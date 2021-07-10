Adams
Russell F. and Pamela S. Duval sold property at 21 Richmond St., Adams, to Richard M. and Janet T. Barlow, $195,500.50.
Bruce J. Ronan sold property at 1-12 Winter St., Adams, to Thomas C. Abate, $335,000.
Becket
Jeanne P. Litke, individually and as personal rep. of the estate of John R. Litke, sold property at 38 Black Arrow Way, Becket, to Kimberly Ann Logan, $290,000.
Cheshire
Francis K. Piekos sold property at 0 Richmond Hill Road, Cheshire, to Robert M. and Haley A. Pecor, $38,000.
Mark J. and Tina M. Lancia sold property at 168 Church St., Cheshire, to Tyler Lancia, $190,000.
Dalton
Daniel Mack sold property at 31 Edgemere Road, Dalton, to Kristina Ahearn, $188,000.
Kurtis R. and Heather K. Allain sold property at 59 Orchard Road, Dalton, to Richard J. Derose, $330,000.
Florence E., Thomas M., Philip J. Jr., and James F. Lennon, Tracy L. Richard, and Mary Beth Curro sold property at 92 Central Ave., Dalton, to Michael and Kristin Graeff, $100,000.
John J. and Judith N. Stoklosa sold property at 68 Falls Brook Terrace, Dalton, to Todd K. Burner, $705,000.
Great Barrington
Wendy A. Scott sold property at 27 Kirk St., Great Barrington, to Douglas R. Brown and Lindsey E. Berkowitz, $320,000.
Pamela M. Dupuis and Amy Katz sold property at 8 Locust St., Great Barrington, to Katherine Wallick, $381,500.
Kimberly Ann Logan sold property at 7 Cone Ave., Unit C, Five Oaks Condominium, Great Barrington, to Mary Plummer, $250,200.
John Corcoran and Sue Corcoran sold property at 14 Lake Ave., Lot 2, Great Barrington, to Kathleen M. Kelley, $782,500.
Joseph E. Schwartz and Joanna E. Schwartz, trustees of 12 Copper Beech Lane Realty Trust, sold property at 12 Copper Beech Lane, Unit 3, Country Village Condominium, Building B, Great Barrington, to Linda S. Hensel, $610,000.
Edward Brown, individually and as personal rep. of the estate of Rochelle Brown, sold property at 16 Butternut Drive, Great Barrington, to Abiodun Tobun, $80,000.
Frederick D. McCandless Jr. sold property at 0 Alford Road, Great Barrington, to Matthew Skrypack and Alyssa Eisler, $150,000.
William R. Swotes sold property at 23 Lake Buel Road, Great Barrington, to Patricia Elena Azze and Jorge Azze, $385,000.
Hancock
Keith M. Olson sold property at 73 Lebanon Mountain Road, Hancock, to Carl M. Olson, $90,000.
Lanesborough
Frances Zurrin, individually and as personal rep. of the estate of Edwin Joseph Chojnowski, sold property at 18 Gulf Road, Lanesborough, to Anthony B. Chojnowski, $109,000.
Lee
Janet Mann sold property at 81 Chanterwood Road, Lee, to Harold and Elizabeth Koenigsberg, $620,000.
Bradley J. and Maeomee Lee Devos sold property at 300 Mandalay Road, Lee, to Michael and Deborah Singer, $394,000.
Andrew J. and Melissa E. Minkler sold property at 25 Cone Ave., Lee, to Sandra Patricia Arias-Torres, $282,000.
Ryan K. and Edna Maria Dos Santos MacDowell sold property at 290 East Center St., Lee, to Ashley Alter, $350,000.
Richard D. and David B. Stratton, personal reps. of the estate of Marita Jacqueline Dick Stratton, sold property at 2 Park St., Lee, to Albert A. Bravo, trustee of the 2 Park Street NT, $558,000.
Lenox
Walton Wilson and Barbara C. Sims sold property at 501 Walker St., Lenox, to Henry Fulford, $499,000.
Stephen A. Marceau sold property at 14 Tucker St., Lenox, to Nina Wishengrad and Keith W. Langsdale, $329,900.
New Marlborough
Sage Radachowsky sold property at 234 New Marlborough South Sandisfield Road, New Marlborough, to Donald R. Torrico and Jane E. Whittaker, $30,000.
Sarah T. Robinson, Margot T. Walker and Francis C. Thayer, aka Francis W. Thayer Jr., sold property at 0 Old North Road, New Marlborough, to William F. Nolan and Chisako Nolan, $81,000.
North Adams
Tallage Lincoln LLC sold property at 136 Veazie St., North Adams, to Future Lifestyle Investments LLC, $50,000.
The city of North Adams sold property at 30 Dover St., North Adams, to Estevan and Raymond Velez, $22,000.
The city of North Adams sold property at Montgomery Street, North Adams, to Graham Paul Martin Steele, $1,000.
The city of North Adams sold property at Meadow Street, North Adams, to Obilio Rodriguez Jr., $2,000.
