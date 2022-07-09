June 20-24 Adams
David B. and Jill Ann Johnson sold property at 33 Spring St., Adams, to Steven W. and Kristen L. Fellmann, $360,000.
Town of Adams sold property at East Road, Adams, to John Zelazo, $5,000.
Town of Adams sold property at 2 First St., Adams, to Thomas Abate, $5,000.
Town of Adams sold property at 40 Commercial St., Adams, to Guy Cariddi, $5,000.
Town of Adams sold property at 25 Spring St., Adams, to Berkshire Gateway Investment Properties LLC, $30,000.
Town of Adams sold property at 17 Spring St., Adams, to Thomas Abate, $5,000.
Town of Adams sold property at 25 Columbia St., Adams, to Tim Real Estate LLC, $12,000.
Town of Adams sold property at 43 East Hoosac St., Adams, to Dennis and Cynthia Fletcher, $5,000.
Town of Adams sold property at 71, 77 and 79 Central St., Adams, to Alexandra Management LLC, $23,000.
James F. and Melissa M. Charron sold property at 5 Baskin Lane, Adams, to Maple Grove Properties LLC, $62,000.
Eric F. Raschdorf sold property at 15-17 Crotteau St., Adams, to Kellie L. Lahey and Nicholas R. Raschdorf, $150,000.
Rebecca S. Koppet sold property at 31 Bellevue Ave., Adams, to Benjamin Engle, $85,000.
Alford
Annette Lilly, trustee of Annette Lilly Trust Agreement of May 8, 1997, sold property at 201 Green River Road, Alford, to Kevin M. Heery and Melissa A. Heery, $875,000.
Becket
Eugene and Ruth Fine sold property at 77 Iroquois Ave., Becket, to Alan J. Weinstein and Julie R. Levinson, trustees of the Weinstein/Levinson RVT, $513,000.
Clarksburg
V. Peter and Dawn A. Vadnais sold property at Middle Road, Clarksburg, to Logan C. Dommke, $35,000.
Dalton
Margaret E. McCabe sold property at 488 East Housatonic St., Unit 7, Dalton, to Susan E. McMahon, $198,000.
Julie M. Howson, personal rep. of the Estate of Joseph T. Howson, sold property at 76 Judith Drive, Dalton, to Tenelle Ciempa, $215,500.
Florida
Linda M. Burdick sold property at 0 Mohawk Trail, Florida, to Erika K. Smith, $34,900.
Great Barrington
Langdon L. Holloway, individually, and Gerald Gennario, as trustees of Family Trust created under Article VI of the Last Will & Testament of Mark W. Holloway, sold property at 22 East Mountain Road, Great Barrington, to Emily L. Taylor and Mark A. Taylor II, $1,195,000.
Nigel C. Hinds and Katherine L. Hinds sold property at 75 Taconic Ave., Great Barrington, to Nancy K. Harrod and Edward W. Pickering, $840,000.
Troy Bond sold property at 83 Grove St., Great Barrington, to Elizabeth Foley and Charles Foley, $465,000.
Tracy O. Crawford and Craig A. Crawford sold property at 14 Berkshire Circle, Great Barrington, to Susan Hunt, $710,000.
David French sold property at 40 Welcome St., Great Barrington, to Andrew Beedy and Rachel Dworkin, $500,000.
Hinsdale
Diane Alverio Melley sold property at 91 Henry Drive, Hinsdale, to Chad E. and Maureen C. Ezzell, $593,000.
Lanesborough
Susan Supranowicz, personal rep. of Jeanne R. Supranowicz, sold property at 26 Prospect St., Lanesborough, to Zachary P. and Tara L. Norton, $200,000.
Lee
Jasmine K. Ryan sold property at 635 Laurel St., Lee, to Sweetgrass Laurel Street LLC, $690,000.
Patrice C. Melluzzo, trustee of the Richard J. Melluzzo 2016 RVT, sold property at 236 Main St. and 18 School St., Lee, to Rentoor LLC, $545,000.
Lenox
Svetkav LLC sold property at 3 Morgan Manor, Unit 2, Lenox, to Roderic J. and Pamela J. McLaren, $293,100.
Ruthann Fish, trustee of the Ruthann Fish 2015 RVT and the Herbert G. Fish 2015 RVT, sold property at 18 Yokun Ave., Lenox, to Gregg Todd Pasternack and Deborah Beth Skydell, $489,000.
New Marlborough
David S. Feldman and Jennifer Herman-Feldman sold property at 796 Hartsville New Marlborough Road, New Marlborough, to Long Meadow Art Residency Inc., $234.000.
David P. McShane and Karin L. Bonner sold property at 64 Canaan Valley Road, New Marlborough, to SFCVR LLC, $2,850,000.
Andrea S. Wasserman, Marion M. Wasserman and Sarah Lindsay Wasserman sold property at 527 Cross Road to Canaan Valley Road, New Marlborough, to Vasily Strela and Irina Vainberg, $1,100,000.
North Adams
Kay L. Clement, personal rep. of Larry A. Kurowski, sold property at 78-82 Furnace St., North Adams, to Terence K. Quinn and Margaret W. Karanja, $90,000.
Platinum Group Holdings LLC sold property at 211 Houghton St., North Adams, to Mohamed Kargbo, $40,000.
Otis
Peter A. Galeno and Laura Pascale sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Cheryl Bronstein, $45,000.
Richard Utenis, trustee of the Clayton Family NT, sold property at 367 West Center Road, Otis, to Ronald W. and Lisa G. Crozier, $400,000.
Pittsfield
Gary C. and Deborah L. Holden sold property at 37-39 Dewey Ave., Pittsfield, to Carlos Chavez Osorio and Shiara Estefany Quispe Seminario, $222,000.
Hieu Le and Thoa Kim Huynh sold property at 50 Meadow Ridge Drive, Pittsfield, to David B. and Grace M. Diggs, $885,000.
Brad M. and Jennifer E. Doerle sold property at 25 Gravesleigh Terrace, Pittsfield, to John William and Rachel DeWolf, $699,000.
David R. Cianflone sold property at 35 William St., Pittsfield, to Brad M. and Jennifer E. Doerle, $340,000.
Lisa A. Crocker sold property at 11 Giovina Drive, Pittsfield, to Andrew C. and Courtney G. Meisberger, $615,500.
PC Fourth Street LLC sold property at 24-46 Fourth St., Pittsfield, to Residences at Fourth Street LLC, $925,000.
Cheshire Green LLC sold property at 375-177 West St., Pittsfield, to Poppolis LLC, $140,000.
Hinsdale Block LLC sold property at 370 Peck’s Road, Pittsfield, to Q-Mad LLC, $275,000.
Sheffield
Brad A. Thomson sold property at 118 Clayton Road, Sheffield, to Manuel Jesus Guallpa Yauri, $400,000.
Mary F. Courtney and Alfred G. Morrier sold property at 272 Clayton Road, Sheffield, to Town Crest Property Group LLC, $125,000.
Stockbridge
Milgred D. Pieropan sold property at 66 High St., Stockbridge, to William Jenna III and Aimee Jenna, $355,000.
Washington
Christopher M. Johnson sold property at Lovers Lane Road, Washington, to Marion H. Rutledge, $75,000.
West Stockbridge
Mildred D. Pieropan sold property at 66 High St., West Stockbridge, to Aimee Jenna and William Jenna III, $355,000.
Windsor
Rolf Karl and Joanne Kloter Singleton sold property at 1149 Shaw Road, Windsor, to Gregory and Kristina Almquist Pattison, $370,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.