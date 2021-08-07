Adams
Ralph J. Wood Jr. sold property at 9 Kittler Ave., Adams, to Steven Shaw, $48,000.
Earl and Linda Kornn sold property at 45 Commercial St., Adams, to Kyle Allen and Shawn Ortiz, $200,000.
Forrest C. and Nataliya M. Houghton sold property at 12 Phillips Hill, Adams, to Lachay Canada and Lionel Vega, $200,000.
John E. Lewis, trustee of the Albert L. Lewis Jr. Trust, sold property at 49 Maple St., Adams, to Border Mountain Farm LLC, $190,800.
Becket
Greylock Federal Credit Union and KMS Inc. sold property at 609 Main St., Becket, to Thomas W. Rumbolt, trustee of the Cory Wishes NT, $89,250.
Dennis A. Bass, Kenneth Bass and Allene Anderson sold property at Jacobs Ladder Road, Becket, to Mark Dubois, $21,000.
Jean Pierre Duhon and Paula J.T. Duhon sold property at 59 Berkshire Road, Becket, to Ellen Mooradian, $225,000.
Matthew P. and Dolores L. Dechaine sold property at 235 McNerney Road, Becket, to Avraham Stein, $400,000.
Karen Brodie sold property at 186 Old Abbey Lane West, Becket, to Mark Newberg and Alexis G. Malkin, $265,000.
Cheshire
Nathan D. and Jessica D. Saldo sold property at 381 North State Road, Cheshire, to David C. and Casey L. Harding, $309,900.
Wayne A. and Loris G. Dixon, co-personal reps. of the estate of Terry A. Dixon, sold property at 19 Lanesborough Road, Cheshire, to Wayne A. Dixon, individually, and Burleigh C. Dixon Jr. and Dennis M. Messana and Benjamin Melle, as general partners of Messana and Melle Enterprises, $55,000.
Western Mass Construction LLC sold property at 1181 Outlook Ave., Cheshire, to Germaine Valentine, $190,000.
Clarksburg
Glenn A. and Mary A. Beverly sold property at 63 Carson Ave, Unit 5, Clarksburg, to Wayne Bingle, $69,000.
Dalton
CIT Bank NA and Mark W. Stetson sold property at 210 Old Orchard Road, Dalton, to Churchill Street Realty LLC, $96,000.
Jon A. and Janet M. Macht, Daniel Almeida and Ashley Moore sold property at 37 Field St. Extension, Dalton, to Jon A. and Janet M. Macht, $150,000.
Robert W. and Debra J. Welch sold property at 42 Riverview Drive, Dalton, to Kenneth W. Welch, $230,000.
Jonathan and Susan Elizabeth Cann sold property at 54 Dalton Division Road, Dalton, to Constance Ann and Donsil Wayne Harris, $275,000.
Dalton Division Development LLC sold property at Dalton Division Road, Dalton, to BTB Realty LLC, $100,000.
Elizabeth M. Sullivan sold property at 205 Kirchner Road, Dalton, to Donald A. Davis, $140,000.
Egremont
Craig M. Martin and Julia H. Martin sold property at 30 Main St., Egremont, to Kevin Molloy, trustee of Kevin Molloy 2021 Revocable Trust, and Alice Phan, trustee of Alice Phan 2021 Revocable Trust, $580,000.
Great Barrington
Tom’s Toys Building LLC sold property at 291-297 Main St., Great Barrington, to Tom’s Toys Realty LLC, $2,600,000.
Elizabeth A. Jones, manager of Eajones & Associates LLC, sold property at 9 Burning Tree Road, Unit 26, Cottages at Barrington Brook Condominium, Great Barrington, to Yaron Sadan and Stacey Sadan, $1,360,000.
Hinsdale
Patrick R. Mehr, trustee of the 40 Rose Drive RET, sold property at 40 Rose Drive, Hinsdale, to Eric M. and Wendy K. Goidel, $650,000.
Lee
Jeannette Y. Rotondo sold property at 362 Bradley St., Lee, to Todd Burdick, $113,000.
Edward D. and Lorraine M. Forfa sold property at 45 Maritta Ave., Lee, to Bryan L. and Xiomara A. Hernandez, $292,000.
