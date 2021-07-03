Adams
Francis A. Waterman Jr. and Patrick H. Klammer sold property at East Orchard Terrace, Adams, to Jeffrey A. Lussier, $32,000.
Christine A. Tietgens, Susan C. Barthe and Michael L. and William A. Lemanski sold property at 13 Bieniek Ave., Adams, to Kyle D. Bromley and Susan C. Barthe, $140,000.
Thomas W. and Noella Wotkowicz sold property at 48 Meadow St., Adams, to Sean H. Fisher, $218,000.
Jessica V. Stansfield sold property at 9 Hoosac St., Adams, to Taylor and Daniel Harding, $181,000.
Alford
Gerald Axel and Seena Russell Axel sold property at 65 North Egremont Road, Alford, to Scott Wilk Rubin, $650,000.
Becket
Cathy Coburn, formerly known as Catherine Ordner, sold property at Captain Whitney Road, Becket, to Homebound Publications LLC, $24,000.
Marguerite Rizza sold property at Valley View Road, Becket, to David R. and Sharon E. Sparkowich, $22,000.
David D. Wachter sold property at 1442 Bancroft Road, Becket, to Kevin P. Jennings and Karen Mya Riemer, $465,000.
Jonathan M. Ferrin sold property at 105 County Road, Becket, to Dennis and Catherine LaFlamme, $245,000.
John M. and Kathleen M. Rodhouse sold property at Skyline Ridge Road, Becket, to David and Marsha Edell, $52,500.
Andrew Fudge sold property at 151 Lady of the Lake Court, Becket, to Philip Christofori, $70,000.
Cheshire
Adams Ambulance Service Inc. sold property at Route 8, Cheshire, to David T. Prime, $35,000.
Dalton
Marie White Small, Patricia M. VanDeusen and Catherine A. Dolese sold property at 183 Park Ave., Dalton, to Anthony J. and Alexandra B. Barone, $230,000.
Pierre C. Goyette Jr. sold property at 52 Glennon Ave., Dalton, to Colin M. and Mary C. Tierney, $301,000.
Egremont
Anthony J. Battaglia and Virginia Battaglia sold property at 0 Lakeside Drive, Egremont, to Dean M. Monteleone and Rochea Monteleone, $6,644.
Enid F. Spira sold property at 27 Town House Hill Road, Egremont, to Stewart Bartner and Claudia Bartner, $1,550,000.
Great Barrington
Howard W. Jacobs and Jane B. Jacobs sold property at 1078 Main St. North, Great Barrington, to Kathy M. Shaw-Smith and David M. Smith, trustees of Smith 2019 Family Trust, $720,000.
Susan E. Hawkins and Adam Kerzner sold property at 208 Pleasant St., Great Barrington, to Benjamin Peter Elliot and Cecilia Farley Turner, $339,000.
Edwin Roy Eisen, Elaine Eisen and E Company sold property at Route 23, Great Barrington, to Berkshire Natural Resources Council Inc., $79,000.
Linda M. Shafiroff, trustee of Blackwater Realty Trust, sold property at 16 Lake Ave., Great Barrington, to Thomas B. Stockbridge and Jennifer L. Stockbridge, $590,000.
CMB Stockbridge Road LLC sold property at 228 and 230 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, to 650 Aaron Management Inc., $1,825,000.
Gary T. Leveille and Audrey M. Leveille sold property at 5 Brook Lane, Great Barrington, to Mitchell Leitz, $399,000.
Hinsdale
Todd M. Driscoll Realty LLC sold property at 866 Washington Road, Hinsdale, to Meghan Driscoll, $300,000.
Lanesborough
Frank S. Ostrander sold property at 144 Balance Rock Road, Lanesborough, to Jordan and Luke Elijah Lane, $188,600.
Marc E. and Deanna L. Strout sold property at 214 Summer St., Lanesborough, to Jason Carchedi, $250,000.
