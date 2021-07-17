Adams
Justin Kaczowski sold property at 20 Elm St., Adams, to Lindsay Grimes, $130,000.
Winthrop Peter and Anita L. Gutmann sold property at 6 Quaker St. and 0 Beech St., Adams, to Joshua C. Atwell and Alison J. Pansecchi, $280,000.
Natasha J. Wicks sold property at 46 Melrose St., Adams, to Stephen R. Olson and Jacqueline E. Kelly, $205,000.
Narendra Kumar and Ranjanben N. Mehta sold property at 16 Siara St., Adams, to Ashley and Andrea Puggioni, $170,000.
Alford
Naomi & Ronald Blumenthal LLC sold property at 144 Green River Road, Alford, to Michael Merriman, trustee of Joe Edwards Trust, $799,000.
Becket
Patrick J. and Donna J. MacDonald sold property at Leonhardt Road, Becket, to Amy R. Perlmutter, $75,000.
Bernard and Veronica Nancy Reidy sold property at Friar Tuck Drive, Becket, to Witold Decowski and Merzena Decowska, $14,500.
Cheshire
Mark W. and Jean M. Fortier sold property at Stafford Hill Road, Cheshire, to Michael S. and Sara M. Bressett, $140,000.
Dalton
Albin S. Rothermel sold property at 65 Lake St., Dalton, to William E. Defino, $168,000.
Donna M. Sinopoli sold property at 18 Elaine Ave., Dalton, to Lisa Cook, $210,000.
Jeffrey M. and Kelly K. Baumes sold property at 142 North Mountain Road, Dalton, to Robert G. and Leslee F. Bassman, $599,500.
Richard J. O’Brien and Laura Quinn sold property at 488 East Housatonic St., Unit 13, Dalton, to Gary Grower, $150,000.
Denise Staubach sold property at 103 North St., Dalton, to Daniel P. Loehr and Taylor Staubach, $160,000.
Edward S. Pezze III and Meaghan R. Pezze sold property at 64 Marcella Way, Dalton, to Scott and Erin Beaulac, $315,000.
David P. Demary sold property at 332 Hinsdale Road, Dalton, to Matthew J. and Amy C. Goddard, $280,000.
Brian H. and Kristin Gordon sold property at 932 Main St., Dalton, to Megan Andrews, $164,000.
Lee M. McCasland sold property at 29-31 Ashuelot St., Dalton, to Jason D. Berry, $225,000.
Rita Villaman sold property at 60 North St., Unit 8, Dalton, to Ellen G. Paluilis, $156,000.
Egremont
Patricia Delmolino Hughes, Holly Delmolino Johnson and Jean Delmolino Massini, successor co-trustees of Delmolino Family Trust and co-trustees of Maria B. Delmolino Revocable Trust and co-personal representatives of the estate of Maria B. Delmolino, sold property at Mount Washington Road, Lot 1, Egremont, to Gregg S. Massini, $230,000.
Patricia Delmolino Hughes, Holly Delmolino Johnson and Jean Delmolino Massini, successor co-trustees of Delmolino Family Trust and co-trustees of Maria B. Delmolino Revocable Trust and co-personal representatives of the estate of Maria B. Delmolino, sold property at Mount Washington Road, Lot 2, Egremont, to Gregg S. Massini, $90,000.
Thomas A. Race, trustee of Terra Ferma Nominee Realty Trust, sold property at Terra Ferma Drive, Lot 9, Egremont, to David Harris Koota and Vina Patil-Koota, trustees of Koota Living Trust, $170,000.
Thomas A. Race, trustee of Terra Ferma Nominee Realty Trust, sold property at Terra Ferma Drive, Lot 10, Egremont, to David Harris Koota and Vina Patil-Koota, trustees of Koota Living Trust, $130,000.
Great Barrington
Mary Zelek sold property at 206 Highland St., Great Barrington, to Mark Rosengren, $331,000.
