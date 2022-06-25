June 6-10
Adams
Lynn A. Del Negro, personal rep. of the Estate of Elizabeth A. Kestyn, sold property at 86 Orchard St, Adams, to Rex Wayne Martin, $340,000.
Bruce William, Theresa, Jeffrey Bruce, and Lisa Ann Mendel sold property at 10-12 Valley St., Adams, to Austin Jeffrey Mendel, $150,000.
Ruth J. Robert sold property at 0 North Summer St., Adams, to Thomas F. and Tammy A. Boudreau, $120,000.
Becket
John Kozinski and Jeanette Thomas sold property at 3425 Main St., Becket, to Margot Morrison-Lee and Bruce Lockhart Morrison, $350,000.
Cheshire
Robert P. and Walda M. Giallongo sold property at Notch Road, Cheshire, to Hayley H. Simard, $5,000.
Dalton
Adam J. Sefchick sold property at 117 Ashuelot St., Dalton, to Joshua J. Goodrich, $180,000.
Paul L. Plouffe Jr. and Denielle M. Knysh sold property at 151-153 West Housatonic St., Dalton, to Claudio N. Siguencia and Cesar Ariosto Zura Guallpa, $255,000.
Egremont
David Spungen and Aliana Spungen sold property at 0 Shun Toll Road, Egremont, to David Posner as trustee of Shun Toll Nominee Trust, $20,000.
Florida
Margaret Rose Van Peterson sold property at Moores Road, Florida, to Anthony Demaio, $8,000.
William Pappa sold property at Bliss Road, Florida, to Rachel Rudman, $140,000.
Great Barrington
Lawrence Bronstein and Nancy Bronstein sold property at 15 Mahaiwe St., Great Barrington, to Space GB LLC, $385,000.
Tal Sheynfeld and Donna Sheynfeld sold property at 13 Burning Tree Road, Great Barrington, to Ilana Kleiner Krishnamurti, $1,200,000.
Brenda A. Behan sold property at 33 Hillside Ave., Great Barrington, to Richard H. Gregg and Linda F. Smothers, $495,000.
Hinsdale
Steven R. Della Giustina, individually and as personal rep. of the Estate of Richard G. Della Giustina, and Vincent Gino, Tina Marie and Paul R. Della Giustina sold property at Franklin Road, Hinsdale, to Richard R. and Paula J. LaLonde, $12,000.
Kimberly A. Wendling, formerly known as Kimberly Brennan, sold property at Watson Road, Hinsdale, to Lucian Stone, $55,000.
Lanesborough
Brian M. and Susan M. Phelps sold property at 22 North Mountain Road, Lanesborough, to Kollin F. Allard and Danielle N. Allard, $550,000.
Robert F. and Kathleen M. Gingras sold property at Porter Mountain Road, Lanesborough, to Roger W. Gavin III and Michelle M. Gingras, $65,000.
Lee
Nathan T. Buratto sold property at 545 Chapel St., Lee, to Mary Colleen Cahilly, $420,000.
Open Door Church of Lee, Mass., Inc. sold property at 271 Prospect St., Lee, to Janet Kalas, $30,000.
Kathleen M. Daoust sold property at 165 Highfield Drive, Lee, to Nathan T. Buratto and Elizabeth Lee Buratto, $375,000.
James Hertz and Bronwyn Jean Casey sold property at 114 Housatonic St., Lee, to Min Khaing and Mahnin Yu Khaing, $470,000.
Lenox
Neal A. Maxymillian sold property at 11 Westminster Road, Lenox, to Siobhan Enoch, $995,000.
Bruce R. Finn sold property at 31 Bentrup Court, Lenox, to Lauren Pellegino and Annemarie Wood, $850,000.
Rhonda S. Kessler, trustee of the Revocable Trust of Rhonda S. Kessler, sold property at 12 Meadow Lane, Unit 12, Lenox, to Susan Bergen Schultz, $280,000.
Lenox Landings Barrington Brook Holdings LLC sold property at 9 Golf View Drive, Lenox, to Fun Guy LLC, $1,025,000.
Monterey
Channing T. Mendelsohn sold property at 454 Main Road, Monterey, to Carol Lew and James D. Logan Jr., $115,200.
David D. DuBow Estate sold property at Broderick Road, Monterey, to Michael Montgomery, $31,260.
Mount Washington
Frances D. Koczera sold property at 301 West St., Mount Washington, to Scott A. Miller and Daunne Miller, $878,000.
North Adams
Kollin F. Allard sold property at 110 Marion Ave., North Adams, to Alan Lau, $273,000.
Pine Cobble Associates Inc. sold property at Massachusetts Avenue, North Adams, to Broder Blackinton LLC, $33,000.
Barbara Breda-Bolte as trustee of the Breda FNT sold property at 134 Harris St., North Adams, to Lynne Breda, $200,000.
Otis
Richard S. and Diane B. Bliven sold property at 76 Louden Bethlehem Road, Otis, to John Krysko, $385,000.
Kerry A. Burke, personal rep. of the Estate of Wendy Ann Rocke, sold property at 48 West Shore Road, Otis, to Lee Tavernia, $55,000.
