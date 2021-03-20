Adams
Martha J. Stohlmann sold property off East Road, Adams, to Jerome and Susan Cross, $5,000.
James D. Duda sold property at 54 Hathaway St., Adams, to Matthew D. Vachereau and Alexis R. Bedini, $325,000.
Peak Texas Properties LLC sold property at 8 Albert St., Adams, to Wayne Arnold, $35,000.
Wayne C. and Lydia R. Kuzia sold property at 15 Randall St., Adams, to Susan M. Young, $189,900.
BecketJo-Anne Goodenough, personal rep. of the estate of Morris L. Stoeckard III and Ann C. Stoeckard, sold property at Prince John Drive, Becket, to Donna Ryder, $2,288.15.
Joy L. Ingegni, now known as Joy L. Ecklund, sold property at Jacobs Ladder Road, Becket, to David B. and Stephanie A. Smith, $9,000.
DaltonJanet M. Haskins, formerly known as Janet M. Gargan, sold property at 1047 South St., Dalton, to Ellies Holdings LLC, $125,000.
Ryan Gallagher sold property at 1069-1071 Main St., Dalton, to Catherine J. Foster, $169,400.
Great BarringtonCOP LLC sold property at 129 Lake Buel Road, Great Barrington, to Kevin Goodrich, $360,000.
LanesboroughJon Anton Macht and Janet Marie Macht, trustees of Jon Anton Macht and Janet Marie Macht Joint Revocable Trust, sold property at 14 Bailey Road and Williamstown Road, Lanesborough, to Old Williamstown Realty LLC, $2,500.
LeeLee Storage LLC sold property at 16 and 33-35 Canal St., Lee, to Bloom Lee LLC, $750,000.
Rita M. Chittenden, trustee of the Billy Bob NT, sold property at 430 Church St., Lee, to James F. and Mary Jo Pedulla, $765,000.
LenoxGuardianMountain LLC sold property at 165 Kemble St., Unit 16, Lenox, to Diane C. Cataldo, $2,100,000.
Eugene and Shirley Cordes sold property at 165 Kemble St., Unit 19, Lenox, to Arthur and Vicki Loring, $2,575,000.
Levi Z. Brown and Tova C. Brown, trustees of the Bridget A. Brown RVT, sold property at 240 West St., Lenox, to Elevated Properties LLC, $260,000.
MontereyWilliam F. Pasco sold property at Lake Shore Lane, Lot 9B, Monterey, to Christopher J. Tryon and Cara M. Hunt, $80,000.
Mount WashingtonGerard D. Dombrowski sold property at 728 East St., formerly known as 190 East St., Mount Washington, to John Velsmid, $82,000.
New MarlboroughFrancesco Maria Citoni and Anne Morrison Martyr sold property at 76 Mill River Great Barrington Road, New Marlborough, to Matthew Vita and Kathryn Freeman Vita, $643,426.47.
Joelle Bertoli sold property at 132 Hartsville-Mill River Road, New Marlborough, to Shannon Lashoones, formerly known as Shannon Bertoli, $94,000.
North AdamsTallage Lincoln LLC sold property at 23 Harris Ave., North Adams, to Mirian M. Batista, $23,000.
Cassie M. Rogers sold property at 132 Meadow St., North Adams, to Percy Angress and Livia Linden, $120,000.
Susan M. Young sold property at 42 Montgomery St., North Adams, to Graham Steele, $195,000.
Andrew C. and Marie J. Cairns sold property at 17 Veazie St., North Adams, to Berkshire Hills Development Company LLC, $175,000.
Edward F. Senecal Jr. sold property at 529 Reservoir Road, North Adams, to Frank C. Field Sr. and Field Property Development LLC, $65,000.
Ann and Robert Lundhild sold property at 105 Bradley St., North Adams, to David L. and Michelle I. Geer, $229,900.
