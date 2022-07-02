June 13-17
Adams
Lisa A. Mendel sold property at 22 Jordan St., Adams, to Vincent R. Martel, $159,900.
Wayne Arnold sold property at 8 Albert St., Adams, to James W. Rose, $217,000.
Jean C. Law sold property at 5 Grandview Terrace, Adams, to Patrick Lyndon and Lauren Corr, $285,000.
Jing Tan sold property at Quality Street, Adams, to John Duquette Jr., $20,000.
East Hoosac Properties LLC sold property at 12-14 East Hoosac St., Adams, to PLP Property Investments LLC, $320,000.
Becket
Ashley Susan Bond sold property at 50 Beach Road, Becket, to Witold Decowski and Marzena Decowska, $86,000.
Mary S. Trudeau sold property at Lady of the Lake Court, Becket, to Armand P. Gaudreau, $2,000.
Mark L. Bye, trustee of the Patricia D. Lester 2012 RVT, sold property at 3521 Jacobs Ladder Road, Becket, to Jay L. and Yuliya A. Baver, $265,000.
Cheshire
Jose F. Goncalves and Vincent Leydet sold property at 108 Depot St., Cheshire, to Stefan Christian and Sara Davis, $318,000.
Sling LLC sold property at Jenks Road, Cheshire, to Alan T. Morin and Margaret Round, $74,900.
Clarksburg
Lily M. Kuzia, trustee of the Lily M. Kuzia RVT 2013 Trust, sold property at 637 North Eagle St., Clarksburg, to Eric S. Krauss, $350,000.
Dalton
19 Mill RE LLC sold property at 19 Mill St., Dalton, to Terence R. and Timothy J. Kerans, $192,500.
Stephanie C. Caporale sold property at 83 Flansburg Ave., Dalton, to Carl Desrochers, $229,500.
Kay Hall sold property at 170 Cleveland Road, Dalton, to 170 Cleveland Road LLC, $95,600.
Great Barrington
Spire Dance LLC sold property at 3 Lake Buel Road, Great Barrington, to 103 Lake Buel LLC, $625,000.
Chris Williams LLC sold property at 671 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, to Greenway Holdings LLC, $200,000.
CZEN Zone LLC sold property at 14 Kirk St., Great Barrington, to Erica Jaffe, $445,000.
Hancock
Adrian Morina and Doriana Molle sold property at Jericho Road, Unit D, Building 102, Hancock, to Kirk G. Turner and Navid Madani, $280,000.
Hinsdale
Kimberley A. Wendling, formerly known as Kimberley Brennan, sold property at New Windsor Road, Hinsdale, to Kim M. Zurawik, $40,000.
U.S. Bank, NA, trustee, sold property at 17-19 Main St., Hinsdale, to Thais Kano and Jonathan Da Cunha, $91,000.
Lanesborough
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 56 Baker St, Lanesborough, to Jordan Bailey Polun and Abbey Nicoll Senft, $260,000.
Lee
Veronica Miller, individually, and James Rose, trustee of the James Rose RVT, sold property at 880 East St., Unit C, Lee, to Veronica Miller, $140,000.
Abbey E. Keith sold property at 40 Saint James Ave., Lee, to Mark H. and Annmarie M. McCormick-Goodhart, $345,000.
Lenox
Ellyn Kusmin sold property at 2 Yokun Brook Drive, Unit 2, Lenox, to Sander Rabin and Nina Yvonne Esaki, $600,000.
Catherine A. Doherty sold property at 22 West St., Lenox, to Kara E. Coggin and Eugene S. Stumpf, $677,000.
Mark E. and Marcia M. Dallmeyer sold property at 24 Orchard St., Lenox, to Steven M. Seltzer, $235,000.
Gwendolyn Adam and Sharon L. Alpert sold property at 232 Kemble St., Lenox, to Seth W. Lipkin and Rebecca L. Robak, $1,180,000.
Monterey
John P. Kistler and Jane L. Kistler sold property at 14 Bidwell Road, Monterey, to Robert E. Harper and Deborah L. Goldman, as trustees of Harper Goldman Living Trust, $2,750,000.
New Ashford
J.W. Kelly Family LLC sold property at 205 Mallory Road, New Ashford, to Samantha Catherine Inman, $242,500.
North Adams
West Main Holdings LLC sold property at 74-80 West Main St., North Adams, to Josephine Faijue, $160,000.
Juliette Jones and Christian Brindel sold property at 8 Fuller St., North Adams, to Kelly S. Clark and Matthew S. Cook, $113,000.
Otis
Josephine Costello sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Michael Carriveau, $63,000.
Ronald W. and Lisa G. Crozier sold property at 34 New Hollywood Boulevard, Otis, to Catherine M. Hayes and Nelson E. Lantigua, $409,000.
David E. and Janice A. Fedor, trustees of the David E. Fedor & Janice A. Fedor Trust, sold property at 53 Drive A, Otis, to Eric Jon Forish and Astrid Elke Forish, $1,350,000.
Helene Y. Schwartzbach sold property at 21 Sunrise Court, Otis, to Lauren Zehner, $165,000.