Lee
James E. and Kimberly A. Hunt sold property at 1520 Pleasant St., Lee, to Oona C. Sellew and Joseph B. Scully III, $292,000.
Lenox
Ian S. and Tiffany L. Roberts sold property at 30 Westminster Road, Lenox, to Glenda J. and Ryan P. Bowen, $626,000.
Gary A. and Heather L. Blazejewski sold property at 12 East New Lenox Road, Lenox, to Xiaoxiao and Peter Overton, $365,000.
Richard P. and Elizabeth S. Celli sold property at Laurel Lake Road, Lenox, to Neubie Springs LLC, $100,000.
Robert J. and Anne T. Zuber sold property at 11 Westminster Road, Lenox, to Neal A. Maxymillian, $797,500.
Michael G. Zamboni sold property at 140 West St., Lenox, to Bassameir Edathol and Shahana Muthirikkulam, $420,000.
Monterey
Beth M. D’Alessio sold property at 6 West Road, Monterey, to Barrett Nicol, $399,000.
Dean P. Amidon Jr., Peter R. Amidon, Phillip B. Amidon and Jay S. Amidon, trustees of Amidon Family Nominee Realty Trust, sold property at Sandisfield Road, Monterey, to Michael J. Fuchs and Simone M. Fuchs, $255,000.
New Marlborough
Helga U. Shepard, Suzanne Fields, Lenore J. Shepard and Glenn M. Shepard sold property at 0 Mill River Great Barrington Road, Lot 2, New Marlborough, and Lake Buel Road, Lot 2, Great Barrington, to Charles Harrison, $147,500.
North Adams
John T. Crosier sold property at 23 Hall St., North Adams, to Charlene R. Gardner, $70,000.
Brian J. Intraversato, trustee of Preeminent Realty Asset and Equity Trust, sold property at 297 Eagle St., North Adams, to Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC, $40,000.
Neil A. and Susan M. Segala sold property at Massachusetts Avenue, North Adams, to Tracy Secord, $33,000.
Christopher F. Jacques and Cathleen M. Beke sold property at 41 Johnson St., North Adams, to McKenzie Hebert, $150,000.
Jodi M. Joseph sold property at 28-30 Frederick St., North Adams, to Beau Anthony and Timothy Lloyd Barela, $162,000.
Otis
William S. and Janet I. Dow sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Samuel R. Elander Jr. and Sherry A. Elander, $65,000.
David M. Columb and Patricia Anne Larson, formerly known as Patricia Anne Masulli, trustees of the Barclay Hudson Berg Sr. and Bertha Lillian Berg RVT, sold property at Route 8, Otis, to William T. and Diane Purchase, $55,000.
Pittsfield
Nathan G. and Nina M. Sondrini and Kirt Laforest sold property at 210-212 Springside Ave., Pittsfield, to Margaret Ewing Lloyd, $192,500.
Kelly J. Holmes, formerly known as Kelly J. Delphia, sold property at 23 Bromback St., Pittsfield, to June Marie Bromback and Jane Angermeier, $207,000.
Peter Economys sold property at 40 Darlene Ave., Pittsfield, to Kelly J. and Arthur L. Holmes, $341,000.
Kenneth E. Duncan sold property at 135-137 Dewey Ave., Pittsfield, to Maria I. Rodriguez, $149,000.
Lee M. and Marcia L. Albert sold property at 172 Karen Drive, Pittsfield, to Paul Proshan and Ann M. Norton-Proshan, $400,000.
Shree Swaminarayan Inc sold property at 970 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Ruby View Management LLC, $290,000.
Todd M. Driscoll Realty LLC sold property at 1605 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Jacob Driscoll, $200,000.
Mitchell A. Gladu and Kathryn V. Gladu, formerly known as Kathryn V. Koziara, sold property at 335 Cheshire Road, Pittsfield, to Hitan M. Patel and Arpita Hitan Patel, $240,000.
