Adams
Nicholas C. Lincoln sold property at 63 Valley St., Adams, to Marcus Sanchez, $249,900.
Le Thi Chau sold property at 20 Leonard St., Adams, to Gerald M. Sprague and Tina M. Devens, $266,000.
Whiteacre Properties LLC sold property at 64 Summer St., Adams, to Trevor W. Crombie, $83,000.
Brenda L. and Haley R. Palumbo sold property at 39 Willow St., Adams, to Ricky Paul Polidoro, $155,500.
McAndrews-King Buick GMC Inc. sold property at Gould Road, Adams, to Town of Adams, $100,000.
Alford
Alford Homestead Garden & Studio LLC sold property at 12 North Egremont Road, Alford, to Douglas Roger Tighe & Katherine Jane Tighe, trustees of Tighe Living Trust, $1,400,000.
Becket
Robert C. Smith sold property at Deer Run, Becket, to Crystal Miller, $35,000.
Joseph C. and Caroline Bianca sold property at King Richard Drive, Becket, to Berkshire Hills Health Inc., $60,000.
Sterling Land Development LLC sold property at Sunflower Court, Becket, to Aridia Ciprian Burke, $8,425.
Paul H. Lamoureux sold property at Sunflower Court, Becket, to Sterling Land Development LLC, $1,150.89.
Cheshire
Trent P. and Carrie J. Gaylord sold property at 53 Depot St., Cheshire, to Dustin J. Kline and Jennifer M. Coody, $324,900.
Edmund R. St. John IV sold property at 37 Main St., Cheshire, to Amanda Jean and Bradley Austin Cook, $345,000.
Dalton
Deborah Totillo sold property at 215 Dalton Division Road, Dalton, to Daniel C. Brooks, $250,000.
Jean Ruth Glover sold property at 488 East Housatonic St., Unit 9, Dalton, to Stephen Charles McLaughlin and Catherine Mary Webb, $226,833.
Stephen J. and Theresa M. Batanglo sold property at 63 Oak St. Extension, Dalton, to Susan M. Curro, $280,000.
Jon M. Mattis sold property at 13 Stockbridge Ave., Dalton, to Brianna Emma-Jean Trumbull, $190,000.
Connor J. and Kira A. Smith sold property at 69 Beverly St., Dalton, to Joel C. Smith and Susan M. Carty-Smith, $265,000.
Egremont
Christopher P. Lee & Adele L. Lee sold property at 14 McGee Road, Egremont, to Kendra Smallwood & Tristan Greene, $135,000.
Katherine Jane Tighe sold property at 0 & 4 Boice Road, Egremont, to Janet Korins & Joseph H. Kaufman, trustees of Riverside Property Nominee Trust, $254,900.
Douglas Roger Tighe & Katherine Jane Tighe, trustees of Tighe Living Trust, sold property at 8 Boice Road, Egremont, to Janet Korins & Joseph H. Kaufman, trustees of Monmouth Property Nominee Trust, $2,294,100.
Caroline M. Hanley & David T. Lisowski sold property at 274 Hillsdale Road, Egremont, to David I. Morowitz & Julie A. Morowitz, $905,000.
Florida
Town of Florida sold property at Church Road, Florida, to Hargun Bharj, $17,500.
Town of Florida sold property at North County Road, Florida, to Hargun Bharj, $700.
David A. and Leon J. Sucharzewski Jr. sold property at 231 River Road, Florida, to Sheila Kelliher and Lee Comstock, $235,000.
Paul P. Dugal sold property at 231 Central Shaft Road, Florida, to Natalie E. Emery and Mark K. Jackson Jr., $183,000.
Great Barrington
Thomas Kiley & Caitlin Helfrich sold property at 57 Pine St., Great Barrington, to Mark Lloyd Brunner, $475,000.
Gillian Gorman Rabin sold property at 30 Elm Court, Great Barrington, to Longest Road LLC, $400,000.
Jaime B. Bravo & Rosina Garofalo Bravo sold property at 27 Wyantenuck St., Great Barrington, to Jill A. Weinberg, $366,000.
