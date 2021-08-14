Adams
Harold R. Dupee Jr. sold property at 9 Orchard St., Adams, to Daniel S. Savary, $232,500.
Robin Ann Gagne, Judith Ann Morris and Christa Mary Gagne-Schneider sold property at 14 Summit Ave., Adams, to Heather A. Main, $150,000.
Sara Saleh Ghazi sold property at 3 Richmond St., Adams, to Gary and Marie M. Ganthier, $70,000.
Traylen T. Chalmers sold property at 19-21 Second St., Adams, to Zachary E. Poplaski, $169,900.
Ruth Lennon and Carol Ann Lawson, co-trustees of the Helen A. Hamelin 1998 RVT, sold property at 192 East Road, Adams, to Nathan J. and Stephanie L. Poirot, $302,400.
Becket
Daniel Paisner, trustee of the Gilbert Paisner Grantor Trust, sold property at Stage Coach Road, Becket, to Eogan C. O’Donnell, $16,000.
Daniel Paisner, trustee of the Gilbert Paisner Grantor Trust, sold property at Stage Coach Road, Becket, to Kellie M. O’Donnell, $16,000.
William B. and Dawn M. DiFederico sold property at 151 Excalibur Drive, Becket, to Ronald N. and Susan Rauscher, $185,000.
Michael H. and Rosemarie J. Masley sold property at Skyline Ridge Road, Becket, to David N. Myers and Nomi Stolzenberg, trustees of the Stolzenberg-Myers FT, $25,000.
George R. Bird Jr. sold property at Jester Road, Becket, to Peter and Rachel Horman, $6,500.
Cheshire
Town Crest Property Group LLC sold property at 20-22 Mill Hill Road, Cheshire, to Michael and Sharon Chiellini, $190,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development sold property at 158 South State Road, Cheshire, to Tristan W. Lysko, $114,000.
Jennifer L. Madewell sold property at 136 Ingalls Road, Cheshire, to Kelsey L. Kurowski, $261,111.
Dalton
Roberta J. Stewart sold property at 9 Franklin St., Dalton, to Stephen C. Cedar, $228,000.
Craig A. Controy sold property at 51 Kirchner Road, Dalton, to Thomas J. Scherben Jr. and Justine L. Gingras, $489,900.
Russell H. Varney and Jacquelynn K. Varney sold property at 265 East St., Dalton, to Michael J. Poplaski, $2,000.
James J. Boland Jr. sold property at 41 Pomeroy Ave., Dalton, to James A. Beaudin, $120,000.
Lindsey M. Craft sold property at 52 Hemlock Hill, Dalton, to Erik Matthew and Anna Sokolowski, $435,000.
Paul Galliher, Charles Galliher and Jon Galliher sold property at 28 Curtis Ave., Dalton, to Mollie J. Kellogg and Todd C. Logan, $215,000.
Jason A. Hektor sold property at 48 Daly Ave., Dalton, to Brandon Lane, $210,000.
Richard Michael and Mary Ann Drinan sold property at 48-50 Pine St., Dalton, to Laurie Chivers, $210,000.
Egremont
Kevin T. Ronan sold property at 7 Button Ball Lane, Egremont, to Karin C. Watkins and Ronald J. Ronan, $472,000.
Florida
Diane M. Smith sold property at 219 Central Shaft Road, Florida, to Daryl J. Rougeau, $58,500.
Great Barrington
Carly Jane Shafiroff sold property at Lake Avenue, Lot 2, Great Barrington, to Carter Vanallen Forringer and James Matthew Earl, $160,000.
Thomas A. Gladwell and Andrew R. Reynolds sold property at 26 Prospect St., Great Barrington, to Carter V. Forringer, James M. Earl and Rachel Ann Forringer, $640,000.
Donald W. Gulick and Claire E. Gulick sold property at Christian Hill Road, Great Barrington, to Scott T. McFarland and Rebecca L. McFarland, $96,000.
Bard Daniel Teigen and Susan Levalley Teigen sold property at 37 Kirk St., Lot 1, Great Barrington, to Richard Louis Montano III and Meghan Monahan, $399,000.
Hancock
Meme J. Rasmussen sold property at 90 Goodrich Hollow Road, Hancock, to Etta M. Jacobs, $260,000.
Mitchell E. Ramos sold property at 2589 Hancock Road, Hancock, to Paul S. Kilventon, $375,000.
Hinsdale
Robert E. Paradysz sold property at 68 Church St., Hinsdale, to Christian L. Rodriguez and Megan S. Bodnar, $165,000.
Lanesborough
Tracy A. Ames, Vicki Lynn Miner White and Craig Richard Miner sold property at 10 B Street, Superior and C Streets, Lanesborough, to John L. and Melissa Bissell, trustees of 10 B Street NT, $901,500.