OtisJohn E. Harwood, personal rep. of the estate of Robert F. Postens, sold property at 512 North Main Road, Otis, to James R. and Cheryl L. McIntire, $110,000.
Yvonne M. Brooks sold property at Giles Road, Otis, to Mark D. and Linda F. Todd, $42,500.
PittsfieldZ and Z Properties LLC sold property at 217-219 Bradford St., Pittsfield, to MAS Properties LLC, $70,000.
Walter Messer and Michelle Feeley sold property at 81 Orchard St., Pittsfield, to Z and Z Properties LLC, $5,000.
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 87 Gamwell Ave., Pittsfield, to Jacob P. Garcia, $228,000.
FVAB Associates LLC sold property at 600 Merrill Road, Pittsfield, to 600 Merrill Road LLC, $3,500,000.
Thaddeus B. Krolikowski sold property at 103-105 Bartlett Ave., Pittsfield, to General Bartlett Enterprise LLC, $138,655.
Corey E. and Melissa J. Zink sold property at 18 Edison Ave., Pittsfield, to Marc E. Moreau, $170,000.
Jamison Ervin and Jessica Stankus sold property at 32 Gravesleigh Terrace, Pittsfield, to Eric H. and Rachel R. Christensen, $378,000.
Robert E. Bianchi, MaryEllen Therrien and Daniel L. Bianchi sold property at 86 Harvard St., Pittsfield, to Jose M. Reyes, $123,600.
David Pill sold property at Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Richard K. Murray, $38,000.
Peter M. Urban, trustee of the Urban Family RT, sold property at 19 Walden Lane, Pittsfield, to Philip N. Daoust, trustee of the Philip and Maureen Daoust RVT, $227,000.
Joshua E. Liccardi sold property at 28 Congress St., Pittsfield, to Ellen M. Murphy, $176,500.
Joan V. Drysgola sold property at 66 Orlando Ave., Pittsfield, to Tuenjai Krongyut, $128,900.
RichmondUSA HUD sold property at 115 Lenox Road, Richmond, to Thomas J. Lee, $70,000.
SandisfieldMichael A. White and Rachel E. White sold property at 116 Sandy Brook Turnpike, Lot 1, Sandisfield, to Todd Max Holcomb and Jessica Holcomb, $250,000.
Kimberly Thorne Kaunelis and James Thorne Kaunelis, formerly known as James E. Kaunelis, sold property at Sandisfield Road, Route 57, New Boston Road, Sandisfield, to Phillip Blume, $33,000.
SheffieldPete Dousmanis and Christiane Dousmanis sold property at Home Road, Old Joe Road, Sheffield, to Chad R. Shimmon, $66,500.
StockbridgeWilliam F. Loutrel and Thomas M. Fynan sold property at Rattlesnake Mountain Road, Stockbridge, to Cale D. Rathbun and Eva L. Ward, $3,000.
XYZYX LLC sold property at 1 Shamrock St., Stockbridge, to Ethan Jadow, $349,900.
West StockbridgeDouglas C. Horn and Robin K. Horn sold property at 30 East Alford Road, Lot 3, West Stockbridge, to Paige E.S. Orloff and John S. Orloff, $849,000.
Ashley Russell Miller, aka Ashley Russell-Miller, and Margaret Gordon-Fogelson sold property at 56 Lenox Road, West Stockbridge, to Lee M. Krug and Laura J. Molinoff Krug, $765,000.
WilliamstownLori M. Kapiloff sold property at 229 Luce Road, Williamstown, to William J. Svrluga and Lucy M. Gerold, $520,000.
Berkshire Properties Inc. sold property at Sweet Farm Road, Williamstown, to Katherine B. Myers and Gerard J. Smith, trustees of the Brownie & Blue NT, $162,500.
Xingning Zhoa and Shaohua Tang, trustees of the H & N NT, sold property at 25 Main St., Williamstown, to At the Line LLC, $334,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.