David Saez & Ketty Saez sold property at 80 Taconic Ave., Great Barrington, to Annie Okerstrom-Lang & Craig Okerstrom-Lang, $550,000.
Hancock
Michael J. McDonald and Mary A. O’Neil sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Howard Greenspan, $110,000.
Lanesborough
Stephen J. and Beth M. Psutka sold property at 580 South Main St., Unit 6, Building 2, Lanesborough, to Donna M. Hayes, $130,500.
Peter T. and Naomi C. Crellin sold property at Silver Street, Lanesborough, to Daniel Abate and Christopher G. Purvis, $120,000.
Ian S. and Tiffany L. Roberts sold property at 177 Narragansett Ave., Lanesborough, to Kristen O’Connor, $750,000.
Lee
Robert and Pauline Tierney sold property at 30 Circular Ave., Lee, to William Clinton Bartlett Jr., $350,000.
Thomas E. Touponce and Rebecca M. Touponce, formerly known as Rebecca M. Donovan, sold property at 30 Lana Ave., Lee, to Thomas Ryan II and Sarah Courtney Butterick, $400,000.
Patricia Marley Connolly sold property at 880 East St., Unit C, Lee, to Bruce and Susan Creditor, $434,900.
Sandeep and Sadhvi Verma sold property at 460 East St., Lee, to Edwin A. Mizhquiri and Ana L. Quizhpi, $349,000.
Lenox
Andrew L. and Jodi A. Bloom sold property at 355 New Lenox Road, Lenox, to Kathryn Erin Payne and Jo Ann Marie Santangelo, $375,000.
Donald S. Adam Jr. and Beverly A. Adam sold property at 667 East St., Lenox, to James F. and Heather J. Perlmutter, $820,000.
Linda D. Sullivan and Michael E. Duval, trustees of the Mary L. Duval Testamentary Trust, sold property at 40 Tucker St., Lenox, to John M. and Judith A. Duval, $253,000.
Monterey
David M. Feinberg Estate sold property at 50 Hupi Road, Monterey, to Nicholas Louis Terzo, trustee of 50 Hupi Road Nominee Trust, $290,000.
Richard E. Andersen & Patricia Anne Woods sold property at 76 Cronk Road, Monterey, to David Erickson, $90,000.
Judith Kaprelian sold property off Royal Hemlock Road, Monterey, to Thomas Curtin, John Neil Curtin Jr. & Peter Curtin Jr., $15,000.
Karen Selsky sold property at 7 Heron Pond Park, Monterey, to Gregory P. Farnham & Michael T. Zerbel, $710,000.
Peter Franck & Kathleen Triem sold property at 36 Elephant Rock Road, Monterey, to Sheldon Sloan & Julie A. Sloan, trustees of Revocable Trust Agreement of Sheldon Sloan & Julie Sloan, $1,750,000.
Mount Washington
Scott A. Miller & Daunne M. Miller sold property at 225 East St., Mount Washington, to John Cotter & Kathryn Cotter, $451,000.
North Adams
James H. Maxymillian sold property at Massachusetts Avenue and River Street Extension, North Adams, to Blackinton Backwoods LLC, $26,900.
Mark F. Champagne sold property at 16 Fairgrounds Ave., North Adams, to Nathan M. Champagne, $150,000.
Nuuvin Investments LLC sold property at 70 West Main St., North Adams, to 70 West Main St. Inc., $50,000.
Steven Weiss, receiver for Very Good Properties LLC, sold property at 55 Union St., North Adams, to A&R Berkshire LLC, $205,000.
Carl L. Oman and Debra J. Pendell sold property at 243 Union St., Unit 209, North Adams, to Anne S. and Robert E. Rutland Jr., $299,000.
Frank A. LaFrazia sold property at 39-41 Harris St., North Adams, to Heather and Deborah Houghtaling, $171,000.
Elizabeth S. Saulnier sold property at 275 Kemp Ave., North Adams, to Eric L. Floriani, $125,000.
Airaceli M. Murray sold property at 17 Goodrich St., North Adams, to Beverly Zaza, $279,900.
James Pedro sold property at 29 Montgomery St., North Adams, to Vikrant V. Kudesia and Anne C.A. Mercurio, $50,000.
