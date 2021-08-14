Adams

Harold R. Dupee Jr. sold property at 9 Orchard St., Adams, to Daniel S. Savary, $232,500.

Robin Ann Gagne, Judith Ann Morris and Christa Mary Gagne-Schneider sold property at 14 Summit Ave., Adams, to Heather A. Main, $150,000.

Sara Saleh Ghazi sold property at 3 Richmond St., Adams, to Gary and Marie M. Ganthier, $70,000.

Traylen T. Chalmers sold property at 19-21 Second St., Adams, to Zachary E. Poplaski, $169,900.

Ruth Lennon and Carol Ann Lawson, co-trustees of the Helen A. Hamelin 1998 RVT, sold property at 192 East Road, Adams, to Nathan J. and Stephanie L. Poirot, $302,400.

Becket

Daniel Paisner, trustee of the Gilbert Paisner Grantor Trust, sold property at Stage Coach Road, Becket, to Eogan C. O’Donnell, $16,000.

Daniel Paisner, trustee of the Gilbert Paisner Grantor Trust, sold property at Stage Coach Road, Becket, to Kellie M. O’Donnell, $16,000.

William B. and Dawn M. DiFederico sold property at 151 Excalibur Drive, Becket, to Ronald N. and Susan Rauscher, $185,000.

Michael H. and Rosemarie J. Masley sold property at Skyline Ridge Road, Becket, to David N. Myers and Nomi Stolzenberg, trustees of the Stolzenberg-Myers FT, $25,000.

George R. Bird Jr. sold property at Jester Road, Becket, to Peter and Rachel Horman, $6,500.

Cheshire

Town Crest Property Group LLC sold property at 20-22 Mill Hill Road, Cheshire, to Michael and Sharon Chiellini, $190,000.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development sold property at 158 South State Road, Cheshire, to Tristan W. Lysko, $114,000.

Jennifer L. Madewell sold property at 136 Ingalls Road, Cheshire, to Kelsey L. Kurowski, $261,111.

Dalton

Roberta J. Stewart sold property at 9 Franklin St., Dalton, to Stephen C. Cedar, $228,000.

Craig A. Controy sold property at 51 Kirchner Road, Dalton, to Thomas J. Scherben Jr. and Justine L. Gingras, $489,900.

Russell H. Varney and Jacquelynn K. Varney sold property at 265 East St., Dalton, to Michael J. Poplaski, $2,000.

James J. Boland Jr. sold property at 41 Pomeroy Ave., Dalton, to James A. Beaudin, $120,000.

Lindsey M. Craft sold property at 52 Hemlock Hill, Dalton, to Erik Matthew and Anna Sokolowski, $435,000.

Paul Galliher, Charles Galliher and Jon Galliher sold property at 28 Curtis Ave., Dalton, to Mollie J. Kellogg and Todd C. Logan, $215,000.

Jason A. Hektor sold property at 48 Daly Ave., Dalton, to Brandon Lane, $210,000.

Richard Michael and Mary Ann Drinan sold property at 48-50 Pine St., Dalton, to Laurie Chivers, $210,000.

Egremont

Kevin T. Ronan sold property at 7 Button Ball Lane, Egremont, to Karin C. Watkins and Ronald J. Ronan, $472,000.

Florida

Diane M. Smith sold property at 219 Central Shaft Road, Florida, to Daryl J. Rougeau, $58,500.

Great Barrington

Carly Jane Shafiroff sold property at Lake Avenue, Lot 2, Great Barrington, to Carter Vanallen Forringer and James Matthew Earl, $160,000.

Thomas A. Gladwell and Andrew R. Reynolds sold property at 26 Prospect St., Great Barrington, to Carter V. Forringer, James M. Earl and Rachel Ann Forringer, $640,000.

Donald W. Gulick and Claire E. Gulick sold property at Christian Hill Road, Great Barrington, to Scott T. McFarland and Rebecca L. McFarland, $96,000.

Bard Daniel Teigen and Susan Levalley Teigen sold property at 37 Kirk St., Lot 1, Great Barrington, to Richard Louis Montano III and Meghan Monahan, $399,000.

Hancock

Meme J. Rasmussen sold property at 90 Goodrich Hollow Road, Hancock, to Etta M. Jacobs, $260,000.

Mitchell E. Ramos sold property at 2589 Hancock Road, Hancock, to Paul S. Kilventon, $375,000.

Hinsdale

Robert E. Paradysz sold property at 68 Church St., Hinsdale, to Christian L. Rodriguez and Megan S. Bodnar, $165,000.

Lanesborough

Tracy A. Ames, Vicki Lynn Miner White and Craig Richard Miner sold property at 10 B Street, Superior and C Streets, Lanesborough, to John L. and Melissa Bissell, trustees of 10 B Street NT, $901,500.