Alexander C. Sohn sold property at 12 Dehon Road, Great Barrington, to Mauro Longoni and Claudia Dallosso, $505,000.
Ethan A. Flynn and Sarah Ruth Flynn sold property at 295 North Plain Road, Lot 2, Great Barrington, to David G. McDonald and Nina F. Echegaray, $515,910.
Amy Boardman, formerly known as Amy Fitzpatrick-McMeekin, and Kevin Fitzpatrick sold property at 250 State Road, Great Barrington, to Carol G. Mead, trustee of Carol G. Mead Revocable Trust, $300,000.
James J. Mercer, trustee of Long Pond Road Nominee Trust, sold property at Long Pond Road, Great Barrington, to Berkshire Natural Resources Council Inc., $1,600,000.
Well-Kamp Enterprises Inc. sold property at 16 Kalliste Hill Road, Lot 76, and 16 Kalliste Hill, Lot 76, Great Barrington, to Andrew Daniel Ariansen and Leah Ho Schonlank, $130,000.
Lido Property LLC sold property at 851 Main St., Lot 1, Great Barrington, to Lewpeta West Properties LLC, $265,000.
Robert A. Kend and Diane Kend sold property at 75 Lake Buel Road, Great Barrington, to Mark D. Nathans and Abby T. Nathans, $849,000.
Adam Medina and Margaret Brownell sold property at 30 High St., Great Barrington, to Thomas J. Kresse and Sara V. Kresse, $65,000.
Stanley Ross sold property at Monument Valley Road, Lot 3, Great Barrington, to Brendan Smith , $60,000.
Charles Theodore Pierce sold property at 298 North Plain Road, Great Barrington, to David Long and Georgene Poliak, $330,000.
Timothy Martin sold property at 333 Long Pond Road, Lot 16, Great Barrington, to Mujahid Ishaqsait, $950,000.
Gregg O. Wellenkamp and Eric H. Wellenkamp sold property at 26 Kalliste Hill, Lot 3, Great Barrington, to Benjamin G. Rosenblum and Deborah B. Berkman, $195,000.
Dennis J. Downing and Dianna Downing sold property at 91 Railroad Ave. and 91 High St., Great Barrington, to Daniel Studwell, $252,000.
Hancock
Jorge L. Gomez and Theresa A. Greco sold property at 37 Corey Road, Hancock, to Pamela S. MacBrayne, trustee of the Pamela S. MacBrayne Trust and Denis L. Moonan, trustee of the Denis L. Moonan Trust, $350,000.
Moose Creek Holdings Inc. sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Kevin R. and Irene M. O’Reilly, $165,000.
Laurie G. Weber sold property at Corey Road, Unit 9521, Hancock, to Sean Mullally, $455,000.
Lanesborough
Geraldine A. Higgins, Richard A. Jones Jr. and Tina Johnson sold property at 100 Balance Rock Road, Lanesborough, to Richard A. Jones Jr., $110,000.
Ryan McCasland and Shannon Ashcroft sold property at 61 Greylock Estates Road, Lanesborough, to Charles Hobby and Amelia Wilson, $395,000.
George J. Spring, personal rep. of the estate of Bruce L. Bailey, sold property at 535 North Main St., Lanesborough , to Abhijeet and Lisa P. Purkayastha, $65,000.
Gary and Linda LaCasse sold property at 11 Rockwell Road, Lanesborough, to Michael J. LaCasse and Amanda A. Gingras, $60,000.
Lee
Lee Community Development Corp. sold property at 35 & 45 Limestone Road, Lee, to Grodeuce LLC, $110,000.
Adam Hersch sold property at 60 Erskine Drive, Lee, to Andrew R. Dremak, $125,000.
Steven M. and Mandi L. Denhardt sold property at 355 Fairview St., Lee, to Pincus Hamroff, $420,000.
Lenox
CR Lenox Residences LLC sold property at 165 Kemble St., Unit 2, Lenox, to Chandrika A. Tandon, $1,100,000.