Yokun Ridge Property Management LLC sold property at 250 Valenti Farm, Lee, to Christopher C. and Alisa W. Byrne, $148,000.
Trevor A. Johnson and Jean K. Webster sold property at 183 Chanterwood Road, Lee, to Peter S. Levy and Amy Dattner-Levy, $113,000.
Lenox
John A. Akroyd and Robert T. Akroyd, trustees of the BGA RET, sold property at 64 Holmes Road, Lenox, to Basema Shalhoub and Lilian Ann-Marie Haidar, $270,000.
Monterey
Stephen J. Heller sold property at 0 Pixley Road, Monterey, to Sylwia M. Orczykowska, $67,000.
Mount Washington
Brian Torrico sold property at 399 East St., Lot 1, Mount Washington, to Pamela Pescosolido, $880,000.
New Ashford
Matthew J. and Mary L. Kelly sold property at 123 Beach Hill Road and Beach Hill Road, New Ashford, to Melissa Brooks, $405,000.
New Marlborough
Ruth Madow and Kevin Lass sold property at 1193 Norfolk Road, New Marlborough, to Jenny D. Plasencia and Tinia S. Pina, $106,000.
Edward T. Collins Jr. and Gina M. Collins sold property at 9 Lakeside Road, New Marlborough, to Christopher Monroe and Kathryn Monroe, $376,000.
North Adams
DSM Properties LLC sold property at 103-105 Bracewell Ave., North Adams, to Rebecca C. and Paul G. Lymberis, $125,000.
DSM Properties LLC sold property at 140-142 Liberty St., North Adams. to Rebecca C. and Paul G. Lymberis, $125,000.
Joyce C. Forth sold property at 194 East Main St., North Adams, to Beau Anthony Barela and Alex West, $75,000.
Luke Furey sold property at 21-23 Lyman St., North Adams, to Zusammen LLC, $163,500.
Agnes Mary Beverly sold property at 339 East Main St., North Adams, to Kaileigh G. Lewis, $126,500.
Peter W. and Patricia M. Reardon sold property at 1-3 Olds St., North Adams, to 1-3 Olds Street LLC, $218,000.
Micheal Jackson sold property at 53 Liberty St., North Adams, to Boris Shavlov, $106,000.
Otis
Richard J. and Jean M. Grosner and Robert R. and Elizabeth A. Kocaba sold property at Route 8, Klondike Campground, Otis, to Kevin D. and Lisa M. Kalach, $55,000.
Peru
David E. Strzepa sold property at 98 East Main Road, Peru, to Derek Strzepa, $262,000.
Pittsfield
Michael Hobart sold property at 79-81 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to 45 Pine Street LLC, $148,000.
Darla J. Soldato, formerly known as Darla J. Walek, sold property at 91 Velma Ave., Pittsfield, to David E. Strzepa, $252,000.
Robert A. Aulisio sold property at 205-207 Brown St., Pittsfield, to Richard E. Wojtczak, $90,000.
C. Thomas Seddon Jr. sold property at 148 Birch Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Nelson Keith and Lisa Joan Forfa, $185,000.
John D. and Margot M. Koldys sold property at 73 Deborah Ave., Pittsfield, to Phyllis Arthur-Badoo and Felix C. Annan, $300,000.
Leon C. Henry sold property at 147 Dewey Ave., Pittsfield, to Wesley J. Hunt and Joseph B. Hunt, $65,000.
Josephine M. Brunjes sold property at 32 Clydesdale Drive, Pittsfield, to Brent S. Bette and Allyson M. Holmes, $320,000.
Prime Storage Pittsfield LLC sold property at 901 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, to BFG MA RI LLC, $7,537,943.12.
Susan Anderson Wismer sold property at 94 Livingston Ave., Pittsfield, to Roberta Eileen Tegethoff, $360,000.
Jeanne A. Berrier, personal rep. of the estate of Anita R. Fontaine, sold property at 23 Laurel St., Pittsfield, to Peerayot and Tammy Noummano, $85,000.
