Real estate transactions for the week of July 25-29:
Adams
Keith F. and Rebecca A. Michalski sold property at 9 Bobs Hill, Adams, to Stephanie Andrea Cloutier and Sandra Grace Wildman, $216,500.
Gary H. Herzog, executor of Lawrence J. Herzog, sold property at 1 Grant St., Adams, to Elizabeth Baldwin, $180,000.
David T. Ciepiela sold property at 0 Walling Road, Adams, to Thomas Tinney and Cynthia A. Bishop-Tinney, $35,000.
Spinning Mill LLC sold property at 7 Hoosac St., Adams, to Adams Spinning Partners LLC, $692,500.
Crystal A. Cooper, personal rep. of Bonnie Ann Andrews, sold property at 22 Glen St., Adams, to Peter A. and Regina A. Miner, $190,000.
Alford
Betty L. Wright, trustee of Wright Family Trust, sold property at 197 Green River Road, Alford, to Steven E. Shoyer & Deborah S. Horwitz, $1,550,000.
Becket
Teresa M. Strandberg sold property at Sir Walter Court, Becket, to Jose and Sheryl Torres, $9,000.
Cheshire
Harry and Josephine Lewis sold property at 239 North St., Cheshire, to Harry’s Auto LLC, $285,000.
Dalton
James W. Scott sold property at 86 Hemlock Hill, Dalton, to Nestor Riva and Alena Buka, $447,360.
Leslie S. Bird sold property at 458 East St., Dalton, to Angela Cady, $146,900.
Egremont
Alexandra H. Glover, trustee of CBL Nominee Trust, sold property at 183 Egremont Plain Road, Egremont, to Mark D. Smith, $470,000.
Thomas A. Nalen & Denise L. Nalen sold property at 7 Mearns Way, Egremont, to Robert Currie & Rebecca Lichtenfeld, $1,725,000.
Dennis Kostyk & Caroline Alexander sold property at 12 Prospect Lake Road, Egremont, to Paul Schnee & Amy H. Metsch, $782,000.
Great Barrington
Joan Griswold sold property at Barbieri Drive aka 275 Division St., Great Barrington, to Colin T. Kemble & Joanna R. Berliner, $125,000.
Hancock
Doris E. Dusenbury, trustee of the Dusenbury FT, sold property at 700 Lebanon Mountain Road, Hancock, to John and Brenda Cadorette and Emily Ann Condry, $447,500.
Hinsdale
Wayne R. and Catherine R. Maloney sold property at 62 Holmes Road, Hinsdale, to Jennifer M. Kimball, $265,000.
Jennifer M. Kimball sold property at 1 Maple St., Hinsdale, to Stacey Michiko Macedo and Osvaldo Macedo, $148,000.
Lanesborough
Robert R. Shaw sold property at 61 Gulf Road, Lanesborough, to Anthony W. Vallone, $187,500.
Durga Property Holdings Inc. sold property at 655 Cheshire Road, Lanesborough, to Mehran Namiri-Kalantari, $8,000,000.
Lee
Anthony C. Blair sold property at 410 Greylock St., Lee, to Nathan Joseph Peruta, $320,000.
Meghann E. Hawley sold property at 35 Laurel St., Lee, to Colin R. and Emily J. Mackichan, $425,000.
Lenox
Kristin L. Czelusniak, trustee of the Brownlow Joint Revocable Inter Marital Deduction Trust, sold property at 710 East St., Lenox, to Derek K. and Lynn E. Pinsonneault, $385,000.
Richard S. Jackson Jr. and Linda W. Jackson sold property at 4 Morgan Manor, Unit 6, Lenox, to Maureen Dayal, $199,000.
North Adams
James Sklar and Alyssa Cooper sold property at 149 Bradley St., North Adams, to Rozalyn Crews and Spencer Bryne-Seres, $265,000.
Donna L. Vallieres sold property at West Shaft Road, North Adams, to Lee and Michele Vareschi, $25,500.
Rachel A. Doane sold property at 528 Barbour St., North Adams, to Matthew D. Sadlow and Kelly A. Gamache, $207,000.
Hugo and Elvia Cabrera sold property at 73 Franklin St., North Adams, to Kyle Cullinan, $290,000.
Kim S. Serrano sold property at 17 George Ave., North Adams, to Wayne L. and Lydia R. Kuzia, $290,000.
Carol Neumann, personal rep. of Richard Peter Pothier, sold property at 45 College Ave., North Adams, to Angela M. and Leonard M. Giroux Jr., $200,000.
Stephen P. and Airaceli M. Murray sold property at 1679 Massachusetts Ave., North Adams, to Hannah C. Rinehart and Ryan J. Mateyko, $405,000.
Amelia O’Neil sold property at 107 Liberty St., North Adams, to Nicole Willor, $115,000.
Otis
Steven R. Adams sold property at 333 Dimmock Road, Otis, to Vinay Prabhu and Rucha Abhay Desai, trustees of the 333 Dimmock Road Nominee RT, $615,000.
Barbara M. Calcasola sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Joseph F. Petrone, $80,000.
Pittsfield
Rebecca S. Adams, formerly known as Rebecca S. Brady, sold property at 4 Newton Ave., Pittsfield, to Brad J. Morawski, $342,537.