Peru
Carolyn Rostkowski sold property at Lafayette Drive, Peru, to Michael Graham and Shanna Curley-Graham, $48,000.
Pittsfield
Lee Bank and Brodie Digennaro sold property at 86 Daytona Ave., Pittsfield, to TMR Realty LLC, $140,000.
Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency and Jill M. Lampro sold property at 79 Ontario St., Pittsfield, to Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency, $185,000.
Lisa Das sold property at 26 Tamie Way, Pittsfield, to Noel and Shelby Miner, $650,000.
Ryan P. Davine sold property at 163 Maple Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Paul A. and Marianne Vallee, $265,000.
Angelica Furtado sold property at 211, 213 and 217 Francis Ave., Pittsfield, to Ajtorres Company LLC, $382,000.
Andrew G. and Sarah G. Perenick sold property at 19-21 Abbott St., Pittsfield, to Efrain Diego, $232,000.
Mathew Tretola sold property at 45 Terrace Ave., Pittsfield, to Kristopher Conrad Pointon and Joan Frances McAfee, $127,500.
Centennial Realty Holdings LLC sold property at 716-718 North St., 5, 7 & 15 Burbank St., 303-305 First St., Pittsfield, to Berkshire Medical Center Inc., $245,000.
Jeremy R. and Natalie R. Weeks sold property at 10 Santa Maria St., Pittsfield, to Luis Alberto Zhagnay Cela and Maria Guaman Caguana, $171,400.
Cynthia A. Johnson and Jane L. Guinther, trustees of the Charles L. Sammons 1992 RVT and the Naoma R. Sammons 1992 RVT, sold property at 56 Flintstone Drive, Pittsfield, to Margaret A. Samsel, $410,000.
Ian A. Asklipious sold property at 29 Church St., Pittsfield, to Angel Espinoza-Jimenez, $153,061.
Catherine Mary Hayes, formerly known as Catherine M. Stechmann, sold property at 76 Preston Ave., Pittsfield, to Shaun Kennedy, $281,000.
Jeannine Huey sold property at 24 Crystal St., Pittsfield, to Ashley Wilcox, $242,000.
Yess LLC sold property at 1196-1198 North St., Pittsfield, to Brian T. Szpyrka, $215,000.
Holly Rogers, personal rep. of the Estate of Patricia A. Drawec, sold property at 35 Paula Ave., Pittsfield, to Audrey Barbour, $230,000.
John and Deidre Scapin sold property at 342 Peck’s Road, Pittsfield, to Carlos Arturo and Manosalva Serna, $185,000.
John C. Morelli sold property at 97 Sampson Parkway, Pittsfield, to Alexander P. Durant IV and Blanca R. Durant, $295,000.
Richmond
Rachel L. and Franz P. Rose sold property at 851 East Road, Richmond and Lenox, to Todd Seeber and Sarah Telford, $540,000.
Sandisfield
Helene Y. Schwartzbach sold property at 21 Sunrise Court, Sandisfield, to Lauren Zehner, $165,000.
Jed C. Albert, as trustee of Gladys Albert Irrevocable Trust, sold property at Sandy Brook Turnpike, Sandisfield, to John J. Scapin Jr. and Deidre A. Scapin, $40,000.
Maria Oliver sold property at 109 Sandy Brook Turnpike, Sandisfield, to Matthew R. Sermini Sr. and Matthew R. Sermini Jr., $259,000.
Savoy
Sara Borden and Michael D. Mansfield sold property at 85 Chapel Road, Savoy, to John Benjamin Trimarchi, $181,000.
Sheffield
Hulbert L. Scott and Christine Scott, as trustees of Scott Family Nominee Trust, sold property at 59 Main St., Sheffield, to Benjamin Banks-Dobson and Nalise Dobson, $790,000.
Stockbridge
Finance of America Reverse LLC and Patrick G. Rock, trustee of the Carlota F. Roman Living Trust, sold property at 68 Interlaken Road, Stockbridge, to T-Laken LLC, $375,000.
Ellen Shapiro sold property at 1 Lahey Crossroad, Stockbridge, to Robert V. Vigoda, trustee of 1 Lahey Crossroad RT, $2,645,000.
West Stockbridge
Christopher P. Lee and Adele L. Lee sold property at 11 Old Great Barrington Road, West Stockbridge, to Bernard David Attal, $278,000.
Williamstown
Steinerfilm Inc. sold property at 189 Stratton Road, Unit 3 J4, Williamstown, to S4 Captal LLC, $179,900.
Steven F. and Elisa M. Shoreman, trustees of the Steven F. Shoreman Trust, sold property at 91 Cole Ave., Williamstown, to Benjamin Svenson, $605,000.
The Presidents and Trustees of Williams College sold property at 495 Pine Cobble Road, Williamstown, to Kelsey L. and Daniel A. Gura, $473,807.
Windsor
Gloria E. Soltes sold property at 90 Windsor Pond Road, Windsor, to Turner E. Soltes, $500,000.
Timothy R. Wells sold property at Access Road No. 3, Windsor, to Patrick and Barbara Cariddi, $2,500.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.