Adams
James D. and Tanya J. Guerin sold property at 19 West Road, Adams, to James P. Sweener, $195,000.
Carrie Burnett sold property at 313 East Road, Adams, to Megan Bantle, $212,000.
Steven Popielarczyk, personal rep. of the estate of Jeffrey M. Lefebvre, sold property at 46 East Jordan St., Adams, to Brianna H. Wandrei, $175,000.
Lucas D. and Stephanie L. Shatford sold property at 1 Simon Ave. Adams, to Christina A. Engwer, $237,500.
Eurovia Atlantic Coast LLC sold property at 173 Howland Ave., Adams, to LC Square Holdings LLC, $75,000.
Clarksburg
Linda J. Carlow sold property at 20 Henderson Road, Clarksburg, to Ernest C. Perry, $17,037.41.
Dalton
Wayne A. and Jeri L. Galletly sold property at 127 Ashuelot St., Dalton, to Christopher and Beth O’Connor, $195,000.
Megan C. Andrews sold property at 36 Woodside Ave., Dalton, to Heather M. Luciani and Ryan S. Ziter, $240,000.
Egremont
Peggy Weigle and Peter Weigle, co-successor trustees of Weigle Family Nominee Trust, sold property at 58 Baldwin Hill Road, Egremont, to Russell W. Becker and Hana P. Becker, $855,000.
Florida
Randy J. Gobeil and Michael E. Svelnis, trustee of the Michael E. Svelnis NT, sold property at 270 River Road, Florida, to Michael Orsini, $55,000.
Great Barrington
Bard College sold property at 103 Lake Mansfield Road, Lot 4, Great Barrington, to Carl C. Tan and Lily Tan, $549,000.
David McDonald and Nina Echegaray sold property at 166 Castle Hill Ave., Great Barrington, to Y. Judd Shoval and Susan W. Shoval, trustees of Upper Land Nominee Trust, $670,000.
Donald E. Willis Jr. and Priscilla Ann Willis sold property at 24 Manville St., Great Barrington, to William P. Zox and Jeannie B. Zox, $399,000.
26 Manville LLC sold property at 21 Manville St., Lots 4, 5 & 6, Great Barrington, to Elizabeth A. Balter and Amanda J. Nee, $585,000.
Hancock
Suzanne Rockett sold property at Rathbun Road, Hancock, to Debra L. Beverly, $68,000.
Hinsdale
Daniel J. Robins sold property at 48 Jordan Ave., Hinsdale, to Eric T. Carlson, $80,000.
Lenox
Linda M. Shafiroff, trustee of the Blackwater RT, sold property at 10 Hynes St., Lenox, to Marybeth Mitts, Jackie McNinch, Kathleen McNulty Vaughan, Olga Weiss, Frederick Keator, Julie DiGrigoli and Charlene Rosen, trustees of the Town of Lenox Affordable Housing Trust Fund, $279,150.
Linda M. Shafiroff, trustee of the Blackwater RT, sold property at 11 Hynes St., Lenox, to Maya Baron, $155,000.
Trager Realty Advisors LLC sold property at 82 Old Stockbridge Road, Lenox, to Ellen C. Marshall, $551,000.
Monterey
Steven J. Hillenius and Barbara Vondy Hillenius sold property at 60 Hupi Woods Circle, Lot 3, Monterey, to Melissa Ouellette, $675,000.
Christopher Tryon sold property at 3 Chestnut Hill Road, aka 614 Main Road, Monterey, to Marija Willen, $570,000.
Linda E. Thorpe sold property at 427 Main Road, Monterey, to Christopher J. Tryon and Cara M. Hunt, $130,000.
North Adams
Robert S. Gorghan, individually and as trustee of the Paul Gorghan and Ann Gorghan Revocable Living Trust, sold property at 39-53 Montana St., North Adams, to C R Rental LLC, $860,000.
Nicolas F. Disanti sold property at 36 D St., North Adams, to Joanne Barker, $118,000.
Alfredo M. Parsons sold property at Notch Road, North Adams, to Neal Sondrini, Kellie and Mark Meehan and Deborah Morandi, $30,000.
Ernie’s Auto Sales Inc. sold property at 429 Curran Highway, North Adams, to Obilio Rodriquez Jr., d/b/a RJ’s Taxi, $120,000.
Otis
Janet B. Ansbro sold property at Ed Jones Road, Otis, to Esmir Gutic, $45,000.
Kenneth P. and Shelli D. Johnson sold property at 14 Highland Way, Otis, to Jeffrey and Deborah Long, $245,000.
Pittsfield
Clifford G. Holderness and Christine R. Holderness sold property at Clark Road, Pittsfield, to Kowalczyk Development Corp., $24,000.
Wolfgang and Susan E. Bach sold property at 175 Second St., Pittsfield, to Greg M. Alexander Sr., $205,000.
Marcia A. Greenleaf sold property at 21 Alexander Terrace, Pittsfield, to Whitney Smith, $310,000.
