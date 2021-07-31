Adams
Walker E. Fortin and Jeslyn H. Stachura sold property at 14 Highland Ave., Adams, to Melissa W. Silverstein, $235,000.
David Biros sold property at 29 Dean St., Adams, to Mitchell Biros, $94,000.
Nicholas J. and Tracey A. Modena sold property at 3 Dubis St., Adams, to Ziva and Eric Larson, $215,000.
Jason P. Klammer sold property at 35 East Orchard Terrace, Adams, to Barbara A. Kittler, $306,000.
Alford
John Bevan and Patricia A. Bevan sold property at 147 Green River Road, Alford, to Alison Chan-Bevan and Julian Bevan, $576,000.
Becket
Scott and Madeleine Miller sold property at Beech Tree Lane, Becket, to Anthony F. and Valentina A. Bascone, $14,000.
Thomas Frizell, Patricia Valencis and Robert Westbrook Jr. sold property at 211 Sir Edwards Way, Becket, to Dewayne and Edwina Florian, $27,500.
Cheshire
Graig M. Plumb sold property at 397 West Mountain Road, Cheshire, to Sara Blanchette, $240,000.
Bernard V. Fallon sold property at 122 Fisher Hill Road, Cheshire, to William P. and Ana-Marie Wendell, $265,000.
Peter T. Betit, personal rep. of the estate of Edward Eugene Betit, sold property at 53 Meadow Drive, Cheshire, to Corbin A. Brassard and Micaela F. Biagini, $295,000.
Clarksburg
Mary V. Lehman, personal rep. of the estate of Christopher L. Lehman, sold property at River Road, Clarksburg, to Jackie A. Costakis, $24,900.
Janice Poirot sold property at 565 Middle Road, Clarksburg, to Sheryl Gibson, $120,000.
Dalton
Juli A. Kowach sold property at 68 Tower Road, Dalton, to Michael Merriam, $252,500.
Louis J. Paris Jr. and Paul F. Rodhouse Jr. sold property at 359 Hinsdale Road, Dalton, to Briana Joyner and Joseph Haskel Jr., $200,000.
Sandra L. Klenne, formerly known as Sandra L. Weeks, sold property at 209 South St., Dalton, to Ryan T. and Chelsea M. Smith, $105,000.
Richard J. Derose sold property at 368 High St., Dalton, to Nina A. Delos Santos, $295,000.
Florida
Lake Como Properties LLC sold property at 0 Church St., Florida, to Stephen F. Warley, $51,000.
Lynn M. Kelly sold property at 0 Stryker Road, Florida, to Matthew J. and Maria S. Miller, $64,000.
Great Barrington
Martha Klaysold property at 135 West Ave., Great Barrington, to Isabel A. Gregg, $395,000.
Blue House Properties LLC sold property at 392 and 394 Park St., Great Barrington, to Bright Street Properties Inc., $730,000.
Donald J. Ward III sold property at State Road, Great Barrington, to Berkshire Natural Resources Council Inc., $15,000.
Jason Blackwell and Nanci Haddad-Blackwell sold property at 300 Maple Ave., Great Barrington, to Stacy L. Case, $537,500.
Bruce D. Cutter and Eileen Cutter sold property at 21 Wyantenuck St., Lot 10, Great Barrington, to PGA Holdings LLC, $475,000.
James B. Ketchen, trustee of James B. Ketchen Revocable Trust, sold property at 70 Castle Hill Ave., Great Barrington, to Michael S. Anglin and Paulette J. Truman, $1,085,000.
Paul R. Morgan sold property at 48 State Road, Great Barrington, to 48 State Road LLC, $520,000.
Topa Enterprises LLC sold property at 32 Mahaiwe St., Great Barrington, to COBLAX LLC, $360,000.
Hancock
Patricia A. and Adolph N. Rosier Jr. sold property at 3275 Hancock Road, Hancock, to Robert W. Rosier, $2,000.
William John and Nancy Patricia Hopmans, as trustees of the William John and Nancy Patricia Hopmans FT, sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Rockwell Cooley and Joseph Franz, $227,000.
Lanesborough
Andrew S. and Sylvia Abate sold property at Aqua Street, Lanesborough, to Western Massachusetts Development Group LLC, $47,000.
Donald Carlson, Donald E. Carlson Jr. and Debra Carlson-Farrell sold property at 71 Miner Road, Lanesborough, to Debra A. Carlson-Farrell, $45,000.