Susan Sucharzewski, Janice Buck, Lynn Perotti, and Marie Allard sold property at 409 Walker St., North Adams, to Adam S. and Allison L. Galambos, $210,000.
Otis
Keith and Roslyn Rossein sold property at Algerie Road, Otis, to Jennifer Avellino and Zachary T. Levine, $35,000.
Harley J. Dulude Jr. and Valerie K. Dulude, trustees of the Harley & Valerie Dulude RT, sold property at 317 Pine Road, Otis, to Richard A. Plasse Jr. and Carrie Sue Plasse, $989,000.
Lucille A. Tillotson, trustee of the Lucille A. Tillotson Management Trust Agreement, sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Francoise McCoy, $79,000.
Winfield and Phyllis Shook sold property at Fern Drive, Otis, to Elaine M. Hunter, $1,200.
Richard and Marie Ricard sold property at Laurel Drive, Otis, to Daniel R. Hunter, $1,200.
Pittsfield
Jean M. Fitzsimmons sold property at 629 West St., Pittsfield, to Don Sedberry, $280,000.
Brent M. Boos sold property at 95 Ridgeway Ave., Pittsfield, to Robert Tharion, $207,900.
Timothy S. Koch sold property at 50 Marlboro Drive, Pittsfield, to Paul and Lindsay Ketchum, $288,750.
Michael S. Finneran sold property at 31 Austin Ave., Pittsfield, to Brian W. Beckett and Lauren M. Russo, $266,000.
Ernest Weider sold property at 127 Wahconah St., Pittsfield, to Jacob Sweener, $20,000.
John E. Perusse Jr. sold property at Elmview Terrace, Pittsfield, to Thomas J. and Amanda Lee Martin, $6,000.
James J. Dimise, trustees of the 36 Highland Avenue Nominee RT, sold property at 36 Highland Ave., Pittsfield, to Daniel R. Lausier and Jennifer M. Spagnuolo, $180,000.
Joseph F. and Janet W. Buffis sold property at 131 Elaine Drive, Pittsfield, to Paul W. and Diana K. Dalton, $539,000.
Michael Merriam sold property at 34 Leona Drive, Pittsfield, to Joseph F. and Janet W. Buffis, $325,000.
Kriti LLC sold property at 9-31 South Atlantic Ave., Pittsfield, to South Atlantic LLC, $886,000.
Michelle A. Kruger and Judith M. Tierney sold property at 117 Seymour St., Pittsfield, to MKR 42 LLC, $167,500.
Joel W. Miller sold property at 164 Melbourne Road, Pittsfield, to Robert Maltempo, $109,900.
Louis A. and Joy C. Costi sold property at 1315 East St., Pittsfield, to Hibrid LLC, $350,000.
Michael and Diane J. Faucher sold property at 133 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Gail S. Belmuth, $430,000.
Christopher T. Wall and Kelsey R. Bain sold property at 57 Emerson Ave., Pittsfield, to Joseph P. Xamountry and Laura J. Evans, $275,000.
Hope I. Sullivan sold property at 71 Maplewood Ave., Pittsfield, to Daniel Fedullo and Victoria Fiorini, $150,000.
Nicholas J. and Kelly A. Mears sold property at 363 East New Lenox Road, Pittsfield, to Timothy J. O’Brien, $256,000.
Daniel J. Martin and Nikki L. Martin, formerly known as Nikki L. Stone, sold property at 25 Dodge Ave., Pittsfield, to Joshua and Annamarie Yerkes, $355,000.
Patricia A. Nally sold property at 22 South Atlantic Ave., Pittsfield, to Krystal Bartley, $75,000.
Monica A. McCauley sold property at 133 Pine Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Luciene Costa Pereira, $267,500.
Richmond
Boys & Girls Club of Pittsfield Inc. sold property at Walnut Street, Richmond, to Elias A. Haidar, $35,000.
Andrew M. and Barbara S. Hochberg sold property at 271 View Drive, Richmond, to Joel F. and Tora F. Huntington, $605,000.
Sheffield
Penelope Bloodworth, personal rep. of the Estate of Pamela M. Bloodworth, aka Pamela Murray Bloodworth, aka Pamela Bloodworth, sold property at 1151 Ashley Falls Road, Sheffield, to Carol Wachs and Jerry Eugene Clements, $430,000.
Stockbridge
Gerald M. and Carole T. Goldberg sold property at 2 Brookside Lane, Stockbridge, to Audrey E. Prashker, trustee of the Audrey E. Prashker Revocable Trust, $1,215,000.
Williamstown
Raymond L. and Karen S. Goldsteen sold property at 27 Thistle Path, Williamstown, to Judith A. Locke and David L. Chenail, $329,000.
Katherine B. Myers and Gerard J. Smith, individually and as trustees of the Brownie and Blue NT, sold property at 315 White Oaks Road, Williamstown, to William K. and Sophie E. Jannen, $738,000.
Robert C. and Louise A. Anderson, trustees of the Robert C. Anderson and Louise A. Anderson RVT, sold property at 537 White Oaks Road, Williamstown, to Gabriel and Kristen Kelly Perez, $517,500.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.