HUD sold property at 189 King St., Pittsfield, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $70,000.
Loal C. Ames sold property at 25 Willis St., Pittsfield, to Jeremiah and Christa Ames, $160,000.
Caitlyn R. Croshier, formerly known as Caitlyn R. Jamula, sold property at 43 Allendale Road, Pittsfield, to Brandon Coppola and James Coppola, $240,000.
Carousel Realty Corp. sold property at 495 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to KO Resources LLC, $2,580,000.
Jeffrey H. Grant and Marion H. Grant, trustees of the Jeffrey and Marion Grant RVT, sold property at 15 Courtland Place, Pittsfield, to Tikki R. Stracuzzi, $115,000.
Joseph A. and Maria F. Santos sold property at 105 Sadler Ave., Pittsfield, to T & D Rental Properties Inc., $140,000.
Katielynn M. Hoffman sold property at 63 Egremont Ave., Pittsfield, to Jack Elliot, $200,000.
Judyth H. Coughlin, trustee of the Rosemary D. Hall RVT, sold property at 30 Warwick St., Pittsfield, to Denise Roszkowski, trustee of the Denise Roszkowski Trust, $445,000.
Christopher Elmstrom sold property at 45 Mervyn St., Pittsfield, to John J. Lacey and Angela Elzner, $60,000.
David H. Morton and Rosemary A. Morton, trustees of the Morton NT, sold property at 15-17 Boylston St., Pittsfield, to Voor Fish LLC, $127,000.
David S. Yaffe sold property at 15 Morningview Drive, Pittsfield, to Alexander M. Posch and Arthur F. Posch, $246,900.
Nathan G. Sondrini, Nina M. Sondrini and Jason LaForest sold property at 123-125 Parker St., Pittsfield, to Margaret Ewing Lloyd, $120,000.
Nathan G. Sondrini, Nina M. Sondrini and Jason LaForest sold property at 119-121 Parker St., Pittsfield, to Margaret Ewing Lloyd, $215,000.
Nathan G. Sondrini, Nina M. Sondrini and Jason LaForest sold property at 216-218 Springside Ave., Pittsfield, to Margaret Ewing Lloyd, $177,500.
Glenn J. Grillon sold property at 86 Broadview Terrace, Pittsfield, to Adam James Hugabone, $156,400.
Lucille Norris St. James sold property at 14-16 Taylor St., Pittsfield, to Thomas F. Tyning, $145,000.
Patricia P. Walker sold property at 21-23 Edward Ave., Pittsfield, to Carmen Celina Betances Rodriguez and Kimberlyn Del Carmen Fernandez Betances, $210,000.
Joseph A. Sondrini, Diana M. Telladira formerly known as Diana M. Sondrini, Debra A. Guachione, and Peter J. Sondrini sold property at 34 Fasce Place, Pittsfield, to Teylor Berry, $200,000.
PNC Bank NA and Stephen W. and Sherri W. Payette sold property at 295 Elm St., Pittsfield, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $89,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, trustee, and Ellen T. Meunier sold property at 12 State St., Pittsfield, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, trustee, $101,000.
Richmond
Leigh Merlini sold property at Stevens Glen Road, Richmond, to John Goscha, $310,000.
Sandisfield
Deborah Harris sold property at 365 Deer Run, Otis Wood Lands, Lot 148, Sandisfield, to Andrzej Oledzki and Magdalena Maria Oledzka, $425,000.
Sheffield
Scott M. Simonds and Jane E. Simonds sold property at Canaan-Clayton Road, Sheffield, to Monica Zinke, $325,000.
David Blanchard sold property at 704 Hewins St., Sheffield, to William Grella and Gary Osborne, $756,000.
Stockbridge
Terry L. and Judith A. Chamberlain sold property at Old Tree Farm Road, Stockbridge, to Jeffrey R. Minkler, $220,000.
Washington
Lawrence P. and Kathryn E. Casella sold property at 316 Johnson Hill Road, Washington, to Andrew Burt and Doreen Lindsay, $475,000.
West Stockbridge
Caroline M. Weisberger sold property at 43-45 Albany Road, West Stockbridge, to 43 Albany Road, LLC, $400,000.
Sling LLC sold property at 286 Great Barrington Road, West Stockbridge, to Heirloom Lodge LLC, $800,000.
Williamstown
Kenneth B. and Diane L. McAlpine sold property at 942 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to Donald W. Goodrich, $238,000.
Ronald S. and Timothy D. Goss and Kathleen A. Wall sold property at 7 Sycamore Drive, Williamstown, to Matthew J. and Jeanette N. Smith, $299,900.
Moresi Commercial Investments LLC sold property at 159 Water St., Williamstown, to Michael A. and Lynne M. Soldato, $200,000.
Diana J. Daniels sold property at 17 May St., Williamstown, to Theodore S.T Sullivan, $340,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.