M. Pedro, trustee for the 137 Mohawk Trail Trust, sold property at 30 & 32 Phelps Road, Florida, to Thomas Dunn, $45,000.

Great Barrington

Camilla Flemming and Joseph Peter Flemming sold property at 144 Division St., Great Barrington, to Patrick H. Coleman and Kaitlin Rowen Beals, $550,000.

Oliver Perkins and Kelly A. Perkins, a/k/a Kelly A. McManmon, sold property at 25 Grove St., Great Barrington, to Alessandra L. Profumo and Blaise F. Scemama, $335,000.

Hancock

Stewart G. Jones sold property at Corey Road, Unit 422, Hancock, to Margaret L.Y. Tseung, $75,000.

Hinsdale

Martin W. and Teresa L. Becker sold property at 278 Creamery Road, Hinsdale, to Aaron Brothers and Dawnrae Oliveira, $534,000.

Hans J. and Fadila Gotzmann, trustees of the Hans J. Gotzmann and Fadila Gotzmann Revocable Living Trust, sold property at Calvin Road, Hinsdale, to James V. and Denise E. Imprescia, $74,500.

Lanesborough

Christopher H. Covington sold property at 949 North Main St., Lanesborough, to Shelly A. Icardi, $200,000.

John Rudick sold property at Rosenberg Road, Lanesborough, to Leo Curry, $79,500.

Skyline Country Club Inc. sold property at 405 South Main St., South Main Street & Off South Main Street, Lanesborough, to Skyline on Seven LLC, $750,000.

Andrew E. and Callie J. Jennings sold property at 52 Victoria Lane, Lanesborough, to Drew Leone and Cassidy Abbott, $370,000.

Tamara B. Hitchcock sold property at 14 Irwin St., Lanesborough, to Rebecca Lynn Tanner, $245,300.

Lee

William Smitty Pignatelli and Allyce J. Najimy sold property at 300 Fairview St., Lee, to Bruce R. and Catherine Ellen Laird, $435,000.

Richard A. and Patricia A. Grzetic and Krista Marie Rogel and Michael Brian Benigno, co-trustees of the Benigno FT, sold property at 770 Summer St., Unit 1-C, Lee, to Ruth Maron, $410,000.

Italy Sandgren, a/k/a Italy Allegra McElroy, sold property at 128 Old Pleasant St., Lee, to Dennis C. Walton and Megan E. Blessing, $61,400.

Lenox

Kristina N. Bedford sold property at 167 Hubbard St., Lenox, to Z&C Floors Inc., $275,000.

Mark Slivka and Gary Koritzinsky, trustees of the Harriet Slivka RVT, sold property at 4 and 6 Bishop Estate Road, Lenox, to Harold and Deena M. Altman, $772,500.

Monterey

Paul A. Ferencz and Wendy L. Ferencz sold property at Mount Hunger Road, Lot 2, Monterey, to Matthew Dixon Eisaman and Heather Joan Lynch, $185,000.

MTA Planning LLC sold property at 205 Main Road, Monterey, to Hillary R. Gilberg, $650,000.

New Marlborough

Deborah D. Mielke and John R. Dinan Jr., co-personal representatives of the Estate of John R. Dinan Sr., a/k/a John R. Dinan, sold property at 70 Corashire Road, New Marlborough, to Casey M. Rowen and Christopher Rowen, $360,000.

Deborah DeCotis, trustee of Deborah DeCotis Revocable Trust, sold property at 0 Foley Hill Road, Lots 1 & 2, New Marlborough, to Daniel J. Seaman, $380,000.

North Adams

Charlene C. Wise, John H. and Norman L. Martin sold property at 27 Greene Ave., North Adams, to Charlene C. Wise, trustee of the Wise Family Revocable Trust, $160,000.

Gregory P. Shook and Julie K. Blake sold property at 38 West End Terrace, North Adams, to Samuel Ross Waterbury and Alexandra Pope Foradas, $210,000.

Otis

NMY Management LLC sold property at Old Pease Road, Otis, to Brian S. and Robin L. Fierston, $455,000.

Craig and Christine Tighe sold property at 14 Phelps Road, Otis, to Phelpsroad LLC, $155,000.

U.S. Bank Trust N.A., trustee, sold property at 140 High Rise Road, Otis, to Steven and Gillia Isabelle, $65,000.