Norman A. and Colleen M. Leitch sold property at 64 Orlando Ave., Pittsfield, to Jennifer Storti, $361,000.
Justin M. Milette sold property at 22 Alden Ave., Pittsfield, to Lyndsey Wadsworth, $226,000.
Kaitlin A. Levesque sold property at 441 Lebanon Ave., Pittsfield, to Dylan and Janet Demers, $214,900.
Christine Savolis, Rosann D. Malossini, Daniel V. Orcutt, Donald T. Orcutt, and Terry R. Cardinal sold property at 40 Newell St., Pittsfield, to Ivon P. Rodriguez Hurtado, $174,000.
Bethany Frye sold property at 105 Madison Ave., Pittsfield, to Norberto Burgos Burgos and Sheila E. Rosa Soler, $123,000.
Cornelius O. Marshall, trustee of the 415 Peck’s Road NT, sold property at 415 Peck’s Road, Pittsfield, to Fin-Mar Holdings LLC, $100,000.
Robert Stracuzzi, Joanna M. Daly, Christine Vickery, and Kathleen Gingras sold property at 15 Davis St., Pittsfield, to Richard G. Dill and Joyce P. Bailey, $269,000.
Peter Colletta sold property at 94-96 Seymour St., Pittsfield, to Berkshire Medical Center Inc., $160,800.
Jack E. Trainor and Elizabeth A. Calkins, formerly known as Elizabeth A. Trainor, sold property at 49 Elaine Drive, Pittsfield, to Elizabeth A. and James Calkins, $74,949.
Ronald J. Janis Sr. and Lynne M. Storie sold property at 136 Gale Ave., Pittsfield, to Dante P. and Beth Sangiovanni, $315,000.
Elliot L. and Laura F. Hyman sold property at 45 Walden Lane, Pittsfield, to Peter W. and Anne R. Shomphe, $415,000.
Ursula Ehret-Dichter sold property at 25 East New Lenox Road, Pittsfield, to Matthew P. and Susanna M. Lauro, $525,000.
Melanie Ann Rowe sold property at 49 Wealthy Ave., Pittsfield, to Paul M. and Carolyn M. Sheldon, $275,000.
Daniel Joseph Croce, personal rep. of the Estate of Helen E. Croce; and Noreen Anne Landry, Sheila Marie Croce Warner, William Daniel Croce, Daniel Joseph Croce, and Mark John Croce under the will of Helen E. Croce, sold property at 63 Bushey Road, Pittsfield, to Nicholas M. Wendell, $192,000.
Jennifer M. Zagby sold property at 255-257 Linden St., Pittsfield, to Idrissa Ali Johnson, $89,300.
Michael J. Rey and Gretchen L. Chase-Rey sold property at 870 East New Lenox Road, Pittsfield, to Justin Quimby and Kimberly and Joyce Emond, $330,000.
Robert M. Thistle and Ruth A. Cohen sold property at 15 Wellesley St., Pittsfield, to Taylor M. Goller and Corey S. Baldwin, $387,400.
Ruby Realty LLC sold property at 66 Third St., Pittsfield, to Emerald City Rentals LLC, $300,000.
Peter J. Radke sold property at 28 Worthington St., Pittsfield, to Sierra Conway and Jeffrey V. Williams, $198,000.
Timothy B. Nixon, trustee of the Patricia May Nixon FT, sold property at 89 Pine Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Deborah Sue Anderson, $305,000.
Giuseppe M. Talora, trustee of the Plunkett Street Realty NT, sold property at 41-43 Plunkett St., Pittsfield, to Julissa M. Quintanilla Ramirez and Geovani Benito Arenas Bravo, $153,750.
Diplacon Investments LLC sold property at 51 Seymour St., Pittsfield, to Adam Bard, $264,000.
Rosana Holdings LLC sold property at 25-27 Elizabeth St., Pittsfield, to Jamie E. Downer, $210,000.
Aleksandra Boc aka Alexandra Boc sold property at 18-20 Grove St., Pittsfield, to Lourdes E. Venegas Salas, $200,000.
Sandisfield
David J. Rosenberg & Maria M. Rosenberg sold property at 0 Bosworth Road, Sandisfield, to Matthew Paris & Nicole Paris, $66,000.
Alan G. Ransom sold property at 0 South Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to Chris Cotsapas, $159,000.
Savoy
Peter A. and Regina A. Miner sold property at 45 Hawley Road, Savoy, to Justyn J. Tworig and Jennafer F. Segala, $300,000.
Keenan J. Phillips and Jennie F. Wolf sold property at 1304 Main Road, Savoy, to Keenan J. Phillips, $80,000.
Washington
Annie Guthrie sold property at 1411 South Washington State Road, Washington, to Shivadas and Courtney Guthrie, $200,000.
West Stockbridge
Bradley M. Bloom sold property at 62 West Center Road, West Stockbridge, to Christopher M. Hix & Denise P. Hix, $3,275,000.
Williamstown
Sonya K. Auer and Ronald D. Bassar sold property at 26 Cobble View Road, Williamstown, to Bonnie M. Protz, $295,000.
Mary Courtney and John M. Kennedy Jr. sold property at 782-784 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to Kevin J. Stant, $270,000.
Jane A. Shiyah sold property at 227 Sand Springs Road, Williamstown, to Miriam Pfisterer, $285,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.