Andrew R. Dremak sold property at 16 Old Barn Road, Lenox, to Kieran O’Sullivan and Katie Liang, $770,000.
Gregg Timothy Carlo and Lisa Marie Bebell sold property at 29 Kemble St., Lenox, to Gregory Timothy Carlo, $50,000.
Robert Roethenmund sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit 18A, Lenox, to Elexey Shishkov and Lidia Tolporova, $111,000.
Eileen Crist and Robert Martin Patzig, trustees of the Eileen Crist Patzig Trust, sold property at 1-11 Morgan Manor, Lenox, to Steven and Hiroko Gilhooley, $225,000.
Arthur J. and Millicent Masur Blum sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit C1, Lenox, to John A. and Margaret Roethal, $121,000.
Monterey
Milton Beller sold property at 10 Art School Road and 0 Art School Road, Monterey, to Casolari Group LLC, $265,000.
Matthew Charles Vella and Carey Elizabeth Dalton sold property at 32 North Road, Monterey, to Sarah Delorey and Finn Harrigan-Anderson, $380,000.
New Ashford
Moneybrook LLC sold property at Mallery Road, New Ashford, to Jason and Olivia Moran, $60,000.
New Marlborough
Daniel Medwed and Sharissa Jones sold property at 393 Knight Road, Lot 12, New Marlborough, to Richard F. Storrow and Carlos A. Ball, $775,000.
Kevin J. Regan sold property at 1386 Hartsville Mill River Road, New Marlborough, to Umpachene Grange LLC, $225,000.
North Adams
George M. Wondoloski and Gina A. Capek sold property at 31 Blackinton St., North Adams, to Belvedere Development Company LLC, $135,000.
Charles E. and Katherine W. Swabey sold property at 33 Taft St., North Adams, to Sharon Jean Wong and David Norman Pederson, $204,500.
North Adams
Robert Dollinger sold property at 73 Chase Ave., North Adams, to Joshua S. Capelle, $75,000.
Francis D. Flaherty sold property at 14-16 Hall St., North Adams, to The New North Adams LLC, $125,000.
Kurt B. and Joey A. Collins sold property at 47 Veazie St., North Adams, to Susan Daugherty, $50,000.
James C. Falandes sold property at 640 State Road, North Adams, to Russell LeBlanc, $105,900.
Paul and Catherine Holbrook sold property at 9 Pine Hill Terrace, North Adams, to Shawn G. and Mary E. Brierley, $390,000.
City of North Adams sold property at Forest Street, North Adams, to Karen Amanda Kissoon, $1,000.
City of North Adams sold property at Beaver Street, North Adams, to ESP Realty Holdings LLC, $1,000.
City of North Adams sold property off Rand Street, North Adams, to Charles R. Ransford Jr., $1,000.
City of North Adams sold property at Meadow Street and off Bradley Street, North Adams, to Angela M. Rocca Killela and David W. Skok, $2,000.
City of North Adams sold property at Russell Street, North Adams, to Field Property Development LLC, $1,000.
City of North Adams sold property at Old State Road, North Adams, to Compass Ridge LLC, $1,000.
City of North Adams sold property at West Main Street, North Adams, to Russell Leggett, $4,000.
City of North Adams sold property at South State Street, North Adams, to Russell Leggett, $1,000.
City of North Adams sold property at South State Street, North Adams, to Russell Leggett, $1,000.
City of North Adams sold property at Houghton Street, North Adams, to Russell Leggett, $6,000.
Otis
Lewis Myles Kurtz and Gail N. Phillips sold property at 131 Pond Boulevard, Otis, to Robert and Carolyn Coco, $1,190,000.
Robert and Nancy Therriault sold property at 464 Pine Road, Otis, to Ross S. and Barbara A. Knowles, trustees of the Ross S. Knowles and Barbara A. Knowles Trust Agreement, $532,600.