Lee
Mary Lou Antoniazzi and David Pelletier sold property at 140 Orchard St., Lee, to Cristina Renee Markham, $250,000.
Nancy Kelemen, aka Nancy Fader, and Amy Young, trustees of the Elizabeth Bernstein RVT Agreement, sold property at 390 Spring St., Lee, to Marion P. and Shawn N. Ceanga, $300,000.
Diane L. Carroll sold property at 55 Mountain View Terrace, Lee, to Brennan D. King, $315,000.
Maria C. Shaw sold property at 276 East St., Lee, to Steven A. Bowers, $160,000.
Lenox
Tina Kassman and Larry Kassman, trustees of the Tina Kassman Living Trust, sold property at 8 Meadow Lane, Unit 7, Lenox, to Martin L. and Joan I. Abramowitz and Heather J. Abramowitz, $269,900.
Stanley P. and Marilyn B. Germond sold property at 53 Galway Court, Lenox, to Joseph A. and Munya U. Tovares, $755,000.
Sidney Koch and Sheila Nevins sold property at 165 Kemble St., Unit 15, Lenox, to Stephen D. and Myrna K. Greenberg, $1,350,000.
Mount Washington
Phylis Fink sold property at Cross Road, Lots 1 & 2, and West Street, Lots 1 & 2, Mount Washington, to Vincent P. Giracca and Allison L. Giracca, $177,000.
New Marlborough
Rebecca Betty Schoenberg, aka Rebecca Schoenberg, aka Betty Schoenberg, sold property at 772 Mill River Southfield Road, New Marlborough, to Ellery O. Royston and Adam J. Bach, $505,000.
Jeffrey G. Lawrence and Ann M. Pugner, co-personal reps. of the estate of William E. Lawrence, sold property at 0 Mill River Great Barrington Road and Lawrence Avenue, New Marlborough, to Richard J. Melluzzo, Patrice C. Melluzzo, Steven W. Peltier, and Donna L. Peltier, $2,000.
New Marlborough Hill LLC sold property at New Marlborough Hill Road, Lot 5, New Marlborough, to Aroline E. Herzig and Katherine T. Herzig, $215,000.
New Marlborough Hill LLC sold property at New Marlborough Hill Road, Lot 7, New Marlborough, to Geoffrey Maynard and Susan Valerie Maynard, $235,000.
Carol Hill and Ellen Bove-Carson, successor co-trustees of Bove Inter-Vivos Revocable Trust, sold property at 145 Norfolk Road, Lot 1, New Marlborough, to Christopher J. White, $610,000.
Bette Ann Stalker sold property at 0 Hartsville Mill River Road, New Marlborough, to Friday Group LLC, $425,000.
North Adams
David C. Witherell Jr. and Jennifer M. Breen sold property at 80 Cady St., North Adams, to Gloria M. Brand and James R. Andrews, $279,000.
Marjorie Sheldon sold property at 921 Mohawk Trail, North Adams, to Jamie Sheldon and Lynne Girard, $153,000.
Jill M. Taylor sold property at 388 Ashland St, Unit 3, North Adams, to Derek and Nicole M. Shell, $98,500.
City of North Adams sold property at 655 Reservoir Road, North Adams, to Ben Crespi, $15,000.
Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC sold property at 297 Eagle St., North Adams, to 1st Cut Construction & Remodeling LLC, $60,000.
Richard J. Howe Jr. sold property at 39 Goodrich St., North Adams, to Richard Astle, $124,500.
Otis
Gary and Charlotte Thivierge sold property at 42 North Road, Otis, to Russell Hopkins, $340,000.
Jane Vos Hogg sold property at Route 8, Klondike Campground Otis, to Rosemary Graham Davis and Nathan Gregory Davis, $49,000.
Robert B. and Linda L. Rocke sold property at 15 Old State Road, Otis, to Jacob Finkel, $365,000.
Elizabeth C. Stauffer sold property at Route 8, Klondike Campground, Otis, to Sara J. Temple and Sara J. Bettencourt, $69,000.
Pittsfield
John F. and Tina D. Moore sold property at 1 Charisma Drive, Pittsfield, to Michael Shane Finneran and Lisa M. Goudey, $537,500.
Jason Smegal sold property at Brookline Avenue and Newton Avenue, Pittsfield, to Steven C. Durkee, $39,000.
Karen J. Fonda sold property at 203 Cheshire Road, Pittsfield, to Sebestiana Jane Carnevale, $156,000.
Thomas J. Scherben Jr. and Justine L. Gingras sold property at 39 Leona Drive, Pittsfield, to Neil and Stephanie Myers, $315,000.