Peru

Paul J. Scarpa and Jennifer L. Vigeant sold property at 15 Lakeview Road, Peru, to Marc Delgrande and Nancy M. Klose, $359,900.

Pittsfield

Alliance Properties LLC sold property at 110 Maple St., Lee, and 308-310 West St., 102 Robbins Ave., 108-110 Linden St., and 456-458 Fenn St., Pittsfield, to Flex Investments LLC, $722,950.

Anthony J. Cimini sold property at 12 Beacon Ave., Pittsfield, to Keith J. Standring, $160,000.

Darrell D. Shedd, personal rep. of the estate of Phyllis M. Shedd, sold property at 69 Gravesleigh Terrace, Pittsfield, to Matthew J. Connor, $479,000.

John E. Heaton sold property at 66 Scalise Drive, Pittsfield, to Justin Patrick and Jamie Lynn Heaton, $285,000.

Peerayot Noummano Sr. sold property at 18-20 Laurel St., Pittsfield, to Kenneth Y. Chen, $170,000.

Nancy M. Klose sold property at 185 Highland Ave., Pittsfield, to Kevin Garcia, $224,000.

Joshua J. and Erin Rose C. Weatherwax sold property at 88 McArthur St., Pittsfield, to Ariel D. and Kevin S. Biagini, $155,000.

Katherine Jones sold property at 363 Elm St., Pittsfield, to Lindsay Lancto, $215,000.

Gregg A. Petricca sold property at 352 Barker Road, Pittsfield, to Robert E. DeHarrold, $330,000.

Makenzie D. Marshall sold property at 48 Preston Ave., Pittsfield, to Cameron R. Sibley, $222,000.

Rosa M. Tabango sold property at 128-130 Stoddard Ave., Pittsfield, to Zoila Victoria Saldana, $162,900.

Bruce A. Podavini sold property at 60 Lenox Ave., Pittsfield, to Please and Thank You LLC, $144,500.

Nathan G. and Nina M. Sondrini sold property at 90 Exeter Ave., Pittsfield, to Robert Amarin, $185,000.

Peerayot Sr. and Tammy L. Noummano sold property at 12-14 Laurel St., Pittsfield, to Kenneth Y. Chen, $148,000.

Richard A. Jones Jr. sold property at 17 Toronita Ave., Pittsfield, to Paul J. Scarpa and Jennifer L. Vigeant, $195,000.

Jennifer L. Vorce, formerly known as Jennifer L. Wright, sold property at 153 Elberon Ave., Pittsfield, to Efrain Diego, $235,000.

Sandisfield

Franklin Woods Investments LLC sold property at Town Hill Road, Lot 4, Sandisfield, to Celina A. Rella and Nathan J. Barnet, $59,900.

Franklin Woods Investments LLC sold property at Town Hill Road, Lot 5, Sandisfield, to Fred Zagar, $59,900.

Franklin Woods Investments LLC sold property at Town Hill Road, Lot 3, Sandisfield, to Samuel Okeorji and Akudo Okeorji, $32,400.

Franklin Woods Investments LLC sold property at Town Hill Road, Lot 2, Sandisfield, to Kathleen Conroy Cass and Christopher Michael Bodnar, $59,900.

Franklin Woods Investments LLC sold property at Town Hill Road, Lot 3, Sandisfield, to Mark C. Elwood and Linda A. Elwood, $59,900.

Franklin Woods Investments LLC sold property at Town Hill Road, Lots 6, 7 & 8, Sandisfield, to Abbey Road Land LLC, $220,000.

Franklin Woods Investments LLC sold property at Town Hill Road, Lot 1, Sandisfield, to Henry G. Holt, $95,000.

Savoy

Kenneth A. Bernier sold property at 523 Center Road, Savoy, to Urszula Aseltine, $20,000.

Sheffield

Michele V. Brooks sold property at 1474 County Road, Sheffield, to Hugh Douglas Buckhaults and Cassie Marie Buckhaults, $13,000.

Williamstown

Paul Gould sold property at Elm Tree Loop, Williamstown, to Todd G. and Lucia R. C. Garbatini, $325,000.

FT — Family Trust

LLC — Limited Partnership

LT — Life Trust

NT — Nominee Trust

RET — Real Estate Trust

RT — Realty Trust

RVT — Revocable Trust

The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.