Peru
Gary Becker sold property at Raymond Road, Peru, to Community LD LLC, $1,000.
Pittsfield
Anthony J. Sinico Jr. sold property at 51 Nottingham Drive, Pittsfield, to John M. Baker, $247,500.
Brian M. Wojieck and Jacelyn Estelle Wojieck, formerly known as Jacelyn Estelle Ackerley, sold property at 178 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Craig K. and Nadine F. Nance, $239,000.
David W. and Darlene H. Boyce sold property at 56 Spadina Parkway, Pittsfield, to Victoria T. and Scott A. Saltzman, $375,000.
Merle E. and Karen I. Varney sold property at 18-20 Glenwood Ave., Pittsfield, to Gianokakis LLC, $115,000.
Rita B. Laframboise sold property at 37-39 Adam St., Pittsfield, to Jean-Claude and Debra Lee Laframboise, $130,000.
Nathan G. and Nina M. Sondrini sold property at 3 Onota Lane Pittsfield, to Dylan J. Sondrini, $120,000.
Tonya Courtney and Thomas Scott McKnight, personal reps. of the estate of William J. Luzis, sold property at 82 Oak Hill Road, Pittsfield, to Maryjane McCormick, $378,000.
Richard C. Gile sold property at 35 Chapman Road, Pittsfield, to 1029 HR LLC, $350,000.
Seth Allshouse sold property at 39 Dexter St., Pittsfield, to William and Stephanie Lavigne, $237,600.
301 Dalton Avenue LLC sold property at 301 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Lussier Realty LLC, $140,000.
Richard M. Murphy, personal rep. of the estate of Alan R. Murphy, sold property at 32 Linn St., Pittsfield, to Athena M. Degregoria and Rosemary Bleyer, $220,000.
Charles Thompson, Jacqueline Flossic, Paula Gaherty-Granitto formerly known as Paula Gaherty, and Sharon Lesage sold property at 150 Bryan St., Pittsfield, to Judith Gagnon, $185,000.
Robert L. Giuliani and Leslie D. Giuliana, formerly known as Leslie D. Magier, sold property at 81 Northumberland Road, Pittsfield, to Carrie L. Christensen, $365,000.
Rufo Industries Inc., formerly known as Lakewood Industries Inc., sold property at 45 Downing Industrial Parkway, Pittsfield, to 140 LBURG LLC, $2,500,000.
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. sold property at 746 Peck’s Road Pittsfield, to Equity Trust Co. FBO Tarek Warner Roth IRA, $153,500.
HSBC Bank USA N.A., trustee, sold property at 33 Connecticut Ave., Pittsfield, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $117,101.
Brian E. Schulteis, personal rep. of the estate of Gunther Schultheis, sold property at 27 Plinn St., Pittsfield, to Jason Rudd, $224,000.
USA HUD sold property at 56 Imperial Ave., Pittsfield, to Geoffrey Powell, $208,000.
Keith G. Ferry sold property at 21-23 Root Place, Pittsfield, to Casey Joseph McCarthy and Clarra Elysia Louw, $195,000.
644 North RE LLC sold property at 644-648 North St., Pittsfield, to FP Lend Fund I LLC, $580,000.
Leydet Properties LLC sold property at 20 Southern Ave., Pittsfield, to Jamel Robinson, $125,000.
Erika T. Casas sold property at 42-44 Merriam St., Pittsfield, to Clifford E. Love, $179,900.
Michael C. and Rosemarie J. Phelps sold property at 19-25 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Berkshire Home Rentals LLC, $229,000.
Michael C. and Rosemarie J. Phelps sold property at 323-325 Lenox Ave., Pittsfield, to Berkshire Home Rentals LLC, $139,000.
Bruce Collingwood, trustee of the Maria A. Stracuzzi Nominee RT, sold property at 101 Clarkson Ave., Pittsfield, to Brandon E. and Ann Le Nguyen, $210,000.