Monica L. Hilton, formerly known as Monica L. Ryan, sold property at 29 Putnam Ave., Pittsfield, to Mary Janell Hostetler, $270,000.
David H. Morton and Rosemary A. Morton, trustees of the Morton NT, sold property at 47 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Zucco’s Real Estate LLC, $159,900.
Frank Manzella sold property at 38 Garden St., Pittsfield, to Sherrie Ellsworth, $139,900.
Arron Sondrini sold property at 5 Richmond Ave., Pittsfield, to Daniel Hoctor and Christopher Hebert, $145,000.
Kevin M. and Courtney L. Phelps, formerly known as Courtney L. Wooliver, sold property at 60-62 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Kevin M. MacDonald, $245,000.
V’s LLC sold property at 381 Tyler St., Pittsfield, to Jonathan Vella, $125,000.
Kim Taglieri sold property at 566-568 Fenn St., Pittsfield, to Louis C. and Joy C. Costi, $37,000.
John N. Pastore, trustee of the Anthony M. Pastore RVT, sold property at 35 Melbourne Road, Pittsfield, to Michael T. and Ashleigh G. Doyle, $125,000.
Brendon C. Cowdrey sold property at 15 Longfellow Ave., Pittsfield, to Jimmy Nguyen and Giang Huynh, $221,000.
Mitchell Desire Langlois sold property at 141 Appleton Ave., Unit 3, Pittsfield, to Ronald and Patricia Gallo, $149,000.
Beatrice A. Thomas and Jill Avery Schweitzer, co-trustees of the Beatrice A. Thomas 2014 FT, sold property at 91 Clydesdale Drive, Pittsfield, to Amanda L. Grant and Mitchell D. Langlois, $315,000.
Donald J. Menard and Gail A. Broderick sold property at 189 Velma Ave., Pittsfield, to Jacob Wetherell Menard and Katrina Wrba, $300,000.
Shane D. Willis and Shana M. Willis, formerly known as Shana M. Pierce, sold property at 25 Fern St., Pittsfield, to Brittany Anne Shepard, $180,000.
Colleen Laviolette and Dennis Hoag, personal reps. of the estate of Jean S. Hoag, sold property at 17 Churchill St., Pittsfield, to Chester Arthur Palmer III and Eileen Joyce Palmer, $275,000.
Hilary Kate Smith sold property at 108 East Housatonic St., Unit 9, Pittsfield, to Matthew Colacino, $115,000.
Judith D. Bellora sold property at 457 Williams St., Pittsfield, to Katherine K. Grubbs, $327,000.
Doreen E. Vandermolen sold property at 35 Danforth Ave., Pittsfield, to Melanie Rivas, $145,000.
Lee Bank and Amaral Enterprises LLC sold property at 283 Tyler St., Unit 5, Pittsfield, to Berkshire Property Ventures LLC, $30,000.
Richmond
William M. Malumphy sold property at 5 Walnut Road, Richmond, to Elias Alexander Haidar, $225,000.
Savoy
Gregory Connors sold property at 450 Center Road, Savoy, to Kyle F. Swenson, $55,900.
Sheffield
Thomas J. Boinay and Donna Marie Camp Boinay sold property at Pike Road East, Sheffield, to Eric J. Carlson and Patricia J. Carlson, $3,060.
Washington
Jerome Yavarkovsky and Catherine Lowe sold property at Washington Mountain Road, Washington, to Timothy M. Murphy, $185,000.
West Stockbridge
Joan A. Wenz and Anthony J. Ferrari sold property at 17 Maple View Drive, West Stockbridge, to Joseph H. Carpenter and Jacqueline A. Ivory, $299,900.
Eric D. Lederman and Kimberly W. Lederman sold property at 38 West Alford Road, West Stockbridge, to Ronald Jeffrey Sunog and Melissa Sunog, $360,000.
Williamstown
Bottom Line Real Estate LLC sold property at 148 Main St., Williamstown, to Thomas W. Rumbolt, trustee of the One Hundred Forty-Eight NT, $405,000.
David C. and Mary Elizabeth G. Casey sold property at 189 Stratton Road, Unit D-3, Williamstown, to Reinhard A. Wobus, $179,000.
David A. and Krista M. Jolin sold property at 421 Water St., Williamstown, to Shivon A. Robinson and Andrew Ritter, $350,000.
Adam A. Cameron sold property at 533 Cold Spring Road, Williamstown, to Janice V. Williams, $210,000.
Windsor
E. Conlin Bradley sold property at 1095 North St., Windsor, to Shawn Trevor and Emily Elizabeth Bunnell, $514,600.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.