Adams
Dorothy A. Taft sold property at 15 Meadow St., Adams, to Sierra C. Tatro, $163,500.
Jeanne M. Garofano, trustee of the Jeanne M. Garofano RVT, sold property at 23 East Orchard Terrace, Adams, to Jason Nocher, $200,000.
Sandra A. Elwell sold property at 18 East Road, Adams, to Mark P. Silverman, trustee of the Mark P. Silverman RVT, $445,000.
Becket
Anna K. Corcoran, trustee, Anna K. Corcoran RVT, and Charles F. Corcoran III, trustee, Charles F. Corcoran III RVT, sold property at 254 Benton Hill Road and Surriner Road, Becket, to Daniel P. Reiff and Kate S. Hubbell, $69,000.
Amy M. Robandt sold property at 2349 Main St., Becket, to Paul Hinkel, $255,000.
Clarksburg
HLP Realty Holdings LLC sold property at 31 Wheeler Ave., Clarksburg, to Candace Hope Sacilowski, $207,900.
Dalton
John A. and Robin S. Anastasio sold property at 162 Hinsdale Road, Dalton, to Nicholas Robert and Kelsey Jean Anatasio, $485,000.
Kimberly A. Johnston and Christopher W. Morehouse sold property at 87 High St., Dalton, to Gianna Grace Renzi and Jacob Michael Martin, $262,000.
Lawrence F. Pularo sold property at 490 Kirchner Road, Dalton, to Ryan G. and Mehgan O’Donnell, $400,000.
Eugene A. DiNicola Jr. and Kathleen M. DiNicola sold property at 69 Elmore Drive, Dalton, to J.D. Building Co. Inc., $55,000.
Florida
Dawn M. Salvaggio sold property at 0 Monroe Road, Florida, to Nickolas C. Keating, $60,000.
Great Barrington
Gerald F. Johnson & Beverly P. Johnson sold property at 163 North Plain Road, Great Barrington, to Russell C. Lord & Dana B. Gruber, $510,000.
Hancock
Kristina M. Klingbeil sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Howard Greenspan, $115,000.
Hinsdale
Boris Basora and Michele Girard-Basora sold property at 11 Ethier St., Hinsdale, to John A. and Robin S. Anastasio, $330,000.
Lanesborough
Lynn M. Bassett sold property at 6 Lacona St., Lanesborough, to Gordon Service, $250,000.
Lenox
Heather Beth Frank and Vincent Henri Lucien Turk sold property at 6 Cedar Lane, Lenox, to Kenneth Cohen and Jodi A. Nussbaum, $815,000.
Monterey
Carole A. Katz sold property at 454 Main Road, Unit 9, Monterey, to Ninu Alexandri Quirk, $104,000.
Eric Friedman, Vicki Ann Schwarts, individually and as personal rep. of the estate of Albert Louis Friedman, sold property at 3 Lakeside Ave., Monterey, to Joel Michael Goldstein & Melissa Anne Smith, $1,375,000.
New Marlborough
Kevin M. McCrea and Kim C. McCrea sold property at 82 New Marlborough-Southfield Road, New Marlborough, to HLP Realty Holdings LLC, $280,000.
Alan D. Lafer and Susan Rose-Lafer sold property at 164 Peter Menaker Road, New Marlborough, to Juan Andrade and Sandra H. Andrade, $3,667,400.
North Adams
Cady Street LLC sold property at 472 Union St., North Adams, to Michael J. Rossi, Austin R. Alibozek and Mitchell J. Bresett, co-trustees of the Mamba Rentals NT, $112,500.
Mark A. and Cindy M. Rosenburg sold property at 391 Walnut St., North Adams, to Julie A. Reilly, trustee of the Julie A. Reilly RVT, $258,000.
Marjorie Connors sold property at 73-75 Hall St., North Adams, to Jose Domingo Quizhpi, $120,000.
Morgan J. Lemire sold property at 334 Franklin St., North Adams, to Lisa J. McPherson, $230,000.
Daniel C. and Julie A. Daub, trustees of the DJ Holdings Trust, sold property at 271 Notch Road, North Adams, to Scott Robert and Emily Avidon, $195,000.
Daniel W. and Sandra L. Gaylord sold property at 45 Hall St., North Adams, to Jason Nocher, $120,000.
Richard M. and Bonnie M. Sheehan sold property at Oak Hill, North Adams, to Stephen G. and Kristy A. Sherman, $85,000.
Otis
John F., David M., Mary Jane, and Barry T. O’Connell, and Susan Leblanc sold property at 74 Ridge Ave., Otis, to Mark Steven Anthony, $62,000.