Marian B. Dolphin sold property at 24 Meadow Ridge Drive, Pittsfield, to Shamseldeane Dino Zabian and Amy E. Zabian, $608,000.
Merle E. Varney Jr. and Karen I. Varney sold property at 10-12 Faulkner Place, Pittsfield, to Pittsfield Properties Group LLC, $60,000.
Jason D. Berry sold property at 62 Burbank St., Pittsfield, to Rose Marie Segarra, Kaliel I. Purrell and Stephen Charles Jayko, $121,000.
Richmond
Richard A. Seeley sold property at 150 Turkey Trot Road, Richmond, to Bertram A. Horowitz and Jill D. Sheppard, $655,000.
Sandisfield
Berkshire Natural Resources Council Inc. sold property at 0 Sandy Brook Turnpike, Sandisfield and New Marlborough, to Commonwealth of Massachusetts Conservation and Recreation, $550,000.
Brian C. O’Rourke and Kevin P. O’Rourke sold property at West Street, Sandisfield, to Edit R. McNulty, $32,450.
Sheffield
Gay Tucker, trustee of Gay Tucker Revocable Trust, sold property at 24 Maple Ave., Sheffield, to Brigid M. O’Reilly, $510,000.
Simon J. Baigelman and Bambi J. Fisher sold property at 522 Rote Hill Road, Sheffield, to Tracy Seckler, $841,700.
Stockbridge
Edward M. and Martha S. Weisel sold property at 3 Arthur Fiedler Lane, Stockbridge, to Blackwater Realty LLC, $380,000.
Paul A. Faggioni Jr. and Cindy L. Faggioni sold property at 26 East St., Unit DH-B, Stockbridge, to Patricia Marie McPhee, trustee of the Patricia Marie McPhee Trust, $215,000.
R. Prentice and Ann Hobson Pilot sold property at 36 Lake Drive, Stockbridge, to Steven D. Averbuch and Rachel S. Rivest, $940,000.
Stanley R. Reber and Deborah A. Parsons sold property at 200 Old Stockbridge Road, Unit 2, Stockbridge, to William A. Brauninger and Lynn Thommen, $630,000.
Washington
Michael Dargi and Susan Dargi, formerly known as Susan Sobczak, sold property at 160 Upper Valley Road, Washington, to Nicholas M. Dargi and Shannon B. Lussier, $316,000.
Christine M. Provencher, personal rep. of the estate of Joan Marie Cadman, sold property at 190 Frost Road, Washington, to John M. and Rachel I. Fish, $292,000.
West Stockbridge
Paul B. Kopperl and Joan H. Kopperl sold property at Birch Hill Road, Lot A, West Stockbridge, to Carrie L. Hammond and Johnathan A. Hammond, $275,000.
Paul B. Kopperl and Joan H. Kopperl sold property at Birch Hill Road, Lot B, West Stockbridge, to Berkshire Natural Resources Council Inc., $4,060.
Williamstown
David R. and Lauren Andreatta sold property at 189 Stratton Road, Unit E4, Williamstown, to Brett M. Vadnais, $147,000.
Janice J. Cook and Cecil Driver sold property at Petersburg Road, Williamstown, to Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, $398,000.
Beating to Windward LLC sold property at 125 Park St, Unit 4, Williamstown, to the Presidents and Trustees of Williams College, $207,500.
Matthew Patrick and Cynthia Leary Sheehy sold property at 30 Cold Spring Road, Williamstown, to William W. and Tara L. Olney, $575,000.
Robert C. Ware and Elisabeth C. Goodman, trustees of the W&G NT, sold property at 377 Main St., Williamstown, to David Carver, trustee of 85 Main Street NT, $190,000.
Joan B. Hunter, trustee of the Joan B. Hunter 2009 Revocable Trust, sold property at 260 Northwest Hill Road, Williamstown, to Michael and Caren Pasquale Seckler, $2,000,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.