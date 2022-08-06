Adams
David H. and Dianne Dabrowski, Carolyn Manning, Mary E. Farrell, and Kathryn Russiello sold property at 1 Daniels Court, Adams, to James M. and Jodie M. Pilot, $275,000.
East Hoosac Properties LLC sold property at 16 East Hoosac St., Adams, to Kayla Lynn Paulin, $145,000.
Ronald Zagata sold property at 62 Willow St., Adams, to Jace D. Krzeminski, $180,000.
William J. Greilich sold property at 14 Grandview Terrace, Adams, to Jonathan J. Moffat, $230,000.
Cheshire
Deborah Dunlap sold property at 44 Richmond St., Cheshire, to Carrie Leigh Ramirez, $265,000.
Jay W. and Terri Piantoni Cooper sold property at 28 Furnace Hill Road, Cheshire, to Scott Edward and Laura Susan Walters, $349,000.
Harry and Josephine Lewis sold property at 221-227 North St., Cheshire, to Reuterman Enterprises LLC, $318,000.
Egremont
Michael C. Kammeyer & Elisa Garza Kammeyer sold property at 216 Egremont Plain Road, Egremont, to TNB Financial Services, trustee of Frances P. Bunnelle Trust, $681,000.
Great Barrington
Thomas A. Kelly Jr. and Memrie J. Kelly sold property at 1045 Main St., Great Barrington, to Jessica Bennett and Peter Isop, $476,500.
Lanesborough
Lance G. and Kathleen M. Hopkins sold property at 23 Stormview Road, Lanesborough, to Ellen Rivas, $82,500.
Lee
Nancy B. Donovan sold property at 115 Old Pleasant St., Lee, to Erin Lis, $100,000.
Lenox
Lenox Landings Barrington Brook Holdings LLC sold property at 5 Golf View Drive, Lenox, to Carl A. and Claire Burke Draucker, $889,000.
New Marlborough
John W. Field Jr. sold property at Canaan Valley Road, New Marlborough, to SFCVR LLC, $242,000.
North Adams
Carol J. McMahon sold property at 243 Union St, Unit 408, North Adams, to Noah William Haidle and Kelsey Ann Shultis, $450,000.
HLP Realty Holdings LLC sold property at 15 Hudson St., North Adams, to Tracy Rogowski and Jared M. Jolin, $174,900.
Henry G. Stanley sold property at 21-23 Montgomery St., North Adams, to James Pedro, $20,000.
Berkshire Hills Development Company LLC sold property at 133 Houghton St, North Adams, to Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art Foundation Inc., $14,200.
Thomas Manship sold property at 908 and 926 Mohawk Trail, North Adams, to MHBSD LLC, $445,000.
Pamela Ann Kidder sold property at 50 Williams St., North Adams, to Lindsay R. Brillon, $172,000.
Otis
Veronica O. Deyeso sold property at Stebbins Road, Otis, to Jason M. Harrington, $50,000.
Pittsfield
Freedom Mortgage Corp. and Thomas J. Sullivan III sold property at 44 Mohegan St., Pittsfield, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $99,000.
Lance G. and Kathleen M. Hopkins sold property at 6 Nottingham Drive, Pittsfield, to Steven and Rachel Stine, $440,000.
Rocibel Rios sold property at 258 Onota St., Pittsfield, to Jason T. Donnelly, $187,000.
Veronica C. Benson sold property at 61 Toronita Ave., Pittsfield, to Dylynn J. Hardee and Ryan W. Michalak, $60,000.
Tucker T. Blanchard and Emily M. Blanchard, formerly known as Emily M. Piecuch, sold property at 51 Vivian Ave., Pittsfield, to Edward C. Abderhalden III, $72,000.
Travis and Amanda M. DeGiorgis sold property at 24 Delancy Ave., Pittsfield, to Alicia Robert, $260,000.
Jillian L. Bamford sold property at 146 California Ave., Pittsfield, to Lauren M. McMahon, $174,000.
Linda E. Horomanski sold property at 71 Lebanon Ave., Pittsfield, to Dacian S. Forfa and Loretta L. Francoeur, $235,000.
Robert A. Connors sold property at 1193 West St., Pittsfield, to Robert J. and Catherine K. Ostellino, $209,000.
Philip N. and David I. Pomerantz and Deborah J. and Sarah B. Pomerantz sold property at 144 Williams St., Pittsfield, to Hillcrest Education Center Inc., $390,000.
Cavalier Dartmouth Properties LLC sold property at 51 Wellington Ave., Pittsfield, to Jason Wilder Gray, $169,000.
Sandra H. Wilson, trustee of the Sandra H. Wilson Living Trust, sold property at 1450 North St., Unit 309, Pittsfield, to RCK Realty LLC, $180,000.
Stephen L. Gomes, personal rep. of the Estate of Antoinette M. Gomes, sold property at 31 South Carolina Ave., Pittsfield, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $147,500.
Norman S. Smoller sold property at 29-31 Westminster St., Pittsfield, to Mary Hayes Keller, $159,900.
Cathleen S. Mulligan, formerly known as Cathleen S. Chittenden, sold property at 27 Warwick St., Pittsfield, to Scott R. and Grace M. LaChapelle, $365,000.
Patricia H. Elser, trustee of the Patricia H. Elser Trust — 2006 and the Donn C. Elser Jr. Trust — 2006, sold property at 14 Hull Ave., Pittsfield, to Scot Spring, $137,800.
Stephen P. and Rily P. Hosmer sold property at 94 Daniels Ave., Pittsfield, to Kevin Polidoro, $191,000.
Roberta A. and Christopher M. Bolotin sold property at 1404 North St., Pittsfield, to Fern Cliff Properties LLC, $100,000.
Catherine M. Anderson, trustee of the Catherine M. Anderson Trust, sold property at 9 Weston St., Pittsfield, to Dana Michele Bishop, $316,000.
Jessica Anne Boyce sold property at 59 Harris St., Pittsfield, to Hailey M. Wilson and Alaina M. Sanderson, $200,000.
Paula J. Ranzoni sold property at 25 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, to Dean J. Fresia, $260,000.
Kimberly A. Clark, trustee of the Daly Family 2018 Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 77 Bryant St., Pittsfield, to Peter S. Simmons Jr. and Donna Daly-Keen, $240,000.
Sheffield
Christos Christodoulou, formerly known as Christos Papachristodoulou, sold property at 20 Hillside Lane, Sheffield, to Shauna Llamas, $550,000.
Mildred A. Shmulsky Estate sold property at 44 Woodedge Lane, Sheffield, to Adegboyega Adefope & Jennifer H. Lee, $304,000.
Stockbridge
Helen L. Hawkins sold property at 7 Willow St., Stockbridge, to Dominick A. Luchi III, $250,000.
Williamstown
Brian Cain sold property at 781 Simonds Road, Williamstown, to Jarrett C. and Jennifer D. Bayliss, $49,000.
Dale A. Morrison sold property at 1205 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to 1205 North Hoosac LLC, $170,000.
Benjamin D. and Katherine J. Lee-Cohen sold property at 446 White Oaks Road, Williamstown, to Alastair Joseph and Mary Ray Wilkes, $670,000.
Stephen N. Nesterak Jr. and Lydia B. Ross sold property at 160 Forest Road, Williamstown, to Elizabeth R. Eberhardt and Anthony G. Massimiano Jr., $815,000.
Windsor
Kenneth C. and Lisa F. Estes sold property at Shaw Road and Savoy Hollow Road, Windsor, to The Trustees of Reservations, $250,000.
FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.