Lee

Mary Lou Antoniazzi and David Pelletier sold property at 140 Orchard St., Lee, to Cristina Renee Markham, $250,000.

Nancy Kelemen, aka Nancy Fader, and Amy Young, trustees of the Elizabeth Bernstein RVT Agreement, sold property at 390 Spring St., Lee, to Marion P. and Shawn N. Ceanga, $300,000.

Diane L. Carroll sold property at 55 Mountain View Terrace, Lee, to Brennan D. King, $315,000.

Maria C. Shaw sold property at 276 East St., Lee, to Steven A. Bowers, $160,000.

Lenox

Tina Kassman and Larry Kassman, trustees of the Tina Kassman Living Trust, sold property at 8 Meadow Lane, Unit 7, Lenox, to Martin L. and Joan I. Abramowitz and Heather J. Abramowitz, $269,900.

Stanley P. and Marilyn B. Germond sold property at 53 Galway Court, Lenox, to Joseph A. and Munya U. Tovares, $755,000.

Sidney Koch and Sheila Nevins sold property at 165 Kemble St., Unit 15, Lenox, to Stephen D. and Myrna K. Greenberg, $1,350,000.

Mount Washington

Phylis Fink sold property at Cross Road, Lots 1 & 2, and West Street, Lots 1 & 2, Mount Washington, to Vincent P. Giracca and Allison L. Giracca, $177,000.

New Marlborough

Rebecca Betty Schoenberg, aka Rebecca Schoenberg, aka Betty Schoenberg, sold property at 772 Mill River Southfield Road, New Marlborough, to Ellery O. Royston and Adam J. Bach, $505,000.

Jeffrey G. Lawrence and Ann M. Pugner, co-personal reps. of the estate of William E. Lawrence, sold property at 0 Mill River Great Barrington Road and Lawrence Avenue, New Marlborough, to Richard J. Melluzzo, Patrice C. Melluzzo, Steven W. Peltier, and Donna L. Peltier, $2,000.

New Marlborough Hill LLC sold property at New Marlborough Hill Road, Lot 5, New Marlborough, to Aroline E. Herzig and Katherine T. Herzig, $215,000.

New Marlborough Hill LLC sold property at New Marlborough Hill Road, Lot 7, New Marlborough, to Geoffrey Maynard and Susan Valerie Maynard, $235,000.

Carol Hill and Ellen Bove-Carson, successor co-trustees of Bove Inter-Vivos Revocable Trust, sold property at 145 Norfolk Road, Lot 1, New Marlborough, to Christopher J. White, $610,000.

Bette Ann Stalker sold property at 0 Hartsville Mill River Road, New Marlborough, to Friday Group LLC, $425,000.

North Adams

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

David C. Witherell Jr. and Jennifer M. Breen sold property at 80 Cady St., North Adams, to Gloria M. Brand and James R. Andrews, $279,000.

Marjorie Sheldon sold property at 921 Mohawk Trail, North Adams, to Jamie Sheldon and Lynne Girard, $153,000.

Jill M. Taylor sold property at 388 Ashland St, Unit 3, North Adams, to Derek and Nicole M. Shell, $98,500.

City of North Adams sold property at 655 Reservoir Road, North Adams, to Ben Crespi, $15,000.

Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC sold property at 297 Eagle St., North Adams, to 1st Cut Construction & Remodeling LLC, $60,000.

Richard J. Howe Jr. sold property at 39 Goodrich St., North Adams, to Richard Astle, $124,500.

Otis

Gary and Charlotte Thivierge sold property at 42 North Road, Otis, to Russell Hopkins, $340,000.

Jane Vos Hogg sold property at Route 8, Klondike Campground Otis, to Rosemary Graham Davis and Nathan Gregory Davis, $49,000.

Robert B. and Linda L. Rocke sold property at 15 Old State Road, Otis, to Jacob Finkel, $365,000.

Elizabeth C. Stauffer sold property at Route 8, Klondike Campground, Otis, to Sara J. Temple and Sara J. Bettencourt, $69,000.

Pittsfield

John F. and Tina D. Moore sold property at 1 Charisma Drive, Pittsfield, to Michael Shane Finneran and Lisa M. Goudey, $537,500.

Jason Smegal sold property at Brookline Avenue and Newton Avenue, Pittsfield, to Steven C. Durkee, $39,000.

Karen J. Fonda sold property at 203 Cheshire Road, Pittsfield, to Sebestiana Jane Carnevale, $156,000.

Thomas J. Scherben Jr. and Justine L. Gingras sold property at 39 Leona Drive, Pittsfield, to Neil and Stephanie Myers, $315,000.