Pittsfield
City of Pittsfield sold property at 33-35 John St. and 1-3 Gilbert St., Pittsfield, to Lloyd E. and Edna M. Johnston, $200.
Berkshire Home Rentals LLC sold property at 144 Madison Ave., Pittsfield, to JDRF Properties LLC, $197,500.
Daniel J. and Kathy B. Rapp sold property at 30 Churchill Crest, Pittsfield, to Clare Kapner, $275,000.
Justin L. Davis sold property at 406 Elm St., Pittsfield, to XK Ventures LLC, $160,000.
Michael J. Sukiennik sold property at Pondview Drive, Pittsfield, to Paul Michael and Ursula Allen Maloy, $204,000.
Richard L. Blaney Jr. and Michele L. Blaney sold property at 35 Dickinson Ave., Pittsfield, to Stephen and Brenda Johns, $230,000.
Michele Purcell sold property at 71 Howard St., Pittsfield, to Raven A.W. Loya, $305,000.
Karen M. Adams and Kelly A. Devanny sold property at 53 Bernard Ave., Pittsfield, to Dana C., David B. and Patricia A. Drugmand, $230,500.
Thomas C. Dawley Jr. and Kim Dawley sold property at 15 Cobblestone Cove, Pittsfield, to Margaret Hand-Miller, $235,000.
Aaron R. Brasie and Jessica Faye Caritey sold property at 79 Pine Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Daniel Shea DeMarco and Gabriella DiBattista, $300,000.
Downing Parkway 74 LLC sold property at 74 Downing Parkway, Pittsfield, to OBCC Holdings LLC, $1,900,000.
David J. Shufelt, trustee, Quinn NT, sold property at 216-218 Robbins Ave., Pittsfield, to Carlos Eduardo and Margareth Reis Rigonato, $172,500.
Kari A. Mendel sold property at 200 Doreen St., Pittsfield, to Joy E. Mendel and Mark Mendel, $87,330.67.
Sarah J. Dean, personal rep. of the Estate of Norman K. Dean, sold property at 329 Connecticut Ave., Pittsfield, to Scott P. Connors, $267,000.
Angelo J. Garzone Jr. and Terri M. Garzone sold property at 15 Burke Ave., Pittsfield, to Rakiswende Nathalie Compaore and Eliezer V. Behanzin, $301,500.
Adelmo A. and Maureen C. Almeida sold property at 61-63 Edward Ave., Pittsfield, to Jose Cajamarca-Huiracocha, $305,000.
Andrea R. Jones sold property at 26 Alcove St., Pittsfield, to Kelly A. Hagadorn, $200,000.
Tanya W. LeRose sold property at 200 Gale Ave., Pittsfield, to David A. Pyenson, $260,000.
Greylock Federal Credit Union and Christopher Goodell sold property at 44 Peck’s Road, Pittsfield, to Robs Estate LLC, $35,000.
Leo E. Ouellette, trustee, Leo E. Ouellette RVT, sold property at 81-83 Sadler Ave., Pittsfield, to Christine Ahoussi, $307,000.
Richmond
Edward Konzen, administrator of the Estate of Stephen John Konzen, sold property at Walnut Road, Richmond, to Skyline Properties Inc., $1,500.
Sheffield
Todd Michael Clay and Maria Bravo-Clay sold property at 310 Miller Ave., Sheffield, to Robert G. Robles, $250,000.
Glenn A. Curtiss and Sandra D. Sermini-Curtiss sold property at Home Road, Sheffield, to Mary R. White, $70,000.
Patricia Ann Barbiere, trustee of Barbiere Nominee Trust, sold property at 549 Sheffield Plain Road, Sheffield, to L Evans LLC, $287,000.
Stockbridge
David E. and Charles S. Gittleman, personal rep. of the Estate of Norman Alan Gittleman, sold property at 12 Castle Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Jeffrey and Arielle Dufour, $1,425,000.
Washington
Steven Nelson sold property at 325 Cross Place Road, Washington, to Andrew John and Smitha Piedilato, $500,000.
Williamstown
Guy R. and Suzanne A. Shepherd sold property at Cold Spring Road, Williamstown, to KEQ Cold Spring Road LLC, $70,000.
160 Water LLC sold property at 160 Water St, Unit 404, Williamstown, to Christopher and Sarah Wolf, $595,000.
Gordon C. Squire, trustee of the Gordon C. Squire RVT, sold property at 714 Stratton Road, Williamstown, to Christopher D. May and Chad A. White, $425,000.
FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.