Keith A. McLear Jr. and Aimee J. McLear sold property at 8 Baker St., Lanesborough, to Diana Louise and John Joseph Farley Sr., $150,000.
Lee
Jacob George and Theresa Lynn Ojala sold property at 190 Summer St., Lee, to Shannon G. Beattie, $382,000.
Lynn C. Goldberg, personal rep. of the estate of John Robert Moskin, sold property at 5 Chanter Road, Lee, to Thomas K. Farley, $150,000.
Lenox
Francis E. Johnson sold property at 16 Meadow Lane, Unit 8, Lenox, to Stephanie Beling, trustee of the Beling Nominee Trust, $280,000.
Milton P. Mott Jr. and Elizabeth F. Weinberg sold property at 180 Walker St., Lenox, to Robert and Leslie Dowling, $685,000.
Steven and Carol Leibowitz, trustees of the Steven and Carol Leibowitz Nominee RT, sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit D-13, Lenox, to Miller Place LLC, $162,000.
Richard J. and Ingrid J. Taylor sold property at 119 Undermountain Road, Lenox, to Rami Kaminski and Maya Beiser, $3,150,000.
Benjamin T. Wood and Rachel M. Picone sold property at 131 Housatonic St., Lenox, to Jon D. Sterrett and Jennifer M. Gelormino, $439,000.
Monterey
Jeremy Rawitz sold property at 165 Stevens Lake Way, Lot 6A, Monterey, to Andrew J. Bevacqua and Aimee A. Bevacqua, $640,000.
New Ashford
Shri Swami Samarth Enterprise LLC sold property at 94 Route 7, New Ashford, to Springs Motel LLC, $833,000.
J.W. Kelly’s Enterprises Inc. sold property at 2 Roy’s Road, New Ashford, to Daniel Costanza and Rebecca Licht, $55,350.
J.W. Kelly Family LLC sold property at 2 Roy’s Road, New Ashford, to Daniel Costanza and Rebecca Licht, $51,300.
Polish American Realty LLC sold property at 2 Roy’s Road, New Ashford, to Daniel Costanza and Rebecca Licht, $28,350.
New Marlborough
Arthur Fefferman and Carolyn Fefferman sold property at Hayes Hill Road, New Marlborough, to Kathy J. Andrus, $250,000.
Margaret E. Burnett sold property at Hartsville-New Marlborough Road, New Marlborough, to Gregory B. Poole, $200,000.
Marcia Love Beverly and Daniel C. Love, trustees of Martin C. Love Nominee Trust, sold property at 650 Mill River Southfield Road, New Marlborough, to Dennis J. Downing and Dianna Downing, co-trustees of Pixley Corners Realty Trust, $269,000.
North Adams
Mark L. and Brenda A. Iacuessa sold property at 27 Phelps Ave., North Adams, to Peter N. Karkantzelis, $140,000.
Wayne J. and Kathleen A. Wilkinson sold property at 117 Hawthorne Ave., North Adams, to Erik Steinbach, $163,000.
Amalio M. Jusino III sold property at 7 Brook Terrace, North Adams, to Diego X Unda Benavides, $150,000.
Otis
Ronald E. Humason and Patricia M. Tangredi sold property at South Street, Otis, to Kerry G. Ruiz and Carissa A. Fusco, $10,000.
Timothy E. and Sarah K. Pierce sold property at 95 South Lake Ave., Otis, to Gary Paul and Deanna Lyn Traversa, $410,000.
Pittsfield
Josephine C. Kilmer sold property at 205 Eleanor Road, Pittsfield, to Nguyen Lai and Lanh J. Ho, $340,000.
Longbridge Financial LLC and Mary Ellen and William F. Bancroft sold property at 98 Bryan St., Pittsfield, to TMR Realty LLC, $125,000.
David G. Carver, trustee of the Scarafoni Associates NT, sold property at 33 Willis St., Pittsfield, to TCI Holdings LLC, $50,000.
MTGLQ Investors LP sold property at 104 Parker St., Pittsfield, to Besy M. Montoya Ochoa, $99,900.
Steve J. Perry, trustee of the R.J.L. NT, sold property at 53 Harvard St., Pittsfield, to Michael T. Bruno, $160,000.