Mary Jane Betti sold property at 225 Eagle St., North Adams, to Riley E. Howard and Jennifer Stevens, $234,000.
Otis
Ronald F. and Brian J. Koch sold property at 1004 Reservoir Road, Otis, to Michael and Stephanie Gatzounas, $205,000.
Laurie F. Mackinnon sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Mary B. Cross and Richard F. Manning, $75,900.
Michael P. Lacalamita sold property at 485 Ed Jones Road, Otis, to Gail M. Natoli, $600,000.
Catharine E. Marek sold property at 85 Gibbs Road, Otis, to John R. Walsh, $70,000.
Stephen S. and Sara E. Kurcias sold property at 27 Fawn Court, Otis, to Sheldon I. and Amy W. Sticker, trustees of the Stricker Family Trust Agreement, $610,000.
Peru
Robin A. DePinto and Mark Stanton sold property at 20 South Road Extension, Peru, to Bruce L. and Lisa A. Vachon, $50,000.
Pittsfield
LoanCare LLC and Darryl Hamel sold property at 26 Spring St., Pittsfield, to Federal National Mortgage Association, $84,499.08.
William Cruz sold property at 86-88 Hawthorne Ave., Pittsfield, to Emilienne Djeunzou Koria, $300,000.
James Eugene Burnick sold property at 9 Chestnut St., Pittsfield, to Lisa Duda, $95,000.
Stephen E. Cohen sold property at 47 Adam St., Pittsfield, to Sedonia A. Parris, $115,000.
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 251 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Daniel Pagan, $265,000.
Dustin R., Allison M., Herman and Gayle D. Rotenberg sold property at 35 Tamarack Road, Pittsfield, to Faina Vendeland, $350,000.
Barile East Street LLC sold property at 762 East St., Pittsfield, to Louis A. and Joy C. Costi, $45,000.
Olga Y. Terechina sold property at 49 Churchill Crest, Unit 49, Pittsfield, to Jogeshwar Singh, $225,000.
Bespoke Capital LLC sold property at 1307 North St., Pittsfield, to Julia Hope Fees, $286,000.
Stephen and Laura Spence sold property at 36 South Merriam St., Pittsfield, to Sarah M. Spence, $210,000.
Joshua M. Cutler sold property at 92 Northumberland Road, Pittsfield, to Heather A. Kelley, $300,000.
Crystal Street Properties LLC sold property at 42 Crystal St., Pittsfield, to LND Investments LLC, $68,000.
Jean M. and Henry J. Bush III sold property at 20 Clarendon St., Pittsfield, to Ashley M. Bellio, $123,450.
Michael F. Wessel sold property at 82 Elaine Drive, Pittsfield, to Jeremy E. Ring-Hecht and Kelsey Hecht, formerly known as Kelsey Hook, $259,000.
Trinity Ventures LLC sold property at 23-25 New Hampshire Ave., Pittsfield, to Nolan Smith Fernandez and Fanny Paola Correa Gomez, $239,900.
Robert M. and Nadine N. Lloyd sold property at 152 Linden St., Pittsfield, to Duta Real Estate LLC, $162,500.
Matthew Fiero and Kristen Nadeau sold property at 50 Kellie Drive, Pittsfield, to Paul Supranowicz, $125,000.
Mary J. Dupuis sold property at 268 Linden St., Pittsfield, to Bianca Toledo, $150,000.
Mary G. Spina, personal rep. of the Estate of Charles D. Gilson Jr., sold property at 122 Allengate Ave., Pittsfield, to Judith A. Polucci and Lori M. Stanton, $122,000.
Thomas A. and Theresa L. Bordeau sold property at 597 Hancock Road, Pittsfield, to Ryan P. Davine, $319,000.
Ronald and Patricia Gallo sold property at 141 Appleton Ave., Unit 3, Pittsfield, to Dana M. and Dylan Dermody, $169,000.
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 15 Brooks Ave., Pittsfield, to Lori and David L. Hinckley, $250,000.
Thomas A. Marley Sr., personal rep. of the Estate of Thomas A. Marley Jr., sold property at 557 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, to Ernest Cobbold, $342,000.