Roy W. and Mary E. Krueger sold property at 88 Towhee Trail, Otis, to Robert and Helen Schlossberg, $740,000.
Peru
Paul E. Wilcox Sr. and Alison L. Wilcox sold property at 21 Kreutzer Road, Peru, to Devin and Samantha Vaccaro, $314,000.
Pittsfield
Marc C. Amaral sold property at 9-11 Fasce Place, Pittsfield, to Juan Carlos Gonzalez Prieto, $229,000.
John V. Gibbs IV sold property at 118 Oak Hill Road, Pittsfield, to Michelle and Peter Hill, $365,000.
Kenneth T. Brown and Melinda J. Brown, formerly known as Melinda J. Tainter, sold property at 56 Rockland Drive, Pittsfield, to Jonathan J. Navarro, $300,000.
Brandon and James Coppola sold property at 43 Allendale Road, Pittsfield, to Catherine Darling, trustee of the James and Catherine Darling Revocable FT, $297,000.
Clark T. and Abigail D. Mathews sold property at 53 Waverly St., Pittsfield, to Zachary S. Browne, $335,000.
Brian J. Hoffman sold property at 80 Hollister St., Pittsfield, to Juan Carlos Columna Xochipa and Candelaria Gonazalez Romero, $220,000.
Kevin R. Boino sold property at 78 Marlboro Drive, Pittsfield, to Huckleberry and John Paul Elling, $307,500.
James W. Ford sold property at 265 Springside Ave., Pittsfield, to Vincent de Paul Badolo, $185,000.
Joseph E. Mucinski sold property at 12 Morin St., Pittsfield, to Diana C. Cajamarca, aka Diana C. Cajamarca-Huiracocha, $260,000.
Golden Bear Resources LP sold property at Charles Street, Pittsfield, to Scott Johnson and Cecelia Pena-Sisto, $65,000.
Toni Rapier, trustee of the Rapier Family NT, sold property at 45-47 Reed St., Pittsfield, to Herald Properties LLC, $160,000.
Jena M. Williamson sold property at 51 Belvidere Ave., Pittsfield, to Kara Nietupski and Zachary Kellogg, $239,163.
Elana M. Maruk, formerly known as Elana M. Delusky, sold property at 164 Maple Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Drew C. Wojtkowski, $269,900.
Stephen T. Meczywor sold property at 134 Cole Ave., Pittsfield, to Marc T. Levesque, $295,000.
James M. Nichols and Judith M. Tierney sold property at 156 Montgomery Ave. Extension, Pittsfield, to Matthew P. Bondini, $270,000.
Jaclyn Alibozek, personal rep. of the Estate of Paul S. Smegal, sold property at 129 Imperial Ave., Pittsfield, to Zoila Calderon Bermeo and Washington Valero Barzola, $270,000.
Nicholas C. Horton sold property at 266 Cheshire Road, Pittsfield, to Amber M. and Joshua J. Fulcher, $225,000.
Devin P. Vaccaro sold property at 31 Newell St., Pittsfield, to Christine E. Lee and Aretha C. Whitehead, $250,000.
Mark H. and Greta M. Valuski, executors of the Estate of Thomas C. Valuski, sold property at 193 Lenox Ave., Pittsfield, to Chelsea A. Gaya, $245,000.
Debra Ann DiGirolamo sold property at 46 Berkley St., Pittsfield, to Alexis Brophy and Danny J. LaDouceur Jr., $225,900.
Todd and Colleen Wich sold property at 137-139 Lincoln St., Pittsfield, to Doris Toledo Cardozo, $184,000.
Sandisfield
Virginia R. Fiddelke sold property at Dodd Road, Sandisfield, to Lucid Forest LLC, $315,000.
Sheffield
Rhonda W. Katz sold property at 106 & 0 Blair Lane and 0 Hemlock Ave., Sheffield, to Elizabeth Spalding and Tyler A. Spofford, $499,000.
Benjamin Banks-Dobson sold property at 248 Hulett Hill Road, Sheffield, to Min Ji Lee and Andrew Yang, $695,000.
Bryan Nadine Hogan sold property at 1872 South Undermountain Road, Sheffield, to Britta Schellenberg, $650,000.
Stockbridge
Erik and Robin E. Kirby sold property at 19 Hawthorne St., Unit 10, Stockbridge, to Jerry Bernay, trustee of the Jerry Bernay Declaration of Trust, $550,000.
Rob and Deborah Levesque sold property at Interlaken Road, Stockbridge, to Lynn Caponera, $242,000.
Tyringham
Margaret Cutter Harding and Thomas Hempstead Harding, executors of John Mason Harding, sold property at Off George Cannon Road, Tyringham, to Richard C. Ryan and James Sharkey, $32,000.
Williamstown
Elisabeth C. Goodman, trustee of the Goodman FRT, sold property at 51 Cluett Drive, Williamstown, to Robin P. and Lucas A. Mandjes, $530,000.
Carmella J. Scarselletta sold property at 40-44 Mill St., Williamstown, to Nelson A. and Daysi S. Guevara, $125,000.
Allen R. and Jane M. Jezouit sold property at 175 Longview Terrace, Williamstown, to Caroline Young Brooke and Alexander J. Englert, $615,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.