Frederic P. Hyman sold property at 87 Quirico Drive, Pittsfield, to E. Roxanne Gawthrop, $220,000.
Rochelle A. Howe formerly known as Rochelle A. Dugas, trustee of the 1450 North Street Unit 110 NT, sold property at 1450 North St., Unit 110, Pittsfield, to John W. and Jean P. Fitzpatrick, $189,900.
Shaun Race sold property at 18 Broad St., Pittsfield, to Gregory E. Race, $20,000.
Bruce Collingwood, trustee of the Maria A. Stracuzzi Nominee RT, sold property at 101 Clarkson Ave., Pittsfield, to Brandon E. Bessey and Anh Le Nguyen, $210,000.
Arlene M. Gibney, trustee of the Gibney Family Nominee RT, sold property at 152 Sampson Parkway, Pittsfield, to Francis E. Johnson, $366,900.
Jessica L. Patterson sold property at 55 Hillcrest Ave., Pittsfield, to Kaitlyn M. Rathbun, $198,000.
Constance E. Anderson and Holly A. Rawnsley, formerly known as Holly E. Anderson, sold property at 41 Rockland Drive, Pittsfield, to Michael and Diane J. Faucher, $251,000.
Henry R. Morris, trustee of the Clark Road Realty NT, sold property at Clark Road, Pittsfield, to Ishmael N. and Mercy A. Cronze, $55,000.
Bruce A. Kellogg and Roberta A. Kellogg sold property at 21 Aspen Way, Unit 22, Pittsfield, to Andrew and Barbara Hochberg, $569,000.
Catherine S. Choquette sold property at 92 Doreen St., Pittsfield, to Cheryl A. Rocca, $180,000.
Richmond
Michael A. and Terry A. DiNicola sold property at 40 Maple Road, Richmond, to Bryan and Devon Treharne, $185,000.
TMR Realty LLC sold property at 238 Swamp Road, Richmond, to Matthew Aaron Moriarty and Emma Rose Merritt, $405,000.
Stephanie Beling, trustee of the Beling NT, sold property at 83 & 85 Cone Hill Road, Richmond, to Pamela R. Green, trustee of the 100 Acre Wood NT, $1,850,000.
Esther Karp sold property at 11 Mahkeenac Shores Road, Richmond, to Justin Lloyd Silver and Meredith Silver, $425,000.
Sandisfield
Michael Cunningham and Cheryl Cunningham sold property at 10 Jamie Lane, Lot 13, Sandisfield, to Andrew Simon, $677,800.
Steven G. Seddon Sr. sold property at West Street, Lot 1, and Pine Woods Road, Lot 1, Sandisfield, to Sheri Jennison, $60,000.
Walter Szwez and Maria Szwez sold property at 13 Dodd Road, Sandisfield, to Peter Aleksa and Rebekah Bassen, $45,000.
Natalie Hanna sold property at 71 East Hubbard Road, Sandisfield, to Gina Colelli, $895,000.
Sheffield
Lane Construction Corp. sold property at 49 Lime Kiln Road and 0 Lime Kiln Road, Sheffield, to Lime Kiln Land LLC, $350,000.
Lime Kiln Land LLC sold property at 49 Lime Kiln Road, Sheffield, to 7 West LLC, $100,000.
Williamstown
Craig A. Pedercini and Debora J. Niles, as personal reps. of the estate of Roger L. Pedercini, sold property at 1042 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to Derek Magnette, Janamarie Sunkle and Modestino Conte, $45,000.
Grant W. Gagnier, trustee of the Alice M. Gagnier Trust, sold property at 25 Maple St., Williamstown, to Frank Tanner and Danielle King Colby, $450,000.
Mary E. Grosse, trustee of the Russell W. Grosse and Mary E. Grosse FT, sold property at 19 School St., Williamstown, to Julia E. Keosaian and David R. Veltre, $620,000.
Windsor
Steven P. and Patricia L. Knappe sold property at 877 State Highway 9, Windsor, to David R. Missildine, $339,000.
Susan P. Chalifoux, trustee of the Chalifoux Family NT, sold property at O Access Road, Windsor, to Patricia A. Folino, trustee of the Williams Family RT, $20,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.