RCK Realty LLC sold property at 81 Dartmouth St., Unit 106, Pittsfield, to Adam and Cindy Rodick, $160,000.
56 Charles Street LLC sold property at 56 Charles St., Pittsfield, to Leanna Lynn Schilling, $225,000.
Richmond
Arnold Piacentini sold property at 78 Scace Brook Road, Richmond, to Josette Oriana Barenholtz-Schorr and Adam Jeremy Schorr, $758,000.
Scott D. Reynolds sold property at 1969 State Road, Richmond, to Patrick M. and Anna O’Donnell, $390,000.
Robert A. Vigodda, trustee of the 257 Cone Hill Road RT, sold property at 257 Cone Hill Road, Richmond, to Douglas H. Ayotte, $370,000.
Sandisfield
Stephen S. Kurcias & Sara E. Kurcias sold property at 27 Fawn Court, Sandisfield, to Sheldon I. Stricker & Amy W. Stricker, trustees of Stricker Family Trust Agreement, $610,000.
Richardson Dilworth III & Martha E. Lucy sold property at 132 Sandy Brook Turnpike, Sandisfield, to Trinity LLC, $117,500.
Peter John Scrobe & Diane Ellen Scrobe, trustees of Scrobe Family Revocable Declaration of Trust sold property at 0 West St., Sandisfield, to Richard R. West, $45,000.
Frank A. Consolati, personal representative of the Estate of Carol T. Campetti; Richard T. Campetti, Dominic B. Campetti, Susan C. Murray, Bonnie Ann Harbour, and Karen E. Anderson sold property at 3 Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to Rebeca Wolf, $725,000.
Stockbridge
Joseph B. and Mary J. Forfa sold property at 15 West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge, to Kelly A. and Ricci M. Allessio, $430,000.
Richard A. Epstein sold property at 57 Main St., Unit 3, Stockbridge, to Constance Gustke, $368,000.
Tyringham
John R. Fawcett and R. Hawley Truax, trustees of the Fernside Shaker NT, sold property off Jerusalem Road and Brace Road, Tyringham, to Commonwealth of Mass. Conservation & Recreation, $390,000.
Washington
Christopher M. Johnson sold property at Lovers Lane Road, Washington, to Lydia Budianto, $197,000.
James Edward Gop Jr. sold property at Middlefield Road, Washington, to Andrew Prescott, $55,000.
West Stockbridge
Longest Road LLC sold property at 7 Hotel St., West Stockbridge, to Cheryl Ann Beattie, $335,000.
Brian R. Young, trustee of Kathleen M. Young Revocable Trust, sold property at 36 Lenox Road, West Stockbridge, to John Albert Giacoia, $430,000.
James F. Gilligan & Carol A. Gilligan sold property at 12 Red Rock Road , West Stockbridge, to Joseph A. Cincotta & Barbara J. Cincotta, trustees of 12 Red Rock Road Nominee Trust, $1,700,000.
Williamstown
Kristen S. Thompson sold property at 964 Simonds Road, Williamstown, to James and Elyse Christensen, $341,500.
Ann M. Hitchcock sold property at 73 Candlewood Drive, Williamstown, to Beechacre 3 LLC, $270,000.
Daniel Spaulding sold property at 718 Henderson Road, Williamstown, to Tyler J. Swicker, $210,000.
Chef’s Hat Restaurant LLC sold property at 905 Simonds Road, Williamstown, to Lawrence Real Estate Associates LLC, $165,000.
Jeffrey S. Rodman sold property at 1435 Oblong Road, Williamstown, to Jawad and Colette Carmen Haider, $2,445,000.
Thomas W. Meiklejohn and Lynn M. Hall sold property at 72 Benlise Drive, Williamstown, to Shannon and Dennis Rebelo Jr., co-trustees of the Rebelo LT, $414,000.
Carmella Scarselletta sold property at 48-52 Arnold St., Williamstown, to ENL LLC, $180,000.
Mary-Jane W. Sprague sold property at 175 Bee Hill Road, Williamstown, to Gregory Peter and Moira Allison Loten, $1,300,000.
FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.