Tammy J. Rose sold property at Valentine Road, Pittsfield, to Jeffrey H. Rose, $120,000.
CSB Service Corp sold property at 97 Third St., Pittsfield, to Ruby Realty LLC, $1,000.
Randy Porter and Danielle Vittone sold property at 36 and 40 Burbank St., Pittsfield, to First and Burbank LLC, $277,500.
John J. Lester Jr. and Brenda K. Fiero sold property at 21 Doreen St., Pittsfield, to Turner Scott, $200,000.
Joanne M. Kellogg sold property at 118 Somerset Ave., Pittsfield, to John J. and Hannah M. Lester, $245,000.
Randy Porter, aka Randall H. Porter, and Danielle B. Vitton sold property at 294-296 First St., Pittsfield, to Berkshire Hills Health Inc., $253,000.
Christopher and Corrine Elizabeth Greene sold property at 20 Spadina Parkway, Pittsfield, to Stuart A. and Myrna J. Rodkin, $570,000.
Donald R. and Sonya A. Daly sold property at 650 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Adam R. Steck and Sarah D. Smith, $315,000.
Karen Ingegni and Linda Crawford sold property at 145 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Martin Costo Gomez and Merly Sofia Ardila Salinas, $257,500.
John F. Boldyga, Melissa A. Whitman and Susan L. Lampron sold property at 50 Ashley St., Pittsfield, to John W. Tullock III and Debra A. Tullock, $150,000.
Susan A. Ressler, Elinor R. Cross, Cindy R. Hinckley, Mark H. Cross Jr., Sharon M. Gratton formerly known as Sharon M. Conant, and Karen E. Losardo sold property at 54 Roberta Road, Pittsfield, to Craig L. Southard and Amanda Bereny, trustees of the Bereny-Southard Family 2004 RVT, $305,000.
Anthony J. Rossi sold property at 81 Dartmouth St., Unit 208, Pittsfield, to Shaun R. and Christa M. Gariepy, $130,000.
Richmond
Gail A. Peach, personal rep. of the estate of Frederick Henry Hould, sold property at 115 Shore Road, Richmond, to Anthony Viola, $300,000.
Sandisfield
Stephen Pinney sold property at West Street, Sandisfield, to Johanna Miner, $85,000.
Sheffield
Natural Habitat LLC sold property at 1224 North Main St., Sheffield, to Michael S. Elliston, trustee of Michael S. Elliston Revocable Trust Agreement, $225,000.
Deborah L. Browning sold property at Dogwood Street, Berkshire Lake Estates, Unit 2; Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 & 11, Block 4, Sheffield, to Elena Delgado, trustee of Delgado Nominee Trust, $22,000.
Peter D. Rawson and Carolyn C. Faille sold property at 1095 Ashley Falls Road, Sheffield, to Alexandra W. Aliotti, $354,000.
Lucie E. Curtiss sold property at 423 North Undermountain Road, Sheffield, to Andriana Evangelista, $367,000.
Michael Shawn Farmer and Catherine Muriel Ann Farmer McCann, co-trustees of Jean M. Farmer Living Trust Agreement, sold property at Bunce Road, Sheffield, to Matthew Farmer, $21,000.
Stockbridge
Beth Brandtner sold property at 11 Wheatley Drive, Stockbridge, to 11 Wheatley Drive LLC, $2,595,000.
Arienne M. Dwyer, personal rep. of the estate of Doriot Anthony Dwyer, sold property at 8 Hawthorne Road, Stockbridge, to the Peanut Gallery LLC, $1,100,000.
West Stockbridge
Silver Mine LLC sold property at Silver Mine Lane, Lot 4, West Stockbridge, to Dominick A. Luchi Jr. and Michelle A. Luchi, $200,000.
Hue Van Nguyen sold property at 5 Hotel St., West Stockbridge, to Joel Simon Davenport, $210,000.
Peter Armata, personal rep. of the estate of Susan M. Armata, sold property at 9 State Line Road, West Stockbridge, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $182,000.
Williamstown
Rebecca C. and Peter J. Ticconi III sold property at 30 Candlewood Drive, Williamstown, to Lisa M. Cruz, $660,000.
David P. Richardson and Alice L. Hadley, as trustees of the Alice L. Hadley 2018 Trust, sold property at 905 Hancock Road, Williamstown, to Richard R. Glejzer and Lynn A. Jankiewicz, $623,500.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.