Monica L. Hilton, formerly known as Monica L. Ryan, sold property at 29 Putnam Ave., Pittsfield, to Mary Janell Hostetler, $270,000.

David H. Morton and Rosemary A. Morton, trustees of the Morton NT, sold property at 47 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Zucco’s Real Estate LLC, $159,900.

Frank Manzella sold property at 38 Garden St., Pittsfield, to Sherrie Ellsworth, $139,900.

Arron Sondrini sold property at 5 Richmond Ave., Pittsfield, to Daniel Hoctor and Christopher Hebert, $145,000.

Kevin M. and Courtney L. Phelps, formerly known as Courtney L. Wooliver, sold property at 60-62 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Kevin M. MacDonald, $245,000.

V’s LLC sold property at 381 Tyler St., Pittsfield, to Jonathan Vella, $125,000.

Kim Taglieri sold property at 566-568 Fenn St., Pittsfield, to Louis C. and Joy C. Costi, $37,000.

John N. Pastore, trustee of the Anthony M. Pastore RVT, sold property at 35 Melbourne Road, Pittsfield, to Michael T. and Ashleigh G. Doyle, $125,000.

Brendon C. Cowdrey sold property at 15 Longfellow Ave., Pittsfield, to Jimmy Nguyen and Giang Huynh, $221,000.

Mitchell Desire Langlois sold property at 141 Appleton Ave., Unit 3, Pittsfield, to Ronald and Patricia Gallo, $149,000.

Beatrice A. Thomas and Jill Avery Schweitzer, co-trustees of the Beatrice A. Thomas 2014 FT, sold property at 91 Clydesdale Drive, Pittsfield, to Amanda L. Grant and Mitchell D. Langlois, $315,000.

Donald J. Menard and Gail A. Broderick sold property at 189 Velma Ave., Pittsfield, to Jacob Wetherell Menard and Katrina Wrba, $300,000.

Shane D. Willis and Shana M. Willis, formerly known as Shana M. Pierce, sold property at 25 Fern St., Pittsfield, to Brittany Anne Shepard, $180,000.

Colleen Laviolette and Dennis Hoag, personal reps. of the estate of Jean S. Hoag, sold property at 17 Churchill St., Pittsfield, to Chester Arthur Palmer III and Eileen Joyce Palmer, $275,000.

Hilary Kate Smith sold property at 108 East Housatonic St., Unit 9, Pittsfield, to Matthew Colacino, $115,000.

Judith D. Bellora sold property at 457 Williams St., Pittsfield, to Katherine K. Grubbs, $327,000.

Doreen E. Vandermolen sold property at 35 Danforth Ave., Pittsfield, to Melanie Rivas, $145,000.

Lee Bank and Amaral Enterprises LLC sold property at 283 Tyler St., Unit 5, Pittsfield, to Berkshire Property Ventures LLC, $30,000.

Richmond

William M. Malumphy sold property at 5 Walnut Road, Richmond, to Elias Alexander Haidar, $225,000.

Savoy

Gregory Connors sold property at 450 Center Road, Savoy, to Kyle F. Swenson, $55,900.

Sheffield

Thomas J. Boinay and Donna Marie Camp Boinay sold property at Pike Road East, Sheffield, to Eric J. Carlson and Patricia J. Carlson, $3,060.

Washington

Jerome Yavarkovsky and Catherine Lowe sold property at Washington Mountain Road, Washington, to Timothy M. Murphy, $185,000.

West Stockbridge

Joan A. Wenz and Anthony J. Ferrari sold property at 17 Maple View Drive, West Stockbridge, to Joseph H. Carpenter and Jacqueline A. Ivory, $299,900.

Eric D. Lederman and Kimberly W. Lederman sold property at 38 West Alford Road, West Stockbridge, to Ronald Jeffrey Sunog and Melissa Sunog, $360,000.

Williamstown

Bottom Line Real Estate LLC sold property at 148 Main St., Williamstown, to Thomas W. Rumbolt, trustee of the One Hundred Forty-Eight NT, $405,000.

David C. and Mary Elizabeth G. Casey sold property at 189 Stratton Road, Unit D-3, Williamstown, to Reinhard A. Wobus, $179,000.

David A. and Krista M. Jolin sold property at 421 Water St., Williamstown, to Shivon A. Robinson and Andrew Ritter, $350,000.

Adam A. Cameron sold property at 533 Cold Spring Road, Williamstown, to Janice V. Williams, $210,000.

Windsor

E. Conlin Bradley sold property at 1095 North St., Windsor, to Shawn Trevor and Emily Elizabeth Bunnell, $514,600.

FT — Family Trust

LLC — Limited Partnership

LT — Life Trust

NT — Nominee Trust

RET — Real Estate Trust

RT — Realty Trust

RVT — Revocable Trust

The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.