William D. Cawley, personal rep. of the estate of Dorothy Irene Cawley, sold property at 48 Churchill Crest, Pittsfield, to John Kennedy and Jennifer L. Kelly, $179,900.
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. sold property at 38 Winter St., Pittsfield, to Patrick Declan Enright, $58,100.
Doris O. Eramo sold property at 66 Auburn St., Pittsfield, to Ian S. and Tiffany L. Roberts, $300,000.
Janet M. Johnson sold property at 262 Dawes Ave., Pittsfield, to 219WMR LLC, $225,000.
Anthony J. Sinico Jr. sold property at 51 Nottingham Drive, Pittsfield, to John M. Baker, $257,500.
Richmond
Craig A. and Kim M. Gordnier sold property at 2755 State Road, Richmond, to Syed Ashuar Quaseem, $290,000.
Sally Benedict Chavarry, personal rep. of the estate of David A. Reynolds, sold properties at 73 Rossiter Road and Rossiter Road, Richmond, to Stuart D. and Shari Sirkin Kaplan, $405,000.
Sandisfield
Franklin Woods Investments LLC sold property at Norfolk Road, Lot 3-5, Sandisfield, to Richard R. Andrighetti and Carol A. Andrighetti, $35,000.
Kenneth P. Johnson and Shelli D. Johnson sold property at 14 Highland Way, Otis Wood Lands, Lot 92, Sandisfield, to Jeffrey Long and Deborah Long, $245,000.
Franklin Woods Investments LLC sold property at Norfolk Road, Lots 3-1 & 3-2, Sandisfield, to Ronald Hugh Baker and Aki Hirata Baker. $99,800.
Franklin Woods Investments LLC sold property at Norfolk Road, Sandisfield, to South Sandisfield LLC, $265,000.
Sheffield
Jennifer Sexton, Leon Greenberg, Jeremy Flatow, Jennifer Flatow, Jonathan Flatow and Sheffield Partners LLP, sold property at 121 Hickey Hill Road, Sheffield, to Jeffrey Whitston and Alla Whitston, $1,090,000.
Deborah D. Cook sold property at 48 School St., Sheffield, to Keslie Lewis $164,000.
Stewart Bartner and Claudia Bartner sold property at 710 Bow Wow Road, Sheffield, to Michael Edwards and Anna Edwards, $799,000.
Stockbridge
Jennifer M. Lindsay sold property at 38 Church St., Stockbridge, to William J. Sheridan III and Eva Sheridan, $750,000.
Leonard Snyderman sold property at 94 East Main St., Stockbridge, to Francis Vincent and Kimberly Kay Towey, $150,000.
Petite Maison LLC sold property at 9 Mahkeenac Heights Road, Stockbridge, to Baruch and Rose Sachs, $360,100.
Weston and Ann Hicks sold property at 17 Mahkeenac Terrace, Stockbridge, to David and Ruth Epstein, $3,600,000.
West Stockbridge
Sandra J. Kleiner formerly known as Sandra L. Kleiner, Richard W. Jennings, Thomas E. Jennings and Rosalie Snyder sold property at 7 Long Pond Road, West Stockbridge, to Steven M. Lozyniak and Kathleen K. Quinlan, $320,000.
Williamstown
Annaly Babb-Guerra and Cesar Guerra sold property at 25 Sunset Drive, Williamstown, to Brian Seirup and Letizia Alvisi-Seirup, $315,000.
Andreas and Doris M. Karampatsos sold property at 61 Henderson Road, Williamstown, to Stella Giannaris, $200,000.
Christopher R. and Nicholas A. Holt sold property at Cold Spring Road, Williamstown, to Brian C. and Robin P. Kelleher, $18,000.
Windsor
Todd J. Pelkey, personal rep. of the estate of Donald E. Pelkey, sold property at 1153 Cheshire Road, Windsor, to Irene Peirano and Aaron Peirano Garrison, $170,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.