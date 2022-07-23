Real estate transactions for July 4 through July 8:
Adams
Adams A.R. LLC sold property at 18 Grove Ave., Adams, to Monique M. Mielke, $170,000.
Becket
Michael T. and John B. Conboy, trustee of the Conboy RT, sold property at 2727 Jacobs Ladder Road, Becket, to Himalayan High LLC, $580,000.
Daniel K. Ferron and Victoria A. Lavalla sold property at 9 Needle Lane, Becket, to Lindsay Morena Webster, $315,000.
Ira B. and Linda A. Kurtzberg, trustees of the Linda A. Kurtzberg RVT Agreement, sold property at 201 Chippewa Drive, Becket, to Austin Consolati and Victoria Roy, $560,000.
Cheshire
Sling LLC sold property at Jenks Road, Cheshire, to Tina L. Veneri, $52,000.
Dalton
Maureen C. Wing, individually and as personal pep. of the Estate of Margaret C. Callahan, sold property at 72 Beverly St., Dalton, to Jennifer Louise White, $265,000.
Egremont
Penelope P. Hudnut & Stephen R. Schoenfeld, trustees of Penelope P. Hudnut 2002 Revocable Trust, sold property at 29 Creamery Road, Egremont, to Abigail Solomon, $1,400,000.
Great Barrington
James W. Martin & Jessica Holmes sold property at 1 Deer Trail Road, Great Barrington, to Shay Alster, Cristina Shapiro-Alster, Dror Price & Irit Price, $705,000.
William Golding & Laura Golding sold property at 233 North Plain Road, Great Barrington, to Daniel England & Jo Ann England, $825,000.
Kathleen A. Sinico sold property at 4 Cooper Road, Great Barrington, to Vrushank Patel & Shruti Patel, $408,000.
Frances A. Rothman, trustee of Frances A. Rothman Living Trust, sold property at 289 North Plain Road, Great Barrington, to SSZJR Berkshires LLC, $918,000.
Hinsdale
Perry D. Cetti and Barbara Metivier sold property at 905 Washington Road, Hinsdale, to Fred Davis III and Sharon M. Lynch-Davis, $460,000.
Lanesborough
Victor A. and Brenda J. Olszewski sold property at 67 Meadow Lane, Lanesborough, to Maria and Brad Edward Melanson Sr., $205,000.
Christopher K. and Madeline Weldon sold property at 8 Ann Drive, Lanesborough, to Lynne Franchelle Derus, trustee of the Blythe F. Harris LT, $245,000.
David R. Mangiacotti and Cynthia Cohen-Mangiacotti sold property at 24 Sunrise St., Lanesborough, to Julie Clayton and Vera Farrell, $465,000.
Lee
Dawn Marie Fredette Cernik, trustee of the Main Road RT, sold property at 21 Franklin St., Lee, to Daniel and Nicole Fairfaux, $125,000.
IJN Equities LLC sold property at 345 East St., Lee, to HLP Realty Holdings LLC, $166,232.
Lenox
Deborah A. Hicks, conservator for Brian C. Hicks, sold property at 1 Pittsfield Road, Lenox, to Salvini Development Company LLC, $105,000.
TL745D Inc. sold property at 55 Pittsfield Road, Unit Retail Building 1, Lenox, to LC No. 1 Holdings LLC, $150,000.
HJB Holdings LLC sold property at 55 Pittsfield Road, Unit Retail Building 1, Lenox, to LC No. 1 Holdings LLC, $525,000.
Monterey
MTA Land LLC sold property at Route 23, Monterey, to Molly M. Amstead & Mitchell G. Hamilton, $15,000.
New Marlborough
Michael A. Sobol sold property at 1041 Canaan Southfield Road, New Marlborough, to William J. Palmadessa & Faith Palmadessa, $1,215,000.
North Adams
John H. Choquette Jr., trustee of the 392-394 Union Street RT, sold property at 392-394 Union St., North Adams, to Wenninger Family LP, $275,000.
Nancy A. Anderson, personal rep. of Christine M. St. John, sold property at 34-36 Williams St., North Adams, to Stephen and Tara L. Warley, $230,000.
Kimberly Brown, personal rep. of Peter R. Ronan, sold property at 935 State Road, North Adams, to Centerville Sticks LLC, $199,000.
Donald D. Adler sold property at 330 Eagle St., North Adams, to Reid Andrew and Kayla Rebekah Solomon-Lane, $349,000.
Otis
Lisa Leavitt sold property at 41 South Lake Ave., Otis, to Andrew L. and Jodi A. Bloom, $257,500.
Timothy S. and Myrna L. Carson sold property at 2017 Monterey Road, Otis, to Elan Merkel and Lydia Spevack, $950,000.
Louis R. Sweatland Jr. sold property at Reservoir Road, Otis, to Nancy S. Pigman, $11,500.
Catharine E. Marek sold property at 85 Gibbs Road, Otis, to Sandra P. and Barry T. Donahoe, $793,500.
Peru
Marc Delgrande and Nancy M. Klose sold property at Lakeview Road, Peru, to John W. Kokosa, trustee of the John W. Kokosa NT, $4,000.
Pittsfield
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, trustee, and Shawn O'Shea and Jean-Marie O'Shea, formerly known as Jean-Marie Smith, sold property at 141 Onota St., Pittsfield, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, trustee, $123,800.
Greylock Federal Credit Union and Richard J. Barnes sold property at 224-226 Linden St., Pittsfield, to Greylock Federal Credit Union, $70,000.
Elaine C. Derboven sold property at 801 and 791 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Rose Marie Ryan, $29,000.
David S. and Carrie M. Dunn sold property at 36 Richardson St., Pittsfield, to Tucker C. Hartmann, $200,747.
Carl L. Ameen Jr. sold property at 39 Bushey Road, Pittsfield, to Nancy V. Serrano and Cain Serrano Ruiz, $223,000.
Simon D. Dembitzer sold property at 28-30 Bay State Road, Pittsfield, to Michelle Larabee and Aaron Sweet, $189,900.
Shannon A. Malloy, formerly known as Shannon A. Gratton, sold property at 109 Dodge Ave., Pittsfield, to Jillian M. St. John, $268,000.
Richmond
Frederick W. Schubert Jr. and Anna G. Schubert, trustees of the Frederick W. Schubert Jr. 1994 Revocable Disclaimer Trust and the Anna G. Schubert 1994 Revocable Disclaimer Trust, sold property at 462 East Road, Richmond, to Scott A. and Krista M. St. George, $1,401,000.
Sandisfield
Victoria Vaughan sold property at 132 Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to Cynthia Argo, $345,000.
Sheffield
Matthew Farmer sold property at 0 Bunce Road, Sheffield, to Gregg Siter, $60,000.
Diane Bellizzi Lee & John A. Bellizzi Jr., co-personal representatives of the Estate of Teresa J. Bellizzi, sold property at 203 Berkshire School Road, Sheffield, to Berkshire School, $632,000.
Janelle Greenhill sold property at 187 Berkshire School Road, Sheffield, to Stefanie DiLibero, $495,000.
Stockbridge
Ruth E. Maurillo sold property at 17 Christian Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $150,000.
Washington
Rachel Joshi, personal rep. of the Estate of Joseph Barry, sold property at Washington Mountain Road, Washington, to Michael T. Munger, $100,000.
Williamstown
The President and Trustees of Williams College sold property at 730 Pine Cobble Road, Williamstown, to Robert J. and Reija M. Rawle, $523,730.
Donna M. Leone sold property at 33 Hancock Road, Williamstown, to Elizabeth B. Mottur, $185,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.